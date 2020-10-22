The E arts and entertainment calendar for Oct. 22 to 29

Thursday
Corvallis-OSU Piano International's "Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival," corvallispiano.org. Featured today is the World Pianist Series with recitals by international virtuosi. Included are Mariangela Vacatello of Italy performing Bach's Passacaglia in C minor, BWV 582; and 2010 Chopin Competition winner Yulianna Avdeeva of Germany performing three Chopin pieces, including Polonaise in A flat major, Op. 53. Free of charge.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "The Dark Divide," "White Riot" and "Jazz on a Summer's Day." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Movies at the Whiteside: “The Lost Boys,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
Ongoing (through week)
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. For children and families. Admission is $5, and free for those age 3 or under.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Friday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “Disrupted," "F11 and Be There," "American Thief," "The Dark Divide," "White Riot" and "Jazz on a Summer's Day," through Thursday. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
Saturday
Hayrides, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Plot-Planning Party for National Novel Writing Month, 3 p.m. Registration: http:///bit.ly/nanowrimoplot.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
Sunday
Hayrides, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $10.
Monday
Writers on the River and Coastal Willamette Writers meeting, 6:30 p.m., online. Eugene author Melissa Hart will speak on writing about your COVID-19 experience in a way that stands out from the crowd. For a link to the Zoom meeting, visit www.willamettewriters.com.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
Wednesday
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Reservations: 541-829-2009
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “The Frighteners,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
Thursday
Movies at the Whiteside: “The Frighteners,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to artists and writers: Submit a piece for the Benton County Quaranzine anthology and help gather a collective story from many voices. The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and its branches will compile a zine consisting of submissions from Benton County residents, who can write, draw, collage, scrapbook or in some other way document their experience during COVID-19 times. Guidelines for submissions are available from the library at 541-766-6793. Submissions can be mailed to the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, ATTN: Quaranzine, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330; or emailed to cbcplsubmissions@gmail.com. The deadline is Nov. 2.
Call to writers: Fiction, nonfiction or poetry of short work on the theme of “Home” to accompany The Arts Center’s winter exhibit “Home Sweet Home.” Writers will read their work (maximum two minutes) in a live event on Dec. 3; the work will not be published in written form. Registration deadline: Nov. 9, hester@theartscenter.net or https://theartscenter.net/call-to-writers-home-sweet-home-literary-sign-up.
On view
“Art About Agriculture Competition and Exhibit: Tension/Harmony," Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit considers the agricultural future, exploring the relationship between the conservation of natural resources and agricultural production. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, or by appointment, through Oct. 30. Information: 541-737-2402 or https://bit.ly/35qJqTu.
Art exhibit: Fiber arts by Pat Spark and watercolors by Susan Bourdet, Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Featuring the work of fiber artist Pat Spark and painter Susan Bourdet, along with that of 19 additional mid-valley artists. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. Show runs through Oct. 24. Information: https://bit.ly/2S0S0QE.
Art exhibit: “The Colors of Jazz” by Molly Larson Cook, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Paintings on display by Molly Larson Cook. Show runs through Nov. 1. Information: 541-754-0181.
Kimono from the collection of Karen Illman Miller and "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II," a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
"POSTponed: 2021 Philomath Open Studios Tour Preview," Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St. The museum hosts an exhibition of recent works of local artists who will participate in the 2021 Philomath Open Studio Tour. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 tour has been canceled. Exhibition preview can be viewed 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 7. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
"POV/botaniques," Linn-Benton Community College Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Features four perspectives on plant photography, by Phil Coleman, Stephanie Luke, Bill Laing and Paul Barden. Information: 541-917-4247 or artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
