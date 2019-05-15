Friday: The 1491s
• Comedy: The indigenous sketch-comedy group, the 1491s, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, 311 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus. The group, which hails from the wooded ghettos of Minnesota and buffalo grass of Oklahoma, bills itself as being "chock full of cynicism and splashed with a good dose of indigenous satire. The performance is part of a weekend of events at OSU, including the annual salmon bake on Friday and a Saturday powwow. The show is free. Information: 541-737-2738 or email nativeamericanlonghouse@oregonstate.edu.
Saturday: Poetry reading
• Reading: The Willamette Writers on the River group is hosting a memorial reading to honor William Stafford and Peter Sears, both former Oregon poet laureates. The free event gets under way at 2 p.m. at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For information: http://bit.ly/2LMasfH.
Saturday: Sheepskin Revue
• Live performance: Scio has sheepdogs and sheep on its mind all weekend long, but the Sheepskin Revue, an evening of local music and storytelling, is a highlight. The event features an original play written by Dustin Blumenstein, and performances by the Usual Suspects Ensemble and the Hearthside Singers. It all stars at 7 p.m. Saturday at the ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N Main St. in Scio. Admission: $5 adults; $3 children; $10 family. Information: http://sciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. $3
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jeremy Clark Pruitt, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Advocate Storytelling Night, 7 p.m. Free.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Dick Bowler, guitar and vocals, 6 p.m.
Early Dawn Bakery Brownsville — Live music with Pete Kartsounes, bluegrass, 5:30 p.m., $15-$18 suggested donation.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Live Appalachian old time music jam with the Feral Chicken Stringband, 7-9 p.m. Free.
Olde Silver Dollar — Memorial pool tournament, $5 to play, 5 p.m. start
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: http://bit.ly/2Yi5DMn.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., North Main Street at Park Avenue. Locally grown, in-season produce. Information: http://bit.ly/2JlPDpk.
“Devotion to a Dream,” 4 to 8 p.m., Suite Nine, 460 SW Madison Ave., Suite 9, Corvallis. Devotion to a Dream features artists participating in the Phish Studies academic conference: artist Ryan Kerrigan’s “Happy Fish” series; Nicoelle Cohen’s installation of the Healing Hearts Project; Stephen Olker photography will display images from live Phish concerts and students from Stephanie Jenkins’ “Foucault and Public Philosophy” class will engage in Socratic dialogue. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2DSTbuL.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. For more information, see the story in this edition or go to facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Main Street Cumberland Church Open House, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Historic Cumberland Church, 401 Main St., Albany. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2329934193961264/.
Kids Firearm Safety 1 @ the Albany Police Department, 6 p.m., Albany Police Department, 2600 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Designed to teach children basic lifesaving skills on what they should and should not do if they encounter a firearm. For ages 5 and up; parents must attend with their children. Free; registration required. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/734846300243420/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
“Growing Up in Lebanon” history talk, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Four old-timers, Tony Hayden, Sally Morgan, Ken Bolf and a friend will share their stories about growing up in Lebanon. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/336190150288712/.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Visiting Artists and Scholars Lecture Series: Hrag Vartanian, 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, C&E Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Hrag Vartanian, editor-in-chief and co-founder of the “Hyperallergic” podcast, champions straightforward online art criticism. Pretalk reception at 6 p.m. Free. Information: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/art/vas.
Author Mary DeMocker, speaking on climate change, 7 p.m., Brownsville Community Hall, 225 Main St., Brownsville. DeMocker is the author of “The Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution: 100 Ways to Build a Fossil-free Future, Raise Empowered Kids and Still Get a Good Night’s Sleep.” Free. Accessible entrance and parking on west side of building. Information: Mandy Cole, 544-905-3916 or Cyndi Anderson, 541-570-1055.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Brief business meeting at 7, with a main program following. Open to the public. Information: https://photoartsguild.org/~photoav0/
“The Addams Family” at ACT, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movie series. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VyhQz2.
“Into the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters into a cautionary tale for adults. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IT7unq.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Reno & Cindy, 8 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Casket Confessions Tour + Day Dreamer + KRYPTIC, 8 p.m. $5.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Sam Chase & the Untraditional, 7 p.m. $5.
Corvallis Elks — ElKaraoke Friday with Baldilockes, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Phish Studies: Left on Wilson, 10 p.m., $10.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — David Burrows, guitar, 6 p.m. $5.
Greenberry Tavern — Free Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Sweet Melange, band, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — “Groove,” 10 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — Ted Vaughn Blues Band, 6 p.m. $5.
MORE
“Below the Moss Forgotten: Phish in the Pacific Northwest” exhibit, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., OSU Memorial Union Horizon Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Exhibit tracks the rock band Phish’s time in the Pacific Northwest, through the eyes of fan-created art and choice artifacts. Exhibit coincides with the Phish Studies Academic Conference. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vug91o. Continues Saturday and Sunday.
82nd Annual Northwest Championship Sheepdog Trial, 8 a.m., Wolston Farms, 39562 Highway 226, Scio. One of the oldest continuing trials west of the Mississippi. Admission: $5 per car; $2 per motorcycle; $10 per minibus; bicycles are free. Shade tents and port-a-potties will be on site; spectators are advised to bring chairs. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. Information: http://www.stockdog.com/nwcsdt/index.html. Continues Saturday and Sunday.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Phish Studies Conference, 9 a.m., OSU Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Conference will showcase research about the improvisational rock band Phish, its fans and culture. A variety of disciplinary approaches will be represented, featuring scholars from across the country. Open to the public. Admission: $125 early bird registration. Information/registration: http://blogs.oregonstate.edu/phish2019/. Continues Saturday and Sunday.
Annual Millersburg Community Craft and Flea Market and Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Maps available at the Grange, Millersburg City Hall and Firehouse Corner Deli. Tables are $5 a day. For information call 541-905-4070 or visit http://bit.ly/2w0bfPg. Continues Saturday.
Blackberry Junction’s Spring Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Indoor home and garden show, featuring garden art, quilts, collectibles, furniture and fresh pastries. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/30lNKOC.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Acoustic Showcase: Tom and Ellen Demarest, noon to 1 p.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Performing “contemplative folk music,” the Demarests will perform ballads, love songs, traveling songs and reflections on life. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2HjTUr2.
Annual Salmon Bake, noon to 2:30 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, Oregon State University, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. In its 21st year of celebrating the indigenous salmon culture of the Pacific Northwest. Serving begins at noon and will continue until the food runs out. Free. Information: 541-737-2738 or NativeAmericanLonghouse@oregonstate.edu.
Linn County Lamb and Wool Fair, noon, Scio Fairgrounds, 38764 N. Ash St. Sheep shows, fiber arts, crafts and Northwest Champion Sheep Dog Trials, coinciding with the Fat Lamb Fiber Festival. Vendors and booths throughout the town and opening fair night street dance. Information: https://www.lambfair.com/.
Ladies High Tea and Plant Sale, noon to 2 p.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St. Sponsored by the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce and Sweet Home Professional Women’s Group to raise funds for the Sweet Home Pregnancy Center. Door prizes, variety of plants and refreshments. RSVP requested. Cost: $30 per person. Sponsorship opportunities available. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/643975406043090/.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU Chamber Strings and OSU Chamber Orchestra. Information: 541-737-4061.
Friends of the Scio Public Library Annual Book Sale, 1 to 6 p.m., Scio City Hall, 38957 NW First St., Scio. Books and DVDs. All books $1. Proceeds benefit the Scio Public Library’s children and adult library programs. Information: 503-394-4226.
Spring’s Light 2019, 7 p.m., LBCC Benton Center, 767 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. An evening of short readings and musical performances by LBCC English Department faculty, special guests, and students. A fundraiser for the English Endowment Fund, Spring’s Light provides awards for excellence and scholarships for the Linn-Benton community. Light refreshments and libations available. Suggested donation: $10 general; $5 students. Information: http://bit.ly/30mkCqM.
Lunar Ecstatic Dance Corvallis with Dar Sernoff, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. DJ Dar Sernoff, founder and producer of Living Prism events will be the host DJ for the event, a journey of music and movement for exercise, stress release, celebration and community connection. Cost: $12-$20 general sliding scale; $7 students with ID, teens or Oregon Trail cardholders; free for children 12 or younger. Information: http://bit.ly/2VCnhhc.
“Improvnado 4: Revenge of Improvnado!” 7 p.m., South Albany High School Theater Arts, 3705 Columbus St. SE. The Red Ha Ha Hawks improv troupe teams up against the SAHS Alumni Improv Troupe, Rebels Without Applause, for 90 minutes of short form improv games. Admission: $5 adults; $3 students and seniors; tickets available at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/2Q69IAL.
Jefferson High School Drama Showcase Performance, 7 p.m., Jefferson High School, 2200 Talbot Road SE., Jefferson. Jefferson High School Drama and Musical Theater will be performing in the high school commons. Admission: $3. Information: http://bit.ly/2HF2hg7.
The 1491s, 7:30 p.m. Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, Oregon State University, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An evening with the Indigenous comedy group, the 1491s, where laughter is healing and “Indian humor” is centered. Free. No tickets necessary. Information: 541-737-2738 or email nativeamericanlonghouse@oregonstate.edu.
“Sense and Sensibility,” Oregon State University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Elizabeth Helman directs Kate Hamill’s fast-paced adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. Admission: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“The Addams Family” at ACT, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movie series. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VyhQz2.
“Into the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters into a cautionary tale for adults. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: majestic.org.
OSU Visiting Writers Series: Melissa Febos, 7:30 p.m., The Valley Library, Oregon State University, 201 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Febos, author of the memoir “Whip Smart” and the essay collection “Abandon Me,” will speak as part of the Visiting Writers Series. Event is free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VBwLcB.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Spring Flowers Dance, 8 p.m., Women’s Building, OSU, Room 112, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sponsored by the OSU Ballroom Dance Club, beginning and advanced lessons in tango at 8 p.m., with open dance following at 9 p.m. Admission: $7 community; $5 students. Information: http://bit.ly/2Yv7bTw.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Brady Goss Show, 8 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Band Red Diesel, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Ruff Pups + The Wrented, 10 p.m. $5.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Eric John Kaiser, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playin’ for Tips: Jobe Woosley & Co., 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Groove Clinic, 10 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Cosmic Strings, acoustic folk blues, 6 p.m. $5.
Early Dawn Bakery Brownsville — Nell & Jim Band, folk, bluegrass, Americana, 6 p.m. $15-$18 suggested donation.
Growler Cafe — Red, 6:30 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Arlene band, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Mixed Bag Mini-Fest with Cool Banana, 5 p.m.
Kirk’s Ferry Brownsville — High Steppin’ Country 30th Birthday Dance, 7:30 p.m. $5 non-members; $2 under 18; $4 over 18 with student or military ID; members are free
Old World Deli — Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild May Showcase, family friendly, 7-9 p.m., $5 suggested donation
Peacock Tavern — “Groove,” 10 p.m.
Redgate Vineyard Fieldhouse — The Dead Band, 6 p.m. $5.
Squirrels — The Groove Members, 9 p.m.
Vivacity Spirits — Paint & Sip, 5 p.m., $39, 21+ only. Supplies & cocktails included in cost.
MORE
“Below the Moss Forgotten: Phish in the Pacific Northwest” exhibit, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., OSU Memorial Union Horizon Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Exhibit tracks the rock band Phish’s time in the Pacific Northwest, through the eyes of fan-created art and choice artifacts. Exhibit coincides with the Phish Studies Academic Conference. Free. Information: http://www.phanart.net/phish-in-the-pacific-northwest-exhibit-to-be-featured-at-oregon-state-university-phish-studies-conference/.
82nd Annual Northwest Championship Sheepdog Trial, 8 a.m., Wolston Farms, 39562 Highway 226, Scio. One of the oldest continuing trials west of the Mississippi. Admission: $5 per car; $2 per motorcycle; $10 per minibus; bicycles are free. Shade tents and port-a-potties will be on site; spectators are advised to bring chairs. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. Information: http://www.stockdog.com/nwcsdt/index.html.
Corvallis 2019 Great Strides, 9 a.m. check-in; 10 a.m. walk, Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Fundraiser to fight cystic fibrosis. Distance is 5K; walkers are encouraged to raise funds. Information/registration: http://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app20118b?fr_id=7452&pg=entry&NONCE_TOKEN=8FB9204BDA3A28101910B909BF4A1969.
Phish Studies Conference, 9 a.m., OSU Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Conference will showcase research about the improvisational rock band Phish, its fans and culture. A variety of disciplinary approaches will be represented, featuring scholars from across the country. Open to the public. Admission: $125 early bird registration. Information/registration: http://blogs.oregonstate.edu/phish2019/.
Linn County Lamb and Wool Fair, 9 a.m., Scio Fairgrounds, 38764 N. Ash St. Sheep shows, fiber arts, crafts and Northwest Champion Sheep Dog Trials, coinciding with the Fat Lamb Fiber Festival. Vendors and booths are scattered throughout the town. Information: https://www.lambfair.com/.
Build a Birdhouse, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Jackson Avenue. Teens and youth are invited to build a birdhouse with the assistance of the Development Services staff. Event is intended to increase awareness of how building codes create safe and sustainable structures. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2379978025355600/.
Friends of the Scio Public Library Annual Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scio City Hall, 38957 NW First St. Scio. Books and DVDs. All books $1. A $3 bag sale will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Scio Public Library’s children and adult library programs. Information: 503-394-4226. .
Community Pride Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 Park St., Lebanon. Volunteers clean up Lebanon’s parks, streets and cemeteries. Participants should bring cleaning supplies and equipment. Donations welcome to cover food and beverage costs. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/363541064509160/.
Fat Lamb Fiber Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Scio. A celebration of local animal fiber production with judged fiber arts and fleece show. free fiber activities for children. and Fat Lamb Fiber Felters. Information: http://bit.ly/2VmTJPz.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music by Colleen, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Kids to Parks Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Starker City Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Summer kickoff and celebrations with guided hike by a naturalist, games, and nature-related crafts. Free; suitable for all ages. Information: http://bit.ly/2vZToIz.
Community Workshop: The Resilience Project, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., LBCC Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. People of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are invited to share their stories. Workshops are free; donations appreciated. Information: http://bit.ly/2YusjJt.
Lebanon Fire District Community Appreciation Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 4001 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Bounce hours, face painting, food, beverages, safety booths and engine rides. Safety demonstrations will be offered for adults and children. Free. Information: https://www.lebanonfire.org/lfd/page/community-appreciation-day.
Blackberry Junction’s Spring Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Garden art, quilts, collectibles, unique furniture and fresh baked pastries. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/30lNKOC.
Head to Toe Women’s Expo, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, Willamette Event Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road SE, Albany. Vendors of home goods, beauty treatments, clothing, jewelry, accessories, health and wellness, and chocolatiers. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/306669766702286/.
Family Music Fun, 11 a.m. third Saturdays, Storytime Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Family participation music and movement program for all ages. Information: 541-766-6793 or www.thebestlibrary.net.
OSU Annual Klatowa Eena Powwow, noon to 11 p.m., Gill Coliseum, 600 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Grand entry at 1 p.m., with contests in Jingle, Grassdance, Women and Men’s Fancy, Women and Men’s Traditional. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2HsYemU.
Fire Haus Ice Cream Social Fundraiser, 1 to 3 p.m., Fire Haus Ice Cream, 1030 Long St., Sweet Home. Ice cream social; 40 percent of the proceeds will go to Oak Heights PTC. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1998369347125109/.
Historic Objects Display: St. Mary’s Archives, 1 to 4 p.m., Main Street Cumberland Church, 401 Main St., Albany. A small display of St. Mary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help artifacts that predates the 1989 fire. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1288506547969561/.
Liaison Training and Review Session, 2 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic Theater liaisons serve as a link between the board of directors and the cast and crew of a production. Training is free. Information: http://bit.ly/2LKVR4e.
Children’s Day/Book Day - El día de los niños/El día de los libr, 2 to 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. A celebration of young people and the books they love. Children can make a mini piñata, book jewelry, or bird feeder. Each child receives a free book. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2vYWsnZ.
Acrylic Paint Class: Live, Laugh and Lamb, 2 to 4 p.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Acrylic paint class led by Kimberly. All supplies included in registration fee. Cost: $35. Call or sign up at the gallery. Information: http://bit.ly/2VugG3o.
Oregon State International Film Festival: Documentary Double Feature, 2 to 4 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Spring film pop-up double feature: “Mustango: Origin of a Legend,” about contributions of the Andalusian culture; and “Wild Heart,” a portrayal of the singer of the punk band Feine Sahne Fischfilet from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/DarksideCinema/events/.
Willamette Writers on the River: Stafford and Sears Memorial Reading, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A reading honoring past award-winning Oregon poet laureates, William Stafford and Peter Sears, celebrated annually by the Willamette Writers on the River. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2LMasfH.
2019 Spring Gala: Armed Services Day, “They Did it for Us,” 5;30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Fundraiser with live and silent auction. Keynote speaker will be Greg Woodridge, former commander of the Navy Blue Angels and former candidate for Governor. Cost: $50 single; $45 each couples; $360 for table of eight. Information/tickets: https://secure.anedot.com/linnelectsrepublicans/2019_gala_early?fbclid=IwAR2pHbGUIocc_jOPMbwfFDM6CLjH9E4bDszpgDrEhFzzrDHjNQ_Q616q3vg.
Gathering Together Farm Wine Dinner, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Gathering Together Farm, 25159 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. An evening of dinner and wine on the Gathering Together Farm, the third Saturday, March through October. Five-course meal accompanied by three wine pours from local vineyards. Seating is limited. Reservations begin the first of each month for each month’s dinner. Admission: $75 per person. Information/reservation: 541-929-4270.
Sheepskin Revue: Scio on the Wild Side, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, Main Street, Scio. An evening of local music and storytelling, and an original play written by Dustin Blumenstein, “Bear With Us.” Paul Toews will serve as MC for the evening and the Usual Suspects Ensemble will play favorite melodies with the Hearthside Singers. Admission: $5 adults; $3 children; $10 family. Information: http://sciosource.com/event-bulletin-board.html.
Movie Night: “The Final Countdown,” 7 p.m., Infinite Air Center, Albany Municipal Airport, 525 Aviation Way. Come with your favorite dish to share, eat popcorn, mingle and watch the 1980 flick in which the aircraft carrier Nimitz is transported back to Pearl Harbor on Dec. 6, 1941. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VCpxVH.
Prestige Wrestling: Vendetta, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Ringside wrestling with “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, American professional mixed martial artist and professional wrestler. First-come, first-serve; VIP tickets available, all ages welcome. Cost: $20-$60. Information/tickets: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/vendetta-benton-county-fairgrounds-tickets/9228415.
“Sense and Sensibility,” Oregon State University Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Elizabeth Helman directs Kate Hamill’s fast-paced adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. Admission: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“The Addams Family” at ACT, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movie series. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VyhQz2.
“Into the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters into a cautionary tale for adults. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2IT7unq.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring Treehouse with William Watson, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, Gatton Hall, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale, general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
“Below the Moss Forgotten: Phish in the Pacific Northwest” exhibit, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., OSU Memorial Union Horizon Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Exhibit tracks the rock band Phish’s time in the Pacific Northwest, through the eyes of fan-created art and choice artifacts. Exhibit coincides with the Phish Studies Academic Conference. Free. Information: http://www.phanart.net/phish-in-the-pacific-northwest-exhibit-to-be-featured-at-oregon-state-university-phish-studies-conference/.
82nd Annual Northwest Championship Sheepdog Trial, 8 a.m., Wolston Farms, 39562 Highway 226, Scio. One of the oldest continuing trials west of the Mississippi. Admission: $5 per car; $2 per motorcycle; $10 per minibus; bicycles are free. Shade tents and port-a-potties will be on site; spectators are advised to bring chairs. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. Information: http://www.stockdog.com/nwcsdt/index.html.
Phish Studies Conference, 9 a.m., OSU Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Conference will showcase research about the improvisational rock band Phish, its fans and culture. A variety of disciplinary approaches will be represented, featuring scholars from across the country. Open to the public. Admission: $125 early bird registration. Information/registration: http://blogs.oregonstate.edu/phish2019/.
Linn County Lamb and Wool Fair, 9 a.m., Scio Fairgrounds, 38764 N. Ash St. Sheep shows, fiber arts, crafts and Northwest Champion Sheep Dog Trials, coinciding with the Fat Lamb Fiber Festival. Vendors and booths are scattered throughout the town. Information: https://www.lambfair.com/.
Fat Lamb Fiber Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scio. A celebration of local animal fiber production with judged fiber arts and fleece show, free fiber activities for children. and Fat Lamb Fiber Felters. Information: http://bit.ly/2VmTJPz.
Gingles Cemetery Cleanup, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gingles Cemetery, 8765 Springhill Drive NW, Albany, for parking. Shuttle will drop off participants at the cemetery from the parking area. Lunch will be provided. Registration: https://www.solveoregon.org/opportunity/a0C1I00000Gu3uuUAB. Information: Inga Williams, 541-766-6027 or email inga.williams@co.benton.or.us.
Open readthrough for “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 10 a.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Hear the play read out loud and meet the directing staff before open auditions in August. Information: http://bit.ly/2YusTqD.
Corvallis Spring Roll 2019, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cloverland City Park, 29th and Garfield Avenue, Corvallis. Ninth annual bike skills and safety event for kids 12 and younger with bicycle-powered carousel. Practice and learn on and off road bike skills, ride a safety skills course, squirt water with a bicycle-powered water cannon. Registered riders will be entered into a prize giveaway. Cost: $12 per child or $26 per family preregistration; $15 per child or $30 per family day of event. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2VGio6C.
Corvallis BioBlitz, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peavy Arboretum, Firefighter Memorial Shelter, Northwest Peavy Arboretum Road, Corvallis. Explore the outdoors with local experts. Guided nature walks, camera traps, bird banding and a nature-based art workshop. Bring water and lunch. Free. Family-friendly. Information: http://bit.ly/2Q3Kym8.
Blackberry Junction’s Spring Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Garden art, quilts, collectibles, unique furniture and fresh baked pastries. Free and open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/30lNKOC.
Fat Lamb Spin-In, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scio ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St. Second annual Fat Lamb Spin In with live music and shopping. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/478473972557432/?active_tab=about.
Midway Farms Spring Open House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Midway Farms, 6980 Highway 20, Albany. Enjoy spring on the farm with a picnic or buy some snacks. Say hi to Lady the family milk cow. Baby chicks and other farm animals. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/591443714710230/.
Soroptimist of Corvallis Annual Spring Tea and Auction, 1 to 4 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St. Spring Tea event filled with live and silent auction items, mimosas, lunch by Valley Catering with gluten free and vegan options. Annual fundraiser for educational awards and scholarships for women and girls in the community. Cost: $25 single; $50 couple. Information/tickets: https://sicorvallis.tofinoauctions.com/tea2019/?fbclid=IwAR2hKbKKU-6aXDsu1WQZzN4Kec0iVWS1rOzcNc1D7rhSTWscMn9a43mlS6U.
Migrations: A CALYX Reading, 2 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. An afternoon of readings by local and international authors on migration, touching on themes of global migrations, migrant activism, borders and postcolonial understandings of land, space, and human movement. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/30m66iH.
Linn County Historical Society Program: Fish Lake and Sand Mountain, 2 p.m., Mennonite Village, Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany. Rolf Anderson will make a presentation on Fish Lake; Don Allen will present on Sand Mountain. All welcome, donations welcome. Information: westernflyer69810@yahoo.com.
Culpepper and Merriweather Circus, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Central Linn High School, 32433 Highway 228, Halsey. Sponsored by the Central Linn Lions; two performances of acrobats, clowns, lions and tigers. Admission: $12 adults; $7 children 2-12 and seniors 65+. Tickets available at Halsey City Hall, Diamond K Trailer Sales, Brownsville Video and Liquor Store, The Times office and Harrisburg Pharmacy. Information: http://bit.ly/2HwIuz1.
“Sense and Sensibility,” Oregon State University Theatre, 2 p.m., Withycombe Hall Main Stage, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Elizabeth Helman directs Kate Hamill’s fast-paced adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. Admission: $12 general; $10 senior; $8 student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: www.liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/theatre.
“The Addams Family” at ACT, 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movie series. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VyhQz2.
“Into the Woods,” 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Johanna Spencer directs this musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, which unites various fairy tale characters into a cautionary tale for adults. Admission: $16-18. Information/tickets: majestic.org
Albany Slow Jam, 3 p.m., Little Wuesten German Foods, 115 Ellsworth St. SW, Albany. Oldtime fiddle slow jam with a slower pace and common tunes for learning. Open to traditional acoustic instruments such as fiddles, mandolins, banjos, guitars, ukes, and basses. Information: http://bit.ly/30piC10.
Author Event: Kim Cooper Findling and Libby Findling, 3 p.m., Grass Roots Books, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon authors will speak on their co-authored book “The Sixth Storm” and the three years it took to write, find agents and have the book published. Free. Books will be available for purchase. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Crafts, Chocolate, Cheese and Champagne, 3 p.m., Sweet Red Bistro, 208 First Ave. W., Albany. Card-making workshop which includes all craft supplies and workshop refreshments. Instruction provided by Tany Hufanga. To register call, 541-704-0510. Cost: $35 per guest. Information: http://bit.ly/2HmP8cr.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. The first class is free; after that, $5 per lesson ($12 for a family). Donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
No Offense: The Improv Jam, 7 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. An evening of made-up comedy where anyone in the audience can volunteer to play games on stage, no experience necessary. Admission: $6. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2HlhgwL.
International Folk Dance, 7 p.m. first and third Sundays, Gatton Hall, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $4, no partner required. Information: 971-237-2000.
Peter Yarrow concert, 7:30 p.m, Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Fundraising event for migrants. Tickets: $25. Information: lindacarroll44@gmail.com or http://bit.ly/2HlsP6M.
MONDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular degeneration of other types of low vision. Free. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
Craft-a-palooza: Fairy Houses! 3:30 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate, Philomath. Last Craft-a-palooza project before summer. All supplies provided by the library. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2LLAbVt.
Rumor in the Archive: Denunciations, the BDM Girl and Gestapo Case Files, 4 p.m., Center for the Humanities, Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Kara Ritzheimer, associate professor of modern European history, will discuss how thousands of Germans living in the Third Reich, denounced each other to the Gestapo. Discussion explores how historians can and should use the rumors they encounter in archives. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/317090328952017/.
Culpepper and Merriweather Circus, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., The New City Hall, 3225 Main St., Sweet Home. Acrobats, trapeze antics and clowns, with a lion and tiger act, under the big top. Admission: $12 adults advance; $7 children 2-12 and seniors 65+. Ticket pricing day of show: $15 adults; $8 child/senior. Tickets can be purchased at Cedar Shack, Herrings Auto, HealthMarkets and the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce. Information: Michele Carter 707-322-5468 or Bill Matthews 425-308-7386.
Spring Choir Concert, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School, 2200 Talbot Road SE. Spring choir concert featuring Jefferson middle and high school ensembles. Free. Donations accepted. Information: http://bit.ly/2Hs2aEn.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Lecture and workshop: Fall Prevention, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate. Physical therapist Elizabeth Bole from Lumina Hospice care will speak about falling risk factors and consequences of falling, strategies to avoid falls and backup plan if you do fall. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/351076862205057/.
In Conversation with Kate Hope Day, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Day, author of “If, Then,” will join Kristin Griffin, a creative writing instructor from OSU, in discussion to include readings from “If, Then” interspersed with questions about the inspiration behind the book and the process of becoming an author. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2HlyV7d.
Open auditions: “Next to Normal,” 6:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for “Next to Normal” by Brian Yorkey, music by Tom Kitt, which explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Prepare 32 bars of any contemporary musical theater number. Callbacks will be May 22. Information: http://bit.ly/2vZEodt.
Corvallis-OSU Symphony: “I Have Lost Touch With the World:” Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 9, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The last completed work of Mahler. Admission: $22-$32 advance; $25-$35 at the door; OSU and high school students free with ID. All seats reserved. Up to three K-8 grade students admitted free per paid adult; all student tickets subject to availability. Information/tickets: http://www.cosusymphony.org/concerts/.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan; everyone gets to decide the future of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m., Free.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Respect + Rebellion, 11 a.m. to noon, LBCC Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. John and Ciaran of “Better Angels: Political Rivals, Real Friends,” will present “Respect + Rebellion”. Although they disagree on big things that matter, Wood and O’Connor emphasize respectful disagreement cool again. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2w1b86o.
Taste of the Valley, 6 p.m., The Historic Old School Cafe & Event Center, 4455 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Sample signature dishes from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. Proceeds support Linn Benton Food Share. Cost: $30 presale; $35 at the door. Information/tickets: http://tasteofthevalleyor.com/.
Craft Night at Corvallis Library: Kite-making, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A night of art, music and conversation for ages 16 and up. Supplies to create a new art project will be provided; or you can bring your own. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VEODDv.
Open Auditions: “Next to Normal,” 6:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Auditions for “Next to Normal” by Brian Yorkey, music by Tom Kitt, which explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Prepare 32 bars of any contemporary musical theater number. Callbacks will be May 22. Information: http://bit.ly/2vZEodt.
Corvallis Community Choir, spring term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from April 2 to June 18, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Timeless Dancers, 1:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Broken Bard, acoustic guitar, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine on Canvas Paint Night, 1:$20, 2:$35, 3 or more: $15 each, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesdays, 9 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Pints & Pilates, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Bowties & Goodbyes, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Funnyman and bow-tie economist, Elliot Eisenberg, leads a a reception and light “roast” for Jay “Flash” Gordon. Free; cake served afterward. Information/RSVP: http://bit.ly/2VrargP.
“Stand By Me” Historic Oregon Film Trail Sign Dedication, 2 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, 101 E. Park Ave., Brownsville. Three signs will be dedicated to mark the locations where the Rob Reiner film was shot, starting at the Linn County Historical Museum, moving on to Brownsville City Hall and on to Pioneer Park for the final sign and refreshments. Dignitaries and representatives from the Oregon Film Office will be in attendance. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2JHPOL0.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia Spring Concert, 6:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia’s spring concert, featuring over 150 students from all levels of the youth orchestra program in Albany. from elementary classes through middle and high school ensembles. Silent and dessert auction, with awards for outstanding students. Admission is free. Information: http://bit.ly/2JpNvwS.
Elizabeth and William Orr book event, 6:30 p.m., The Book Bin, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Authors will discuss their new book, “An Environmental History of the Willamette Valley.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/30l9ryr.
Understanding and Promoting Resilience in Child Development, 6:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Ann S. Masten will share research on how resilience is nurtured. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/414186219375329/.
“Run Lola Run” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Director Tom Twyker’s 1999 crime movie from Germany stars Franke Potente as a woman with 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life and traces three different journeys for Lola. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2LLj2LT.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road SE, Albany. No-cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
Chamber Music Corvallis presents: Mirari Brass Quintet, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St.,Corvallis. The Mirari Brass Quintet’s Corvallis concert features works by Felix Mendelssohn, Maurice Ravel and Astor Piazzolla. Admission: $26 advance; $29 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2vZUkg3.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 8:30 p.m. Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Ben Brosh, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Black Salt Tone + DTW, 10 p.m. $7.
Downtown Dog Lebanon — Steve Burtch, vocal, 6 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, 9 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Samaritan Evergreen Hospice Fundraiser Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Dr. Hope Wechkin, medical director with Evergreen Health, will present, “Longing to Belong,” a look into how hospice, science and music can help with a sense of belonging and deepen relationships during a time of loss. Registration required, space is limited. Admission: $40. Information: https://www.samhealth.org/hospiceluncheon.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., North Main Street at Park Avenue. Locally grown, in-season produce. Information: https://www.facebook.com/cfathursdaymarket/.
Rooted in Resilience Reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Albany Golf & Event Center, 155 NW Country Club Lane, Albany. Fundraiser reception benefiting Jackson Street Youth Services, with the opportunity to hear the youth of Jackson Street tell their stories. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres. RSVP at www.jacksonstreet.org or call 541-360-0867. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/284354072232168/.
Music in the Park, 6 p.m., City Park, 299 S. 23rd St., Philimoth. High school and middle school jazz bands will perform. Free. Information: http://www.philomathevents.com//.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Live at City Hall: Percussion and Jazz, 6:30 p.m., Albany City Hall Plaza, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Springtime concert by West Albany High Schools’ jazz band and percussion ensemble in the City Hall plaza. Event is free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vt2RlQ.
LBCC Culinary Arts 46th Annual French Banquet: Une Nuit à Paris, 6:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Calapooia Center/Commons, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. French banquet menu of crab and scallop ravioli, sous vide chateaubriand, house-made Charcuterie and chocolate mousse. Cost: $40 per person. Tickets for sale in room CC-214. Information: 541-917-4397.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Second Annual Malcolm X Solidarity Iftar, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. The MSA, African Student Association and Ettihad Cultural Center, will host a free Iftar dinner. Keynote speaker Jamila Osman, writer, educator and community organizer, will discuss the impact of the life and legacy of human rights activist Malcolm X. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VoGcqU.
OSU Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Program includes works by Holst, Martin Benhke and Percy Grainger. All seating general admission. Cost: $5 advance; $10 at the door. OSU students with ID and K-12 youth free. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Ji7g9u.
“The Addams Family” at ACT, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Albany Civic veteran Christi Sears directs the musical comedy, based on the cartoons by Charles Addams that inspired the TV show and movie series. Tickets: $17 adult; $14 youth and Seniors. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VyhQz2.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“B Side of the Masters” exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through May 17, South Santiam Hall Gallery, LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. A sampling of original works by Salvador Dali, Vincent van Gogh, Andy Warhol, Diego Rivera and Jasper Johns will be on display in the South Santiam Hall Gallery. Information: artgallery@linnbenton.edu.
“Ode to the Tides” exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through May 29. LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Sponsored by The Wetlands Conservancy and partners, this exhibit highlights the beauty, ecological and economic value of near-shore coastal habitats. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/ode-tides.
Footwise Artists’ Window exhibit: Art Glass by Fire and Light Glass Guild, through May 29. 301 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Members of the Fire and Light Glass Guild present a show featuring more than 40 pieces of fused bowls, platters, hand-blown vases, and wall hung art. Information: http://www.windowonart.net/call-to-artists.html.
“An Iris Stands Tall” by Annette Sabatar, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through June 14, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An exhibit of paintings about gender identity. A mother’s journey; a daughter’s transition. Information: https://theartscenter.net/event/an-iris-stands-tall/.
Art exhibit: “Poils et Plumes” by Dominique Bachelet, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through June 1, Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Watercolor artist Bachelet, selected as artist of the month, will have her paintings on display. An artist’s reception will be held at the gallery, Thursday, May 16 during the Corvallis Arts Walk. Information: http://www.artinthevalley.net/.
Art exhibit: Rich Bergeman, “The Land Remembers,” 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through June 15, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. A series of black-and-white infrared photographs inspired by events during Oregon’s Rogue River Wars of 1851-56. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Central Linn Student Art Show, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Exhibit of artwork by central Linn County students includes three-dimensional ceramic work as well as drawings and paintings. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/.
Photojournalist David Gilkey exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through May 23, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Fairbanks Hall, 2220 SW 26th St., Oregon State University, Corvallis. Exhibit of photos by David Gilkey, the NPR award-winning photographer/videographer and OSU alumni, Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/art-and-art-history/fairbanks-galleries/fairbanks-gallery-art/upcoming-exhibitions.
“Yaquina: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape: Thirty-Five Years of Oil Painting” by Michael Gibbons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 1 through July 12, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traveling exhibition of 45 plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River watershed. An artist’s reception will be held at the gallery, Saturday, June 1, 2 to 5 p.m. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/current-future-exhibits.