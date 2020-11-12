The E arts and entertainment calendar for Nov. 12 through 19

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Buoyancy," "Like Harvey, Like Son," "Madre," last day. Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “Escape from New York,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Friday
The Old Bates Berry Farm Barn Holiday Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 38021 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Vendors will offer handcrafted gifts, antiques, fall and holiday decor, and more. Patrons are asked to wear face masks.
Saturday
The Old Bates Berry Farm Barn Holiday Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 38021 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Vendors will offer handcrafted gifts, antiques, fall and holiday decor, and more. Patrons are asked to wear face masks.
National Novel Writing Month writing session, 2 to 5 p.m., Discord. Writers can drop in any time. Bring your preferred writing tools and work on your novel with other local writers. Information: https://discord.com/invite/ucrumxs.
Sunday
"Catch a Rising Star," presented by "Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival," https://corvallispiano.org/catch-a-rising-star. Mini-recital by 16-year-old Corvallis artist Michael Gu, featuring works of Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev and Bach. Available free of charge. Michael is a student of Rachelle McCabe, artistic director of Corvallis-OSU Piano International. In September, Michael won first prize in the Eugene Symphony Young Artist Competition, Junior Division. Re-Imaginings is ongoing and features internationally known virtuosi and local pianists, with new performances recorded especially for its audience added every few weeks.
Monday
Author event, 7 p.m., https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/95545358261. Bruce Byers will read from his book "The View from Cascade Head: Lessons for the Biosphere from the Oregon Coast." The book tells the story of the Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve and those who have worked to establish and protect it. Sponsored by Grass Roots Books & Music.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
National Novel Writing Month writing session, 7 to 9 p.m., Discord. Writers can drop in any time. Bring your preferred writing tools and work on your novel with other local writers. Information: https://discord.com/invite/ucrumxs.
Wednesday
"Random Review," noon, webinar. The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library will host the event, which will feature Rabbi Ariel Stone of Portland Congregation Shir Tikvah reviewing the novel "Apeirogon" by Colum McCann. Registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Reservations: 541-829-2009.
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “Tank Girl,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Thursday
Weekdays at the Whiteside: “12 Monkeys,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Tickets must be purchased at https://bit.ly/2G9abRA prior to the event.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call for exhibitions: The Arts Center in Corvallis requests artists' submissions for the Corrine Woodman Galleries for May 2021 through April 2022: imaginative new ideas, original approaches and/or excellence in workmanship of a chosen medium. All media welcome, including video. The intimate character of the gallery lends itself to multiple small works or just a few larger works. Installations and experiments work well in this space. Exhibits typically consist of one or two artists showing at the same time. Submission deadline: Dec. 1 to https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists.
On view
Kimono from the collection of Karen Illman Miller and "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II," a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through December. Free admittance, masks required. Information: 541-929-6230 or info@bentoncountymuseum.org.
"Vistas and Vineyards 2020 Juried Show," Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Celebrating 31 years of painting outdoors, 35 member artists are displaying 97 works of art painted en plein air. Reception, today; make a free reservation for 5, 6 or 7 p.m. at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vistas-and-vineyards-tickets-127939088257. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 15, or by appointment at 541-737-2402 or lsc.services@oregonstate.edu. Physical distancing and face coverings are required.
"POV/botaniques," Linn-Benton Community College Art Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Features four perspectives on plant photography, by Phil Coleman, Stephanie Luke, Bill Laing and Paul Barden. Information: 541-917-4247 or artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!