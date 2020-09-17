The E arts and entertainment calendar for September 17 to 24

THURSDAY
Venues
Favorite Mistake Sportsbar - The Faculty Project, acoustic rock, R&B, country, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Constitution Day Panel: Constitutional Crises: Past, Present, Future, 4 p.m., hosted by Oregon State University on Zoom. Constitution day panel and discussion and exploration of the theme of “Constitutional Crises: Past, Present, Future.” Information/registration: https://bit.ly/3hevnTb.
Open Auditions: Veterans’ Voices Part II, audition video deadline: Sunday, Oct. 4, hosted by the Majestic Theatre. Local military veterans find a voice to share their stories of service when matched up with local playwrights and actors to bring their stories to the stage. Looking for six actors. Will rehearse and film in two groups of three. Email Leighmbock@comcast.net to receive a selection of sides from some of last year’s veteran stories. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to preorder, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. The North Albany Market is a quaint evening Farmer's Market help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Movies at the Whiteside: “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Coming-of- age black comedy focuses on 17-year-old Sue Ellen Crandell, who assumes the role as head of the house for her siblings when the babysitter her mother hired suddenly dies in her sleep. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection, and PPE are followed. Masks required. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/32WKewi.
FRIDAY
Online Events
Darkside Virtual Cinema and Das Filmfest present: “A Chef’s Voyage,” hosted by Darkside Cinema online. A documentary which follows Chef David Kinch and his team's journey from their three Michelin Star restaurant in California on a one of a kind "four hands" collaboration with three legendary chefs at their iconic restaurants in Paris, Provence and Marseille. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
CANCELED: Blackberry Junction Autumn Show 2020, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, Albany. A seasonal show full of fun and original items for home and garden. Information: https://bit.ly/34lSOXR.
Harvest Dinner Train, 6 p.m., Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. Come for a delicious dinner enjoying the delicious harvest that the fall brings. Ride includes a 2.5 hour ride with a full dinner. Cost: $60. Information/tickets: https://www.facebook.com/santiamexcursiontrain/.
SATURDAY
Venues
Corvallis Elks #1413 - Coupe de Ville, 7 p.m. Seating limited.
Ongoing Events
Annual Tri-County Chamber Golf Tournament, 8 a.m. check in, Diamond Woods Golf Course, 96040 Territorial Rd., Monroe. Annual Tri-County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament with 9 a.m. shotgun start. Meal at JC Beer Garden following the tournament. Registration forms available at the Tri-County Chamber Office. Cost: $360 team; $90 individual. Contact Rick at 541.998.6154 to register. Information: https://bit.ly/3bjfQQJ.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
CANCELED: Crabtree Farm’s Fall Fiber Faire, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Scio. Event will have several booths with fiber related items. Raw fleeces, Rovings, yarn and much more. Information: https://bit.ly/2E2qPBF.
CANCELED: Blackberry Junction Autumn Show 2020, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, Albany. A seasonal show full of fun and original items for home and garden. Information: https://bit.ly/34lSOXR.
Featured Artist Trunk Show: Joan Canty, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison, Corvallis. Artist Joan Canty display of fashion earrings and jewelry from various metals and semi-precious stones. Joan’s primary influences are from the natural world, Asian art and ancient designs. Information: https://bit.ly/33fmUdj.
Rescheduled from Sep. 12: 2nd Saturday Art Day: Indigo Tie-Dye, 1 to 3 p.m., The Arts Center Plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Create using the age-old art of indigo tie-dyeing. Indigo dye vats will be on the Plaza, along with ziplock bags to bring your creation home, to rinse. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://bit.ly/3gxYT6k.
CANCELED: Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre: Murder at Orville’s Oinky Doinky BBQ Pit, 5 to 8 p.m., Sweet Home. Celebrate Floyd’s 100th birthday at the Oinky Doinky. Call Sweet Home Chamber for details at 541-367-6186. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2CQhMmY.
SUNDAY
Online Events
Benefit Livestream: Sam Sappington, “All By Myself,” 4 p.m., hosted by Confluence LGBT Chorus and the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus on YouTube. Sam Sappington, a member of Confluence and the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus, will present, “All By Myself: A Concert Marking Six Months of Social Distancing in the Age of COVID-19.” Performance features a collection of songs ranging from classical to pop, with compositions by Paul James Frantz and Ted Kopulos. Information: bit.ly/AllByMyself_Concert or www.MissSmithPresents.com.
Ongoing Events
Sundays@3 Concert Series: Los Palermos, 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Third Sunday. Free concert series featuring Los Palermos mariachi orchestra. Information: https://bit.ly/2VANYjn.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Every Sunday. No dance experience necessary. Cost: first class is free; $5 per person donation per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required; children welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions and information or visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
“Hear Voices” of Peace, 7 p.m., hosted by Oregon State University and Corvallis Linus Pauling Veterans for Peace on Zoom. Ann Mbacke of Progress Village Foundation and Dr. Linda Richards of OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion will share audio recordings of Black American leaders who confronted “militaristic” nuclear technological supremacy, followed by a discussion about leadership today. Information: https://bit.ly/2FBIBfJ.
Ongoing Events
Call to Artists: Black Matter Exhibit, submission deadline: Oct. 30, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Art Center is seeking talented Black and African artists currently living and making artwork in Oregon. The artwork in this exhibition hopes to express the experience of living in a state and country rooted in systematic racism, speaking to the experience of being human. Artists must be 18 years of age or older. All subject matter and ideas are welcome. To apply or nominate send an email with the subject line: Black Matter at email: tjwilson@artinoregon.org. Information: https://bit.ly/3bMfMsM.
TUESDAY
Online Events
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
Author Review: Doug Stone, “Sitting in Powell’s Watching Burnside Dissolve in Rain,” 7 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Books & Music on Zoom. Doug Stone, author of “Sitting in Powell’s Watching Burnside Dissolve in Rain” and fourth generation Oregonian, will share his love of Oregon, its places, seasons and people, through his lyrical and narrative poems. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
Ask a Master Gardener: Preparing for Fall and Winter, 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on Zoom. OSU Extension Master Gardener volunteers with vegetable gardening experience will be on hand to answer questions. Zoom call will focus on Q&A for those who are new to growing their own food in the Willamette Valley. Register in advance for meeting at: https://bit.ly/3bi95i0. Information: https://bit.ly/3blh7Xf.
Ongoing Events
CANCELED: Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to preorder, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Open Video Auditions: “Women Playing Hamlet,” auditions open through Oct. 5, hosted by the Majestic Theatre. Directed by Brandi Douglas, “Women Playing Hamlet,” by William Missouri Downs, features an all-female cast performing multiple roles in a comedy that explores gender roles and stereotypes within the world of Shakespeare and theater. Information: https://bit.ly/3irA6C8.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Meadow Chanting and Song Circle, 7 p.m., Woodland Meadow Park, 3540 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Experience the shared heartbeat of conscious and devotional music in sacred languages with Johanna Beekman and friends. Bring a mask. Park offers space to be six feet apart. Cost: $5-$20 suggested donation. Information: https://bit.ly/31JJg7n.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “Bonnie and Clyde,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Based loosely on the true exploits of Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker during the 30s, portraying the couple as rebels who empathize with poor working folk of the 1930s. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection, and PPE are followed. Masks are required. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/32WuBoB.
THURSDAY
Venues
Conversion Brewing Lebanon - Santiam Septemberfest III: Spencer Knight and Johnathan Sterling, 6 p.m.
Online Events
Author Review: Jonathan Slaght, “Owls of the Eastern Ice,” 7 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Books & Music on Zoom. Author Jonathan C. Slaght, the Russia and Northeast Asia coordinator for the Wildlife Conservation Society, manages research projects on endangered species and coordinates avian conservation activities. “Owls of the Eastern Ice” is a rare glimpse into the fieldwork on a rare owl. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
Virtual Star Party, 8 to 9:30 p.m., hosted by Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on GotoWebinar. Tom Carrico from the Heart of the Valley Astronomers Club will be remotely controlling his telescope in New Mexico which can take pictures of galaxies, nebulae, star clusters and comets in real time. Star party begins with a brief presentation. Registration required. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the Star Party will be sent. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/32O6gRP.
Ongoing Events
