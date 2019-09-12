Friday: High Time concert
• Concert: The young Irish trio High Time, hailing from Conamara, comes to the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday. The trip combines modern folk influences with old Irish tunes. Tickets are 30 reserved; $20 general. Information/tickets: https://hightime.bpt.me/.
Saturday: Millersburg Celebration
• Festival: The second annual Millersburg Celebration kicks off at noon Saturday and runs until 9 p.m. at Millersburg City Park, 3047 Alexander Lane NE. The event includes music (Jackson Michelson is the headliner), food, vendors, car show, a half-marathon and 5K race, and a fun zone for kids. For information: http://bit.ly/2m5xj9v Information/registration for marathon: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=132442.
Sunday: Trek Theatre
• Theater: Trek Theatre, the Eugene troupe that specializes in live productions of "Star Trek" episodes, swings by Central Park, 600 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, to present its version of "Qpid," an episode from "The Next Generation." The show starts at 3 p.m. Sunday. It's free and family-friendly. Information: http://bit.ly/2kEn4J2.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — Northwest Americana Ambiance: Robert Meade, 6 p.m.
Bombs Away — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in The Woods, 7:30 p.m.
First Street Bar — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Public House — Prepare for Pliny the Elder, 5 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Children’s I/DD Mental Health Summit: Building Quality Care, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. A summit on Children’s I/DD and mental health, by blending systems by cross-training, communication and relationship building. Panels, breakout groups, workshops and presenters. Free. Information/registration: https://www.iddmhsummit.com/schedule.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Digital Life: Basic Photo Management, 10:30 a.m. to noon Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Learn how to import, organize and manage digital photos. Bring camera, smartphone, computer or other device. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/digital-life/.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers from ages 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free. No registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Lebanon Community Chorus Call For Singers, Registration, Thursday, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon High School, choir room, 1700 S. Fifth St. The chorus seeks singers for the 2019 winter season. Registration will be held Sept. 12, 19 and 26 at the high school with rehearsal beginning at 7 p.m. All singers 18 and older, regardless of experience, are welcome. Dues: $20. Information: Carol Sedlacek, 541-401-4606 or Jim Rutledge, 806-341-2328.
Flynn Creek Circus: “Out of Hat,” an all-human circus tale, 7 p.m., Avery City Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. An original comic tale told from a rabbit’s perspective as it explores the physics of magic and the magic of physics. Admission: $22 adult; $20 senior, student or military; $11 child, 12 and under. Information/tickets: https://flynncreekcircus.ticketspice.com/out-of-hat-corvallis.
Fireside Concert with Mark and Cindy Lemarie, 7 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Acoustic guitar with combined harmonies. Free. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/fireside-concert-with-mark-and-cindy-lemarie-9803.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
World Cultures and Travel Series: Indonesia’s Islands, 7 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — CARDV Benefit
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Alder Street & Band of Comerados, 9 p.m. $5 to $10.
Dixie Creek Saloon — Kickstar, classic rock, 8 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Men of Worth, Celtic Duo & Keltocalypse, Celtic, 6:30 p.m.
The Lobby — Paint Night: Colorful Sea Turtle, 6 p.m., $35.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Silver Follies Talent Show, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Lebanon area seniors showcase their talents. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2lKydZ7
Tween Nerf Game Night, 6:15 to 8 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Tweens in fourth through sixth grade are invited to an after-hours Nerf event. Safety glasses required and will be provided. Registration required. Free: Information/registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/tween-nerf/.
Off the Wheel Friends Night, 6:30 p.m., Calapooia Clay Pottery Studio, 1533 Seventh Ave., SE, Albany. Create a piece of pottery by hand. No previous experience needed. Cost: $35 per person; $65 two people. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2lPugC8
Flynn Creek Circus: “Out of Hat,” an all-human circus tale, 7 p.m., Avery City Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. An original comic tale told from a rabbit’s perspective as it explores the physics of magic and the magic of physics. Admission: $22 adult; $20 senior, student or military; $12 child, 12 and under. Information/tickets: https://flynncreekcircus.ticketspice.com/out-of-hat-corvallis.
Sensory Evaluation of Wine Workshop: Sauvignon Blanc, 7 p.m., Oregon State University, 100 Wiegand hall, 3051 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Designed for novice and advanced wine connoisseurs, Dr. Elizabeth Tomasino will discuss winemaking regions, offer training on identifying aromas, and tase different examples. Cost: $50. Information/registration: https://pace.oregonstate.edu/catalog/sensory-evaluation-wine.
High Time in concert at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. New trio from Conamara, Ireland brings a blend of modern folk influences with old Irish tunes. Admission: $30 reserved; $20 general. Information/tickets: https://hightime.bpt.me/.
An Evening with George Winston, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Solo pianist Winston will perform. A collection basket for canned goods for local food banks will be at the entrance. Admission: $32.50. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2kgb4gM .
SATURDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Hip-Hop Saturday, 10 p.m. 21+.
Bombs Away Cafe — Cathartes Aura + Venus Rings + Jnortz, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Saundra Perrin, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Carlin Schneider, 8 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Barrie Dempsey, 7 pm.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Crooked Kate, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Moon Weasel + Cemetery Swingers, blues, 6:30 p.m.
Millersburg Celebration — Crash Radio; Beat Frequency; Donny Thorp Band; My Happy Pill; Jackson Michelson, noon
Nectar Creek — Yoga & Mead, 10 a.m., $15 yoga & beverage; $10 yoga only
Schmizza Pizza House — Southern Crossing, 60s and 70s classics, 7 p.m.
Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire — Chronilus, Celtic bards, 4 p.m.
MORE
Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santiam Place, 139 S. Main St., Lebanon. Local vendors selling a variety of items. Free. http://bit.ly/2kgc4l2
Walking in the Garden Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home: Harvesting Produce, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Veteran’s Home, 600 N. Fifth St., Lebanon. Bring plant questions and take a tour. Free. Information: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/linn/events/walk-garden-edward-c-allworth-veterans-home-harvesting-produce.
West River Trail Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., River Park, 1235 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Walk along a piece of the trail system connecting the east side of Lebanon from Cheadle Lake Park to Marks Slough Trail. Trail follows the dikes along the South Santiam River. Free. Information: https://buildlebanontrails.com/events/west-river-trail-2019/.
Annual Millersburg Celebration and Half Marathon, 9 a.m. and noon, Millersburg City Park, 3047 Alexander Lane NE. Music, food, vendors, car show and kids fun zone. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2m5xj9v Information/registration for marathon: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=132442.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Community Crush, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Spiritopia, 720 NE Granger Ave., Building B., Corvallis. In partnership with the Luckiamute Watershed Council and Spiritopia, an apple crush and cider day. Pick apples at the E. E. Wilson Wildlife area. Baskets and fruit poles will be available or bring ripe sound fruit from home. Information: http://bit.ly/2mchNJd
Historic Railroad Bridge Centennial Celebration, 10 a.m., corner of North First Avenue and Northeast Wall Street, Mill City. Unveiling of grant to save the bridge, music by Bootleg Jam Bluegrass Band, community photo shoot, model train display antique car show, Bigfoot meet and greet, kayaking and donor recognition. Free. Information: http://www.ci.mill-city.or.us/save-our-bridge.
Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grant Road, Kings Valley. A blend of artisans, entertainment and educational interactive adventures in history. Jousters, jugglers, minstrels, and bakers populate the event. Admission: $14 general day; $24 general weekend; $7 seniors and children 6 to 12; children 5 and under free; free parking. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2kGgSA7
Auditions: Nutcracker 2019, 1 to 5 p.m., Legacy Ballet, 104 Main St., SE, Albany. Local dancers ages 6 and up can audition for the annual production of “The Nutcracker.” Information: Call 541-791-9078 or visit http://bit.ly/2lO0Moe .
Second Saturday Art Day: Ceramics, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
Meet the Artists and Book Signing, 3 to 7 p.m., The Gallery, 294 Smith St., Harrisburg. Meet Leia Hughey, author or “Nothing Specia,l” along with other authors and artists. Event includes music performances by Jerry Zybach and refreshments. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2lPwIZm
Whiteside Family Films: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Year three and deranged killer Sirius Black has escaped from Azkaban prison bent on murdering Harry in arguably the best film in the series. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2lPi845
Candace Englehart Photography Exhibit and Wine Tasting, 3 to 6 p.m., Meadowlark Senior Living, 181 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Event with gallery showcasing local artist Englehart’s photographs of “less traveled paths in Oregon.” Wine tasting and raffle to benefit the Lebanon Soup Kitchen and River Center food bank. Free, donations to benefit represented organizations welcome. Information: ekunigisky@meadowlarksl.com.
Flynn Creek Circus: “Out of Hat,” an all-human circus tale, 5 and 8 p.m., Avery City Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. An original comic tale told from a rabbit’s perspective as it explores the physics of magic and the magic of physics. Admission: $22 adult; $20 senior, student or military; $12 child, 12 and under. Information/tickets: https://flynncreekcircus.ticketspice.com/out-of-hat-corvallis.
Introduction to Square and Line Dancing, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4515 SW West HIlls Road, Corvallis. Free. Instructors: Charlotte Jeskey and Sandy Harris. Sponsored by Corvallis Square Dancers. Information: 541-231-8871 or corvallissquares.com.
An Evening with George Winston, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Solo pianist Winston will perform. A collection basket for canned goods for local food banks will be at the entrance. Admission: $32.50. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2kgb4gM .
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family friendly event, most second Saturdays. A blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds got to Earth-friendly causes.
SUNDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Cider Education, 7 p.m.
Appletree — Fall Paint Night in Lebanon, 3 p.m., $25
Block 15 — Yoga & Beer, 10:15 a.m., $15 yoga + beverage; $10 yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Albany Slow Jam, 3 p.m.
Nectar Creek — Bike Ride, Oyster Feed & live music by Jam Wagon, 3 p.m.
MORE
Festival Latino 5K and Family Fun Run, 10 a.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave., Albany. On-site registration begins at 9 a.m.. Fiesta Fun Run is part of the Latino celebration. Cost: $10 individual; $5 for youth; $20 family. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2ktZcYI
Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grant Road, Kings Valley. A blend of artisans, entertainment and educational interactive adventures in history. Jousters, jugglers, minstrels, and bakers populate the event. Admission: $14 general day; $24 general weekend; $7 seniors and children 6 to 12; children 5 and under free; free parking. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2kGgSA7
¡Festival Latino de Albany!, 1 to 5 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. Celebrate the Latin American diversity at Albany’s Festival Latino. ¡Venga a celebrar la Cultura Latinoamericana en el Festival Latino de Albany 2019! Cultural performances, children’s activities, and food along with a community resource fair and legal clinic. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2lPj6NL
Flynn Creek Circus: “Out of Hat,” an all-human circus tale, 1 and 4 p.m., Avery City Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. An original comic tale told from a rabbit’s perspective as it explores the physics of magic and the magic of physics. Admission: $22 adult; $20 senior, student or military; $12 child, 12 and under. Information/tickets: https://flynncreekcircus.ticketspice.com/out-of-hat-corvallis.
Corvallis Jewish Film Festival, 2 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Annual Jewish film festival featuring “Shoelaces,” “Winterjagd” and “An Act of Defiance.” Admission: $7 general; $5 seniors, military and students. Information: http://bit.ly/2lPjP1r
Trek Theatre presents: “Qpid” in Corvallis, 3 p.m., Central City Park, 600 SW Madison Ave. The galaxy’s favorite omnipotent being has a lesson in love for Capt. Picard in this live adaptation of an episode from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Free and family friendly. Information: http://bit.ly/2kEn4J2
Farm-To-Table Dinner and Auction, 4 to 7:30 p.m., Albany’s Historic Canal, 804 Broadalbin St. SW. Fine dining on the Eighth Street canal by Chef Matt Bennett, from Sybaris Bistro. Auction and dinner to benefit the Albany Regional Museum. Cost: $100 per attendee. Information/reservations: https://squareup.com/store/arm-farm-to-table.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: 541-409-1602.
MONDAY
VENUES
Brownsville Saloon — Paint Night Fall: Painting Pumpkins, 6:30 p.m. 21+. $29.
Deluxe Brewing — Yoga & Beer, 6 p.m., $15 yoga + beverage; $10 yoga only
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — The Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
Long Timber Brewing — Live music and brewery tours, 6 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Book Fair, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive. Five-day book fair at Tangent Elementary. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2kEllU3
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
Art Lab, 3:30 p.m., The Toy Factory, 442 SW Second St., Corvallis. Join Samantha for an art project. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2kfh6hF
Corvallis Beer Week: Paul Arney, The Ale Apothecary, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Brewing Supply, 119 SW Fourth St. Paul Arney, from Bend’s Ale Apothecary, will discuss how to craft unique and small batch beers along with the unique “wood” aspect of his brewing. Snacks will be available. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/951/corvallis-beer-week:-paul-arney-the-ale-apothecary#eventdetail.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Deluxe Brewing — Budget and Brews: Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson, 6 p.m.
Hickory Station Barn — Drink & Ink: Abstract Art, 6:30 p.m., $40.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Sky High Brewing — Rooftop Brewfest, 6 p.m. 21+
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Book Fair, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive. Five-day book fair at Tangent Elementary. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2kEllU3
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through Sept., City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Panel: “Can the President Do That? Conflict and Change:” A Constitution Day Conversation, 4 p.m., Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Faculty panelists from the School of Public Policy and the School of History, Philosophy and Religion. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2mcfbuQ
Monroe Farmers Market, 4 p.m., off Highway 99W across from the library. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Information: https://ci.monroe.or.us/monroe-area-events-and-activities
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvalis. Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog- and children-friendly event. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/33w41Ch
Craft Night: Fairy house lights, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Crafts and conversation for all ages 16 and older. Supplies provided or bring your own project and supplies. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
iPod Groove at Monteith Park, 6 p.m., Monteith Riverfront Park, 480 NW Water Ave., Albany. Load on and bring your favorite songs on your iPod or phone, plug-in your headphones and make Monteith your dance floor. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2k7tNLc
Be an Indie Author: Self-Publishing on Demand, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Local independent author Yasmin Ramahi will share her experiences in writing and publishing her own children’s books. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
An Alaskan Photographic Journey, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Main Street Cumberland Church, 401 Main St., Albany. Slideshow of the Kenai Peninsula area of Alaska. Live narration provided by photographer. Refreshments available. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2kc5lsh
Star Party, 7 p.m., location to be announced, Scio. Hosted by the Heart of the Valley Astronomers, a star party for the family, Bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks, binoculars and a telescope if you have one. Telescopes will be provided by Heart of the Valley as well. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: "In the Year 2889" (1967), Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Post-apocalyptic science fiction film about the aftermath of a future nuclear war, where a group of survivors must protect themselves. Door open at 6 p.m. for vintage drive-in ads and other treats; movie shows at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pets on the Patio: pets, snuggles, adoptions, 4 p.m.
Angry Beavers Grill — Cards Against Humanity, 8 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Jeff Sux Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Cascade BBQ — Mural art exhibition & live music, 6:30 p.m.
Corvallis Brewing Supply — 99 Bottles, tasting event, 5 to 7 p.m., $40.
Greenberry Tavern — Outdoor Movie: “Office Space,” 5 p.m.
Nectar Creek — Corvallis Beer Week Spelling Bee, 5:30 p.m.
Pineway Restaurant — Country Western Wednesdays, dancing & music, 7 p.m. $4.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Book Fair, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive. Five-day book fair at Tangent Elementary. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2kEllU3
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Amore Music Series: Vincent LuBeck, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Organist Craig Hanson will perform works by LuBeck (1654-1740). Free, donations accepted. Information: http://old.corvallisfumc.org/content/music-staff.
Albany Business Extravaganza, 2 to 6:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E, Albany. Organized by the Albany Chamber of Commerce, Albany’s largest business event offers networking with over 125 businesses. Free. Information: https://business.albanychamber.com/events/details/albany-business-extravaganza-2019-3070.
Teen Night, 5:15 to 7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Middle and high school students are invited to play games, make art and have fun. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Evenings in the Garden, 6 p.m., Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. OSU Extension Benton County Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions on growing and preserving the harvest. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Z4KSYI
The Magic of the Shetland Islands, 6 to 9 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Marty and Joanne Johnson will share stories about their adventures in the Shetland Islands. Tea and biscuits will be served. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2lOOmwm
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Author Event: Amita Lhamo: “Dandelions Blooming in the Cracks of Sidewalks,” 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Author Amita Lhamo will share stories of the beauty found blooming within the cracks of broken hearts, shining a light into the intimacy of the soul’s journey in death. Free, books will be available for purchase. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
“Kung Fu Hustle” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In 1940s Shanghai, China, a wannabe gangster aspires to join the notorious Axe Gang while residents of a housing complex exhibit extraordinary powers in defending their turf in this 2004 action cult favorite. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2lIChZU
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 N.E. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. $3.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Lisa James and Chelsea Sue, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Doubles Cribbage Tournament, 6 p.m.; The Kronk Men + The Critical Shakes + Bitz N’ Bitz, 10 p.m. $5
Downtown Dog — Cosmic Strings, acoustic folk, 6 p.m.
Downward Dog — Oakshire Bingo Night, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Book Fair, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive. Five-day book fair at Tangent Elementary. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2kEllU3
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
World Cultures and Travel: Indonesia’s Islands, 2 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Donald Lyon, retired photographic tour operator, will bring Indonesian islands into focus. Free, library card not required to attend. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/224498578466893/.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes work by Rhoda Fleischman, “Going with the Flow;” drawing constructions by artist Andrew Myers, the “Choose Your Own Adventure Series: Chapter 2” with Sharon Rackham King and Holly Campbell, along with the OSU Art Faculty Exhibition in the Fairbanks Gallery and the continuing Quilt County “Tradition Turns Contemporary” exhibit. Information: http://www.corvallisartswalk.com/events.
Dancing on the Bridge Square Dance, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Weddle Bridge at Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders first dance of the season with caller Jim Voll and cuer, Jackie Gale. Casual dress, bring a chair, spectators and non-dancers welcome and are free. Cost: $5 adults; $4 youth, suggested donation. Information: 541-401-3600 or 541-409-1602.
Learn to Make Masks, 6 to 8 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Teens and older are invited to learn how to make masks using cardboard and hot glue. Bring your scissors and your imagination. Registration required. Cost: $20. Information: 541-466-5454 or visit www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Lebanon Community Chorus Call For Singers, Registration, Thursday, Sept. 19 and 26, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon High School, choir room, 1700 S. Fifth St. The Lebanon Community Chorus is seeking singers for the 2019 winter season. Registration will be held at the high school with rehearsal beginning at 7 p.m. All singers 18 and older, regardless of experience are welcome. Dues: $20. Information: Carol Sedlacek, 541-401-4606 or Jim Rutledge, 806-341-2328.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild meets the third Thursday of each month, except August & December, 7 p.m. at the OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Open to the public. Brief business meeting, with a program featuring invited fine-art photographers and member presentations to follow. Guests are welcome.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works of current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
“Drawing in the Northern Eye” exhibit, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30. The Little Gallery at OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A series of poems and photographs by Oregon State University Professor Joseph Ohmann Krause. Inspired by the work of Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi, Krause wrote the poems, later creating the photographs in an effort to express the northern light conveyed in Hammershøi’s works.
“Tradition Turns Contemporary” A Quilt County exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 23, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit honors the rich history of quilt-making, reinterpreting it through contemporary visual language and materials. Fiber artists Dorothy McGuiness, Jennifer Salzman and Ann Kresge explore the essence of quilt-making. Free. https://theartscenter.net/tradition-turns-contemporary/.
Exhibit: “Boundaries,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 21, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Exhibition produced by Oregon quilters from the Studio Art Quilt Associates. Free, donations welcome. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/quilt-exhibition-opening-reception.
Exhibit: “Now and Then Drawings” by Jonathan Bucci, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Sept. 16, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. Local artist Jonathan Bucci works on drawings “now and then” as part of the present and the past and examines how events can be viewed differently over time. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ceiartworks/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Lake Oswego Art Show: “The Book of Unknown Americans,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 4-30, Scio Public Library, 38597 NW First Ave. Art show inspired by the novel, “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez. Read the book, view the art. Books available while supplies last. Free. Information: www.isciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
“Embracing Imperfection: Celebrating the Inner Complex Grace of Trees,” 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artist John Selker, a professor of biological and ecological engineering, exhibits a series of hand-turned wood bowls. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/woodshop-projects.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Call for 8x8 Artists, 12 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis, Sept. 24 through Oct 4. The Art Center will be presenting an 8x8 show and sale as part of the annual “Art for the Heart,” gala, Oct. 5, at the OSU Alumni Center. Call is for local and regional emerging and established artists, which will be sold to benefit The Arts Center. Artists donations are due at the Art Center by Sept. 17. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/woodblock-in-the-cwg-2/.
PLAN AHEAD
"Paint It Like You Mean It: Conveying Your Personal Vision" workshop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., October 25 and 26, Brownsville Art Center, 255 Main St. Artist Beth Verheyden will share over three days her studies on which types of design elements express different emotions and teach participants how to visually communicate their vision. Workshop limited to 20 students over 18; minimum one year watercolor experience. Cost: $160. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4416.
Harvest Celebration: Local Eats Week, Sept. 21-28, various Corvallis restaurants. Savor the bounty of the fall season with dishes prepared by local restaurants. Restaurants will offer a sample plate, for under $10, that will feature Local 6 ingredients grown, produced or processed by farms or businesses owned and operated within the six counties of Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Polk. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org or email info@sustainablecorvallis.org.