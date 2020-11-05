The E arts and entertainment calendar for Nov. 5 through 12

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “Disrupted," "F11 and Be There" and "American Thief," last day. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “V for Vendetta,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Friday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: “Major Arcana," "Raining in the Mountain," "Citizens of the World," "Buoyancy," "Like Harvey, Like Son" and "Madre," through Thursday. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
The Old Bates Berry Farm Barn Holiday Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 38021 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Vendors will offer handcrafted gifts, antiques, fall and holiday decor, and more. Patrons are asked to wear face masks.
Author reading, 7 p.m., Zoom. Lori Tobias will read from her new memoir "Storm Beat: A Journalist Reports From the Oregon Coast." A question-and-answer session will follow. Sponsored by Grass Roots Books & Music. Registration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpcu6rrzItH9cqH8pKy_njtoWkpp.
Saturday
The Old Bates Berry Farm Barn Holiday Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 38021 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Vendors will offer handcrafted gifts, antiques, fall and holiday decor, and more. Patrons are asked to wear face masks.
National Novel Writing Month writing session, 2 to 5 p.m., Discord. Writers can drop in any time. Bring your preferred writing tools and work on your novel with other local writers. Information: https://discord.com/invite/ucrumxs.
Sunday
The Old Bates Berry Farm Barn Holiday Craft Show, 1 to 5 p.m., 38021 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Vendors will offer handcrafted gifts, antiques, fall and holiday decor, and more. Patrons are asked to wear face masks.
Corvallis Repertory Singers' "Maestro Moments," 3 p.m., Zoom. For month's musical conversation, Steven Zielke, artistic director of the Repertory Singers and director of choral studies at Oregon State University, will interview Corvallis native Dave Metzger, an orchestrator and composer for movies, stage productions and video games whose work has been heard in movies such as "Frozen" and "The Avengers." The event is free but registration is required; visit https://bit.ly/34KgULI or https://repsing.org.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
National Novel Writing Month writing session, 7 to 9 p.m., Discord. Writers can drop in any time. Bring your preferred writing tools and work on your novel with other local writers. Information: https://discord.com/invite/ucrumxs.
Wednesday
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Reservations: 541-829-2009.
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “Mad Max Fury Road,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Thursday
Author event, 7 p.m., Zoom. Tina Ontiveros will join in conversation with Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford for a virtual reading from her memoir "rough house," with a question-and-answer session to follow. Sponsored by Grass Roots Books & Music. Registration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqdu2hrTItGNYc-VfEqR3N2usqadR65 LqM.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to artists and writers: Submit a piece for the Benton County Quaranzine anthology and help gather a collective story from many voices. The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and its branches will compile a zine consisting of submissions from Benton County residents, who can write, draw, collage, scrapbook or in some other way document their experience during COVID-19 times. Guidelines for submissions are available from the library at 541-766-6793. Submissions can be mailed to the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, ATTN: Quaranzine, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330; or emailed to cbcplsubmissions@gmail.com. The deadline is Monday.
Apply for artist/writer/performer relief: Oregon artists can apply to a new Artist Relief Program created by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. The purpose of the program is to provide relief funding to Oregon artists who have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic due to cancellations of exhibitions, performances, rehearsals or other activities with a stipend, events, teaching opportunities, book signings or other professional presentation opportunities. Awards ranging for $1,000 to $5,000 will be distributed until the fund, totaling just over $1.25 million, is depleted. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Guidelines and the application form can be accessed at https://development.oregon4biz.com/acton/fs/blocks/showLandingPage/a/14786/p/p-0058/t/page/fm/0.
Call to writers: Fiction, nonfiction or poetry of short work on the theme of “Home” to accompany The Arts Center’s winter exhibit “Home Sweet Home.” Writers will read their work (maximum two minutes) in a live event on Dec. 3; the work will not be published in written form. Registration deadline: Monday, hester@theartscenter.net or https://theartscenter.net/call-to-writers-home-sweet-home-literary-sign-up.
Call for exhibitions: The Arts Center in Corvallis requests artists' submissions for the Corrine Woodman Galleries for May 2021 through April 2022: imaginative new ideas, original approaches and/or excellence in workmanship of a chosen medium. All media welcome, including video. The intimate character of the gallery lends itself to multiple small works or just a few larger works. Installations and experiments work well in this space. Exhibits typically consist of one or two artists showing at the same time. Submission deadline: Dec. 1 to https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists.
On view
Kimono from the collection of Karen Illman Miller and "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II," a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through December. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
"POSTponed: 2021 Philomath Open Studios Tour Preview," Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St. The museum hosts an exhibition of recent works of local artists who will participate in the 2021 Philomath Open Studio Tour. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 tour has been canceled. Exhibition preview can be viewed 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
"POV/botaniques," Linn-Benton Community College Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Features four perspectives on plant photography, by Phil Coleman, Stephanie Luke, Bill Laing and Paul Barden. Information: 541-917-4247 or artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!