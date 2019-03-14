The Oregon Woodturning Symposium will be held March 15-17 at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road in Albany.. The event will include a showcase of turned art and turned wood objects and a vendor gallery that are open to the public.
The showcase, dubbed the "Instant Gallery," features more than 200 works by woodturners who are attending the symposium. Many of the works will be for sale. The gallery is open to the public and there is no admission fee.
The vendor gallery allows attendees to see and discuss the latest woodturning products, equipment and tools. Vendors will demonstrating and selling their products throughout the weekend. There is no charge to attend the vendor gallery, and it is open to the public.
Attendees will be turning lidded boxes to support the Beads of Courage program, which teams up with doctors and nurses to help children with long-term illnesses. As children go through their medical journey, they receive beads to commemorate their operations and treatments, and the donated boxes hold their memory beads. These hand-turned wooden boxes will be donated to the Mary Bridge Children's MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Washington.
The symposium also features a variety of demonstrations featuring professionals, but registration for those demonstrations has closed.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
For more information, go to this website: http://www.oregonwoodturningsymposium.com/