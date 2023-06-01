Saturday

All-Ages Pride Party, 2 to 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Celebrate the rainbow at this Pride Month celebration. Activities include rainbow crafts, face painting, a photo booth and refreshments. All crafting materials and refreshments are provided by the library and available while supplies last. The event is free and open to all. Information: 541-766-6794.

"Secret Garden Ball: A Pride month prom and queer music showcase," 7 to 11 p.m., Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. A celebration of queer joy, community and expression for all ages, genders and orientations. Dance the night away to live music by queer- and trans-led bands including DoublePlusGood, Caleb Nichols, Kill Rock Stars, Grave Saddles, and Jean Shorts Jesus. Featuring complimentary refreshments and a photo booth. Fancy or secret garden-themed attire encouraged. This event is intended to be an inclusive safer space for people of different marginalized communities. Masks are required to ensure more equitable access for all. All proceeds benefit The Trevor Project. Suggested donation: $5 to $20 at the door; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Information: @bitterhalfbooking on Instagram.