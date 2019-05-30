Weekend: Strawberry Festival
• Festival: Lebanon's biggest party, the Strawberry Festival, gets underway Thursday at 4 p.m. at Cheadle Lake Park, 37941 Weirich Drive, and continues all weekend long. Lebanon. The event features a carnival, music Friday night and parades Friday and Saturday. Oh, and there's strawberry shortcake too. Information: http://www.lebanonstrawberryfestival.com/.
Friday: Spring Sing!
• Concert: A pair of Oregon State University choral groups, Bella Voce and the OSU Meistersingers, team up at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the annual "Spring Sing!" concert at First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, 114 SW Eighth St. Admission: $10 advance; $15 door; OSU students with ID and K-12 youth free. CAFA discounts apply. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2KbcAv7.
Saturday: 'Grease' singalong
• Fundraiser: This is the one that you want: A Saturday singalong to the movie "Grease" (the lyrics will be projected on the screen). It's a fundraiser for Community Outreach, and it's set for 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Movie-inspired food and beverages; costumes encouraged. Admission: $18. Information/tickets: http://communityoutreachinc.org
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — OSU Music Production Collective Spring Slam, 8:30 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — John Shipe, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — The Brutal Bridges Band, 10 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — Karen Lovely, blues, 6 p.m. $10.
Imagine Coffee — Samuel & Kim Barker, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — A Night with Wild Ride Brewing, featuring Ty Curtis, 6 p.m.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: http://bit.ly/2Yi5DMn.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., North Main Street at Park Avenue. Locally grown, in-season produce with all the benefits of healthy, inexpensive nourishing real food. Information: https://www.facebook.com/cfathursdaymarket/.
Strawberry Festival, 4 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. The community’s annual celebration of Lebanon and hometown living, complete with a carnival and vendors. Cost: $25 bracelet presale; $35 each during the festival. Information: http://www.lebanonstrawberryfestival.com/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
“Shrek the Musical,” 7 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., Sweet Home, performed by the Sweet Home High School Drama Department. A green ogre and his sidekick, Donkey, save the land from an evil lord and rescue a lovely princess with a secret. Admission: $5 adults; $3 students and seniors; $14 family, four family members. Information: http://bit.ly/2wq4Ddk.
Author Event: Rebecca Robinson, Stephen Strom, Kathleen Dean Moore, 7 p.m, Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Rebecca Robinson, author of “Voices from Bears Ears” and Stephen Strom, author of “Bears Ears: Views from a Sacred Land,” will speak about Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2WwdZTt.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Spring One-Act Festival 2019, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre, OSU, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A collection of original plays written by OSU students. Admission: $4-$8. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2XdSggj.
Albany Eagles — Reckless Rockhounds, 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jeremy James Meyer, new American roots music, 10 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Polyester Prom to Support Southern Linn and GAPS Youth Services Teams with silent auction, live music and food, 7 to 10 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Plaehn & Hino Blues Band, 10 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — Jay Mac & Steve, folk, 6 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Lane Norbert, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — The Tumbleweed Band, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — “Groove,” hip-hop, rock, electro pop, 10 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Leanne McClellan Band, 6 p.m. $5.
Schmizza Pizza House — Southern Crossing, classics, 7 p.m.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Strawberry Festival, 3 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. The community’s annual celebration of Lebanon and hometown living, complete with a carnival and vendors. Cost: $25 bracelet presale; $35 each during the festival. Information: http://www.lebanonstrawberryfestival.com/.
OSU Dam Jam 2019, 6 p.m., Reser Stadium, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Oregon State University Program Council concert and jamboree featuring Akon and Jesse McCartney alongside Arii Mas, the school’s Battle of the DJs winner. Must be over 18 to attend. Cost: Information/tickets: $35 general; $15 OSU students; ticket prices go up $5 on day of event. http://bit.ly/2WyxVFl.
Steve Holy and Dusty Rhoades Band at the Strawberry Festival, 6:45 p.m., Cheadle Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Dusty Rhoades Band will open for Steve Holy, with new material for an upcoming album. Admission is free; $7 parking fee at the festival grounds. Information: http://bit.ly/2K96rQ9.
Oregon State University Foreign Policy Conference Keynote: "Donald Trump and Ideology," 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Council on Foreign Relations’ James Lindsay, an authority on the American foreign policy-making process and the domestic politics of American foreign policy, will present “Donald Trump and Ideology,” as the keynote address. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2HIZGTg.
“Shrek the Musical,” 7 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., Sweet Home, performed by the Sweet Home High School Drama Department. A green ogre and his sidekick, Donkey, save the land from an evil lord and rescue a lovely princess with a secret. Admission: $5 adults; $3 students and seniors; $14 family, four family members. Information: http://bit.ly/2wq4Ddk.
Spring Sing!, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, 114 SW Eighth St. Oregon State University choral concert featuring Bella Voce and the OSU Meistersingers. Admission: $10 advance; $15 door; OSU students with ID and K-12 youth free. CAFA discounts apply. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2KbcAv7.
Majestic Science Theatre 3000: “Attack of the Crab Monsters” (1957), 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. A loving (and legal) parody of the 90s nerd favorite “Mystery Science Theatre 3000.” Local improvisers and actors will be cynically disemboweling golden age science fiction films. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Spring One-Act Festival 2019, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre, Oregon State University, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A collection of original plays written by OSU students. Admission: $4-$8. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2XdSggj.
Friday Swing Dance at OSU, 8 p.m., OSU Women’s Building, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Final Friday swing dance of the academic year with lessons beginning at 8 p.m., taught by John Schlender and Bailey Keefe, followed by two hours of social dancing beginning at 9 p.m. Open to the public, all ages, individuals and partners are welcome. Admission: $5 at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2Wj03gA.
Barsideous Brewing — The Gutones, 7 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jesse Strickman, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Balance & Brews, 3 p.m.; The Bandulus and The Broken Bard, 7 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Barrie Dempsey, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.
Nectar Creek Philomath — Flatt Stanley Incident, acoustic country, 7 p.m.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Summer Bands & Brews: The Bandulus + The Broken Bard, 7 p.m.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music by Dinna Fash with Laureen Urey on percussion, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Outdoor Art Silent Auction, 10 a.m. to noon, Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. Previously displayed art boards will be available during the Arts Commission silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Arts Commission and artists. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfLebanon/.
Wonderful Wool Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Iron Water Ranch, 35179 Riverside Drive SW. Workshop offers tips about sheep, wool and fleece. Cost: $25 per participant. Light refreshments. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/402736083791080//
New Animal Installation: Wild West Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. The carousel will unveil two new animals, Thunder the Bison and Sampson the Rooster, and add them to the ride. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2JKcIST.
Hidden Treasure: The Backyards of Corvallis, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chintimini Senior and Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. A self-directed tour in Corvallis’ different and new hidden backyard beauties. Tour showcases a variety of styles and sizes. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/hidden-treasures-the-backyards-of-corvallis/29288.
Altrusa Jewelry Sale Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Community Rooms, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Gently preloved jewelry for sale from costume to fine jewelry and everything in between. Proceeds support community service projects. Information: 541-760-6016 or visit http://bit.ly/2K97jnT.
Strawberry Festival Grand Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Lebanon, Main Street and Market to Main Street and Rose. The festival’s theme is “Strawberry Adventure,” with floats, a royal court and entertainment. Information: http://www.lebanonstrawberryfestival.com/grand-parade.html.
Strawberry Festival, 1 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. The community’s annual celebration of Lebanon and hometown living, complete with a carnival and vendors. Cost: $25 bracelet presale; $35 each during the festival. Information: http://www.lebanonstrawberryfestival.com/.
“Shrek the Musical,” 2 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., Sweet Home, performed by the Sweet Home High School Drama Department. A green ogre and his sidekick, Donkey, save the land from an evil lord and rescue a lovely princess with a secret. Admission: $5 adults; $3 students and seniors; $14 family, four family members. Information: http://bit.ly/2wq4Ddk.
Spring One-Act Festival 2019, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre, Oregon State University, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A collection of original plays written by OSU students. Admission: $4-$8. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2XdSggj.
Oregon State International Film Festival: Shorts II, Agitation, 2 to 4 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Spring film pop-up shorts featuring films from Germany, Russia, Cuba, Turkey, Greece and the United States. Information: http://bit.ly/2JLjo3i.
Corvallis Academy of Ballet Lower Division Recital: "Carnival of the Animals," 3 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. Lower division ballet students will perform as dancing bears, lobsters, butterflies, peacocks, fireflies and many others. Charlotte Headrick will be featured as The Narrator alongside a live orchestra conducted by David Campbell. Admission: $5 nonacademy families at the door. Cash or checks only. Information: http://bit.ly/2YWIeQW.
Sing Along for Community Outreach: “Grease!” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Sing along to Grease to support Community Outreach; the lyrics will be projected on the screen. Movie-inspired food and beverages available for purchase, special guest and contest for best “Grease” costume. Admission: $18 per person. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HH5oVM.
Boot Scoot’N Dance Fundraiser, 6 p.m., Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, Inc., 502 S. 13th St., Philomath. A night of line dancing with instructor Vickie Green and DJ Ernie, a silent auction, raffle, food and drinks, benefiting the Benton County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. Admission: $6 per person; $10 for two. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2XhLING.
Corvallis Academy of Ballet Upper Division Recital: “Fantastic Tales,” 7 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. Dances inspired by fairy tales, Greek and Roman mythology, and classic literature. Admission: $5 nonacademy families at the door. Cash or checks only. Information: http://bit.ly/2MhMZ6v.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
Corvallis Comedy Night with Joel Kim Booster, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Stand-up comic Booster will help kick off Pride Month in Corvallis. Show contains adult content and language. Admission; $14. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2MghVUq.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring The Nettles with Marlin Prowell, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Milonga, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Argentine tango social dance. First Saturday evening of the month. Entry: $10. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vkw3Mu.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Strawberry Festival, noon, Cheadle Lake Park, 37941 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. The community’s annual celebration of Lebanon and hometown living, complete with a carnival and vendors. Cost: $25 bracelet presale; $35 each during the festival. Information: http://www.lebanonstrawberryfestival.com/.
Spring One-Act Festival 2019, 2 p.m., Withycombe Hall Lab Theatre, Oregon State University, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A collection of original plays written by OSU students. Admission: $4-$8. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2XdSggj.
Sundays@3 Concert Series: Black Swan Classic Jazz Band, 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Established in 1989, Black Swan is a dance band dedicated to Dixieland, old-time gospel, early jazz and ragtime. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2XGqqKi.
SciFi Sunday: Bridget Tyler and Francesca Varela, 3 p.m., Grass Roots Books, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Local authors Bridget Tyler and Francesca Varela will talk about their new books, “The Pioneer” and “The Seas of Distant Stars.” Free. Books will be available for purchase. Information: http://bit.ly/2VFlp2L.
Confluence LGBT Chorus presents: Awesome 80s, 4:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Concert conducted by founding artistic director Raymond Elliott, Awesome 80s is filled with songs by artists such as Queen, Katrina and the Waves, Twisted Sister, Madonna, Elton John, Chicago and others. Admission: $15 general; $12 seniors and students, on-line; $18 general; $15 seniors and students, at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/30RTv6V.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Symphony on the Land, 5:30 p.m., Bald Hill Farm, 6780 NW Oak Creek Drive., Corvallis.The eighth annual Symphony on the Land, an outdoor concert, features the Terra Nova Trio, Windswept Woodwind Sextet and the Grupo Masato Band. Admission: $15 members; $20 adult. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2KcLALN.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Yoga and Beer, 6:30 p.m. $15 yoga + first pint.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Red Room Residency, 7 p.m.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Drive. Corvallis. First Monday through June, story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 S.W. Madison Ave. and S.W. First St., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Science Pub, “Water Conflicts and Cooperation, from the Columbia to the Nile” featuring Hassan Latif and Aaron Wolf, 6 to 8 p.m. second Mondays, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Egyptologist Hassan Latif and geography professor Aaron Wolf will share their knowledge of water management projects and efforts to navigate difficult issues across cultural and political boundaries. Free, registration is recommended. Information: omsi.edu/sciencepubcorvallis.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
OSU Guitar Ensemble, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Hosted by the Corvallis Guitar Society, Cameron O’Connor leads the OSU Guitar Ensemble in its spring term performance. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2EGV26D.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Diffusions [6], 8 p.m., OSU Benton Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. Diffusions is an ongoing music technology concert series featuring new works by students and faculty from the OSU Music Technology and Production program, curated by Jason Fick. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2wqmjp5.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through September, City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Comfort Crafting Circle, 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Make items for hospice patients and families. Knitters, crocheters and crafters from the community are welcome. No experience necessary. Information: 800-898-9616 or 541-757-9616.
State of Diversity at Oregon State University address and reception, 4 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Dr. Charlene Alexander, vice president and chief diversity officer, will highlight the work at OSU to advance inclusive excellence. Refreshments will follow. Event will be live-streamed and recorded. Free. Information/registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-of-diversity-at-oregon-state-address-and-reception-tickets-61471080657?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR0X_DOU9l-VXeki5DAwaeAzyV4UH7jutb3mzOFoTNZWGm1XuWzdBNglnDE.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, meets first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
“Jurassic Park,” Wednesday at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Steven Spielberg directed this 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton’s best-seller, about a theme park featuring cloned dinosaurs. Spoiler alert: The dinosaurs get out. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum star. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2JLjNCQ.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blooms and Brews, Alice's Table event, 6:30 p.m. $65. Tickets: https://alicestable.com/events/blooms-and-brews
Downtown Dog — Mary & Mario, country, 6 p.m.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
OSU University Chorale, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road. Sandra Babb leads the OSU University Chorale in its spring term performance. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/osu-university-chorale.
Funk Jam. Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave. 9 p.m. Free. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. Information: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“An Iris Stands Tall” by Annette Sabatar, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through June 14, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An exhibit of paintings about gender identity. A mother’s journey; a daughter’s transition. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/an-iris-stands-tall/.
Art exhibit: “Poils et Plumes” by Dominique Bachelet, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through June 1, Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Watercolor artist Bachelet, selected as artist of the month, will have her paintings on display. An artist’s reception will be held at the gallery, Thursday, May 16 during the Corvallis Arts Walk. Information: http://www.artinthevalley.net/.
Art exhibit: Rich Bergeman, “The Land Remembers,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through June 15, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. A series of black-and-white infrared photographs inspired by events during Oregon’s Rogue River Wars of 1851-56. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Central Linn Student Art Show, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Exhibit of artwork by central Linn County students includes three-dimensional ceramic work as well as drawings and paintings. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/.
“Yaquina: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape: Thirty-Five Years of Oil Painting” by Michael Gibbons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 1 through July 12, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traveling exhibition of 45 plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River watershed. An artist’s reception will be held at the gallery Saturday, June 1, 2 to 5 p.m. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/current-future-exhibits.
“Plus Voices” exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through June 1, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An exhibit showcasing the work of four young LGBT+ artists living in the Central Willamette Valley. Information: https://theartscenter.net/plus-voices/.
Watercolor Society of Oregon Award Winning Paintings exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June 30, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Twenty award winners of the Watercolor Society of Oregon’s Spring 2019 Experimental Exhibition are on display. The Experimental Exhibition is for aquamedia paintings, which may include additional media such as ink or collage. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
City Hall art exhibit: Roberta “Bobbie” Casteel, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 30, Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Local artist Casteel will have acrylic works displayed in City Hall through the end of June. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/about-apl/art-at-apl/.
Linda Rothchild Ollis watercolor show, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, through June 30, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St., Brownsville. On exhibit throughout the month of June. Information: www.brownsvilleart.org.