Here's what she'll do with it.
A Lebanon and a Redmond resident are dead.
A 161-unit multifamily housing project in Albany is a step closer to breaking ground following a vote by the Albany Planning Commission on Mon…
A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.
New Mexico will bring an experienced lineup to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a third-round game against Oregon State in the Women’s Nati…
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Prineville man for allegedly assaulting his wife and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Fears of harming the environment and being trapped by wildfire or a natural disaster dominated a public hearing for a proposed Corvallis housi…
A major Corvallis event came roaring back to life Friday night at the Oregon State University Alumni Center just a week after the state droppe…
A Lebanon nursing assistant was censured March 16 for disobeying orders and administering narcotics to a patient who previously had been hospi…
