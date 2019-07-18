Weekend: Flotsam River Circus
Fresh off their shows at the Oregon Country Fair, the performers in Flotsam jumped onto a handmade raft and headed down the Willamette River, with stops along the way for performances. The troupe of musicians, circus artists and puppeteers plans performances Friday and Saturday in Corvallis at Michael’s Landing, Northwest First Street (behind The Old Spaghetti Factory) and a show Sunday in Albany at Bryant Park. All the shows run from 7 to 10 p.m. and are kid-friendly. They're free, but donations are welcome. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Information: http://www.rivercircus.com/.
Saturday: Tart of the Valley
The Tart of Valley the Burlesque troupe presents its latest show at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at DeMaggio's Pizza, 151 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, and there's a twist: All the acts are set to music by the rock band Panic! At the Disco. If you know the band (now, essentially, just vocalist Brendon Urie), you know its music seems well-suited to the troupe, and there's a bonus: Guest Ginger Snaps (Mike Ewing of Wolves of War and Summer Soundtrack) will perform acoustic guitar covers of some of the songs. This may be a fever you just can't sweat out. $8 gets you in; remember to bring cash to tip the performers.
Tuesday: Stand By Me Day
Brownsville uncorks its annual tribute to Rob Reiner's 1986 film "Stand By Me," with activities beginning at noon and running until 7 p.m. (Part of the flick was filmed in Brownsville and the surrounding area.) As usual, the town has rolled out the red carpet: Events include walking tours, movie showings, movie trivia, a fan forum, vintage cars, a costumer contest, tractor-churned ice cream and music by Uncaged Locals at the bandstand in Library Park. It's all free. Information: http://historicbrownsville.com/event/stand-by-me-day-4/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8 p.m. $3.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jim Haggard, 8 p.m
Downtown Dog — Dick Bowler, variety, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Open Mic, 6:30 p.m.
Paint & Wine — Kids’ Sail Away with Jennifer, 1 p.m., $19; Butterfly Frolic with Brandie, 6 p.m., $29.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, Salsa dance music. Latin hip-hop and Raggaeton, 8 p.m.
Squirrels — Dine Out for Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 11:30 a.m.
MORE
Crooked Tail Science and Songwriting Camp, 8 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Continues Friday. Campers 10 to 14 years old will cultivate a personal connection to environmental issues through natural science, cultural history and songwriting. Cost: $300 per student; scholarships available. Information/registration: https://theartscenter.net/crooked-tail-science-songwriting-camp/?fbclid=IwAR3Hv1XodhLXuKKk5NIgxAvmOOHFcfwpGribQdnxWY4ZeMAn6_jXd970YNI.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Downtown: Painted Rocks Workshop, 10:30 a.m., Downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St., SW, Albany. Turn ordinary rocks into treasures. Bilingual, all ages welcome. Free. http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Our Place in Space, 11 a.m., Philomath City Council Chambers, 980 Applegate St. Using science experiments and activities, the University of Oregon will demonstrate how Earth fits among the other planets, stars and galaxies. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
Linn County Fair, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Music headliner at 8:30 p.m.: Joe Nichols. Food, Familyland, the K9 Kings Flying Dog Show, Washboard Willy, The Pirates’ Parrot Show, a bounce village, petting zoo and pony rides. Admission: $7 adult; $5 seniors; children 12 and under free; $5 parking. Information: https://www.linncountyfair.com/home.
Angel Ocasio’s Kamedy 4 da Kidz, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Bilingual variety show full of juggling, magic and silliness. Free summer lunch. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/angel-ocasio%E2%80%99s-kamedy-4-da-kidz.
Water Fight at the Park, 12:30 p.m., Kiddie Park, 6835 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Cool down after lunch with water balloons and water guns, all provided. Free to Adair Village youth. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/adairvillageyouthprogram/events/?ref=page_internal.
Annual Corvallis Chamber Golf Scramble, 1 p.m. tee time, Trysting Tree Golf Club, 34028 NE Electric Road. Cost: $125 single; $500 foursome. Information/registration: http://www.corvallischamber.com/chamber-golf-scramble.html.
Teen Movie Series: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Teens sixth through 12th grade are invited. Snacks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/370800130221087/?event_time_id=370800143554419.
Painted Rocks Workshop, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Paint a rock. Bilingual, all ages welcome. Free. http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Port Nassau: A Sea Dog’s Refuge, 2 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. A family friendly immersion-style pirate-themed event. Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the gate; $10 children 6-12; $30 parking. Information/registration: https://sblegacybay.com/refuge/.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Our Place in Space, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Highway. Through science experiments and other fun activities, explore what makes our planet so special. Free. Information: 541-487-5061,
Universe of Stories: ComedyKidsMagic, 3 p.m., Lyons City Park, meeting room, 449 Fifth St., Lyons. Comedy, kids, magic to amaze. Dress code is inside-out. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1316352785208304/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Artist Reception: Jeremy Smith “Timeless," 4 to 8 p.m., Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Truckenbrod Gallery will hold a reception for Smith, a mathematical artist whose works use digital or mathematical connections. Free. Information: www.truckenbrodgallery.com.
Artists Reception: Peter Strini, “Preusis: finding position in decaying models of abstraction,” 4 to 8 p.m., CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Evolving marks contextualize insight into patterns and how association affects the psyche. Free. Information: bruce@ceiworks.org.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes Holly Campbell’s live acrylic painting demonstration and Sharon Rachham King’s water media. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Family Garden Cookout Night: Pollinator Celebration Meal, 5:30 p.m., SAGE Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Learn more about garden pollinators that help provide our food. Dinner, pollinator garden and pollinator art. Cost: $10 adult; $7 child. Space is limited and registration is required. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2Lf0Rgr
Music in the Park with the bookmobile, 6 to 8 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 23rd St. Family evening in the park with music by Double Play, local art and the bookmobile offering activities for children. Bring a lawn chair. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/30xjYWJ
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Movies at the Mill: “Three Stooges Meet Hercules,” 8:30 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman, Lebanon, south end of the mill. Films shown on the side of the Scroggins Mill building. Bring a chair, snacks available. Free, donations welcome with all proceeds going to the Scroggins Mill restoration fund. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/movies-at-the-mill-9697.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild meets the third Thursday of each month, except August and December, 7 p.m. at the OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Business meeting at 7 p.m., with a main program beginning around 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Bush Pilots, bluegrass, 7 p.m.
Bigfoot Grille — Open Mic Night, standup comedy and poetry, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Chris Rorrer & Friends, 10 p.m. $5. 21+.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Chris Rorrer “Enraptured” Album Release Show, 10 p.m. $5. 21+
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Haus of Dharma, 10:30 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — DC Blues, variety, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Yosi Mesbah, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Chris Valdez & Company, pop and rock classics, 7 p.m. $10.
Paint & Wine — Wild Roses with Linda, 6 p.m. $29.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Noon at the Plaza: “Crossing Delancey,” Comedy Reader’s Theater, noon.
The Lobby Lebanon — Rainbow Gossamer Wings Paint Night, 6 p.m. $35.
MORE
Port Nassau: A Sea Dog’s Refuge, 2 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. A family friendly immersion-style pirate-themed event. Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the gate; $10 children 6-12; $30 parking. Information/registration: https://sblegacybay.com/refuge/.
Annual Oregon Society of Americans Foresters Golf Tournament, 7 a.m., Trysting Tree Golf Course, 34028 Electric Road, Corvallis. Four-person scramble formal benefit tournament. Eighteen hole scramble with prizes, challenges, raffle and BBQ. Cost: $85 per player; $340 four-person team, includes golf, cart, Continental Breakfast and BBQ. Information/registration: http://www.oregon.forestry.org/content/13th-annual-osaf-golf-tournament. .
Crooked Tail Science and Songwriting Camp, 8 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Campers 10 to 14 years old, will cultivate a personal connection to environmental issues through natural science, cultural history and songwriting. Cost: $300 per student; scholarships available. Information/registration: https://theartscenter.net/crooked-tail-science-songwriting-camp/?fbclid=IwAR3Hv1XodhLXuKKk5NIgxAvmOOHFcfwpGribQdnxWY4ZeMAn6_jXd970YNI.
Pacific NW Shootout, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Albany Sand Drags, 33648 Berry Drive NE. Motorbike racing, vendors, on-site camping, daily passes and weekend rates, index racing, kids’ classes and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/PacificNWShootout/.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts & Coffee: Collages, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate. Art, conversation, music and treats for ages 16 and up. Bring any unfinished projects from home to work on as well. Supplies for projects, treats and hot drinks provided by library. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
Linn County Fair, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Music headliner Friday: 38 Special, 8:30 p.m. Food, Familyland featuring Alex Zerbe, the Professional Zaniac,” the K9 Kings Flying Dog Show, Washboard Willy, The Pirate’s Parrot Show, a bounce village, petting zoo and pony rides. Admission: $7 adult; $5 seniors; children 12 and under free; $5 parking. Information: https://www.linncountyfair.com/home.
Lunch Time Fun with Library Staff, noon to 1 p.m., Kiddie Park, 6835 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Story time, parachute games, and marshmallow constellations. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/adairvillageyouthprogram/events/?ref=page_internal.
Jefferson Mint Festival and Frog Jump Contest, noon to 8 p.m., Main Street, downtown Jefferson. Vendors, fun, games, food, bike rodeo, open Cruise In, street dance at 5 p.m. Education booths on the valley’s agricultural past of mint farming. Information: https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonMintFestival/.
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., corner of HIghway 228 and 99E, Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/upcoming.htm.
Movies at Monteith: “Up,” blanket placement begins at 5:30 p.m.; movie shows around dusk, 9 p.m, Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. The Pixar animated favorite is shown on a big screen at the park. Free. Information: https://albanydowntown.com/ada-event/movies-at-monteith/.
da Vinci Days Summer Festival Keynote Address: River Running in a Time of Climate Change, 6:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Keynote speaker and veteran guide Jeff Behan will combine images and stories on the history, science and politics of river and dam management. Free. Information: https://www.davincidays.org/keynote-address.
Family Movie Swim, 7 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. View a family friendly movie poolside. Call for movie details. Regular admission rates. Information: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn/page/special-events.
Dive in Movie Night: “Finding Dory,” 7 p.m., Sweet Home Community Pool, 1647 Long St. Second dive-in movie of the summer. Innertubes provided; eat and drink on bleachers. Limited to first 50 people. Cost: $2. https://www.facebook.com/SHCommunityPool/.
Open Heart Kirtan with Kavita Kat Macmillan, 7 to 9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. An evening of call and response, chanting of Sanskrit mantras and spirit songs. No experience necessary. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2343198225892223/.
Lunar Ecstatic Dance and Gong Bath Meditation, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Experiential journey of music and movement for exercise, stress release, celebration and community connection. Cost: $12-$20 sliding scale; $7 students with ID, teens; children 12 and under free. Information: https://www.ecstaticdancecorvallis.com/calendar.html.
Flotsam River Circus, 7 to 10 p.m., Michael’s Landing, Northwest First Street, Corvallis. Flotsam, a troupe of musicians, circus artists and puppeteers will perform on a handmade raft on the Willamette River. Show is kid friendly; bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Free, donations accepted. Information: http://www.rivercircus.com/.
Teen Takeover: Midnight Late Night, 7 to 11 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Late night of events for teens entering grades 6-12. Games, video games, movies and art, along with the Heart of the Valley Astronomers hosting a star party. Release form required. Snacks and materials provided. Free. Information: http://www.libraryinsight.com/calendar.asp?jx=d2.
Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Shauna Kiefiuk directs the Christie tale, in which a stranger seeks refuge in a nearby house only to find a man shot dead and his wife standing over him with a smoking gun. Admission: $14 adult; $11 juniors and seniors. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/32z5p6w
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Whiteside Late Night Movie: “Black Christmas,” 9 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The holiday season turns deadly when a group of sorority sisters are stranded at their campus house during a snowstorm in director Glen Morgan’s 2006 update of the 1974 horror flick. Admission: $3 general. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4272042?fbclid=IwAR2wdvSg0qve_FJx6ciQXnEegGQNuwDj6TxeF2VlEHbAadDas2DE6G3jt6s.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Hip Hop Saturday, 10 p.m. 21+ only.
Barsideous Brewing — Comedy Showcase, featuring four comedians, 7 p.m. $8.
Bombs Away Cafe — Groove Clinic, 10 p.m., $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Colin Trio, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Tart of the Valley Burlesque: Panic!, 9:30 p.m. $8
Downtown Dog — Shameless, bluesy rock, 6 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Robert Meade, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Arlene, band, 7 p.m.
Margin Coffee — Diverseified, acoustic, 1 p.m.
Old World Deli — Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild: "Think I Can’t Dance to This?" Showcase, 7 p.m., family welcome. $5 suggested donation.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — The 8 Balls + Lane Norberg, 7 p.m.
Tangent Inn — Cascade Rye, 6 p.m.
MORE
Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge Field Trip, 7 a.m., Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, 2301 Wintel Road S., Jefferson. Field trip offers access to habitat with the interior ponds and berms that are open. Meet at Pintail Marsh parking lot, dress for the weather, bring snacks. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/186752958854393/.
Jefferson Mint Festival and Frog Jump Contest, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, downtown Jefferson. Vendors, games, pancake feed at the fire hall, sunrise hot air balloon liftoff, live music by Jefferson Barks Band, bike rodeo, safety fair, education on the valley’s agricultural past of mint farming, and frog jumping competition. Information: https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonMintFestival/.
Port Nassau: A Sea Dog’s Refuge, all day, Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. A family friendly immersion-style pirate-themed event. Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the gate; $10 children 6-12; $30 parking. Information/registration: https://sblegacybay.com/refuge/.
City Wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Brownsville. Barter and exchange for trash and treasures. Free. Information: http://historicbrownsville.com/event/city-wide-garage-sale-2/.
Pacific NW Shootout, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Albany Sand Drags, 33648 Berry Drive NE. Motorbike racing, vendors, on-site camping, daily passes and weekend rates, index racing, kids’ classes and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/PacificNWShootout/.
da Vinci Days Summer Festival: Making Waves, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Events include the Graand Kinetic Challenge, Children’s Village, various exhibits, artists, makers, food and music. Free. Information: https://www.davincidays.org/copy-of-festival-at-the-fairgrounds.
Pie Daze, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Detering Orchards, 30946 Wyatt Drive, Harrisburg. Pie Daze celebration with live pie demos throughout the day with free samples. Playground, cow train and mechanical bull. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2348079085425935/.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Universe of Stories: Space Art Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Halsey City Library, 773 W. First St., Halsey. Space art day at the Library.. Free. Information: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/library.htm.
Corvallis Access Media Workshop: Interviewing Skills, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Workshop offering tools to build interviews Participants will prepare and conduct interviews on camera and offer constructive feedback. Cost: $20 in city; $25 out of city. Information: http://www.majestic.org/.
Community Workshop: The Resilience Project, 10 a.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Digital storytelling at the intersection of narrative, community and resilience. People of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities are invited to share their stories. Workshops are free, donations appreciated. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/lbcc-benton-center/community-workshop-the-resilience-project/2443255449071916/. .
Rally on the River Vintage Trailers, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pioneer Park, Pioneer Park Road, Brownsville. More than 100 vintage trailers from 1938 to 1984 including tear drops, popups, tents and motorhomes. Free. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/rally-on-the-river-vintage-trailers/?instance_id=14461.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays July through August, Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and plants, locally made products, art, food vendors and entertainment. Information: ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com or www.lebanondowntown-farmersmarket.org.
Downtown Library: Firefighter Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Downtown Carnegie Library, 302 SW Ferry St., Albany. Read stories with firefighters and see what their gear and a fire truck looks like up close. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Linn County Fair, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Saturday musical headliner: Maddie & Tae, 8:30 p.m. Food, Familyland featuring Alex Zerbe, the Professional Zaniac,” the K9 Kings Flying Dog Show, Washboard Willy, The Pirate’s Parrot Show, a bounce village, petting zoo and pony rides. Admission: $7 adult; $5 seniors; children 12 and under free; $5 parking. Information: https://www.linncountyfair.com/home.
Historic Homes Trolley Tour, 12:45 p.m., Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Guided driving tour of historic homes in and around downtown Corvallis. Tour runs for 90 minutes. Reservations recommended. Free. Information/reservation: 541-757-1544 or 1-800-334-8118.
Teen Movie Series: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Teens sixth through 12th grade are invited to watch a movie and enjoy snacks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/370800130221087/?event_time_id=370800143554419.
Pilates & Brews, 3 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. An afternoon with local instructors, hand-crafted beer. Cost includes class and first beverage. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/32uDsNb
Oaks at Lebanon’s Annual Car & Motorcycle Cruise-In and Auction, 5 to 9 p.m., The Oaks at Lebanon, 621 W. Oak St. Annual Cruise in and auction to benefit the Willamette Valley Walk to End Alzheimers. Barbeque, live music, silent and live auction bidding. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/30zpV5f
Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Shauna Kiefiuk directs the Christie tale, in which a stranger seeks refuge in a nearby house only to find a man shot dead and his wife standing over him with a smoking gun. Admission: $14 adult; $11 juniors and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic&fbclid=IwAR2AEpELNsmPiERjuulhQnPHD0PiVLGbKseriv2P_1wGTFuJV1Sq77xQpmI.
Gathering Together Farm Wine Dinner, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Gathering Together Farm, 25159 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. An evening of dinner and wine on the Gathering Together Farm, the third Saturday, March through October. Five-course meal accompanied by three wine pours from local vineyards. Seating is limited. Reservations begin the first of each month for each month’s dinner. Admission: $75 per person. Information/reservation: 541-929-4270.
Flotsam River Circus, 7 to 10 p.m., Michael’s Landing, Northwest First Street, behind The Old Spaghetti Factor, 603 NW Second St., Corvallis. Flotsam, a troupe of musicians, circus artists and puppeteers, will perform on a handmade raft on the Willamette River. Show is kid-friendly; bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Free, donations accepted. Information: http://www.rivercircus.com/.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Taproom — Yoga & Beer, 10:15 a.m. $15 yoga & beverage; $10 yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Albany Slow Jam, 3 p.m.
MORE
Port Nassau: A Sea Dog’s Refuge, all day, Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. A family friendly immersion-style pirate-themed event. Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the gate; $10 children 6-12; $30 parking. Information/registration: https://sblegacybay.com/refuge/.
Pacific NW Shootout, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Albany Sand Drags, 33648 Berry Drive NE. Motorbike racing, vendors, on-site camping, daily passes and weekend rates, index racing, kids’ classes and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/PacificNWShootout/.
Pie Daze, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Detering Orchards, 30946 Wyatt Drive, Harrisburg. Pie Daze celebration with live pie demos throughout the day with free samples. Playground, cow train and mechanical bull for the kids. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2348079085425935/.
da Vinci Days Summer Festival: Graand Kinetic Challenge, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crystal Lake Boat Ramp to Michael’s Landing, then to the Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Events include the Graand Kinetic Challenge, Children’s Village, various exhibits, artists, makers, food and music. Free. Information: https://www.davincidays.org/copy-of-festival-at-the-fairgrounds.
Riverfront Summer HOUR Marketplace, noon, Southwest First Street, Corvallis. Shaded outdoor riverfront location hosts more than 20 vendors with local goods, produce, clothing and food. Event includes music, a kids area and refreshments. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/394786497763578/.
Agatha Christie’s “The Unexpected Guest,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Shauna Kiefiuk directs the Christie tale, in which a stranger seeks refuge in a nearby house only to find a man shot dead and his wife standing over him with a smoking gun. Admission: $14 adult; $11 juniors and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic&fbclid=IwAR2AEpELNsmPiERjuulhQnPHD0PiVLGbKseriv2P_1wGTFuJV1Sq77xQpmI.
Flotsam River Circus, 7 to 10 p.m., Bryant Park, northeast corner along the river, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Flotsam, a troupe of musicians, circus artists and puppeteers, will perform on a handmade raft on the Willamette River. Show is kid-friendly; bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Free, donations accepted. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/708182359614983/.
Gong Bath Meditation, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Bring a yoga mat, blanket and pillow and experience sound artists Baron von Spirit and Sonic Journey. Cost: $8-$15 sliding scale, ages 16 and up. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2305457443036879/?event_time_id=2305457446370212.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Willamette Writers present: The Universal Grammar of Story with Hazel Denhart, 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Denhart will present an overview of the three primal forces drawing each writer into their stories, the role of emotional and intuitive thinking, the core theories of structure and timing and the role of mythology in stories. Cost: $5 guests of members; $5 nonmember full time student with ID; $10 all other nonmembers. Information: https://willamettewriters.org/corvallis/.
Albany Summer Sounds: Tia Brazda, 7 p.m., Monteith River Park, 489 Water Ave., NW. Brazda is a jazz-pop retro-style singer. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2XQxFhr
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m., Free.
Nectar Creek — Mead for a Need: K9 Care A Van, 6 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Stand By Me Day, noon to 7 p.m., Downtown Brownsville, 419 N. Main St. Annual tribute to the 1986 movie, filmed in part in Brownsville. Walking tours, movie showings, fun facts and fan forum, the music of Uncaged Locals at the bandstand in Library Park, vintage cars, costume contest and tractor churned ice cream. Free. Information: http://historicbrownsville.com/event/stand-by-me-day-4/.
Performers at the Community Center: Game Day, 12:30 p.m., Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. Board games. Free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
Comedy with Angel Ocasio, 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Ocasio presents a bilingual interactive variety show with jokes, juggling and physical comedy. Free: Information: https://ci.monroe.or.us/library/.
Teen Summer Movie: “Spaceballs,” 1:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Mel Brooks’ sci-fi spoof is suitable for teens entering or in grades 6-12. Snacks provided. Free. information: http://www.libraryinsight.com/calendar.asp?jx=d2.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through Sept., City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: : www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Universe of Crafts: Framed Prints, 3 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Arts and crafts making framed prints using sun and space themed objects, for children aged 10 to 14. Free. Call library at 541-258-4926 to sign up for craft day. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/universe-crafts.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/550755675441787/?event_time_id=550755712108450.
Step into Art: Monet & Impressionism, 5:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Learn about Oscar-Claude Monet, founder of French impressionist painting. Class will explore Monet’s ife and works and includes a project relating to the artist’s work. Cost: $39, supplies included in the free. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/2489888544395917/.
Concerts in the Park: Bush Pilots, 6 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 Park St., Lebanon. Family friendly concert in the park. Bring a blanket or chair. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2XR1aj9
Summer Sounds Concerts: Amos True and the Easy Targets, 6:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith Streets, Harrisburg. Band focuses on gems from the late 1950s through the 1960s. Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-concerts-tuesday-nights-july.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts presents Alan Menken’s“The Little Mermaid,” directed by Terri Krebs and Ryan McWayne, A mermaid dreams of the world above the sea, giving up her voice to find love. Admission: $10 general; $8 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Corvallis Community Band Summer Concerts in the Park: Music from Across the Pond, 7 p.m. rehearsal; 8 p.m. concert, Corvallis Central Park gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. The Corvallis Community Band will perform. Community members with at least high school level ability are welcome to join in. Audience members should bring blanket or low backed chair to sit on; no other seating is available. Free Information: https://c-cband.org/.
Corvallis Community Choir, summer term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from July 9 to Aug. 27, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewery — Blues, Brews & BBQ: Adam Scramstad, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jeff Sux Trivia, 7:30 p.m. Free.
Paint & Wine — Kid’s Mr. Puffy Fish with Brianna, 1 p.m., $19; Sunset Palm with Brandie, 6 p.m., $29.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Summer Reading: The Curt Show, 10 a.m., Sweet Home Boys & Girls Club, 890 18th Ave. Curtis Carlyle fuses old school skills with fresh comedy, to create a comedy circus for the entire family. Juggling, balancing, circus tricks and feats of daring. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2246850002244832/.
Kids Summer Crafts: Soap Carving, 10 a.m. to noon, Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave., W, Albany. Fun soap carving crafts, recommended for ages 7 and up. Learn carving with soap with Leslie Arnold. Cost: $5. Information: http://albanycarousel.com/event/kids-summer-crafts/.
Georgia Pacific Mill Tour, 10:45 a.m., Corvallis Comfort Suites Inn, 1730 NW Ninth St. Guided tour of Georgia Pacific mill, a working mill. Reservations required. No children under 12. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/726/starker-forests-tours#eventdetail.
Science Tellers: Aliens: Escape from Earth, noon, Centennial School Gymnasium, 38875 NW First Ave., Scio. Focus on space and astronomy. For ages 2 to 14. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/library.htm.
Teen Stomp Rocket Lab, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens are invited to test various non-incendiary rockets and launchers. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
Comedy with Angel Ocasio, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. High-energy b-lingual variety show suited for children and their families. Interactive performance includes jokes, juggling and physical comedy. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/comedy-with-angel-ocasio/.
Pop-Up Books, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Hwy. Make your own pop-up book guided by Victoria. Free. Information: 541-487-5061.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts presents Alan Menken’s“The Little Mermaid,” directed by Terri Krebs and Ryan McWayne, A mermaid dreams of the world above the sea, giving up her voice to find love. Admission: $10 general; $8 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://lafta.webs.com/.
History Through Headstones, 7 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. Hear the stories of nine prominent Albany individuals and learn about the pioneer Albany Masonic Cemetery. Admission: $5 families; $2 adults; $1 10+; under 10 free. Information: https://www.armuseum.com/events/2019/7/24/cemetary-tour.
“Mean Girls” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tina Fey wrote this 2004 comedy, about a teenager (Lindsay Lohan) attending high school for the first time and falling in with a clique of popular but cruel girls. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://wtfmean.bpt.me/?fbclid=IwAR09iioUyWM7YTbOPum5G4wfcWFuVcG0Q-xoZIY6_e0CQ9YTsG7dWJZYR2M.
The Hilltop Big Band, 7:30 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Performing big band jazz, Latin and rock music, featuring Sherri Bird on vocals and piano. Free. Information: http://www.hilltopbigband.com/.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road S.E., Albany. This is a no cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Saundra Perrin, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — The Burdens, blues, 6 p.m.
Nectar Creek — Nectar Nights Out, 4 p.m.
Paint & Wine — Kid’s Ladybug Bouquet with Jennifer, 1 p.m., $19; Stained Class Vino with Brandie, 6 p.m., $29.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Art in the Park, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Central City Park, 600 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Paint, bubbles and chalk. Many art activities to try. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/420257238531214/.
Comedy with Angel Ocasio, 10 a.m., Philomath Council Chambers, 980 Applegate St.. High-energy variety show for children with jokes, juggling and physical comedy. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
Fun in the Park: Animal Kingdom, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Doug Killin Friendship Park, 4990 Deer Run Ave. SW, Albany. Create animals from around the world. All ages welcome. Free. Information: 541-917-7500 or visit https://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/parks-and-recreation/events/fun-in-the-park.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Mr. Lizard and his Live Animals, 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Live lizards and reptiles of all types. Second program is a sensory friendly program limited to 20 children. Register for second session by calling 541-791-0015. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Science & Craft Day, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Learn and create. Free lunches provided for children. Event is free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/584762021933494/.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Universe of Stories: Our Place in Space, 3 p.m., Lyons Meeting Room, 449 Fifth St. Lyons Public Library and the University of Oregon Natural Museum team up to show how Earth fits among the planets, with hands-on activities. Dress code is Pajamas. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/395897761135098/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
SAGE Summer Concerts: Olivia Awbrey and Far Out West, 6 p.m., Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Outdoor summer concert series with the alternative folk-punk of Olivia Awbrey and the Funk Roots music of Far Out West . Vendors, tours of the garden, art creation booths and free parking. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation per family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2537323269635063/.
The End of Thyme: A Spicy Murder Mystery Dinner Adventure, 6 to 9 p.m., The Lofft, Flicker and Fir Farm, 1468 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Thyme has been killed and you have been summoned to the reading of her will. Live-action role playing adventure. Cost: $45. Information: https://conundrumhouse.com/thyme-tickets/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
River Rhythms: The Fab Four, the Ultimate Tribute, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Beatles tribute band. Free. Information: www.riverrhythms.org.
I Draw Slow in concert, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Band combines American folk and Irish storytelling traditions with close-harmony vocals, intriguing instrumentation and compelling subject matter. Admission: $25 advanced; $20 general; $2 off with Corvallis Folklore Society or Whiteside membership. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4218155.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m., Lebanon High School Auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts presents Alan Menken’s“The Little Mermaid,” directed by Terri Krebs and Ryan McWayne, A mermaid dreams of the world above the sea, giving up her voice to find love. Admission: $10 general; $8 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://lafta.webs.com/.
Majestic Summer Theatre Adventure Camp presents: Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Two princesses discover the bond of sisterhood. Admission: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=23.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Movies at the Mill: “Wasp Woman” (1959), 8:30 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman, Lebanon, south end of the Mill. Classics shown on the side of the Scroggins Mill building. Bring a chair, snacks available. Free, donations welcome with all proceeds going to the Scroggins Mill restoration fund. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/movies-at-the-mill-9697
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Junk Art Display and Invitation, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. The Brownsville Art Center will host a community wide “Junk Art” show the months of July through August, with an open invitation to people to bring in their Junk Art for display. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
This Old House, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. An exhibition from the museum collection that links architecture and archeology, Exhibit runs from June 21 to Aug. 3. Admission is free, donations are accepted. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Around Oregon Annual exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Aug. 9, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Juried art exhibition embodying the talents and artistic diversity of visual arts throughout Oregon. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/around-oregon-annual/.
14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 17 through Aug. 22, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill levels showcase their artwork in a nonjuried show. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 1 through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in areas of photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Artist Exhibition: Jeremy Smith “Timeless,” 2 to 5 p.m. daily, July 1-31, Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Truckenbrod Gallery will exhibit the works of local mathematical artist Jeremy Smith, whose works use digital or mathematical connections, joining together seemingly disparate elements. Free. Information: www.truckenbrodgallery.com.
Exhibition: Ink Play, Traditional Chinese Painting and Calligraphy, 1 to 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday, through Aug. 12, Asian & Pacific Cultural Center, Oregon State University, 2695 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Exhibition of ink art by teachers and students of The Willamette Chinese School in collaboration with the cultural center and Yuanyu Liao, art professor from Jiangxi University in China, currently a visiting scholar at Western Oregon University. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/838692933153519/.
Art Exhibit: Preusis by Peter Strini, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, July 18 through Aug. 12., CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Preusis: finding position in decaying models of abstraction. Artist Strini attempts to show evolving marks to contextualize insight into pattern and how association affects the psyche. Free. Information: bruce@ceiworks.org.
Photo Exhibit: The Critical Eye, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, July 2 through July 27, The Arts Center, Corrine Woodman Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Featured works serving dual roles showing works of individual photographers and the importance of having a supportive community. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-critical-eye/.
“Drawing in the Northern Eye” Exhibit, 8 a.m. to noon; 1-5 p.m., Monday-Friday through Sept. 30, The Little Gallery at Oregon State University, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A series of poems and photographs by Oregon State University Professor Joseph Ohmann Krause. Inspired by the work of Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi, Krause wrote the poems, later creating the photographs in an effort to express the northern light conveyed in Hammershøi’s works.
Call to Artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to Artists: Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery for August through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Call to Artists: Pre-Farm to Table: A Bee’s Work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit to feature the importance of pollinators in gardens, farms and in our lives and how they help with the production of food that goes on our tables. Submission deadline is Aug. 15. Juried show, artwork selected by committee, four submissions allowable per artist. Cost: $20 fee per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/pre-farm-table-bees-work-call-artists-open.