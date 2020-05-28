The E arts and entertainment calendar for May 28 to June 4

THURSDAY
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Think About it Thursday with Berenice, 10 a.m. Week eight of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZQzksj.
Online Reading: After the Blast: A Reading with Eric Wagner, noon to 1 p.m., hosted by The Spring Creek Project. Online reading and conversation with Eric Wagner featuring his new book "After the Blast: The Ecological Recovery of Mount St. Helens." Open to all, no login or registration required. Join via Zoom: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/s/99600158150. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZqOYtW.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Training Teens for Tomorrow with Sonya, Noon. Week eight of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZQzksj.
Online Event: Self Care for Parents Workshop, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by LBCC and Parenting Success Network. Workshop will offer ways to care for ourselves, feel better and build resilience. Parents living in Linn, Benton, or Lincoln counties can register by contacting Darleen at vanwhyd@linnbenton.edu. Information: https://bit.ly/2T6Cwvx.
Book Lovers Online, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by Lebanon Senior Center. For book lovers, the Stay At Home order has been a good excuse to get some extra reading in. With so much reading, here is an opportunity to “show and tell” a favorite book. Participants can share something they’ve read, giving others new reading opportunities. Join from computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/930089309 or call toll free: 1 866 899 4679; Access Code: 930-089-309. Information: https://bit.ly/36hvppp.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Dance Challenge with Taylor, 3 p.m. Week eight of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZQzksj.
Ask a Master Gardener: Veggie Gardening in the Willamette Valley, 3 to 4 p.m. OSU Extension Master Gardener volunteers with vegetable gardening experience will be on hand to answer gardening questions. A Zoom call will focus on Q&A for those who are new to growing their own food in the Willamette Valley. Advance registration requested. Once registered, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent. To join: https://bit.ly/2z60MXl.
Virtual Networking: Business After Hours with the City of Sweet Home, 5:30 to 7 p.m., hosted by Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce. An evening of virtual networking, fun and hearing important updates from Blair Larsen, Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Sweet Home. Join on Zoom: https://bit.ly/2Lpx6HQ.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
Historic Downtown Walking Tour of Second Avenue, 7 p.m., Burkhart Square, First Avenue, W and Lyon Street, N., Albany. With social distancing in mind, to keep everyone safe and healthy, Oscar Hult will be guiding a historic downtown walking tour. Meet at Burkhart Square (Lyon and First Ave). Actual tour may be changed with short notice, please check with The Natty Dresser before arriving. Information at 541-248-3561.
Open Call for Art: Art About Agriculture Competition and Touring Exhibition 2020: Tension/Harmony, deadline for submission: June 27, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences invites artists to explore the relationship between the conservation of natural resources and agricultural production. Exhibition will run Sept. 3-30. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 situation, exhibits may be rescheduled or canceled. Check website for up-to-date information regarding status. Information: https://bit.ly/3d757Zz.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., Scio Public Library, every second and fourth Thursday. Introduces babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall, OSU campus. A choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge. Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4 all ages. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: OSU Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center. The OSU Wind Ensemble presents its final performance of the 2019-2020 season. Information: https://bit.ly/2WGCWLe.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
FRIDAY
Venues
Barsideous Brewing - CANCELED: Chris Valdez Band, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Fitness Friday with Robert and Allison, 10 a.m. Week eight of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZQzksj.
FaceBook Live Music a la Carte: Kenji Bunch and Monica Ohuchi, noon. Viola/piano duo Kenji Bunch and Monica Ohuchi return to Music a la Carte with a Facebook Live performance from their Portland home. Information: https://bit.ly/36iPfkh.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Foodie Friday: Banana Bread with Liz, 4 p.m. Week eight of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZQzksj.
Virtual Film Screening: “Motherlode,” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Hosted by OSU Transportation Services. Virtual screening of the crowdsourced documentary, “Motherlode,” followed by a live Q&A with director Liz Canning. Documentary shows how a cargo bicycle became a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change. An inspiring evening celebrating the power and beauty of cargo bikes. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/3bmzIRo.
Virtual Dam Jam 2020 From Home, 6 to 8 p.m., on FaceBook Live. Annual live music event put on for students, by students, when the OSU community can come together to celebrate the end of the year and share in an inclusive experience that's fun for everyone. Featuring Max with guest appearances by KOAV, Julia Logue and Jordan Jeremiah. Information: https://bit.ly/2XvVhtM.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Every Friday. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
POSTPONED: Painting Party with Benton Soil & Water Conservation District, 11 a.m., 456 SW Monroe Ave. Ste. 110, Corvallis. Paint a beautiful banner designed by local artist Caroline Moses. Information: https://bit.ly/2yz7Mw6.
CANCELED: OSU Choirs: Spring Sing, 3 pm.., First Presbyterian Church. OSU Choirs Meistersingers and Bella Voce will present the annual Spring Sing Concert. Information: http://bit.ly/2TChJQ7.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
CANCELED: Best Cellar presents, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church. Last Friday. Best Cellar, a once-a-month evening of acoustic music with light refreshments. Information: Mark Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com.
CANCELED: Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Free. For ages 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
Venues
Barsideous Brewing — Virtual Paint Night: Stained Glass Tulips, 6 p.m. Information: https://bit.ly/2YPYxlM.
Schmizza Pizza House — CANCELED: Northwest American Ambience, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Virtual Willamette Valley Cider Fest, 1 to 6 p.m., hosted by Heart of the Valley Homebrewers. Virtual cider festival encourages everyone to “Drink Cider, Stay Home” and celebrate the local industry, while raising funds for the Linn Benton Food Share and HOTV Craft Server Emergency Relief Fund. Visit http://WVCiderFest.hotv.org/ and purchase a $5 “ticket” for admission. Proceeds going to the Linn Benton Food Share and the HOTV Craft Server Emergency Relief Fund, benefiting Corvallis, Albany, Philomath and Lebanon cider and brewery service industry staff. Information: https://bit.ly/2LqaXZZ.
Majesticpiece Theatre: “Tartuffe,” 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre. There once was a shyster, Tartuffe; greedy, hypocritical, uncouth. A family in strife, he’ll take the daughter and wife; we’ll laugh our way right through this spoof. Performed in iambic pentameter and rhyming couplets, adapted by Rachel Kohler and directed by Rob Otrembiak, “Tartuffe,” written by Moliere, is one of the greatest and silliest of satires. Watch on FaceBook Live. Information: https://bit.ly/3c4DQ8T.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online through the month of May. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
POSTPONED moved to OCT. 31: Spring Poultry and Homesteading Faire, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Benton County Event Center, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Almost 140 local vendors from around Oregon and Washington, Booth demos and information. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2yAdspL.
CANCELED: Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Most Saturdays. Information: 541-286-4340.
CANCELED: Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company presents: “Don’t Talk to the Actors,” 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Directed by Maxine Agather, “Don’t Talk to the Actors” by Tom Dudzick, a young playwright’s dream is disrupted when the cast and crew of a Broad-way bound play resort to manipulation and diva-like behavior to get what they want. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2wb5IsO.
CANCELED: The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m., Dream Place. Every Saturday. Seeking participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. Currently working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information: whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com or email bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
SUNDAY
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery. Start your Sunday off with Yoga on the Rocks, led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 Yoga and drink; $10 Yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
CANCELED: Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company presents: “Don’t Talk to the Actors,” 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community room. Directed by Maxine Agather, “Don’t Talk to the Actors” by Tom Dudzick, a young playwright’s dream is disrupted when the cast and crew of a Broad-way bound play resort to manipulation and diva-like behavior to get what they want. Information: http://bit.ly/2wb5IsO.
CANCELED: Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Oak Heights School gym. Every Sunday. Sweet Home Squarenaders conduct square dance lessons with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families welcome. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hal. Every Sunday. No dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. No partner required; children welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Drop in early to be on time for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com with general questions or for more information or visit https://bit.ly/3cNAvwh.
Canceled and Postponed Events
Temporarily Closed: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. First and third Mondays Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. First Monday through June. Story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. For intermediate students, learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students. Improve pronunciation and vocabulary. No registration required; classes restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
CANCELED: Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge. Every Monday. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Corvallis Guitar Society Meeting, 7 p.m., First Monday, Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
CANCELED: West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Mondays. Cost: $15 general; $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
CANCELED: Diffusions 9: A Music Technology Concert, 7:30 p.m., 101 Community Hall. Presented by the OSU Music Technology and Production program and curated by Dr. Jason Fick, Diffusions 9 features original works by students and faculty. Information: https://bit.ly/2TD3zig.
TUESDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Ongoing Events
Exhibit: Claiming the Legacy of Oppression, by appointment, June 2 through July 11. The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist Anne Mavor’s exhibit aims to show European-American history and identity and to inspire White viewers in particular, as a step towards participating in ending racism. Mavor’s exhibit encourages broad community outreach, in understanding racism and social action. Information: https://bit.ly/36mf2YR.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, and kimchi. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall 204, OSU campus. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All-inclusive choir open to the community. All levels of singing experience welcome. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Darkside Cinema: Sci-Fi Extravaganza, 6 p.m., Darkside Cinema. First and third Tuesdays. Doors open at 6 p.m., beginning with vintage drive-in ads and other treats; feature begins at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Choir, Spring term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Every Tuesday. A great time to explore singing in a non-audition secular choir, dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Virtual Class: Lucid Dreaming, Meditation and Insight: Cultivating Rest, Remembering Dreams, 6 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by OSU Contemplative Studies. Instructor Kate Gallagher will utilize the book “Dreaming Yourself Awake” by B. Alan Wallace and will emphasize attentional training and simple tricks and tools as a path to lucid dreaming. Books available through GrassRoots Bookstore in Corvallis. Free, open to all. Please register to receive the zoom link at ContemplativeStudies@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-4785.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Millersburg. Wednesdays. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
CANCELED: Majestic Playwright’s Lab, 6:30 p.m., Community Room, Majestic Theatre. First Wednesday. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
CANCELED: Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. First and third Wednesdays. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
CANCELED: OSU Guitar Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., 101 Community Hall. Under the leadership of Dr. Cameron O’Connor, the OSU Guitar Ensemble will perform in concert. Free, no tickets required. Information: http://bit.ly/3curc4p.
CANCELED: Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Calapooia Brewing Company. First and third Wednesdays. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
Ongoing Events
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Aquatic Plant-ID Workshop, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Willamette River from Corvallis to Albany. Learn to ID and survey for aquatic invaders and native plants on the Willamette between Hyak and Bryant Park. Information: email lbrown@bentonswcd.org.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. A choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4 all ages. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
CANCELED: Funk Jam, 9 p.m., Bombs Away Café, first Thursdays. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. Free. Information: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
