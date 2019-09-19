Saturday: Septembeerfest
• Event: The Heart of the Valley Homebrewers’ annual Septembeerfest is set for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday in Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. On tap: 76 varieties of craft beer, cider and mead from 29 independent breweries. Also, live music and food and a beard and mustache competition. A paid adult must accompany anyone under 21; no pets. Admission: $20; $5 entry fee for beard and mustache competition. Information/tickets: www.septembeerfest.org.
All week: Local Eats Week
• Event: Various local restaurants in Corvallis are participating in Local Eats Week, starting Sept. 21 and running through Sept. 28. Participating restaurants will offera sample plate for under $10 featuring Local 6 ingredients; eats are grown, produced or processed by farms or business owned and operated within the six counties of Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Polk. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org or email info@sustainablecorvallis.org.
Sunday: Jewish Film Festival
• Films: The two-weekend run of the Corvallis Jewish Film Festival wraps up with three films scheduled to show beginning at2 p.m. at the Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Scheduled films include "Chasing Portraits,” “The Invisibles,” and “It Must Schwing: The Blue Note Story.” Admission: $7 general; $5 seniors, military and students. Information: http://bit.ly/2lPjP1r
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. $3.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Lisa James and Chelsea Sue, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Doubles Cribbage Tournament, 6 p.m.; The Kronk Men + The Critical Shakes + Bitz N’ Bitz, 10 p.m. $5
Downtown Dog — Cosmic Strings, acoustic folk, 6 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Book Fair, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive. Five-day book fair at Tangent Elementary. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2kEllU3
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
World Cultures and Travel: Indonesia’s Islands, 2 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Donald Lyon, retired photographic tour operator, will bring Indonesian islands into focus. Free, library card not required to attend. Information: http://bit.ly/2lYhu4v.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes work by Rhoda Fleischman, “Going with the Flow;” drawing constructions by artist Andrew Myers, the “Choose Your Own Adventure Series: Chapter 2” with Sharon Rackham King and Holly Campbell, along with the OSU Art Faculty Exhibition in the Fairbanks Gallery and the continuing Quilt County “Tradition Turns Contemporary” exhibit. Information: http://www.corvallisartswalk.com/events.
Dancing on the Bridge Square Dance, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Weddle Bridge at Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders’ first dance of the season with caller Jim Voll and cuer, Jackie Gale. Casual dress, bring a chair, spectators and nondancers welcome and are free. Cost: $5 adults; $4 youth, suggested donation. Information: 541-401-3600 or 541-409-1602.
Learn to Make Masks, 6 to 8 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Teens and older are invited to learn how to make masks using cardboard and hot glue. Bring your scissors and your imagination. Registration required. Cost: $20. Information: 541-466-5454 or visit www.brownsvillecommunitylibrary.org.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Lebanon Community Chorus Call For Singers, Registration, Thursday, Sept. 19 and 26, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon High School, choir room, 1700 S. Fifth St. The Lebanon Community Chorus is seeking singers for the 2019 winter season. Registration will be held at the high school with rehearsal beginning at 7 p.m. All singers 18 and older, regardless of experience are welcome. Dues: $20. Information: Carol Sedlacek, 541-401-4606 or Jim Rutledge, 806-341-2328.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m. third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Open to the public. Brief business meeting, with a program featuring invited fine-art photographers and member presentations, to follow. Guests are welcome.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Summer Sendoff & Cornhole Tourney, 5:30 p.m.; The Songtenders, classic covers, 6 p.m.
Angry Beaver Grill — Electric Beaver, 10 p.m. 21+ only. Cover.
Barsideous Brewing — Barsideous Comedy Night: Alex Elkin and Terry Geil, 7 p.m. Free.
Brass Monkey — LOCO Promo and silent auction fundraiser, 9 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Mutschler & Willis & Biesack Jazz Trio, 10 p.m. $5.
Flat Tail Brewing — Highway to Health brewfest benefit, 7 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Fridays, 6 p.m.
Growler Garage & Tap House — Craft Brew Smackdown, 4 p.m. $20.
Imagine Coffee — John Sherman, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
2019 Fall Conference, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Conference on molecular biosciences, featuring science from invited guests, Oregon State University faculty, students and staff. Fee includes lunch, evening social hours and poster reception. Fee is waived for presenting undergrads and lightning talk presenters. Registration: $35. Information/registration: https://cgrb.oregonstate.edu/webform/registration-page.
Book Fair, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive. Five-day book fair at Tangent Elementary. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2kEllU3
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Oil Painting Class, 10 a.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Painting class of a cabin by a stream, led by artist Don Ross. All supplies included, no experience needed, space is limited. Cost: $50. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/1872497556186919/.
Crafts & Coffee, 10;30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Explore watercolors, pastels, adult coloring, zentangle and other crafts, or bring your own project to work on while chatting and sipping tea or coffee with treats. This month features watercolor cards with stencils or freehand. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Oregon Veterans Home Fifth Anniversary Celebration, 2 to 3 p.m., Oregon Veterans Home, 600 N. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cake and activities. Free. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/ovhl-5th-anniversary-celebration-9777.
Annual Craft Brew Smackdown, 4 to 8 p.m., Downtown Albany. Breweries, cider houses, distilleries and wineries will be at downtown Albany small business storefronts. Ticket price includes an event-specific tasting glass and 10 tasting tickets. Admission: $20. Information/tickets: https://www.greateralbanyrotaryclub.com/craft-brew-smackdown.
Philomath Community Carnival: Let Your Imagination Go, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Philomath High School. More than 10 inflatables, carnival games, prizes, silent auction and food and drinks. All ages welcome. Admission: $20 children 7+; $15 children 6-. Information: http://bit.ly/2kGZ9Ja
Teen Takeover: Nerf Games and Movie: “Captain Marvel,” 6:30 to 9 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens are invited to play Nerf games and watch the movie “Captain Marvel.” Permission form required. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-takeover-nerf-games-movie/.
Lunar Ecstatic Dance and Handpan Meditation with DJ Saffire, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Enjoy an experiential journey of music and movement for exercise, stress release, celebration and community connection. Cost: $12 to $20 sliding scale; $7 students with ID, teens or Oregon Trail holders; 12 and younger free. Information: http://www.ecstaticdancecorvallis.com/faqs.html.
“Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Originally conceived by Judith Craymer with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, “Mamma Mia” is a musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
Terry Robb Quartet “Confessin’ My Dues” concert, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Acoustic blues guitarist Robb will perform with his quartet. Admission: $18 advance; $20 at the door. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Hip Hop Saturday, 10 p.m. 21+.
Barsideous Brewing — Rachel Chuganey with Amy Bleu, punk folk, alt. country, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Chonk + Surfs Drugs + The Kurtis Copenhagen Band, 9 p.m. $5
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Colin Trio, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing — Playin’ for Tips: The Broken Bard, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — The Incompatibles Back to School Night, 9 p.m. Free.
Detering Orchards — Jobe Woosey & Co., 11 a.m.
Growler Cafe — Red, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Arlene, band, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild: September Student and Friends show, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation
Septembeerfest: Avery Park — Dan Kaufman Band, 2 p.m
Tangent Inn — JD Miller & Broken Heart Rodeo, country, 5 p.m.
MORE
Woodcarving Class, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Local artist Kiko Denzer will lead a hands-on workshop in the art of hand-carving a spoon from a branch. Material will be local green wood, typically from an alder tree; tools being a saw, hatchet and two knives. For ages 15 and older. Cost: $80. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2krrZwU
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Harvest of Books, 10 a.m. to noon, Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Free book giveaways, activities and the first 300 children to register will receive a free ride token. Information: http://bit.ly/2mlyfGZ
Paw Pageant Dog and Cat Contest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. All paws and all ages are welcome. Events include face painting, a K-9 unit demo, and service dog and obedience demonstrations. Dog entry: $5. Admission: Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2lW0hJ0.
Rollin Oldies 50’s in the Fall Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., River Park, 1235 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Rollin Oldies fall car show. Free. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/rollin-oldies-50-s-in-the-fall-car-show-9757.
Pilot Plant Brewery Tours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oregon State University Fermentation Science Department, Wiegand Hall, 3051 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Tours of Oregon State University pilot brewery on campus in honor for Corvallis Beer Week. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/corvallisbeerweek/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Thompson’s Mills Cider Pressing, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thompson’s Mills State Heritage Site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. For a donation, take home half-gallon containers filled with apple cider as supplies last. Information: http://bit.ly/2ZvgK9f
LEGO Block Party, noon to 2 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Children grades kindergarten through fifth grade can drop in and build with fellow LEGO fans. Bricks provided or bring your own. Free. Information: http://www.libraryinsight.com/calendar.asp?dp=&sm=&jx=d3p&nMonth=9&nYear=2019&x=3.
Good Neighbor Day Block Party, noon to 3 p.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Collaborative event with OSU, College Hill Neighborhood Association and the city of Corvallis celebrating community building. Music and multicultural food with activities for family and kids. Free. Information: email info@cmlcenter.org.
Heart of the Valley Homebrewers’ Annual Septembeerfest, noon to 7 p.m., Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. Annual Septembeerfest, showcasing 76 varieties of craft beer, cider and mead from 29 independent breweries. A family friendly event featuring live music and food, along with a beard and mustache competition. A paid adult must accompany anyone under 21; no pets. Admission: $20; $5 entry fee for beard and mustache competition. Information/tickets: www.septembeerfest.org.
Picture Perfect Workshop, 12:30 p.m., SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent. Two hour workshop teaching ways to help your dog sit still for the camera as well as pose. Cost: $25 to audit, without a dog; $40 working with a dog. Working spots limited to five; unlimited audit spots. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2kGWFdP
Acrylic Painting Class: Elements of Design, 2 p.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Acrylic painting class led by artist Nemo Laine Art. All supplies included. No experience necessary to attend. Cost: $25 for 8x10; $35 for 11x14. Information: http://bit.ly/2kRQdAC
Screening: “Chasing Portraits,” 2 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 2145 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. A great-grandaughter’s quest for her lost art legacy. Documentary film and book screening. A narrative of the search for the missing art of Moshe Rynecki, a prolific Warsaw-based artist who painted scenes of the Polish-Jewish community. Admission: $8. Information: http://bit.ly/2lWgTQQ
Pearls of the Sea: Soup Kitchen Anniversary Dinner and Auction, 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Soup Kitchen dinner and auction. Cost: $30. Tickets available at the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Laura Gillott Keller Williams office and the First Christian Church. Information: 541-451-7667 or visit https://www.lebanonsoupkitchen.com/.
Gathering Together Farm Wine Dinner, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Gathering Together Farm, 25159 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. An evening of dinner and wine on the Gathering Together Farm, the third Saturday, March through October. Five course meal accompanied by three wine pours from local vineyards. Seating is limited. Reservations begin the first of each month for each month’s dinner. Admission: $75 per person. Information/reservation: 541-929-4270.
Concert at the Library: Sarah McQuaid, 7 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid performs contemporary folk and acoustic celtic music,with a variety of instruments. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1570588996405089/.
Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild, presenting the September Student and Friends Showcase, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis, Family-friendly. $5 suggested donation. Information: www.corvallisbellydance.org
“Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Originally conceived by Judith Craymer with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, “Mamma Mia” is a musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
Tarts Take Over the Whiteside, 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tart of the Valley Burlesque will present an alluring, sassy, and thought provoking Burlesque troupe performance. Show contains adult content. Admission: $10 advanced; $15 at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2kTgA9b
Harvest Celebration: Local Eats Week, Sept. 21 through 28, various local restaurants in Corvallis. Each restaurant will offer a sample plate, for under $10 featuring Local 6 ingredients; eats are grown, produced or processed by farms or business owned and operated within the six counties of Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Polk. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org or email info@sustainablecorvallis.org.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance: Euphemists with Michael Karcher, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances: Welcome Back Root Beer and School Supply Dance, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. School supply donations and root beer dance. Bring school supplies for donation to the Lebanon School District. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pints and POUND: Rockout Workout, 1 p.m. $12.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Old World Deli — HOUR Harvest Festival, 11 a.m.
MORE
Fall Garden Tour and Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Highway, Alsea. Garden tour with an emphasis on fall harvest and cleanup, followed by a four-course lunch. Event includes fall harvesting of herbs, how to harvest and how to preserve plants for future years. Cost: $30. Information/registration: 541-487-8671 or visit https://www.thymegarden.com/Events.
Corvallis Jewish Film Festival, 2 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Annual Jewish film festival featuring “Chasing Portraits,” “The Invisibles,” and “It Must Schwing: The Blue Note Story.” Admission: $7 general; $5 seniors, military and students. Information: http://bit.ly/2lPjP1r
Sundays@3 Concert: Flatt Stanley Incident, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Church, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. An Oregon band from the Willamette Valley, The Flatt Stanley Incident string folk trio, delivers a mix of toe-tapping Americana folk music. Free. Information: http://goodsamchurch-episcopal.org/sunday-concerts-2019-2020/.
Lunafest, 3 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traveling film festival celebrating short films by, for and about women. Event will include a silent auction and food provided by local businesses. Proceeds benefit Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Cancer Care Fund. Admission: $20. Information/tickets: https://www.samhealth.org/lunafest.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Farm-to-Table Benefit Dinner, 5 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Farm-to-Table dinner to benefit the Scio Public Library. Dinner to be prepared by Oregon chef Matt Bennett, owner of Sybaris Bistro. Information: 503-394-3696 or visit http://sciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
“Forest Defense is Climate Defense,” 7 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. As part of Corvallis’ Global Climate Strike and Week of Action, this presentation will address the important role forests play in global climate change. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
Harvest Celebration: Local Eats Week, Sept. 21 through 28, various local restaurants in Corvallis. Each restaurant will offer a sample plate, for under $10 featuring Local 6 ingredients; eats are grown, produced or processed by farms or business owned and operated within the six counties of Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Polk. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org or email info@sustainablecorvallis.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — The Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
MORE
Women’s Wacky Golf Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. No score, nine-hole scramble partner event. Create a foursome or play as an individual. Event features a boutique and grand raffle with breakfast and lunch. Men are welcome too. Cost: $20 lunch only; $150 individual; $500 foursome. Information/registration: http://www.corvallischamber.com/calendar.html.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 1 p.m., Magruder Hall, 700 SW 30th St., Corvallis. Join the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine plans a ribbon “chewing” event at the newly expanded Magruder Hall. Self-guided tours will be available afterward. Refreshments. Free. Information: https://vetmed.oregonstate.edu/.
Mindfulness for Insomnia: Catherine Polan Orzech, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Orzech, co-author of the book “Mindfulness for Insomnia,” will speak. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2ksRcHk
Willamette Writers September Open Mic, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Read your work or work-in-progress to an audience. Listeners are also welcome to attend. Readers are limited. Admission: $10 nonmembers; $5 nonmember full-time students with ID. Information: https://willamettewriters.org/corvallis/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Open Auditions: “A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Three nights of auditions for the Charles Dickens classic. Directed by Josh Anderson; come early to fill out audition form. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/a-christmas-carol/.
Harvest Celebration: Local Eats Week, Sept. 21 through 28, various local restaurants in Corvallis. Each restaurant will offer a sample plate, for under $10 featuring Local 6 ingredients; eats are grown, produced or processed by farms or business owned and operated within the six counties of Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Polk. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org or email info@sustainablecorvallis.org.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through Sept., City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog- and children-friendly. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/33w41Ch
Crafts & Conversation, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Explore watercolors, pastels, adult coloring, zentangle and other crafts, or bring your own project to work on while chatting and sipping tea or coffee with treats. This month features watercolor cards with stencils or freehand. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
CrafterDark: Paint Pouring Pumpkins, 6 to 7 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Adults ages 16 and up will pour layers of colored acrylic paint over pumpkins to create a fall centerpiece. Free, no library card needed to attend; registration is required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926 or visit http://bit.ly/2kH1PXe
Silent Film: “Seven Years Bad Luck” (1921), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Comedy film directed and starring Max Linder, a man about to get married, fearing bad luck after breaking a mirror. Silent film curated by Ygal Kaufman with live musical accompaniment by Sonochromatic. Admission: $8 general; $6 seniors. Information: https://darksidecinema.com/index.html.
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from Sept. 24 to Dec. 10, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
Open Auditions: “A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Three nights of auditions for theCharles Dickens classic. Directed by Josh Anderson; come early to fill out audition form. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/a-christmas-carol/.
Harvest Celebration: Local Eats Week, Sept. 21 through 28, various local restaurants in Corvallis. Each restaurant will offer a sample plate, for under $10 featuring Local 6 ingredients; eats are grown, produced or processed by farms or business owned and operated within the six counties of Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Polk. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org or email info@sustainablecorvallis.org.
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Ayurvedic Health Workshop: “Vata Season,” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Thyme Garden, 20546 Alsea Highway, Alsea. Winter is Vata season. A hands on workshop with local practitioner Erica Harms, introducing body treatments for the nose, face and lymphatic system to counter the dry, cold of the winter. Cost: $42. Information/registration: 541-487-8671 or visit https://www.thymegarden.com/Events.
Family Movie Day: “Detective Pikachu,” 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Family Night at the Library, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Movies and crafts for the family. Free. Information: http://www.libraryinsight.com/calendar.asp?dp=&sm=&jx=d3p&nMonth=9&nYear=2019&x=3.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Film Screening: “Eating Animals!,” 6:45 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Screening and short film discussion with local pasture-based farmer Christine Deck, of Deck Family Farm in Junction City. Deck will discuss raising animals in a healthy and environmentally healthy arena, as an alternative to factory farming. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2kjRT5w
“Jeremiah Johnson” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Mexican-American War veteran Jeremiah Johnson heads to the mountains to live in isolation in this 1972 adventure starring Robert Redford and directed by Sydney Pollack. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2miKkwx
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road S., Albany. This is a no cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
Open Auditions: “A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Three nights of auditions for the Charles Dickens classic. Directed by Josh Anderson; come early to fill out audition form. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/a-christmas-carol/.
Harvest Celebration: Local Eats Week, Sept. 21 through 28, various local restaurants in Corvallis. Each restaurant will offer a sample plate, for under $10 featuring Local 6 ingredients; eats are grown, produced or processed by farms or business owned and operated within the six counties of Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Polk. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org or email info@sustainablecorvallis.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Beatle sing-along with Robert Meade, 8 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Resource Symposium: The Keys to Aging Well, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Vendors and snacks to celebrate National Senior Center month, along with three presenters speaking on living well. Area seniors 50 and above are welcome to attend. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/376601819932631/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
David Couzens: Images of Ireland, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. David Couzens, travel photographer and musician, will guide participants on a journey from historic Dublin, through medieval Kilkenny, along the coast of County Cork to Killarney National Park and County Kerry. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Lebanon Community Chorus Call For Singers, Registration, Thursday, Sept. 19 and 26, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon High School, choir room, 1700 S. Fifth St. The Lebanon Community Chorus is seeking singers for the 2019 winter season. Registration will be held Sept. 12, 19 and 26 at the high school with rehearsal beginning at 7 p.m. All singers 18 and older, regardless of experience are welcome. Dues: $20. Information: Carol Sedlacek, 541-401-4606 or Jim Rutledge, 806-341-2328.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave., W. Originally conceived by Judith Craymer with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, “Mamma Mia” is a musical romp with ABBA’s hits telling the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Veteran ACT director Christi Sears is at the helm. $17 general; $14 senior, youth, veteran and Oregon Trail cardholder. Information: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/mamma-mia/.
Harvest Celebration: Local Eats Week, Sept. 21 through 28, various local restaurants in Corvallis. Each restaurant will offer a sample plate, for under $10 featuring Local 6 ingredients; eats are grown, produced or processed by farms or business owned and operated within the six counties of Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, and Polk. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org or email info@sustainablecorvallis.org.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works of current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
“Drawing in the Northern Eye” exhibit, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30. The Little Gallery at OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A series of poems and photographs by Oregon State University Professor Joseph Ohmann Krause. Inspired by the work of Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi, Krause wrote the poems, later creating the photographs in an effort to express the northern light conveyed in Hammershøi’s works.
“Tradition Turns Contemporary,” a Quilt County exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 23, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit honors the rich history of quilt-making, reinterpreting it through contemporary visual language and materials. Fiber artists Dorothy McGuiness, Jennifer Salzman and Ann Kresge explore the essence of quilt-making. Free. https://theartscenter.net/tradition-turns-contemporary/.
Exhibit: “Boundaries,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 21, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Exhibition produced by Oregon quilters from the Studio Art Quilt Associates. Free, donations welcome. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/quilt-exhibition-opening-reception.
Lake Oswego Art Show: “The Book of Unknown Americans,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 4-30, Scio Public Library, 38597 NW First Ave. Art show inspired by the novel, “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez. Read the book, view the art. Books available while supplies last. Free. Information: www.isciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
“Embracing Imperfection: Celebrating the Inner Complex Grace of Trees,” 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artist John Selker, a professor of biological and ecological engineering, exhibits a series of hand-turned wood bowls. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/woodshop-projects.
“My Secret Double” International Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri., Oct. 1-30, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibition demonstrating depression, addiction and suicide; a global issue. Juried artwork from the Pacitic Northwest and the Baltics. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/my-secret-double-international-exhibition.
Philomath Open Studios Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 27 through Nov. 9, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Group exhibition in conjunction with the annual Philomath Open Studios Tour. Open Studios exhibit features local Philomath area artists and their guests. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Artwork by Emily Steele, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 28 through Nov. 2, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twelve-piece collection of glass and steel sculptures not seen by the public in 30 years. Exhibit includes photos, sketches and memorabilia from which she drew inspiration, documenting a lifetime in the arts. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/the-steele-collection-emily-steele/.
New exhibition: “Coalesce” by Anne Magratten, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17 through Dec. 10, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. New works by Anne Magratten, a new wave of hippy aesthetics, the West Coast climate and summer’s abundant vegetation. View the show through a series of handmade kaleidoscopes. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ceiartworks/photos/a.747438778655410/2551744241558179/?type=3&theater.
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 11, 2020, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
PLAN AHEAD
Sufi DanceMeditation Retreat, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11-13, Marys River Grange, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Three day dance meditation retreat experience open to all students, faculty and members of the community. DanceMediation is a way of self-knowledge which includes the body, movement, dance, breath and intuition. Cost: $250 before Sept. 20; $275 after. Information/registration: visit https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/sufi_dancemeditation_retreat#.XXq3D2ZlCUk; email, Kate Gallagher, contemplativestudies@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-4785.
Paint It Like You Mean It: Conveying Your Personal Vision workshop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 25 and 26, Brownsville Art Center, 255 Main St. Artist Beth Verheyden will share over three days her studies on which types of design elements express different emotions and teach participants how to visually communicate their vision. Workshop limited to 20 students over 18; minimum one year watercolor experience. Cost: $160. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4416.