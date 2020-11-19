The E arts and entertainment calendar for Nov. 19 through 26

Calls to artists

Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf .

Call for exhibitions: The Arts Center in Corvallis requests artists' submissions for the Corrine Woodman Galleries for May 2021 through April 2022: imaginative new ideas, original approaches and/or excellence in workmanship of a chosen medium. All media welcome, including video. The intimate character of the gallery lends itself to multiple small works or just a few larger works. Installations and experiments work well in this space. Exhibits typically consist of one or two artists showing at the same time. Submission deadline: Dec. 1 to https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists.