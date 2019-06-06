Weekend: 'The Snowmaiden'
• Theater: The Arc Benton Drama Squad, a theater troupe for adults and teenagers who experience intellectual and developmental disabilities, presents its annual production, “The Snowmaiden: A Tale of Old Russia,” at the Majestic Lab Theatre 115 SW Second St. in Corvallis. In the story, Baba Yaga creates a child out of snow for a poor couple longing for a child. It's a tale of the love that binds families together, and showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10, but act fast: These productions often sell out. Information is at majestic.org.
Tuesday: Gumboot dance
• Dance: Michael Moloi, a South African native and Oregon resident, performs and demonstrates Gumboot, an African dance performed wearing Wellington boots; the dance originated in the gold mines of South Africa as a means of communication between miners. Moloi is set to perform at 11 a.m. Tuesday at theLebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/
Wednesday: 'Dazed and Confused'
• Movie: Writer-director Richard Linklater broke through with this 1993 comedy, which follows students on the last day of high school in 1976 Texas. The movie also was a big step for members of the cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, Ben Affleck and Milla Jovovich. Admission: $5. Information: whitesidetheatre.org
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blooms and Brews, 6;30 p.m. $65. Tickets: https://alicestable.com/events/blooms-and-brews
DeMaggio’s — Monthly Improv Show, 9:30 p.m. Free
Downtown Dog — Mary & Mario, country, 6 p.m.
Peacock Bar & Grill — Latin Night, salsa dancing and Latin hip-hop, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Infused Vinegars, Oils and Finishing, 1;30 p.m., Scio Senior Center, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Make infused vinegars, oils and salts, for a product suited to individual palates. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/home%20page.htm or call 541-259-3845.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., North Main Street at Park Avenue. Locally grown, in-season produce. Information: https://www.facebook.com/cfathursdaymarket/.
Celebrate Southtown, 5 to 7:30 p.m., vacant New Holland property at Southeast Third Street, Corvallis. Community-building event features more than 20 local organizations, festivities and performances by local bands. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1208789979288421/.
Dinomight! Paint Class with Amber, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Painting uses stencils for the dinosaur shapes or choose from safari animals, unicorns, or Sasquatch. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $29. Information/tickets: https://paintandwinecorvallis.com/?fbclid=IwAR13RYSh_bOpCD7fKWBJ18OpBIrp65N1AtmD6A6N_HtuODLMQZDFPsi9sKs.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
OSU University Chorale, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road. Sandra Babb leads the OSU University Chorale in its spring term performance. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/osu-university-chorale.
Folk Music from Around the World, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. A free concert from the community with tunes including “Sakura” from Japan, “Carrick Fergus” from Ireland, “Tarantella” from Italy, “Rambling Sailor from Australia” and many more. Cookies and refreshments. Free; donations accepted. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2116949468614331/.
Funk Jam. Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave. Corvallis. 9 p.m. Free. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. First Thursdays at Bombs Away Café. Information: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Dinna Fash, 6 p.m. Free.
Barsideous Brewing — Ace Stardust & Skeleton Boy, 8 p.m. Free.
Bombs Away Cafe — Sarah Saul, 10 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges and Blooms & Brews, 7:30 p.m.
Corvallis Elks No. 1413 — Elkaraoke Friday, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Rainbow in the Clouds: Goth Pride, 10:30 p.m., 21+. $5.
Downtown Dog — Merkel Music, 6 p.m.
Downtown Lebanon — Wine & Art Walk, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — DRTR, blues and originals, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Poetry Open Mic: Walt Whitman Favorites, 7:30 p.m.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill — Stone Riot, 9 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, hip-hop, rock, electro pop, 10 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Rewind, 6 p.m. $5.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Brewers Grade, 7 p.m.
The Lobby — First Friday Coffee Music: The Skybirds, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Motor Coach Rally, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Northwest Area of the Family Motor Coach Association rally, with new and used recreational vehicles for purchase along with vendors. Free. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/motor-coach-rally-northwest-area-of-fmca/?instance_id=14725.
Community Indoor Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St., SW. Two-day indoor community sale on kitchen items, children’s toys, home decor furniture and more. Proceeds benefit Jackson Street Youth Services for homeless and at-risk youth. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1294002507408893/?event_time_id=1294002510742226.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts & Coffee: Watercolor Abstract Relief, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate. Art, conversation, music and treats for ages 16 and up. Free. All supplies on hand. Information: http://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=d4p&lmx=%CFcg%2D%AF%A4w&v=3.
Corvallis Multicultural Summer Bazaar and Tiny Deck Benefit Concert: James Wilson, 3-4:45 p.m., with Wilson concert beginning at 5 p.m., 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Cultural treasures for sale and a performance by Wilson, who will play Celtic and original music on guitar and tin whistle. Free; donations welcome. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/442453783192962/.
Welcome Summer Beach Party, 3 p.m., Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., Lebanon. Area seniors 50 years and older are invited to open the summer with a beach party, including burgers and sides and live music by Motor Scooter 7.0. Admission: $3 advance; $5 at the door. Information: 541-258-4919.
Parents’ Night Out: 3, 2, 1...Blast Off, 6-10 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Drop off kids for a night of fun and games. Children ages 3 to 6 will play games, while those 7 to 12 can swim. Games, activities and a snack. Registration required. Cost: $18 single; $15 multiple registration; $20 day of registration. Information: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn/page/special-events.
“The End of Thyme, a Spicy Murder Mystery” LARP Dinner Adventure, 6 p.m., The Loft @ Flicker and Fir Farm, 1468 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Guests play characters to help solve a mysterious hit-and-run murder. Twelve characters to choose from, with dossier, pregame night secrets packet and dinner. Dossier and packets arrive in the mail after character is booked. Cost: $35 per character, includes dossier, pregame packet and dinner. Information/tickets: https://conundrumhouse.com/thyme-tickets/.
Gallery Calapooia First Friday: Marilyn Lindsley and Marjorie Kinch, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Clay jewelry art by Lindsley and watercolors by Kinch. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/.
Arc Benton Drama Squad Presents: “The Snowmaiden: A Tale of Old Russia,” 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Baba Yaga creates a child out of snow for a poor couple longing for a child but warns that they must always love her or she will melt in the spring. A tale of love that binds families together. Tickets: $10. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=100546&fbclid=IwAR3gLO94hH6R-VZj4OchJLuWXRpPLOhtBA91llaFPdX-N2Jv3l2z13F-hoo.
Ukulele Cabaret (community open mic and jam), 7 to 9 p.m. first Fridays, except July and November, meeting room, First Alternative South Store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Free open mic and sing-along for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Songbooks and instruction provided. Bring snacks to share. Hosted by Suz Doyle and Jeanne Holmes. Information: 541-602-5537.
Kate & the Crocodiles, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Kate & The Crocodiles, a Portland-based quartet, perform indie rock originals and covers, early jazz and jazz standards, reinventions of 70s and 80s rock as ballads and classical art songs mixed with rock. Admission: $20 general; $18 seniors and students. Information/tickets: majestic.org
LBCC Spring Choral Concert: “Carmina Burana,” 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. LBCC Music presents Carl Orff’s masterpiece. Performance is for one night only. Admission: $10 adults; $7 seniors and non-LBCC college students; LBCC students and children under 18 free. Free tickets only available at the box office. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Barsideous Comedy Showcase #6, 7 p.m. $8
Calapooia Brewing Co. — The Van Rontens, fusion of folk, funk, grass and gypsy roots, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — The Incompatibles Summer Burn, 10 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — The Burdens, 6 p.m.
Early Dawn Bakery — The Jesse Boden Band, rock, blues and country, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; John Sherman, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Ivie Meziere Foss Trio, 6 p.m. $5.
Schmizza Pizza House — Robert Meade, 7 p.m.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Summer Bands & Brews: Red Diesel and Alder Street, 7 p.m.
MORE
Community Indoor Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St., SW. Two-day indoor community sale on kitchen items, children’s toys, home decor furniture and more. Proceeds benefit Jackson Street Youth Services for homeless and at-risk youth. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1294002507408893/?event_time_id=1294002510742226.
Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center Summer Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Shop for cultural treasures. Event is free, donations are welcome. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2149802048467152.
Motor Coach Rally, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Northwest Area of the Family Motor Coach Association rally, with new and used recreational vehicles for purchase along with vendors. Free. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/motor-coach-rally-northwest-area-of-fmca/?instance_id=14725.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Bookin’ it Fun Run 2019, 9:30 a.m., Riverfront Commemorative Park, Avery Park Loop, Corvallis. 5K Fun Run plus 1-mile Fun Run. Noncompetitive event; all ages and abilities welcome. Free. Information/registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bookin-it-fun-run-2019-registration-58919355378?fbclid=IwAR1uaJK1I-KhkAK_7008tjOWubCjvMrafaZEi1lmkN6bl9k5Ldh_p3M-bXI.
Albany Autism Walk, 10 a.m., Timber-Linn Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany, Face painting, crafts/sensory table, quiet area, raffle baskets and autism awareness items for sale. Registration: $12 adults; $9 children ages 3-12; children 2 and under free. Information/tickets: https://www.classy.org/event/1st-annual-albany-autism-walk/e221095.
Summer Passport Kick-off Party, 10 a.m. to noon, Albany Fire Department Station 11, 110 Sixth Ave., SE. The summer passport program is a free children’s program where families can explore locations throughout Albany. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2042787169348561/.
Creating with Courage Workshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Artist Linda Rothchild Ollis will lead a workshop on using a high density foam roller to create fine art. Cost: $69; bring a lunch. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?tribe_events=creating-with-courage-workshop.
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
Juneteenth: Celebrate Freedom, noon to 3 p.m., Avery Park, Thompson Shelter, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Community celebration commemorating the freeing of the last slaves in the United States. Senior Assistant Attorney General Faye Stetz-Waters will speak. Art, raffle, food and fun activities for all ages. Free; donations welcome. Art-making activity in cooperation with The Arts Center in Corvallis scheduled for 1 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2272444163043786/.
Vanfest Northwest 2019, noon to 7 p.m., Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Vintage and modern camper vans on display, including Volkswagen, Ford, Dodge and Mercedes. Free and family-friendly. Information: http://hammerheartsc.com/vanfest?fbclid=IwAR2KGf5qObW1w851u6_5sfVo5xCPfuSXUJngXSVPF-9AAuL1yzXNMfy1Ye4.
Three Keys to Living Confidently workshop, 1 p.m., Pacific Yew Yoga, 121 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Free workshop addressing three simple keys to becoming more functional in our daily lives. Free, but registration encouraged because of limited space. Information/registration: https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/asp/main_enroll.asp?fl=true&tabID=8
Pilates & Brews, 3 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. Local instructors, hand-crafted beer. $15 cost includes class and first beverage. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: https://conversionbrewing.ticketspice.com/balance-and-brews?fbclid=IwAR3tgbuNtEczf39p-82o6OFTXaosa1R4XffLnMcmnlSVtJLm_ZYyWfpmZ7w.
Prison Art Exhibition Opening, 3 p.m., Hidden Treasures, 764 S. Main St., Lebanon. Using the arts as a rehabilitative and therapeutic tool for men and women in prison. Drinks and snacks available. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/695480524239701/.
“Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets” Whiteside Family Films, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In the second “Harry Potter” film, an ancient prophecy seems to be coming true when a mysterious presence begins stalking the corridors of a school of magic, leaving its victims paralyzed. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4242466?fbclid=IwAR0wpENY0s5xoFHHRP-kPOlGQaMHLyAZLnVokx2VseeAv2mQ1sAaWp1g3ZY.
Arc Benton Drama Squad Presents: “The Snowmaiden: A Tale of Old Russia,” 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Baba Yaga creates a child out of snow for a poor couple longing for a child but warns that they must always love her or she will melt in the spring. A tale of love that binds families together. Tickets: $10. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=100546&fbclid=IwAR3gLO94hH6R-VZj4OchJLuWXRpPLOhtBA91llaFPdX-N2Jv3l2z13F-hoo.
Love Tulips Paint Class with Brandie, 5 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $29. Pre-registration requested. Information/tickets: https://paintandwinecorvallis.com/?fbclid=IwAR13RYSh_bOpCD7fKWBJ18OpBIrp65N1AtmD6A6N_HtuODLMQZDFPsi9sKs.
Adult & Teen Challenge Hope Gala, 6 p.m., Oregon State University CH2M Alumni Center, Cascade Ballroom, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Gala Dinner, testimonials, live and silent auctions. Celebrating freedom from addiction. Cost: $60 individual; $480 table of eight. Information/registration: https://one.bidpal.net/wvmc/welcome.
Corvallis Squares End of the Season Luau, 6:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. $4 for dinner. Dancing follows at 7 p.m. Charlotte Jeskey calling; Sandy Harris cueing. Admission to dance, $6. Dinner and dance, $10.
Downtown Swing Dance, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Nick Davis and Kristin Buxton of Eugene will be the guest DJs. Beginner lessons offered from 7 to 8 p.m., with social dancing following at 8 p.m. Open to the public, all ages, individuals and partners welcome. Cost: $7 to $10. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/o/downtown-swing-dance-june-8/.
Chintimini Social Dance, 7 p.m., Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. An evening of social dancing, including the waltz, foxtrot, rumba, cha-cha, nightclub two-step, and swing. One hour of dance instruction is included before the dance, beginning at 7 p.m. Ages 15 and up welcome. Admission: $9.50. Information/tickets: https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/
Willamette Valley Symphony, 7 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. The Willamette Valley Symphony, led by guest conductor Lance Inouye, along with guest saxophone soloist, Nathan Boal, will perform Liadov’s “The Enchanted Lake,” Glazunov’s “Saxophone concerto in E-flat Major”, and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 6: Pathetique.” Admission $18 general; $15 student and senior. Information/tickets: https://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org/buy-tickets/.
The President’s Concert, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Steven Zielke leads the OSU Chamber Choir in this annual concert, celebrating the Ed and Beth Ray Choral Scholars. Cost; $10 advance; $15 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth are free. CAFA discounts apply. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/music-school-arts-and-communication/president-s-concert.
No Class: The Role-Playing Game-Inspired Improv Show, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Another installment of “No Class” role-playing, game-inspired, improv show. Admission: $10-$12. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family-friendly event, most second Saturdays. Blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds go to Earth-friendly causes.
Haus of Dharma presents: Corvallis Latinx Pride 2019, 8 p.m., Lupe’s Restaurant and Calavera Bar, 2047 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. First time party celebration of LGBTQ+ Latinx/Chicanx individuals, diversity and pride. Drag show, speakers, music and dancing. All ages admitted until 10 p.m. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/403192463617010/.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewery — Yoga + Beer, 10:15 a.m., $15 yoga + beer; $10 yoga only.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Solidarity Fair, noon to 5 p.m., Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Join the struggle for social, economic and environmental justice with a community meal, movement conversations, political theater and music. Information: https://www.solidarityfair.com/
Junk Art Workshop, 1 p.m., The Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Junk art takes waste products that will be thrown away and reuses it. This workshop will feature ideas on how to use junk to create art. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?page_id=4343/
2019 Recital: Inspired by Art, 2 p.m., Corvallis School District Theaters, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. Regional School of Ballet in recital. Tickets available at Regional School of Ballet and at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2282997411948348/.
Cool Shoes 2019 Spring Showcase, 2:30 and 7 p.m., Women’s Building, Oregon State University, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Oregon State’s ballroom performance team, Cool Shoes, is featured in a spring showcase. Admission: $10 adults; $5 students. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/367702357177095/?event_time_id=367702360510428.
Arc Benton Drama Squad Presents: “The Snowmaiden: A Tale of Old Russia,” 3 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Baba Yaga creates a child out of snow for a poor couple longing for a child but warns that they must always love her or she will melt in the spring. A tale of love that binds families together. Tickets: $10. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=100546&fbclid=IwAR3gLO94hH6R-VZj4OchJLuWXRpPLOhtBA91llaFPdX-N2Jv3l2z13F-hoo.
Corvallis Community Choir Spring Concert, 4 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2045 NW Circle Blvd.,Corvallis. Free spring concert. Donations of canned food and cash to benefit the South Corvallis Food Bank will be welcome. Information: http://www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us/.
Willamette Valley Symphony, 4 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. The Willamette Valley Symphony, led by guest conductor Lance Inouye, along with guest saxophone soloist, Nathan Boal, will perform Liadov’s “The Enchanted Lake,” Glazunov’s “Saxophone concerto in E-flat Major,” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “Pathetique.” Admission $18 general; $15 student and senior. Information/tickets: https://www.willamettevalleysymphony.org/buy-tickets/.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free and open to the public. For information: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
MORE
Gumboot Dance: Michael Moloi, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Originating in the dark gold mine tunnels of South Africa as a means of communication between miners, Gumboot is an African dance performed wearing wellington boots. Free summer lunch provided. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/gumboot-dance-michael-moloi.
Junk Art Workshop, 1 p.m., The Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Junk art takes waste products that will be thrown away and reuses it. This workshop will feature ideas on how to use junk to create art. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?page_id=4343/
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through Sept., City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Annual Roadrunner Athletics Blue & Gold Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College, Calapooia Center Commons, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Annual event to raise money to support Roadrunner teams and student-athletes. Guest speaker will be Mike Parker, who broadcasts Beaver sports on the radio. Cost: $50 per person. Information/tickets: https://athletics.linnbenton.edu/support/dinner2019.
June Pub Talk: Innovations in Metals Manufacturing, 6 p.m., Flinn Block Hall, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Evening networking and panel session discussing the innovations in metal manufacturing occurring in the valley. Guest panelists from Stack Metallurgical, ATI Metals and others. Admission: $20 Willamette Innovation Network nonmembers; members, free. Information/tickets: https://www.willametteinnovators.com
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m., Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. The Arts Center and Corvallis Folklore Society invite individuals and groups to sign up and perform a set of one to three folk-style songs for a total time of 10 to 15 minutes. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or visit https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/event/local-folk-open-stage/?instance_id=27227.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 1:$20; 2:$35; 3 or more $15 each. 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesdays, 9 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Museum “History Bites,” Talking Water Gardens, noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St., SE. The Talking Water Gardens in Albany will be the topic for this month’s presentation. Light refreshments. Free; suggested donation, $2 for adults, $1 for children. Information: 541-967-7122.
Random Review: “Pachinko,” 1 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Tammy Bray, retired dean of the OSU College of Public Health and Human Sciences, will review the novel “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee. Free; lunches OK. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
Lebanon Museum Downtown History Presentation: Adams Pharmacy and Relics of Lebanon’s Pharmaceutical Past, 2 p.m., The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Betty and Bob Adams, former owners of Adams Pharmacy in Lebanon, will share stories of their 27 years running the downtown drugstore, and the displayed relics they inherited. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/677592865995049/.
Wings of Freedom Tour, 2 to 5 p.m., Corvallis Municipal Airport, 5695 SW Airport Place. Five vintage WWII era fully restored and working aircraft will be on view: a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, TF-51D fighter and a TP-40 Warhawk. Walk-through tours and flights are available for a fee. Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and under; WWII veterans free.. Information/tickets: https://www.collingsfoundation.org/event/corvallis-or/?fbclid=IwAR1p6JPBPHlCagefTq_454sRenMa9BVZSyFz-YpzdczNJCfFOyTA616-YXQ.
Wildflowers Paint Class with Linda, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $29. Pre-registration requested. Information/tickets: https://paintandwinecorvallis.com/?fbclid=IwAR13RYSh_bOpCD7fKWBJ18OpBIrp65N1AtmD6A6N_HtuODLMQZDFPsi9sKs.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Dazed and Confused,” Wednesdays at the Whiteside Theatre, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Writer-director Richard Linklater’s 1993 comedy follows students on the last day of high school in Texas in 1976. The big cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, Ben Affleck and Milla Jovovich. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4242508?fbclid=IwAR2LlVIOL8MKllSeJuywXZOEJjngSEXNz6n98bvFqL411XAIf2RBCEg6FpE.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Science Pub, 6:30 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Cap’n Slappy’s end of School Year Bash, celebrating educators, 4 p.m., Wild Hog in the Woods Jam, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Free Range Open Mic, 9:30 p.m. Free.
Downtown Dog — Dick Bower, variety, 6 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, salsa dancing and Latin hip-hop, 9 p.m.
MORE
Wings of Freedom Tour, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Corvallis Municipal Airport, 5695 SW Airport Place. Five vintage WWII era fully restored and working aircraft will be on view: a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, TF-51D fighter and a TP-40 Warhawk. Walk-through tours and flights are available for a fee. Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and under; WWII veterans free.. Information/tickets: https://www.collingsfoundation.org/event/corvallis-or/?fbclid=IwAR1p6JPBPHlCagefTq_454sRenMa9BVZSyFz-YpzdczNJCfFOyTA616-YXQ.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
The Alphabeticians: Children’s Concert, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Portland musical duo features original upbeat songs about animals, games, science and reading. A lively musical concert for the whole family. Event is free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/666560163789706/.
Mr. Fantastic Kidrageously Funny Magician: Michael Douglas, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Funny, dazzling and mind-blowing magic. Free summer lunch provided. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/mr-fantastic-kidrageously-funny-magician-michael-douglas.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Nectar Creek Fan Faire, 5:30 p.m., Goss Stadium, 430 SW Langton Place, Corvallis. Join the Corvallis Knights and the Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire, as Goss Stadium steps back into the 13th century. Admission dependent on seating. Information/tickets: https://corvallisknights.com/entertainment/.
Rainbow Reverie: Unicorn Paint Class with Amber, 6 p.m., Paint and Wine Corvallis, 946 NW Circle Blvd. Cost includes everything needed to complete a painting and up to 2.5 hours of instruction. No outside food or drinks. Cost: $29. Pre-registration requested. Information/tickets: https://paintandwinecorvallis.com/?fbclid=IwAR13RYSh_bOpCD7fKWBJ18OpBIrp65N1AtmD6A6N_HtuODLMQZDFPsi9sKs.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“An Iris Stands Tall” by Annette Sabatar, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through June 14, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An exhibit of paintings about gender identity. A mother’s journey; a daughter’s transition. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/an-iris-stands-tall/.
Art exhibit: Rich Bergeman, “The Land Remembers,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through June 15, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. A series of black-and-white infrared photographs inspired by events during Oregon’s Rogue River Wars of 1851-56. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
“Yaquina: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape: Thirty-Five Years of Oil Painting” by Michael Gibbons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 1 through July 12, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traveling exhibition of plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River watershed. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/current-future-exhibits.
Watercolor Society of Oregon Award Winning Paintings exhibition, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June 30, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Twenty award winners of the Watercolor Society of Oregon’s Spring 2019 Experimental Exhibition are on display. The Experimental Exhibition is for aquamedia paintings, which may include additional media such as ink or collage. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
City Hall Art Exhibit: Roberta “Bobbie” Casteel, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 30, Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Local artist Casteel will have acrylic works displayed in City Hall through the end of June. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/about-apl/art-at-apl/.
Linda Rothchild Ollis watercolor show, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, through June 30, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St., Brownsville. Information: www.brownsvilleart.org.
Junk Art Display and Invitation, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. The Brownsville Art Center will host a community wide “Junk Art” show the months of July through August, with an open invitation to people to bring in their "Junk Art" for display. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.