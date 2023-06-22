Friday, June 23

C3 Pride Potluck, 3 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Join Rainbow Social Hour for its annual Pride Month Potluck. Share your favorite recipes and enjoy an afternoon of laughter and community. All ages. Free.

Saturday, June 24

Sixth annual Albany Pride Rally and March, 9:30 a.m., downtown. A celebration of love, diversity and acceptance.

The festivities will kick off with the Pride Rally and March, a vibrant display of solidarity and unity, as the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies come together to celebrate their identities and advocate for equality. The rally will commence at the north side of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., and will be followed by a march through the heart of Albany.

Afterward, an all-ages festival is planned, filled with performances, activities and booths featuring local vendors and organizations. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the festival grounds will offer something for everyone. A drag show will feature the talents of local performers. The festival will also feature live music from the local band Skeleton Boy and the sounds of DJ Moonside. For those who want to showcase their own skills, an open mic karaoke event hosted by Jackson Street Youth Services will provide a platform for aspiring young singers and entertainers to shine.

The festival site will also be home to several community partners who have joined hands with Albany Pride to support the cause. These partners include Kids for the Culture, Linn Benton NAACP, Jackson Street Youth Services, Mid Willamette Trans Support Network, Albany Civic Theater and the Albany Visitors Association. Together, they aim to create an inclusive environment where attendees can connect with local resources and learn more about the vital work being done to uplift and support the local LGBTQIA+ community.