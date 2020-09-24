The E arts and entertainment calendar for September 24 to October 1

We've been blessed, of late, with excellent movies about families of grifters. There was Hirokazu Kore-eda's gloriously heartfelt “Shoplifters,” about a makeshift clan of small-time thieves whose familial bonds run at least as deep as DNA. Bong Joon Ho's diabolical Oscar-winner, “Parasite,” gave us a nuclear family of con artists who hatch their schemes from their subterranean dwelling. And now comes Miranda July's “Kajillionaire,” a portrait of a father-mother-daughter team of Los Angeles scavengers who subsist mainly on coupons and contest entries.