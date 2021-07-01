Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Beazell Memorial Forest

Get on your boots for a trip to Beazell Memorial Forest in Kings Valley!

This picturesque spot has a cool creek, ferns and fir trees, and beautiful meadows.

Part of what makes Beazell Memorial Forest so great is that there it has a few hiking options. If you have youngsters or maybe some older folks for you, there’s a 1-mile trek that’s mostly flat and stable terrain. For those who are more adventurous, you can string a hike of 3 miles that takes you along Plunkett Creek and up into the hills before returning to the parking lot.

Simply put, Beazell Memorial Forest is a charming spot for a walk in the woods, even if you just need to stretch legs and burn off some energy on the way to Newport.

Just as a reminder, we’re putting out new videos every Thursday morning with our Mid-Valley Live section, which features arts and entertainment, food and drink, outdoors and travel. Previous Dirty Boots videos have included Marys Peak, Fitton Green and Chip Ross Natural Area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0