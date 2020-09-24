The E arts and entertainment calendar for September 24 to October 1

THURSDAY
Venues
Cascade BBQ - Outdoor Glass Paint Night, 5 p.m., $29, https://bit.ly/3iE5AVM
Conversion Brewing Lebanon - Santiam Septemberfest III: Spencer Knight and Johnathan Sterling, 6 p.m.
Online Events
Author Review: Jonathan Slaght, “Owls of the Eastern Ice,” 7 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Books & Music on Zoom. Author Jonathan C. Slaght is the Russia and Northeast Asia coordinator for the Wildlife Conservation Society, where he manages research projects on endangered species and coordinates avian conservation activities. “Owls of the Eastern Ice” is a rare glimpse into the fieldwork on a rare owl, written by a scientist fully aware of the enormity of the undertaking. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
Virtual Star Party, 8 to 9:30 p.m., hosted by Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on GotoWebinar. Tom Carrico from the Heart of the Valley Astronomers Club will be remotely controlling his telescope in New Mexico. View pictures of galaxies, nebulae, star clusters and comets in real time. Star party begins with a brief presentation, followed by the imaging. Registration required. After registering, a confirmation email will follow. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/32O6gRP.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. The North Albany Market is a quaint evening Farmer's Market help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Movies at the Whiteside: “Bonnie and Clyde,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Based loosely on the true exploits of Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker during the 30s, portraying Bonnie and Clyde as rebels who empathize with poor working folks of the 1930s. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection, and PPE are followed. Masks are required. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/32WuBoB.
FRIDAY
Venues
Springhill Cellars Winery — Fourth Friday Wine & Music, Just Lonna, 7 p.m. Advance reservations required: 541-974-0917
Online Events
Cabildos Speaker Series: Mitchell S. Jackson, 11 a.m., hosted by Oregon State University on Zoom. Award-winning and critically acclaimed author and Portland native, Mitchell S. Jackson’s novel “The Residue Years,” explores his hometown, including the systemic forces that shaped his community, his family and his early life. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2RcnSBG.
Friday Night Funny presents: LA Improv Takeover, 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on Facebook Live. Join Suggestions Only and guest teams and performers from Los Angeles for an evening of short-form improv games, stand-up and long-form sets. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President,” hosted by Darkside Cinema through Oct. 1. A documentary that is an incisive and often-rollicking look at an era that saw youth culture and politics join forces, and at a man of conscience whose love of music was crucial to who he was as a father, a citizen, a man of the South and a leader during his presidency and beyond. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
Autumn Art & Sidewalk Sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Three-day event featuring local artists making the most of the fall weather with a celebration of art mixed with great end-of-the-season deals. This event will take place on the sidewalks and in parking areas for a unique, safe, and physically distanced shopping experience. Information: https://bit.ly/2YRNZ4Y.
POSTPONED: Albany Tailgate Tunes: Radical Revolution 80s Tribute, Timber-Linn Park, Albany. Enjoy the music of Radical Revolution, a six-piece 80s band featuring, fat keyboards, blistering guitars, thumping bass and big 80’s drums. Information: https://bit.ly/3mFhS2V.
SATURDAY
Venues
Ash St. Music Lebanon — The Gutones, 11 a.m.
Cascade BBQ — Karaoke, all ages, 6:30 p.m. Reservations: 541-829-2009
The Barn at Hickory Station — The Reckless Rockhounds, 7 p.m.
The Woods Roadhouse — Brian James & The Revival, blues, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Majestic Readers’ Theatre presents: “Dear Elizabeth,” 7:30 p.m., livestream. Directed by Robert Leff, “Dear Elizabeth” by Sarah Ruhl, is a play in letters of a 30 year friendship between American poets, Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell. Using their actual letters with postmarks, Ruhl illustrates a relationship full of artistic admiration and warm friendship. Tickets: pick what you pay, $10-$15-$20. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3kKKdUe.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
Beachie Creek Fire Benefit: Unplugged, 2 to 5 p.m., 35944 Gore Dr, Lebanon. Cash money benefit for the victims of the 2020 Beachie Creek Fire. All contributions will be donated.. Enjoy food, beverages and music. Information: https://bit.ly/3hYrFgB.
Champions of Children Mask-Arade, 6 to 10 p.m., hosted by Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam online or in person at Lebanon or Sweet Home. A special celebration and fundraising event benefiting programs for local children and families. Attend in person or virtually. Reserve tables or virtual reservations by email to shyla@bgcgreatersantiam.org or call 541-258-7105. Information/tickets: https://bgcgreatersantiam.org/.
SUNDAY
Ongoing Events
Circle Singing Corvallis, 2 p.m., Avery City Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Dr. Singing of simple rounds, call and response and harmonies, as well as improvising and making up songs together. No musical experience necessary. All voices welcome. Event held under the big Sequoias near the Rose Garden. Free to attend, please RSVP. Information/registration: tilton@cox.net or visit https://bit.ly/35XldV6.
Swing Into Fall Outdoor Concert: Tin Can Alley, 2 to 4 p.m., Philomath City Park, 231 S. 23rd St., Philomath. The City of Philomath and Tin Can Alley offer a Swing into Fall Concert at Philomath City Park. Plenty of room to spread out listening to old-time favorites with Tin Can Alley’s eight piece band along with a raffle to benefit Philomath Community Services. Bring a picnic and a smile. Information: https://bit.ly/2GJMyPL.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Every Sunday. No dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. Cost: first class is free; $5 per person donation per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required; children welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
Venues
Fireworks Pub and Pizza — Southtown Open Mic & Performer Spotlight, 8 p.m., register: https://bit.ly/39SRxIA
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions and information or visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “Feels Good Man,” hosted by Darkside Cinema through Oct. 1. How underground cartoonist Matt Furie’s comic creation Pepe the Frog, conceived more than a decade earlier as a laid-back humanoid amphibian, unwittingly became a grotesque political pawn in the November 2016 election cycle. “Feels Good Man” offers a vivid, moving portrait of one man, one frog and the very strange reality we’ve all found ourselves living in. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
TUESDAY
Online Events
Virtual Rock Painting Class, 10 to 11 a.m., hosted by the Sweet Home Chamber & Visitor Center on Facebook Live. Virtual rock painting class for children and adults, with individual assembled kits containing everything needed to paint little critters. Class instruction includes how to use the primary colors, which brushes to use and other simple, fun painting techniques. Cost: $10; pick-up at the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce. Reservations: https://paintingclass.eventbrite.com.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
Tuneful Tuesdays: Gideon Freudmann, 5 to 5:45 p.m., hosted by da Vinci Days on Facebook. Final evening of live music with da Vinci Days. Cellist Gideon Freudmann will entertain Cello Bop style online. Information: https://bit.ly/3mFPHAK.
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
WEDNESDAY
Venues
Cascade BBQ — Trivia Night, all ages, 7 p.m. Reservations: 541-829-2009
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “Watchmen,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In 1985, former superheroes still exist and the murder of a colleague sends active vigilante Rorschach into an investigation uncovering something that could completely change the course of history. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection, and PPE are followed. Masks are required. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2ZpGaUt.
THURSDAY
Venues
The Barn at Hickory Station — Ben Hannan, 6:30 p.m.
Online Events
Gala 8x8 Gallery Preview and Artist Reception, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by The Art Center online. Preview over 100, 8x8 artworks by Corvallis-area artists, in support of The Arts Center. Preview is free and includes registration for the Art for the Heart Virtual Gala on Oct. 10 and pre-gala prices. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/3iSP70k.
Author Review: Lee van der Voo “As the World Burns,” 7 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Books & Music on Zoom. Author Lee van der Voo, award-winning investigative and environmental journalist, follows 21 youth activists in the still-evolving legal case of Juliana vs. United States in the novel “As the World Burns," relating the plaintiffs’ stories, against the backdrop of the current climate-related crises and the mass protests happening and around the world. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
Ongoing Events
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. The North Albany Market is a quaint evening Farmer's Market help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Artist Reception: Art About Agriculture Competition and Exhibit: Tension/Harmony, 4 to 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 Sw 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit considers our agricultural future, exploring the relationship between the conservation of natural resources and agricultural production. Artist reception and in-person viewing is by reservation only, Information: https://bit.ly/35qJqTu.
