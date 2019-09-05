Saturday: Brew Fest
• Event: More than 30 breweries, wineries and distilleries are expected on Lebanon's Main Street from 1 to 8 p.m. for the city's annual Brew Fest. The event includes food trucks, children's activities and vendors. Proceeds go to benefit programs that aid children. Admission is $20; $10 for nondrinkers. For information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2ktgdlt
Saturday: Wine walk
• Event: Some of Oregon's premier wines and spirits will be on tap Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. for the latest edition of the Downtown Corvallis Wine Walk. Glass sales begin at 2 p.m. at Footwise, The Inkwell, The Clothes Tree, Sibling Revelry and the Toy Factory. Admission is $20. For information: http://www.downtowncorvallis.org/index.php.
Wednesday: '9 to 5'
• Movie: Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda star in this 1980 comedy, in which three secretaries get revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss (Dabney Coleman, who had a lock on these roles back in the day). The movie shows at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave.Admission: $5. Information/tickets: whitesidetheatre.org
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Burst’s Chocolates — For the Love of Wine & Chocolate, wine and chocolate pairings, 5 to 7 p.m., $25.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Suggestions only Improv, 9:30 p.m.
Front Street Bar — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Annual Barbizon Brownsville Paintout, 10 a.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. The Barbizon school of 19th century painters were part of an art movement towards realistic plein air and loose brushwork. Artists in the area can join in a “paint-out” in the Barbizon spirit. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?tribe_events=annual-barbizon-brownsville-paintout-sept-5-6.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Artist Talk: Levant Karayalim, noon, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Conversation with Karaylim, whose three-dimensional wall hangings, made from repurposed materials, combine vibrant color with bold black-and-white contrasting geometric shapes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2MJ8yMo
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Family Garden Cookout Night: Harvest of the Month Meal, 5:30 p.m., Sage Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Celebrate the last days of summer with a fresh garden meal. Cost: $10 adults; $7 children. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/30MVVDK
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Lebanon Community Chorus Call For Singers, Registration, Thursday, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon High School, choir room, 1700 S. Fifth St. The chorus seeks singers for the 2019 winter season. Registration will be held Sept. 12, 19 and 26 at the high school with rehearsal beginning at 7 p.m. All singers 18 and older, regardless of experience, are welcome. Dues: $20. Information: Carol Sedlacek, 541-401-4606 or Jim Rutledge, 806-341-2328.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Ace Stardust and Skeleton Boy, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Zero Theorem Live, 9 p.m. $5.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — RITC: Disco Queer Fever, 10:30 p.m. $3. 21+.
Gallery Calapooia — First Friday Reception: Dennis Johanson pottery & Melissa Babcock Saylor’s cut paper, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Fridays, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Randy Williams, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Poetics Poetry Open Mic featuring: Jean Dick, There Once Was..., 7 p.m.
Margin Coffee — Jessy Ribordy, singer-songwriter, 6 p.m.
Merlins Bar & Grill — Rock ‘n' Rewind, classics, 9 p.m. 21+
Old World Deli — Accordioso Accordion Club Oktoberfest party and sing-along, 7 p.m.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Cashmere & Chaos, pop duo, 6 p.m.
Sweet Red Bistro — 1920s Sweeteasy, 9 p.m.
MORE
Best in the West Triathlon and Paratriathlon Festival, 9 a.m., Lewis Creek Park, 3065 Nestall Road, Foster. Multisport family-friendly shenanigans with a Wild West feel, post-race barbeque, mixed team super sprint relay, games, camping and giant cookies from scratch. Information/registration: https://www.bestinthewesttriathlon.com/.
Annual Barbizon Brownsville Paintout, 10 a.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. The Barbizon school of 19th century painters were part of an art movement towards realistic plein air and loose brushwork. Artists in the area can join in a “paint-out” in the Barbizon spirit. Information/registration: http://brownsvilleart.org/?tribe_events=annual-barbizon-brownsville-paintout-sept-5-6.
Natty Dresser Fifth Birthday Bash, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., The Natty Dresser 425 First Ave., W., Albany. Celebrating five years in historic downtown Albany with door prizes, raffles, free shoe shines, birthday cake and sparkling wine after 5 p.m. Free. Information: https://www.thenattydresser.com/.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts & Coffee, 10;30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Explore watercolors, pastels, adult coloring, zentangle and other crafts, or bring your own project to work on while chatting and sipping tea or coffee with treats. This month features watercolor cards with stencils or freehand. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Teen First Friday: STEM Activities and Games, 4 to 6 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens are invited to play games and try out new STEM activities in the teen space. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-first-friday-stem-activities-games/.
Scrapbooking, 6 p.m., Greater Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. Beginners and advanced scrappers and card makers are welcome. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/341355013074891/?event_time_id=341355039741555.
Family Fun Night at the Carousel, 5:30 p.m., Downtown Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W, Albany. Unlimited Carousel rides and tile painting with Surefire Designs for an additional fee. Special guest appearance by Huggy Bear. Admission closes at 7:45 p.m. Admission: $5. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2967977299940086/.
Cultivating Inner Stillness Meditation & Yoga Retreat, 6-9 p.m., Marys River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Three days of meditation practice, gentle yoga, and instruction. OSU faculty Winston McCullough, John Edwards, Kate Gallagher and Stuart Sarbacker will lead the program, suitable for students of all experience levels. Limited to 35 spaces. Cost: $108. Information/registration: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sps/contemplative-studies/events/annual-meditation-retreat.
Poker Run and Pub Crawl, 6 to 9 p.m., Downtown Lebanon Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St. Participants will have a hand dealt to them one card at a time from downtown business. Best hand wins a prize donated by local businesses. Cost: $5, includes two tokens for beverages. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/893840117646068/.
Johanna Beekman in Concert: Kirtan, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Experience the shared heartbeat of Kirtan and devotional singing with Johann Beekman and Friends. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2309410292511884/.
Ukulele Cabaret (community open mic and jam), 7 to 9 p.m. first Fridays, except July and November, meeting room, First Alternative South Store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Free open mic and sing-along for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Songbooks and instruction provided. Bring snacks to share. Hosted by Suz Doyle and Jeanne Holmes. Information: 541-602-5537.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewery Tap Room — Blues, Brews & BBQ, 5 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Ted Vaughn Blues, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Funk in the Forest Official After Party, 10:30 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Boondock Boys, 1:30 p.m.; Crash Rodeo, 4:30 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Webster Chicago, blues, 7 p.m.
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Inner Limits, blues, 5:30 p.m.; S.O.S., 8:30 p.m.
MORE
Aging Summit: “Old is Bold, Embracing Aging,” 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Event to help community members learn more about aging issues featuring geriatric and gerontology practitioners and academics sharing practical information. Free; donations welcome. Information/registration: http://gracecenter-corvallis.org/our-events/aging-summit/.
Albany Downtown Dapper, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Albany. Dress in style from any era and join in the Downtown Dapper activities including antiques in the street, vintage car show, carousel rides, museum and trolley tours. Prizes. Most events free; some ask for donations.nformation: http://bit.ly/2jTSjiO
Antiques in the Streets and Classic Car Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., historic Downtown Albany. Fresh produce and baked goods, vintage cars, antiques on display along Broadalbin. Free. Information: https://albanydowntown.com/ada-event/antiques-in-the-streets/.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Obria’s Walk, Run or Bike, 9 a.m. to noon., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Fundraiser for women and children in Linn County. Information/registration: https://secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/website/home/?e=18187.
Annual Parking Lot Trunk Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Martin’s Church Parking Lot, corner of Milton and Williams streets, Lebanon. Fundraiser to support community outreach programs to include Lebanon Soup Kitchen, personal care kits for the needy and back to school backpacks. Plants, crafts, decor, books, clothes and more. Free admission. Information: www.facebook.com/st.martins.lebanon or call 541-451-1159.
Cultivating Inner Stillness Meditation & Yoga Retreat, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mary’s River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Three days of meditation practice, gentle yoga, and instruction. OSU faculty Winston McCullough, John Edwards, Kate Gallagher and Stuart Sarbacker will lead the program for students of all experience levels. Limited to 35 spaces. Cost: $108. Information/registration: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sps/contemplative-studies/events/annual-meditation-retreat.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Scio Barn Boutique September, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St. Variety of local vendors with handcrafted items and hourly raffle. Information: http://bit.ly/2jTSv1w
Albany Beer “Run:” An 0.3K “run,” 11 a.m., Calapooia Brewery, 140 Hill St., NE, Albany. Dedicated to the below-average athlete and weekend warrior in all, Albany’s 0.3K run features a well-stocked beer garden with a doughnut carb-load station and other refreshments. Profits donated to the Senior Dog Rescue of Oregon. Cost: $25. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2lB2iKk
Mystery, Murder and Fun: Chinese Takeout Matinee, noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., Conundrum House, second floor, 460 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A townhouse in San Francisco filled with mementos of Emily Bogg’s days in China, a long-lost daughter or imposter, as a dinner turns deadly. Cost: $15 per character. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2lvo5Dq
Lebanon Brew Fest, 1 to 8 p.m. Main Street downtown Lebanon. Over 30 breweries, wineries and distilleries with food trucks, kids zone and vendors. Proceeds to benefit programs and services for local children. Admission: $20 general; $10 nondrinker. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2ktgdlt
Funk in the Forest Festival, 3 p.m., Avery City Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Dr., Corvallis. Dance and groove to funky toons. Showcase of the best local vendors and music featuring Dirty Revival, Diggin Dirt, DTW, The Church Ladies, El Dub, ZuhG, The Ferenjis and Why Know Sir Yes. Admission: $15 advance; $20 at the door. Information: http://funkintheforest.com/.
Downtown Corvallis Wine Walk, 3 to 7 p.m., Downtown Corvallis. Featuring some of Oregon’s premier wine, spirits, cider and mead. Glass sales begin at 2 p.m. at Footwise, The Inkwell, The Clothes Tree, Sibling Revelry and the Toy Factory. Admission: $20. Information: http://www.downtowncorvallis.org/index.php.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m. first Saturdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
SUNDAY
VENUES
4 Spirits Distillery — Yoga & Spirits, 6:30 p.m., $15 yoga + beverage; $10 yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Cultivating Inner Stillness Meditation & Yoga Retreat, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mary’s River Grange Hall, 24707 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Three days of meditation practice, gentle yoga, and instruction. OSU faculty Winston McCullough, John Edwards, Kate Gallagher and Stuart Sarbacker will lead the program for students of all experience levels. Limited to 35 spaces. Cost: $108. Information/registration: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sps/contemplative-studies/events/annual-meditation-retreat.
Grace Center Open House, 1 to 4 p.m., 980 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Family friendly affair includes activities such as a petting zoo, fire truck tour, chair massages, arts and crafts, gardening activities live music, dance performances and strawberry shortcake. Free. http://gracecenter-corvallis.org/news/current-events/.
Johanna Beekman: Free your Soul’s Voice Playshop, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Upbeat, playful exploration of the human voice for everyone. No previous singing or chanting experience is necessary. Information: http://bit.ly/2jVZpDu
Public Safety Chili Cook-Off, 3 to 7 p.m., Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Grounds, 502 S. 13th St. Community event for the whole family to raise money for local programs. Businesses, public safety and other community organizations will be competing to produce the best chili in their category. Information: 541-766-0137 or www.philomathpolicefoundation.org.
Salem Harvest Garden Party, 4 to 6 p.m., La Chouette Vineyard, 179 Ankeny Hill Road. SE, Jefferson. Salem Harvest, a volunteer-powered organization for gathering and donating food to feed hungry families, is hosting a dinner party with hors d’oeuvres and desserts, live jazz featuring the Witney Moulton Trio, and a selection of wines grown and crafted at the La Chouette Vineyards. Cost: $60. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2ltxI5r
Wine on the Green Benefit, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Casual event with wine tasting to provide educational support for homeless student population. Wines from 10 local wineries, finger foods, live music, classic cars on display.Cost: $50. Information/tickets: www.wineonthegreen.eventbrite.com.
BernieStock Music Festival: Rhythms of the Revolution, noon until dusk, Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Continuous stage acts, including 11 different bands and entertainers, with performances by Nathan Olsen, Jason Carter, Josh Schroeder, Miranda Vettrus and Lisa Landucci. Event includes information table, Bubble Guy, face painters, a craft area and other children’s activities. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2lB3Io8
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — The Nebuloids, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Science Lab, 3:30 p.m., The Toy Factory, 442 SW Second St., Corvallis. Join Patrick for a science experiment. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2lvgtAS
Open Auditions for “The Spitfire Grill” and “Mamma Mia,” 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Corvallis High School Performing Arts Center, Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW buchanan Ave. Both shows to audition at the same time. Auditions are Monday and Tuesday; callbacks will be on Wednesday for “Spitfire Grill” and on Thursday for “Mamma Mia.” Nonsinging roles available.. Bring sheet music and be prepared to sing 16 bars of music from a Broadway or Disney musical; accompanist provided. No monologue required. Information: https://csdtheaters.com/auditions/.
Science Pub: Birth Culture: The Community Doula Program, 6 to 8 p.m. second Mondays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Speaker Melissa Cheyney, associate professor for the College of Liberal Arts, and certified midwife, will discuss the services provided by doulas, as well as the history of the project and its accomplishments. Free. Information: omsi.edu/sciencepubcorvallis.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Free. Information contact: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
Hoolyeh International Folk Dance, 6:30 p.m., UU Fellowship Social Hall, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Second Monday of each month. Balkan, Israeli and other folk dances are combined each week, with occasional live music. Cost: $4 members; $5 general; $2 under 18. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/event/hoolyeh-international-folk-dance/?instance_id=27337.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Master Brazilian guitarist, Fabiano Do Nascimento will be the featured artist. First Monday, Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free, the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Trivia Night: Science, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
University Days Keynote Session: Dr. Diana Natalicio, 10:30 a.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Keynote session speaker Natalicio, past president of the University of Texas El Paso, will speak on her commitment to provide all residents of the Paso del Norte region access to higher education opportunities. Free. Information: https://universityday.oregonstate.edu/.
Documentary Screening and Panel Discussion: “Unlikely,” 2 to 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Filmmakers Jaye and Adam Fenderson investigate American’s college dropout crisis and the barriers students face in the pursuit of an education. Free. Information: https://universityday.oregonstate.edu/.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through Sept., City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
Open auditions for: “The Spitfire Grill” and “Mamma Mia,” 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Corvallis High School Performing Arts Center, Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Both shows hold auditions at the same time. Auditions Monday and Tuesday; callbacks Wednesday for “Spitfire Grill” and Thursday for “Mamma Mia.” Non singing roles available.. Bring sheet music and be prepared to sing 16 bars of music from a Broadway or Disney musical; accompanist provided. No monologue required. Information: https://csdtheaters.com/auditions/.
Take Apart Workshop, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Hands-on workshop taking apart and looking inside of old appliances and electronics. Tools and safety gear provided. Ages 10 and older are invited. Waiver required. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/take-apart-workshop/.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog and children friendly event. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/550755675441787/?event_time_id=550755712108450.
Darkside Film Noir: “Woman on the Run” (1951), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Ann Sheridan stars as a woman searching San Francisco for her husband, the witness to a gangland execution. Newsreels, cartoons and treats from the 1950s before the show. Admission: $5 general; $6 seniors. Information: darksidecinema.com
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs. Diversity of music and instruments encouraged. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Gametime SportsBar & Grill — Johnathan Sterling, 8:30 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 1:$20; 2:$35, 3 or more $15 each, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
MORE
9/11 Memorial Ceremony, 8 to 11 a.m., Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave., SW, Albany. Ceremony of remembrance to honor those who died, those sacrificed their lives and those who continue to suffer. Local fire departments, law enforcement and public works will attend. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2jYbAjb
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
“I Am For the Child” Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Boulder Falls Center, 605 Mullins Drive, Lebanon. Annual CASA luncheon featuring speakers Kip Memmott and Jamie Ralls. Information: Ashley Severns, 541-926-2651 or email ashley.severns@linncasa.org.
History Bites: “Before the Show Began; Theaters of Oregon,” noon to 1 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. Oregon’s traveling historian, Darrell Jabin, will share photos and stories, of opera houses, vaudeville and movie places. Free, donations gladly accepted. Information: https://www.armuseum.com/events.
Teen Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Teens are invited to make crafts, play games and enjoy snacks. Free. Information: http://www.libraryinsight.com/calendar.asp?dp=&sm=&jx=d3p&nMonth=9&nYear=2019&x=3.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Corvallis Film Lab, 6:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Corvallis Film Lab is the umbrella unifying three groups: The Corvallis Screenwriters, Corvallis Film Actors and Corvallis Filmmakers. The objective is to write and locally produce short quality films. No experience necessary. Information: 541-758-7827
“9 to 5” Wednesdays at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda star as three female secretaries who get revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss (Dabney Coleman) by abducting him and running the business themselves in this 1980 comedy. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: whitesidetheatre.org
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — Northwest Americana Ambiance: Robert Meade, 6 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in The Woods, 7:30 p.m.
First Street Bar — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers from ages 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free. No registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Lebanon Community Chorus Call For Singers, Registration, Thursday, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon High School, choir room, 1700 S. Fifth St. The chorus seeks singers for the 2019 winter season. Registration will be held Sept. 12, 19 and 26 at the high school with rehearsal beginning at 7 p.m. All singers 18 and older, regardless of experience, are welcome. Dues: $20. Information: Carol Sedlacek, 541-401-4606 or Jim Rutledge, 806-341-2328.
Flynn Creek Circus: “Out of Hat,” an all-human circus tale, 7 p.m., Avery City Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive, Corvallis. An original comic tale told from a rabbit’s perspective as it explores the physics of magic and the magic of physics. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two-headed girl and animal control agents are in a quest to get the rabbit back in the hat. Admission: $12 adult; $20 senior, student or military; $12 child, 12 and under. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2jW1G1u
Fireside Concert with Mark and Cindy Lemarie, 7 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Acoustic guitar with combined harmonies. Free. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/fireside-concert-with-mark-and-cindy-lemarie-9803.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
World Cultures and Travel Series: Indonesia’s Islands, 7 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. monthly second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Junk Art display, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Annual community art exhibit, showcasing all the creative things that can be done with objects that will inevitably end up in landfills. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
Art Faculty exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works of current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
“Drawing in the Northern Eye” exhibit, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30. The Little Gallery at OSU, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. A series of poems and photographs by Oregon State University Professor Joseph Ohmann Krause. Inspired by the work of Danish painter Vilhelm Hammershøi, Krause wrote the poems, later creating the photographs in an effort to express the northern light conveyed in Hammershøi’s works.
“Tradition Turns Contemporary” A Quilt County exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 23, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Exhibit honors the rich history of quilt-making, reinterpreting it through contemporary visual language and materials. Fiber artists Dorothy McGuiness, Jennifer Salzman and Ann Kresge,explore the essence of quilt-making. Free. https://theartscenter.net/tradition-turns-contemporary/.
“Deep Roots of Shapes” exhibit, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays; 3:30 to 5 p.m., third Thursday of the month, through Sept. 6, Strand Gallery, Oregon State University, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Paintings and sculptures by artist Robert Schlegel explore observations of agricultural structures using mixed media artworks on paper and assemblage sculptures from found materials. Free. Information: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/robert-schlegel-exhibit-display-osu%E2%80%99s-strand-agriculture-hall-through-september-6.
Exhibit: “Boundaries,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Sept. 21, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Exhibition produced by Oregon quilters from the Studio Art Quilt Associates. Free, donations welcome. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/quilt-exhibition-opening-reception.
Exhibit: “Now and Then Drawings,” by Jonathan Bucci, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Sept. 16, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. Local artist Jonathan Bucci works on drawings “now and then” as part of the present and the past and how the two can co-exist. An examination of how events can be viewed differently over time. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ceiartworks/posts/?ref=page_internal.
Lake Oswego Art Show: “The Book of Unknown Americans,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 4-30, Scio Public Library, 38597 NW First Ave. Art show inspired by the novel, “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henriquez. Read the book, view the art. Book giveaway begins Aug. 19, available while supplies last. Free. Information: www.isciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
“Embracing Imperfection: Celebrating the Inner Complex Grace of Trees,” 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Sept. 30, Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artist John Selker, a professor of biological and ecological engineering, exhibits a series of hand-turned wood bowls. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/woodshop-projects.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.