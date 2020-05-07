The E arts and entertainment calendar for May 7-14

CANCELED: World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Second Thursday of the month. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.

CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.

CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany, Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Information: 541-926-1159.

CANCELED: Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Second Thursday. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.

CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.

CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.