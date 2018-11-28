The 15th annual Winter’s Eve Corvallis, sponsored by Assistance League of Corvallis in cooperation with downtown merchants, is scheduled for 5-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.
The event, which includes food samples from more than 30 local restaurants and caterers, along with hors d’oeuvres, wine, and beer and coffee, is the year's largest fundraiser for the Assistance League. It's held each year in a heated and decorated tent on Madison Avenue between Second and Third streets in downtown Corvallis.
The event also includes a silent auction featuring an array of items. Assistance League packaged foods and other specialty items also will be on sale.
This year's event features a raffle for an electric bicycle, a Raleigh Sprite iE Step Thur, valued at $1,899. Tickets for the raffle are $20 and can be purchased through the Assistance League's website, www.alcorvallis.org. Only 400 tickets will be sold.
Participating downtown stores will stay open late on Friday, and participating stores will stamp ticket booklets so that guests can win a gift basket. Attendees will also be able to look for surprise snowflakes hidden in stores for a chance to win a gift.
Corvallis artist Jan Roberts-Dominguez has created another painting in her series of original Winter’s Eve artworks. This year’s piece, "Cassie’s Corner," features the bronze dog statue (Cassie) at the corner of Madison and Second receiving treats from snowy friends.
Ticket booklets cost $42 and are available at The Inkwell Home Store, Rice’s Pharmacy & Gift, The Clothes Tree, and Susan’s Garden and Coffee Shop. Tickets also can be purchased at the organization's website, www.alcorvallis.org/wintersevecorvallis. A limited number of tickets will be available at The Clothes Tree on the night of the event.
Proceeds from the event help sustain the Assistance League's six philanthropic programs, including Operation School Bell, Hygiene Help, SAT Review, Dental Education, RED (Read Every Day), and Hug-a-Bear. For more information about Assistance League, visit www.alcorvallis.org or call 541-757-1978.