The E arts and entertainment calendar for September 10 to 17

THURSDAY
Online Events
Virtual Reception: Susan Johnson Retrospective, 5:30 to 7 p.m., hosted by The Arts Center on Zoom. Susan Johnson will discuss her life and works, along with several local prominent artists and supporters sharing their stories about Johnson. Information/link: https://bit.ly/3h7OluJ.
Ongoing Events
Senior Parking Lot Bingo, 10 a.m., Albany Senior Center Parking Lot, 489 Water Ave. NW. Seniors 55+ are invited to get out of the house and play Parking Lot Bingo in designated spots from the car. Disposable bingo cards and markers will be distributed. Space is limited. Encouraging those in the same household to carpool. Information/registration: call 541-917-7777.
Auditions: Nutcracker 2020, Legacy Ballet, 104 Main St., Albany. Due to COVID, Nutcracker 2020 will be presented in a different format this year. Instead of a live performance onstage, performances will be filmed and shared virtually. Auditions, rehearsals and filming will all be held following OHA Guidelines. To audition, dancers must submit an audition form by September 11 to be scheduled in order to keep audition groups smaller. Email legacyballet@q.com to request an audition form. Audition forms need to be received by Sep. 11. Audition dates: September 19-20. Information: https://bit.ly/3i1CRKj.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have items placed in the trunk of the car. Visit https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Fresh produce from local farms at the new North Albany Farmers Market. The North Albany Market is a quaint evening Farmer's Market help small farms provide healthful food to the local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Movies at the Whiteside: “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Coming-of- age black comedy focuses on seventeen-year-old Sue Ellen Crandell, who assumes the role as head of the house for her siblings when the babysitter her mother hired suddenly dies in her sleep. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection, and PPE are followed. Masks are required. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/32WKewi.
FRIDAY
Venues
The Barn at Hickory Station - Bailey Heide, country, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Lord Birthday Virtual Event, 7 p.m., hosted by Grass Roots Books & Music on Zoom. Chad Murphy, author of “Your Life is a Life of Hope,” and creator of Lord Birthday, will explore the things that make life so great, including jackets and bags and “booping someone on the nose.” Lord Birthday, the mustachioed king, will present a series of short, illustrated essays in which he argues for hope by way of absurdity and transcendence by way of the mundane. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2TlgMvl.
Darkside Virtual Cinema and Das Filmfest present: “Song Without a Name,” hosted by Darkside Cinema online. The story of Georgina, an indigenous Andean woman whose newborn baby is whisked away moments after its birth in a downtown Lima clinic - and never returned. Approached by Georgina for assistance, journalist Pedro Campas, uncovers a web of fake clinics and abductions - suggesting a rotting corruption deep within Peruvian society. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
Timber Towne Autumn Days, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Timber Towne Coffee, 1427 Main St., Philomath. Two day Autumn celebration featuring fall decor, displays, antiques and locally handmade items, including an outdoor stand with locally grown and harvested gourds, pumpkins and fresh cut flowers. Information: https://bit.ly/2EM7fKo.
Best in the West Triathlon Festival, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Lewis Creek County Park, 44450 N River Dr., Foster. Three day event from backcountry roads to dense forests along the lake and river. A welcoming, inclusive environment for athletes of all abilities. Races for toddlers to teens including half-iron, Olympic, sprint, super sprint, kids, bike rides 5K, 10K, 13.1. For COVID-19 and all other information and registration call: (541) 915-5116, or visit: https://www.bestinthewesttriathlon.com/.
Remember 9-11, 8:46 to 11 a.m., Linn County Courthouse steps, 300 Fourth Ave. SW, Albany. Remembrance of the tragedy and a celebration of the lives of those who were lost and for the surviving first responders who continue to suffer from the effects of the destruction. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Information: https://bit.ly/3hXWgf4.
Two Rivers Market Fall Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. The First Annual Fall Show in downtown Albany featuring vendors and booths filled with fall decor, furniture, holiday gifts and other goodies and treasures. Masks are required upon entry and social distancing measures will be in place. Information: https://bit.ly/2FP5s7H.
Call to Northwest Script Writers: Into the Cybersphere, submission deadline is Oct. 31, sponsored by Northwest 10. The Northwest 10 Festival of 10-Minute Plays is seeking script submissions for presentation in a series of events via digital live stream. This year’s all-digital format festival’s theme “Into the Cybersphere,” focuses on exploring new boundaries and approaches to theatre making and engagement. Open to first 100 original, unpublished, unproduced submissions from Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia residents between Sept. 1 to Oct. 31. Submit scripts to NW10Festival@gmail.com. Information: www.octheatre.org/nw10.
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZnWi8a.
SATURDAY
Online Events
The Majestic Theatre Presents: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Go Away,” 7:30 p.m., live stream. Directed by Timothy John Kelley II, with music direction by Kent Wilson, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Go Away,” book and lyrics by Joe DePietro, is a hilarious revue paying tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance and to those who have dared to ask, 'Say, what are you doing Saturday night?' Cost: pick what you pay $10-$15-$20. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/341qcmo.
Ongoing Events
West River Trail 2020, 9 to 11 a.m., Cheadle Lake North Shore parking lot and boat launch off River Drive, Lebanon. Walk is along what will be a major and scenic piece of the trail system connecting the east side of Lebanon from Cheadle Lake Park to Marks Slough Trail. Trail has dirt and gravel segments and follows the dikes and flood plain along the South Santiam River. Well mannered dogs on leashes welcome; current guidelines on social distancing will be followed. Information: https://bit.ly/33WYiIt.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans’ Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
2nd Saturday Art Day: Indigo Tie-Dye, 1 to 3 p.m., The Arts Center Plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Create using the age-old art of indigo tie-dyeing. Bring a pre-tied or banded handkerchief in a natural fiber for dyeing (100% cotton, linen, or silk) or use a new one supplied by The Arts Center. Indigo dye vats will be on the Plaza, along with ziplock bags to bring your creation home. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
Cruise Fest 2020, 6 to 9 p.m., High Quality, 1300 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Drive-in movie theater style concert, hosted by DTW and Corvallis Funk & Jazz Jam Series, celebrating music, love and unity responsibly under State guidelines. Funds raised for the local food industry impacted by COVID-19. Admission: $30 per vehicle. Information: https://bit.ly/2OLJJhQ.
SUNDAY
Venues
Ba’s Vietnamese Comfort Food - Pinky’s Artist Speakeasy fundraiser, featuring local artists, 1 to 5 p.m. https://bit.ly/31XdLa0.
Ongoing Events
Call for Artwork: “Home Sweet Home,” submission deadline Nov. 9, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Submissions of visual art depicting the concept of “home”, what it means, and has it changed during the “stay home, stay healthy” pandemic situation. Artists of all media, ages and skill levels are invited to participate in this Invitational and open exhibit. Information: https://bit.ly/3lNli2X.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Every Sunday. No dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. Cost: first class is free; $5 per person donation per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required; children welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or https://bit.ly/3cEMVFU.
MONDAY
Venues
Fireworks Pub & Pizza - Online Open Mic & Performance Spotlight, 8 p.m.
Midway Farms - Fusion Dance, all levels, 6 p.m. $15.
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions and information or visit oregonstate.zoom.us/j/167669289.
TUESDAY
Online Events
American Strings: An Evening with Rosanne Cash, 5 p.m., hosted by Oregon State College of Liberal Arts on Zoom. A conversation and live remote performance with singer songwriter and author, Rosanne Cash, eldest daughter of music legend, Johnny Cash. Hosted by Bob Santelli, Oregon State University’s director of popular music and performing arts, American Strings webcast with Rosanne Cash is free to view, registration is required. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/3lcqGwd.
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
Virtual Craft and Chat, 6 to 7 p.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Third Tuesday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home; hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations will be conducted by library staff or a special guest. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, meat, eggs, honey, and baked goods. New online ordering platform offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
THURSDAY
Venues
Favorite Mistake Sportsbar - The Faculty Project, acoustic rock, R&B, country, 7 p.m.
The Barn at Hickory Station - Beatles Unplugged with Robert Meade, 6 p.m.
Ongoing Events
