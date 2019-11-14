Weekend: 'Tuna Does Vegas'
• Theater: Chuck Skinner and Gary Burris play all the roles in this "Greater Tuna" spinoff, as the eccentric characters from "the third smallest town in Texas" invade Sin City. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at the Albany Civic Theater. For information: albanycivic.org.
Weekend: 'Spitfire Grill'
• Theater: The CSD Theaters production of the musical "The Spitfire Grill," about a feisty parolee who finds herself in a small Wisconsin town, continues its run this weekend at the Corvallis High School Theater. Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For information: https://csdtheaters.com/
Sunday: Toni Morrison
• Documentary: The Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, will show "The Pieces I Am," a documentary about famed writer Morrison, Sunday at 2:30 p.m. It's free. For information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — The Overture Series: Mozart, Sexual Politics & the Patriarchy, 7 p.m., quarterly talk on opera and culture, hosted by Dr. Anthony Eversole. Free.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Willamette Valley Ag Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Exhibitors, equipment, seminars, classes and food. Admission: $4 per person; parking is free. Information: http://wvaexpo.com/.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Kanikapila Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave., Sweet Home. Join the Sweet Home Library Kanakapila. If interested, but do not own a ukulele, check one out with a library card. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36DpNWa
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers from ages 6 and older are invited to an hour of working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Lecture: “Radical Performance of the African Diaspora in Early Mod Spain” by Dr. Nicholas R. Jones, 5 p.m., Memorial Union La Raza Room, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Jones, assistant professor of Spanish at Bucknell University, will discuss an interdisciplinary exploration of white appropriations of black African voices in Spanish theater from the 1500s through the 1700s. Free, light catering. Information: http://bit.ly/34FYHw5
Tastes of the Valley fundraiser, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Sample the “Tastes” of the valley’s best restaurants, wineries and breweries, along with an auction. Event benefits the YMCA’s scholarship fund. Admission: $75 VIP; $50 regular. Information/tickets: http://www.ymcaalbany.org/the-taste/.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival 2019, 5:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Selected program of short films focusing on environmental education, outdoor adventure and conservation with the purpose of connecting the community with the greater world. Admission: $15 general; $10 youth under 18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2CllmBm
Movie Night at the Library: “Aladdin” (2019), Jefferson Public Library, 150 N. Second St., Suite B. The library’s first movie night of the season; bring a sleeping bag, beanbags and cozy blankets. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2rxF2jp
Learn American Sign Language, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. American Sign Language class Thursday evenings through December, for all ages and learning levels; beginners and experts welcome. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31Zw8b3
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Author Talk: “Craft Beer Country” by Kirk Richardson, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Local author Richardson will discuss his book “Craft Beer Country: In Search of the Best Breweries from the South Pacific to the Pacific Coast.” Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/craft-beer-country-kirk-richardson/.
Autumn Indulgence, 6:30 p.m., Gates Fire Hall, 140 E. Sorbin Ave., Gates. Event fundraiser organized by the North Santiam Chamber of Commerce. An evening with wine, food, music by Gary Swanson on keyboard and Jon Brammeier on bass. Auction. Limited seating available. Admission: $25 couple; $15 individual. Information/tickets: 503-551-2645 or 503-804-3613.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
University Theatre Presents: “Shakespeare in Love,” 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, Oregon State University, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Elizabeth Helman directs this play, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard. A young and struggling Shakespeare is tormented by writer’s block until he meets the beautiful Viola de Lesseps. Admission: $15 general; $12 senior; $10 student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
“Next to Normal,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 Thursdays. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=41.
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten, “Tuna Does Vegas” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, reunites the lovable and eccentric characters from the “third smallest town in Texas” as they ramble through Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/tuna-does-vegas/.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther is the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — BMW, jazz trio, 6 pm., Free. 21 and over.
Angry Beaer Grill — Electric Beaver, 10 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Church Ladies + Chromatic Colors, 10 p.m., $5.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Abolitionist + The Wobblies, 9:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — DC Blues, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Free Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — River Rocks, band, 7 p.m.
Meet’n Place Tavern, Philomath — Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., free
Peacock Tavern — Top of the Peacock: Groove, 9 p.m.
Suite Zero — Enorde + Noctooa + Sinew, 7 p.m. $5-$10 donation
The Gooch — Los Gondos + The Ferenjis + Why Know Sir Yes + The Stongs, 8 p.m., $3-$5 optional donation
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
The Oaks Annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Oaks at Lebanon, 621 W. Oak St. Baked goods, jewelry, wood works and crafts. Free. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/the-oaks-at-lebanon-annual-holiday-bazaar-9883.
Holiday Sparkle Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Crafters, home-based businesses, gift ideas. Information: http://bit.ly/32EOEpl
Oil Painting Class: Cardinal, 10 a.m. to noon, Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Paint a cardinal with instructor Don Ross. All supplies included in cost, no experience necessary. Cost: $50. Space is limited, call or come by to sign up. Information: http://bit.ly/2pcnaK8
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts & Coffee: Alcohol Inks, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Explore water colors, pastels, adult coloring, zentangle and other crafts, or bring in your own project. November features experiments with alcohol inks; supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU Jazz Ensemble. Information: 541-737-4061.
Artist Reception: Rip Cronk Retrospective Art Exhibit, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Retrospective show features Cronk’s reflections on culture, humanity, art history, nature and the human form. Free. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/visit/calendar/reception-rip-cronk-retrospective.
Teen Takeover: Nerf Games and Movie, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 6:30 to 9 p.m., 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens can play Nerf games and watch the movie “The Sun is Also a Star.” Free, signed permission required. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-takeover-nerf-games-movie-2/.
Scio Czech Holiday Cultural Weekend: Christmas in Czech Republic & Slovakia Lecture, 7 p.m., Z.C.B.J. Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Learn about Czech and Slovakian Christmas traditions. Free. Registration recommended. Information: http://bit.ly/2qbOtF1
A Bene Placito Fall Chamber Music Concert, 7 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. “As It Ends,” highlighting the finales in works. Works by Eugene Bozza, Aaron Walters, Francis Poulenc, Florent Schmitt, Franz Daniz and Bohuslav Martinu. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Information: http://bit.ly/2KgIW6G
CSD Theaters: “The Spitfire Grill,” 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. A feisty parolee follows her dreams to a small town in Wisconsin and finds herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill in this musical by Fred Alley, James Valcq and Lee David Zlotoff. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors, $10 students 12 to 19; $6 children 4 and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.
University Theatre: “Shakespeare in Love,” 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, Oregon State University, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Elizabeth Helman directs this play, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard. A young and struggling Shakespeare is tormented by writer’s block until he meets the beautiful Viola de Lesseps. Admission: $15 general; $12 senior; $10 student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
“Next to Normal,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 Thursdays. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=41.
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten, “Tuna Does Vegas” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, reunites the lovable and eccentric characters from the “third smallest town in Texas” as they ramble through Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/tuna-does-vegas/.
“The Duelist,” 7:30 p.m., LBCC Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd., Albany. A play in the Italian Commedia dell’ Arte style about love, lies and mistaken identity. Open seating in black-box format. Admission: $10 adults; $7 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=rtpc.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Hip Hop Saturdays, 10 p.m. 21+ only.
Barsideous Brewing — New Age Phonograph, rock and blues, 7 p.m.,
Bombs Away Cafe — Chris Ross Kennedy: Movies on Video dance set, 9 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Cody Rosene, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Dr. Zoo, rock, electric folk, bluegrass, 9:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Dick Bowler, 6 p.m.
Growler Cafe — The Band Shameless, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Arlene, band, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild November Showcase, 7 p.m., $5 suggested donation.
MORE
Albany Automotive Indoor Swap Meet, 8 a.m., Linn County Expo Center, 2700 Knox Butte Road NE, Albany. Antique auto swap meet featuring cars, car parts, reproduction vendors and memorabilia. Admission: $5 general, 16 and older; $30 vendors. Free parking. Information: albanyswapmeet@comcast.net.
Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 Thornton Lake Drive NW, Albany. Over 90 booths with handcrafted items, bake sale, raffle, homemade soups and sandwiches. Information: http://northalbany.org/.
The Oaks Annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Oaks at Lebanon, 621 W. Oak St. Baked goods, jewelry, wood works and crafts. Free. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/the-oaks-at-lebanon-annual-holiday-bazaar-9883.
Scio Czech Holiday Cultural Weekend: Holiday Arts and Crafts Workshops, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Z.C.B.J. Hall, 38704 N. Main St., Scio. Czech holiday arts and crafts workshops including egg art, paper crafts, wheat weaving and Czech glass bead ornaments. A Czech lunch, Kolaches and Christmas cookies will be available for purchase. Classes designed for ages 12 and older. Registration recommended. Information/registration: https://forms.gle/nU1LARCnZLrFrP7T7.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Create with Clay Art Workshop, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., South Town Co-op, community meeting room, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. For ages second grade and up, older siblings and families. Make a keepsake or a gift. Sponsored by Parents for Education Plus. Cost: $40; $35 for PE+ members. Informationtickets: http://bit.ly/32LBPtn
Brownsville Art Center Junk Art Christmas Ornament Party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Participate in an ornament party with the opportunity to clean out things that are no longer useful, repurposing unwanted “junk” and turning it into a handmade ornament. Basic tools, hanging supplies and some junk available to share, participants encouraged to bring more from home. Free, one ornament must be donated to the Christmas tree effort. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by any adult. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4446.
Holiday Bazaar and Silent Auction, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 Columbus St. SE. Proceeds go to making Launch Boxes for foster children aging out of the system and heading out on their own. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2rHdPet
Ride to Fight Hunger Carousel Food Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Donate two unopened nonperishable food items in exchange for one free ride token. Limit two tokens per guest. Information: http://bit.ly/33IaLgd
Family Music Fun, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Public Library, main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Family-participation music and movement class led by Corvallis Parks & Recreation music instructor, Marisa. Free. Information: 541-766-6794
Scratchboard Art Class, 1 to 3 p.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Scratchboard class instruction with Donna Lee. Bring an Exacto knife; no experience necessary. Cost: $30. Space is limited, call or come by to sign up. Information: http://bit.ly/372KfzW
Book Reading and Signing: Ila Kelley Bench “Love Is All That Matters,” 1 to 3 p.m., Calvin Presbytrian Church, 1736 NW Dixon St., Corvallis. Ila K. Bench, 94-year old Marine Corps widow of Col. Gene Bench, the first Marine Corps officer training instructor at Oregon State University, will read from her memoirs. Book signing afterward. Free. Information: https://www.amazon.com/Love-That-Matters-Kelley-Bench/dp/1796584703.
Wild Crafted Centerpiece Workshop, 1-3 p.m., Summit Ace Home & Garden, 1055 Tangent St., Lebanon. Workshop on how to create the perfect fall centerpiece from items found in the store and in the yard. Free event, tickets required due to limited space. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2CGHeHC
Kitten Café, 2-4 p.m. Albany Public Library 2450 14th Ave. SE. Coffee, hot chocolate and cat themed crafts while playing with adoptable kittens. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Scio Step-By-Step Paint Class: Twilight Bear, 2 to 5 p.m., Scio Christian Church, 38955 NW Second Ave. No art experience or supplies needed; all items provided along with coffee and doughnuts. Spots are limited. Cost: $40 per person. The local youth group will receive $10 per person from the class for after school programs. Information/registration: 503-260-2313.
CSD Theaters: “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. A feisty parolee follows her dreams to a small town in Wisconsin and finds herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill in this musical by Fred Alley, James Valcq and Lee David Zlotoff. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors, $10 students 12 to 19; $6 children 4 and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.
“The Duelist,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., LBCC Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd., Albany. A play in the Italian Commedia dell’ Arte style about love, lies and mistaken identity. Open seating in black-box format. Admission: $10 adults; $7 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=rtpc.
Annual Fall Piano Recital, 4 to 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, 114 SW Eighth St. Hosted by Jared Hale Piano. Treats. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Xa40Bb
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet and Keynote Address: Ms. Willie Richardson, 6-9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College, Calapooia Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Richardson, President of Oregon Black Pioneers, will be the keynote speaker at the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet. The theme is “Powered by the Past - Focused on the Future.” Admission: $104. Information/tickets: https://squareup.com/market/naacp-corvallis-branch/.
Friendsgiving, 6 to 9 p.m, Honeybrine Market, Catering & Event Space, 315 Lyon St., Albany. Family style dinner includes appetizers, entree, sides and dessert. Reservations required due to limited space. Cost: $45 per person. Information/reservation: http://bit.ly/32Hr4ID
Arisoso Chamber Players present: “Fire & Passion:” Glinka, Beethoven, Debussy, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW, Albany. Program includes Glinka, “Trio Pathetique;” Beethoven, Trio in E-flat Major; Debussy, Piano Trio in G Major. Admission: $15 adults; $12 seniors 65 and older and students; ages 1-12 free. Information: https://ariosonw.org/concerts/.
Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild November Showcase, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation.
“Next to Normal,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 Thursdays. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=41.
“Tuna Does Vegas,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Lance Duddlesten, “Tuna Does Vegas” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, reunites the lovable and eccentric characters from the “third smallest town in Texas” as they ramble through Sin City. Admission: $14 general; $11 seniors, veterans, anyone under 18 and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/tuna-does-vegas/.
Ecstatic Dance with Subaqueous and Gong Sound Bath, 7:30 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Lunar Ecstatic Dance with special guest DJ Subaqueous. Cost: $12 to $20 per person, sliding scale; $7 students with ID, teens or Oregon Trail cardholders; children 12 and under free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/903248283387431/.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring: Joyride with Deb Comly, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pints & Pound: Rockout Workout, Have Cider, 1 p.m., $12.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Compton Family Wine Tasting Room — Holiday Sign Making class, 2 to 5 p.m., $30 to $55.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Fall Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Make a Diffuser Bracelet, 12:30 p.m., $5 per bracelet.
Little Wuesten — Albany Slow Jam, 3 p.m.
MORE
University Theatre: “Shakespeare in Love,” 2 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, Oregon State University, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Elizabeth Helman directs this play, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard. A young and struggling Shakespeare is tormented by writer’s block until he meets the beautiful Viola de Lesseps. Admission: $15 general; $12 senior; $10 student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/node/986.
CSD Theaters: “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. A feisty parolee follows her dreams to a small town in Wisconsin and finds herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill in this musical by Fred Alley, James Valcq and Lee David Zlotoff. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors, $10 students 12 to 19; $6 children 4 and under. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.
“Next to Normal,” 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Admission: $18 general; $16 seniors and students; $10 Thursdays. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=34&p=41.
Sunday Cinema: Toni Morrison: “The Pieces I Am,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Documentary explores the famed writer. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Corvallis Guitar Society Concert: Yuri Liberzon, 3 to 5 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. West Coast classical guitarist Yui Liberzon will perform. Free. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com or visit https://corvallisguitarsociety.org/.
Arisoso Chamber Players present: Fire & Passion: Glinka, Beethoven, Debussy, 3 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Program includes Glinka, “Trio Pathetique;” Beethoven, Trio in E-flat Major; Debussy, Piano Trio in G Major. Admission: $15 adults; $12 seniors 65 and older and students; ages 1-12 free. Information: https://ariosonw.org/concerts/.
Sundays@3 Concert Series: Anton Belov, baritone. 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Belov, a member of the music faculty at Linfield College, will perform works by Handel, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Rachmaninoff, and Rodgers and Hammerstein. Free. Information: http://goodsamchurch-episcopal.org/sunday-concerts-2018-2019/.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
MONDAY
VENUES
Deluxe Brewing — Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m. Cost for yoga class only $10; with beer, $15.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Squishtivities: Fall Button Tree, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Low-key storytime for toddlers and preschoolers, followed by a sensory activity. Free supplies provided. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Christmas Card Class, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Seniors 50 and up are invited to make cards using up to four different designs. Most materials provided, attendees are asked to bring their favorite pencils, pens and glue. Registration required. Admission: $10 payment due day of class. Information/registration: 541-258-4919.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free support group. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
“Capt. John Saris and the First British Voyage to Japan,” 4 to 5 p.m., Center for the Humanities, Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. A talk by Richmond Barbour, center research fellow and professor of English literature in Oregon State University’s School of Writing, Literature and Film. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/32NZolG
Tween Night: Light Up Crafts, 6 to 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Tweens ages 9 to 13 will make light-up bookmarks and cards with LEDs and copper wires. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Open Auditions: “The Secret Garden,” 6 p.m,. Withycombe Hall Main Stage Theatre, Oregon State University, 290-1 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. “The Secret Garden,” based on the 1911 English novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, tells the story of Mary Lennox, sent to live with her uncle after the death of her parents. Mary discovers a secret garden, uncovering the past of her family, learning love and rejuvenation. Prepare 16 to 32 bars of music; one- to two-minute monologue for those auditioning for the nonsinging roles of Mrs. Medlock and Mrs. Winthrop. Open to OSU students, staff and community. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/students/auditions. Audition signup: www.tinyurl.com/osusecretgarden.
Ettihad Art & Talent Show, 6 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performances and art from around the region. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/398558151047249/.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
James Gang Pizza — Painted Pallet: Lighted truck with tree, 5:30 p.m., $60.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Legal Aid Information Series: Housing Law, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Public Library, Main Meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Introduction to landlord and tenant law. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/legal-aid-series-housing-law/.
Open Auditions: “The Secret Garden,” 6 p.m,. Withycombe Hall Main Stage Theatre, Oregon State University, 290-1 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. “The Secret Garden,” based on the 1911 English novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, tells the story of Mary Lennox, sent to live with her uncle after the death of her parents. Mary discovers a secret garden, uncovering the past of her family, learning love and rejuvenation. Prepare 16 to 32 bars of music; one- to two-minute monologue for those auditioning for the nonsinging roles of Mrs. Medlock and Mrs. Winthrop. Open to OSU students, staff and community. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/students/auditions. Audition signup: www.tinyurl.com/osusecretgarden.
Adult Science Night, 6:30 p.m., Adair Village Community Center, 6835 NE Arnold Ave. Brandin Hilbrandt will speak of Oregon’s geological history and tie it in with the soil science of wine. Refreshments provided. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ob3RJT
Adult Craft Night: Terrariums, 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Design mini terrariums and bring low maintenance plants into your home. All supplies provided. Free, no registration required. Information: http://bit.ly/2rFITuX
Corvallis Community Choir, fall term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday through Dec. 10, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
OSU Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The ensemble performs under the direction of Ryan Biesack. Free, no tickets required. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/events/music-school-arts-and-communication/osu-jazz-ensemble-3.
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: “Werewolf of Washington,” 6 pm., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Bizarrely hilarious satire of the Nixon years featuring political commentary, Hungarian mad scientists and and werewolf prosthetics. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature beginning at 7 p.m. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Comedy Open Mic: The Joke Show, 8 p.m.,
Downtown Dog — Open Mic, 6 to 8 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Amore Music Series: Eastern Europe, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Organist Craig Hanson performs music from Easter Europe. Free, donations appreciated.
Kids Game Day at the Library, 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Bring a favorite game and drop in or play one of the library games. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/855955571486643/.
Teen Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Middle and high school students are invited to play games and make art. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children Training, 5:30 to 8 p.m., ABC House, 228 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children will teach how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. Free, registration required. Information/registration: https://www.abchouse.org/registration/darkness-to-light-stewards-of-children-training-with-optional-tour/.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: “Sin City,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A quartet of neo-noir tales: a mysterious co-dependent salesman; a musclebound vigilante searching for a lost love; a grizzled cop and a would be child killer; and ex-prostitute evading her ex-pimp in Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s 2005 film starring Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke and Jessica Alba. Admission: $7 general; $6 seniors; students with ID and children under 12. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/33IjKOv
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Beatles Sing-A-Long: Beatles Unplugged, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Petri Dish, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Squirrels — The Brutal Bridges, 7 pm..
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Kanikapila Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave., Sweet Home. Join the Sweet Home Library Kanakapila. If interested, but do not own a ukulele, check one out with a library card. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/543970666404773/.
Grief and the Holidays, noon to 1 p.m., Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 720 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Learn some strategies with speaker Melissa Allen, on how to cope with grief during the holidays or how to help someone else who may be grieving. Free, cookes and beverages provided. Information. http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/grief-and-the-holidays-9972.
Women in Business Workshop: Cultivating Entrepreneurial Self-Confidence, noon to 1:30 p.m., Historic Old School Cafe, 4455 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Workshop presented by Dr. Ayeesha Hankins. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2rACzVn
Thanksgiving Luncheon, noon to 3 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NE. A family thanksgiving luncheon prepared by Sybaris Bistro. Tickets: $14. Information/reservations: 541-917-7760 or visit https://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/parks-and-recreation/activities-classes/register.
Christmas Card Class, 12:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Area seniors 50 and older are invited to create Christmas cards from four different designs. Most materials provided. Bring scissors, glue, pens and pencils. Some cardmaking or scrapbooking experience needed. Cost: $10. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1280992938746279/.
Family Crafts Afternoon: Holiday Pop-Up Books and Cards, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Victoria Wills of The Arts Center will demonstrate how to craft pop-up books and cards for the holidays. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Early Shoppers Presale: Blackberry Junction Holiday Show, 4 to 8 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Home and garden show of vintage, seasonal, shabby and rustic items, jewelry and crafts. Admission: $15 at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2Qe6NIg
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk features Pacific Northwest Wonderland by Gary Thurman and Caroline Moses, "Biological Process" through mosaics. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Willamette Innovators Network Expo 2019, 5 to 8 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The WIN Expo celebrates innovative concepts, local companies and startups that are changing the world. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1238/win-expo-2019#eventdetail.
Christmas Barn Preview Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Ropp Family Farm Christmas Barn, 35762 Eicher Road SE, Albany. Shopping, snacks and giveaways on opening night. Admission: $10. Information: http://bit.ly/34XPPlr
Learn American Sign Language, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Community wide American Sign Language class Thursday evenings through December, for all ages and learning levels; beginners and experts welcome. Flexible course with changes made according to need and requests. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31Zw8b3
Meet and Greet with Author Maureen Robeson, 6 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Join author Robeson for a discussion about everyday heroes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2rF3CPy
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Author Talk: Marissa Byfield, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books and Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Local author Byfield will speak about her book “The Soft Fall.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/32DSlM1
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis.
OSU Wind Ensemble and OSU Wind Symphony, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The OSU wind ensemble and Wind Symphony, will present their fall term concert. Admission: $5 advance; $10 door; OSU students and K-12 youth free. Information/tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/osu-wind-ensemble-osu-wind-symphony.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30-9 p.m., every Thursday through Dec. 7, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild meets the third Thursday of each month, except August and December, 7 p.m. at the OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave. Open to the public. Business meeting at 7 p.m.; main program begins at 7:30 p.m. Programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Exhibit: “Coalesce” by Anne Magratten, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Dec. 10, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. New works by Magratten depict a new wave of hippie aesthetics, the West Coast climate and summer’s abundant vegetation. View the show through a series of handmade kaleidoscopes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 11, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Exhibit: Beyond the Wall by Stefan Roloff, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Dec. 13, The Little Gallery, Oregon State University, 210 Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, “Beyond the Wall” is a recreation of a 2017 exhibit by German artist Roloff that was displayed at the original Berlin Wall site. Free. Information: https://beav.es/ZuE or call 541-737-2146.
Exhibit: Vistas & Vineyards 30th Anniversary Show, 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 1 through Dec. 9, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Vistas and Vineyards celebrates 30 years of painting outdoors in the Willamette Valley; the group now includes 80-100 artists painting and showing their work together. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/vistas-vineyards-30th-anniversary-show.
Exhibit: Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday, Dec. 10 through Jan. 24, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local photographers from around the mid-valley interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s most famous poem in light of their own personal artistic journey. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
Exhibit: Print Arts Northwest, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Nov. 4 to Dec. 4, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Oregon State University campus, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. More than 30 artists represented, exhibiting contemporary fine art printmaking, featuring OSU professor of printmaking Yuji Hiratsuka. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, open through Dec. 28, 334 SW Second St., Corvallis, Each November, the Teal Cooperative Gallery, featuring a team of Oregon artists, takes over a vacant store space to display works of fiber, leather, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, paper and soap, all from the heart of the Willamette Valley. Information: http://www.tealartistcoop.com/.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Lebanon Manhole Cover Art Design Contest, deadline: 5 p.m., Dec. 10. The Lebanon Arts Commission is seeking conceptual designs in the following categories: Lebanon’s wood product industry era; area wildlife; railroad history; strawberry heritage or Lebanon freestyle, themes that do not fit in other categories. Information/entry form: www.lebanonoregon.gov/ac or email leigh@lebanonoregon.gov.