Thursday: Philomath music
The annual Music in the Park series in Philomath kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Park, 299 S. 23rd St., Philomath. Performances by the high school and middle school jazz bands will kick of the season. It's free. For information, go to www.philomathevents.com.
Friday: High school improv
Six high school improv troupes (Corvallis, West Albany, Crescent Valley, South Albany, South Salem and South Eugene) will team up for what they're calling "The Big One." The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Admission is $5 general; free for high school students. Information/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/russell-tripp-performing-arts-center-lbcc/high-school-improv-smackdown-the-big-one/181698065787786/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Ben Brosh, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Black Salt Tone + DTW, 10 p.m. $7.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Steve Burtch, vocal, 6 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Samaritan Evergreen Hospice Fundraiser Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Dr. Hope Wechkin, medical director with Evergreen Health, will present, “Longing to Belong,” a look at how hospice, science and music can help with a sense of belonging and deepen relationships during a time of loss. Registration required, space is limited. Admission: $40. Information: https://www.samhealth.org/hospiceluncheon.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., North Main Street at Park Avenue. Locally grown, in-season produce. Information: https://www.facebook.com/cfathursdaymarket/.
Rooted in Resilience Reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Albany Golf & Event Center, 155 NW Country Club Lane, Albany. Fundraiser reception benefiting Jackson Street Youth Services, with the opportunity to hear the youth of Jackson Street tell their stories. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres. RSVP at www.jacksonstreet.org or call 541-360-0867. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/284354072232168/.
Music in the Park, 6 p.m., City Park, 299 S. 23rd St., Philomath. High school and middle School jazz bands will perform. Free. Information: http://www.philomathevents.com//.
Historic Preservation Awards Ceremony, 6 p.m., Bellfountain School, 25398 Dawson Road, Monroe. Recognizing outstanding contributions to the preservation of historic resources. Keynote speaker will be Joe R. Blakely, author of “The Bellfountain Giant Killers: The Story of a Small Oregon High School and its Miraculous Championship Season.” Free. Light refreshments served. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/articles/celebrate-historic-preservation-month-in-corvallis-this-may.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Live at City Hall: Percussion and Jazz, 6:30 p.m., Albany City Hall Plaza, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Springtime concert by West Albany High Schools’ jazz band and percussion ensemble in the City Hall plaza. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/299295231010772/.
LBCC Culinary Arts 46th Annual French Banquet: Une Nuit à Paris, 6:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Calapooia Center/Commons, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. French banquet menu of crab and scallop ravioli, sous vide chateaubriand, house-made charcuterie and chocolate mousse. Cost: $40 per person. Tickets, if any remain, on sale in Room CC-214. Information: 541-917-4397.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Second Annual Malcolm X Solidarity Iftar, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The MSA, African Student Association and Ettihad Cultural Center will host a free Iftar dinner. Keynote speaker Jamila Osman, writer, educator and community organizer, will discuss the impact of the life and legacy of human rights activist Malcolm X. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2311327145596743/.
OSU Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Program includes works by Holst, Martin Benhke and Percy Grainger. All seating general admission. Cost: $5 advance; $10 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth free. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/music-school-arts-and-communication/osu-wind-ensemble-3,
“The Addams Family” at ACT, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movies. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic&fbclid=IwAR0I_8ACiIj1TGdggHN3KyYYu4rdbzepwlEqx8ZQNbsEBZP-hcyNPIxPGK0.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Jefferson Parks, 8 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Musical duo: The Teccas, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Illusion Vol. II: Jaapur + Pico the Kid + Mental Minorities, 10 p.m. $5
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Comedy Show & Open Mic, 9:30 p.m. Signup at 8:30 p.m. $1 if not performing.
Imagine Coffee — Randy Williams, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill — Rock ‘N Rewind, 9 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — “Groove,” 10 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Ray Hanna and the Reckless Rockhounds, 6 p.m. $5
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Memorial Weekend Open House, 11:30 a.m., Springhill Cellars Winery, 2920 Scenic Drive NW, Albany. Delicious small plates, great wine and views of Marys Peak and the McDonald Forest. Information: 541-974-0197 or visit http://springhillcellarswinery.com/.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU Campus Band outdoor concert, SEC Plaza. Information: 541-737-4061.
Super Smash Brothers Tournament, 6:15 p.m., G2 Fun Zone, 2095 14th Ave. SW, Albany. Tournament will be held in the arcade area; signups will begin at 5:30 p.m., tournament begins at 6:15 p.m. Open to ages 16 and up. Admission: $5; nonparticipants are free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/458771104932283/.
LBCC Culinary Arts 46th Annual French Banquet: Une Nuit à Paris, 6:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Calapooia Center/Commons, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. French banquet menu of Crab and Scallop Ravioli, Sous vide chateaubriand, house-made charcuterie and chocolate mousse. Cost: $40 per person. Tickets, if available, for sale in Room CC-214. Information: 541-917-4397.
Fourth Annual Drag Show, 7 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Activities Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. The Gender and Sexuality Alliance of LBCC hosts the show. Refreshments at intermission, cash only. Admission: $6 or $15 for three advance; $8 at the door; $5 students, seniors 65+, children 12 and under. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/471661903600639/.
Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. For years acoustic musicians have been coming to the hall to play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country. Audience and musicians bring goodies and enjoy themselves the fourth Friday of every month. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
Visionary! An Evening of Cacao, Ecstatic Dance & Gong, 7:15 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall Event Facility, 223 SW Second St. Community journey beginning with cacao ceremony by Eric Jessup, followed by Tribal Ecstatic Dance led by Aron von Spirit, ending with Gong Sound Bath by Alan Steinborn. Admission: $22. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4204018?fbclid=IwAR3PaOjm_NpkDgCTfP-R3vHExWcWOODsg_XZt-KHcm5cUR4ASHNiOobVTQQ.
High School Improv Smackdown: The Big One, 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Improv troupes from Corvallis, West Albany, Crescent Valley, South Albany, South Salem and South Eugene high schools will showcase their improv talents. Admission: $5 general; free for high school students. Information/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/russell-tripp-performing-arts-center-lbcc/high-school-improv-smackdown-the-big-one/181698065787786/.
“The Addams Family” at ACT, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movies. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic&fbclid=IwAR0I_8ACiIj1TGdggHN3KyYYu4rdbzepwlEqx8ZQNbsEBZP-hcyNPIxPGK0.
Best Cellar presents Tim Hardin, folk; Dave Plaehn and Jeff Hino, blues, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Folk and blues. Best Cellar is a once-a-month evening of acoustic music with light refreshments. Admission is “pay what you will.” Children are free. Information: contact Mark Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com.
“The Prodigy” Album Release Show, 8 p.m., Fairmount Grange, 835 North Albany Road NW. Local artist Mike Lee celebrates the release of his debut album, “The Prodigy.” Includes a live performance by Lee & Jonesy. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/667946653661524/.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — DJ Diamond G, 8 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Cascade Rye, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Melody Jordan & Sarah Lecomte, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — The Deadbeats, 10 p.m. $5.
Growler Cafe — Barrie Dempsey, 6:30 p.m.
Harris Bridge Vineyard — Pete Kartsounes, 3 p.m. $10-$20 sliding scale donation.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; DRTR, blues & originals group, 7 p.m.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill — Rock ‘N Rewind, 9 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — “Groove,” 10 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Joanne Broh Blues Band, 6 p.m. $5.
MORE
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Monthly book sale every fourth Saturday to benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Included in the sale are many new donations of books, CDs and DVDs in all genres for adults, youth, and children. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/710876392640185/.
William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge: Fiechter House Tours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road, Corvallis. Explore the 1855 pioneer house, one of the oldest buildings in Benton County. Hands-on demonstrations and activities. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1625/william-l-finley-national-wildlife-refuge:-fiechter-house-tours#eventdetail.
Memorial Day Weekend at Harris Bridge Vineyard, 10 a.m., Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. Day begins with Yoga under the aaks, massage and Aroma Touch by Dana Golden, Pete Kartsounes concert at 3 p.m., potluck and music around the campfire all night long. Admission: $20 for nonmembers. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/433438454098251/.
Mid-Valley Coin Club Coin Show, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Coins, currency and tokens. Admission: $25 early 8 a.m., Saturday only; after 10 a.m. free. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/mid-valley-coin-club-coin-show-6/?instance_id=14456.
Memorial Weekend Open House, 11:30 a.m., Springhill Cellars Winery, 2920 Scenic Drive NW, Albany. Small plates, great wine and views of Marys Peak and the McDonald Forest. Information: 541-974-0197 or visit http://springhillcellarswinery.com/.
Hocus Pokie Dance Group, 1 p.m., Cascade Performing Arts Center, 800 Harrison St., Lebanon. Dance group rehearsing and dancing the Wolfshäger Hexenbrut “Witches Dance” to Peter Fax’s “Schüttel Deine Speck”, “Shake your Bacon.” Meets every other Saturday. Open to all to dance and have fun. Information: kaynorw@kaynor.net or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1918667461532473/.
Oregon State International Film Festival: Narrative Double Feature, 2 to 4 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Spring film double feature, “Black Pool,” a thriller about a revenge-fueled, cat-and-mouse game of imprisonment and interrogation and “Flesh City,” a hostile place with great clubs. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/DarksideCinema/events/.
Majestic Reader’s Theatre: “Kingdom City,” 3 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Richard Wagner directs Sheri Wilner’s play, about a high school production of “The Crucible” and the big issues it raises in a small town. Admission: $10-$12. Information/tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#event=13743135.
Lavender and Lace Father Daughter Ball, 4 to 7 p.m., Scio High School, 38880 N. Main St., Scio. Dance, crafts and snacks. Cost: $35 per couple; $10 for additional princesses. Information/tickets: https://sciologgercheer.wixsite.com/cheer?fbclid=IwAR0DyjnNHi0u7qwJJmB1qQchUP13lh28wZJ61n9ieCwBRKvUxtxN1zRH2DM.
“The Addams Family” at ACT, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movie series. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=civic&fbclid=IwAR0I_8ACiIj1TGdggHN3KyYYu4rdbzepwlEqx8ZQNbsEBZP-hcyNPIxPGK0.
Tart of the Valley presents: “Fairytale Frolic,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Tart of the Valley burlesque troupe offers its new show, inspired by the world of fairy tales and magic. Admission: $12-$14. Information/tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#event=13743157.
Weener at the Whiteside, 8 p.m., 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Pacific Northwest’s long-running Ween tribute band. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4089753?fbclid=IwAR2br9OXtwmu51EzHDhrjGDZDE-4_RaW82nq5jtW-p215_R0SJmTTZqxgvY.
Corvallis Squares Square Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays, First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Caller and cuer: Craig Abercrombie. Admission: $6. Information: 541-745-7121, 503-569-2504 or corvallissquares.com.
Gratitude’s UpBeat Café. Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. 7-9 p.m. Fourth Saturday of every month. Free. Local Corvallis jazz/blues musicians who draw their influences from the likes of John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Keith Jarrett. Information: gratitudejazzband.com./
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Hymns & Hops, 5 p.m.
MORE
Memorial Day Weekend at Harris Bridge Vineyard, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. Day begins with yoga, all-day massage and Aroma Touch by Dana Golden, Sam Holmes concert at 3 p.m. Admission: $20 for non-members. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/433438454098251/.
Mid-Valley Coin Club Coin Show, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Coins, currency and tokens. Free on Sunday. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/mid-valley-coin-club-coin-show-6/?instance_id=14456.
Memorial Weekend Open House, 11:30 a.m., Springhill Cellars Winery, 2920 Scenic Drive NW, Albany. Small food plates, great wine and views of Marys Peak and the McDonald Forest. Information: 541-974-0197 or visit http://springhillcellarswinery.com/.
Majestic Reader’s Theatre: “Kingdom City,” 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Richard Wagner directs Sheri Wilner’s play, about a high school production of “The Crucible” and the big issues it raises in a small town. Admission: $10-$12. Information/tickets: http://www.majestic.org/#event=13743135.
Patriotic Concert 2019, 4 p.m., Jefferson High School, 575 Washington St., Jefferson. Patriotic musical salute featuring music performed by the Athens Classic City Band. Event will include an armed services flag presentation and veteran recognition. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/323661258269576/.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Memorial Day Weekend at Harris Bridge Vineyard, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. All-day massage and Aroma Touch by Dana Golden, Admission: $20 for nonmembers. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/433438454098251/.
Memorial Day Service, 11 a.m., Linn County Veterans Memorial, Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Presented by the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association. Information: Call 541-990-7715 or visit https://albanyvisitors.com/event/memorial-day-service/?instance_id=14449.
Memorial Weekend Open House, 11:30 a.m., Springhill Cellars Winery, 2920 Scenic Drive NW, Albany. Delicious small plates, great wine and views of Marys Peak and the McDonald Forest. Information: 541-974-0197 or visit http://springhillcellarswinery.com/.
Tyee Memorial Day Picnic, noon to 7 p.m., Tyee Wine Cellars, 26335 Greenberry Road, Corvallis. Woodlands, wetlands and live music, magic, art and food. Live music provided by Belly Full of Bob and Space Neighbors with a performance by Dr. Delusion’s Illusions Comedy Magic Show. Admission: $10 advance; $12 at the door; $5 per car; children 12 and under free. No pets or outside alcohol, picnics OK. Information/tickets: https://www.tyeewine.com/MemorialDayWeekend?fbclid=IwAR2x5k6FrCUsXdtIAwuxdVCvtYjVLGljTX5iB0t9uiPw9cCDmJMeaMha_hw.
Dollar Day at Otter Beach, 1 to 4 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Season opening of Otter Beach. Cost: $1 for everyone. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/563127644091702/.
Willamette Valley Concert Band Memorial Day Concert: A Day of Remembrance, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Willamette Valley Concert Band, directed by Mike Bevington and special guest director emeritus, Dr. Richard Sorenson, will perform a Memorial Day concert. Free; donations are accepted. Proceeds will assist mid-valley music students attend summer music camps. Information: jddlove@cat-tummy.com.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Blue Light Special Spring Auditions, 3 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. Open auditions for the award winning a capella group Blue Light Special. Participants should prepare about 60 seconds of a song. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/bluelightLBCC/about/?ref=page_internal.
Workshop: Going Into Business, 5:30 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Hosted by LBCC Small Business Development Center. Details of starting a business will be covered in this free workshop. Registration is required. Information/registration: https://bizcenter.org/going-into-business-brownsville/?fbclid=IwAR2j9jO8qdv1jzrgQxh0T_ZBHoZcSi0a72b53lJEA_AQ5XDkFWc9oN7LE2Q.
Leading with Courage and Authenticity, 5:30 p.m., LBCC Lebanon Center, 44 Industrial Way, Room 200. Presentation will examine essential characteristics and actions of leadership. Admission: $5 for Lebanon Chamber members, $10 nonmembers. Fee includes class and light refreshments, RSVP required. Information/registration: https://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/9558.
Preventing Youth Homelessness: What You Can Do, 7 to 8 p.m., Albany Public Library, Meeting Room, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Jackson Street Shelter staff will speak about issues impacting local youth, trauma-informed care, prevention strategies and ways that each person can help end youth homelessness. Event is free, light refreshments provided. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/844392985925999/ or jacksonstreet.org.
Funding the Green New Deal for a Sustainable and Equitable Future, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Professor Nancy Shurtz, University of Oregon School of Law, will speak. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/985986621604448/.
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
OSU Wind Symphony, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Olin Hannum, the OSU associate director of bands, leads the Wind Symphony in its spring term performance. Admission: $5 advance; $10 at the door; OSU students with ID and K-12 youth free. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/music-school-arts-and-communication/osu-wind-symphony-1.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Timeless Dancers, 1:30 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesdays, 9 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Pints & Pilates, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
GAPS 8J Middle Schools Photography & Art Show, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave, SE, Albany. Art and photographs by students from the GAPS 8J Middle Schools will be on display. Information: Melinda Crowther, 541-967-4555.
RedHawks Choir Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. The South Albany High School RedHawks Choir will perform its last choir concert of the school year, presenting popular music from many different eras. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2249106968740686/.
“Three Amigos,” Wednesdays at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 362 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Martin Short, Chevy Chase and Steve Martin star as three actors accepting an invitation to a Mexican village to perform their onscreen bandit fighter roles in John Landis’ 1986 comedy. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4212218?fbclid=IwAR19JnEdzd5MtsQD-05ZUT82La4ISKTi1ac09MwVyOi2whqSyTmZE9NxFOU.
OSU Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Ryan Biesack leads the OSU Jazz Ensemble In its final performance of the 2018-2019 season. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/music-school-arts-and-communication/osu-jazz-ensemble-0.
Spring One-Act Festival 2019, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre, OSU, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A collection of original plays written by OSU students. Admission: $4-$8. Information/tickets: https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&e=dd0cef1ed0a2be859d1e35eed07a0355&vqitq=90332466-cf93-4dc4-ab3b-ab95504d2a92&vqitp=1bd90179-9b95-4dd2-a9a5-b6998896c9e6&vqitts=1557183338&vqitc=vendini&vqite=itl&vqitrt=Safetynet&vqith=2ffba573cf16a22ec4abd1d51712f013.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — OSU Music Production Collective Spring Slam, 8:30 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — John Shipe, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — The Brutal Bridges Band, 10 p.m. $5.
Imagine Coffee — Samuel & Kim Barker, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — A Night with Wild Ride Brewing, featuring Ty Curtis, 6 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., North Main Street at Park Avenue. Locally grown, in-season produce with all the benefits of healthy, inexpensive nourishing real food. Information: https://www.facebook.com/cfathursdaymarket/.
Strawberry Festival, 4 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. The community’s annual celebration of Lebanon and hometown living, complete with a carnival and vendors. Cost: $25 bracelet presale; $35 each during the festival. Information: http://www.lebanonstrawberryfestival.com/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
“Shrek the Musical,” 7 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., Sweet Home, performed by the Sweet Home High School Drama Department. A green ogre and his sidekick, Donkey, save the land from an evil lord and rescue a lovely princess with a secret. Admission: $5 adults; $3 students and seniors; $14 family, 4 family members. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/818205551885078/.
Author Event: Rebecca Robinson, Stephen Strom, Kathleen Dean Moore, 7 p.m, Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Rebecca Robinson, author of “Voices from Bears Ears” and Stephen Strom, author of “Bears Ears: Views from a Sacred Land,” will speak about Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/546850215721705/.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“Spring Sing,” with Bella Voce and the OSU Meistersingers, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. The OSU Meistersingers under the direction of Russ Christensen and Bella Voce under the direction of Sandra Babb, present the annual “Spring Sing!” concert. Cost: $10 advance; $15 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth free. CAFA discounts apply. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/music-school-arts-and-communication/spring-sing.
Spring One-Act Festival 2019, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre, OSU, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A collection of original plays written by OSU students. Admission: $4-$8. Information/tickets: https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&e=dd0cef1ed0a2be859d1e35eed07a0355&vqitq=90332466-cf93-4dc4-ab3b-ab95504d2a92&vqitp=1bd90179-9b95-4dd2-a9a5-b6998896c9e6&vqitts=1557183338&vqitc=vendini&vqite=itl&vqitrt=Safetynet&vqith=2ffba573cf16a22ec4abd1d51712f013.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“Ode to the Tides” exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through May 29. LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sponsored by The Wetlands Conservancy and partners, this exhibit highlights the beauty, ecological and economic value of near-shore coastal habitats. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/ode-tides.
Footwise Artists’ Window exhibit: Art Glass by Fire and Light Glass Guild, through May 29. 301 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Members of the Fire and Light Glass Guild present a show featuring more than 40 pieces of fused bowls, platters, hand-blown vases, and wall hung art. Information: http://www.windowonart.net/call-to-artists.html.
“An Iris Stands Tall” by Annette Sabatar, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through June 14, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An exhibit of paintings about gender identity. A mother’s journey; a daughter’s transition. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/an-iris-stands-tall/.
Art exhibit: “Poils et Plumes” by Dominique Bachelet, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through June 1, Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Watercolor artist Bachelet, selected as artist of the month, will have her paintings on display. Information: http://www.artinthevalley.net/.
Art exhibit: Rich Bergeman, “The Land Remembers,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through June 15, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. A series of black-and-white infrared photographs inspired by events during Oregon’s Rogue River Wars of 1851-56. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Central Linn Student Art Show, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Exhibit of artwork by central Linn County students includes three-dimensional ceramic work as well as drawings and paintings. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/.
Photojournalist David Gilkey Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through May 23, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 2220 SW 26th St., Oregon State University, Corvallis. Exhibit of photos by David Gilkey, the NPR award-winning photographer/videographer and OSU alumni, Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/art-and-art-history/fairbanks-galleries/fairbanks-gallery-art/upcoming-exhibitions.
“Yaquina: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape: Thirty-Five Years of Oil Painting” by Michael Gibbons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 1 through July 12, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traveling exhibition of 45 plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River watershed. An artist’s reception will be held at the gallery Saturday, June 1, 2 to 5 p.m. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/current-future-exhibits.
“Plus Voices” exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through June 1, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An exhibit showcasing the work of four young LGBT+ artists living in the Central Willamette Valley. Information: https://theartscenter.net/plus-voices/.
Watercolor Society of Oregon Award Winning Paintings Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday through Sunday, through June 30, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Twenty award winners of the Watercolor Society of Oregon’s Spring 2019 Experimental Exhibition are on display. The Experimental Exhibition is for aquamedia paintings, which may include additional media such as ink or collage. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
City Hall Art Exhibit: Roberta “Bobbie” Casteel, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 30, Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Local artist Casteel will have acrylic works displayed in City Hall through the end of June. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/about-apl/art-at-apl/.