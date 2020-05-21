The E arts and entertainment calendar for May 21-28

THURSDAY
Online Events
Virtual Ankeny Wildlife Refuge bilingual program: Busy Bees/Abejitas Trabajadoras at Pintail Marsh , two sessions: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon, Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge. Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to virtually take nature walks, enjoy storytime and other activities. Siblings welcome. Information: 541-757-7236 or https://bit.ly/36cTdL9.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Think About It Thursday with Berenice, 10 a.m. Week seven of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Information: https://bit.ly/3bpG1DI.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Training Teens for Tomorrow with Sonya, Noon. Week seven of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Information: https://bit.ly/3bpG1DI.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Dance Challenge with Taylor, 3 p.m. Week seven of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Information: https://bit.ly/3bpG1DI.
Stay at Home Lecture Series: A Living Lab at Peavy Hall, 3 p.m. Assistant Professor Mariapaola Riggio will discuss lessons for the mass timber construction industry. Information: https://bit.ly/3cTKeAA.
Virtual Cinema: “Military Wives.” Darkside Cinema streaming through Magnolia Selects. A group of military wives come together, forming the very first military wives choir while loved one’s are deployed in Afghanistan, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments, quickly finding themselves on an international stage. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. A choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday, Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or https://bit.ly/2Xqk1Un.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza, Corvallis. Third Thursdays. No cover. Information: 541-757-2727.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4 all ages. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Third Thursdays.
CANCELED: The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., Autzen House, Corvallis. Third Thursday, except August and December. To promote and support fine art photography in the Willamette Valley. Programs include: invited fine art photographers and member presentations. Brief business meeting, with a main program beginning around 7:30 pm. Open to the public; guests are welcome.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
CANCELED: Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
FRIDAY
Venues
2 Towns Cider - CANCELED: Lore Uprise, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Fitness Friday with Robert and Allison, 10 a.m. Week seven of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Information: https://bit.ly/3bpG1DI.
Oregon State International Film Festival: "Women of Earth; Mulheres da Terra," 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., May 13-31, hosted by Darkside Cinema. Feature documentary film following a young Brazilian woman with a dream of becoming a midwife who journeys through indigenous villages and rural communities in search of traditional midwives and the wisdom that they share. Information: https://bit.ly/2zDw5Js.
Zoom Lecture: "Support Needs Among Adults with Rare Diseases: A Thematic Analysis," 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by OSU Disability Network. Brooke Bryson and Kelly Fraser discuss a study that examines why different types of social support are important to adults with rare diseases and how these types of support can be delivered. Via Zoom. Please email jenkstep@oregonstate.edu for invite. Information: https://bit.ly/3byD6sb.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Foodie Friday: Outrageous BBQ Hot Dogs with Liz, 4 p.m. Week seven of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Information: https://bit.ly/3bpG1DI.
Oregon State University APASU presents: “Culture Shock 2020” online, 6 p.m. The Asian Pacific American Student Union is proud to present their biggest show of the year: Culture Shock 2020. A diverse array of student performances from the community showcase the Asian Pacific Islander culture with. Information: https://bit.ly/2X5Q5wo.
Friday Night Funny: Local Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre. Enjoy an evening of stand-up and improv comedy from some of Oregon’s top performers, hosted by Naomi Fitter on FaceBook Live. Naomi runs the Singu-hilarity comedy show in Corvallis, having opened for Bil Dwyer, Laurie Kilmartin, and Whitney Cummings as well as performing in Portland's All Jane Comedy Festival. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser, 3 to 6 p.m., Starker Arts Garden for Education, Southwest Intramural Lane, Corvallis. Organically grown and transplant-ready tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, and more are available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the Corvallis Environmental Center’s Food for Families program. Unsold plants will be available for purchase on-site at order pick up. Information: https://bit.ly/3e4Me9V.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: Z-Hall Music Jam Session, 7 p.m., ZCBJ Hall. Fourth Friday. Acoustic musicians come to the hall to play and sing fiddle tunes, bluegrass and country. Audience and musicians bring goodies and enjoy themselves. Information: 503-394-2922 or email zhall@smt-net.com.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
POSTPONED to OCT. 16: The Emerald City Jazz Kings “Diga Diga Doo,” 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center. Music from the Dorothy Fields Songbook. Show will include classics such as: “The Way You Look Tonight”, “Pick Yourself Up”, “On The Sunny Side Of The Street”, “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love”, “Exactly Like You” and “Diga Diga Doo." Information: https://bit.ly/2ThQHhm.
CANCELED: Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
Venues
Conversion Brewing Lebanon - CANCELED: Rudolf Korv, 8 p.m.
Online Events
Willamette Writers on the River Online: Coffee at Your Kitchen Table , 10 to 11 a.m. Coffee and conversation on Zoom. Connection information: https://bit.ly/3bbDpJj.
From Home to Home: Northwest Folklife Festival, hosted by Corvallis Folklore Society. Presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Online festival will feature multiple program channels and a virtual marketplace that will bring together local culture bearers, artists, creatives, sponsors, and merchants all on one platform. Festival will feature streaming music, participatory dance, workshops, storytelling, hands-on activities and panel discussion. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2WzQAzX.
Majesticpiece Theatre: "Twelfth Night," 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre. "Twelfth Night," written by William Shakespeare and directed by Ellie Smith, tells the tale of a courageous noblewoman who becomes stranded in a strange land after a storm. Disguising herself as a man, she serves a duke with whom she falls in love. Enjoy a virtual Shakespearean evening of love and laughter on the shores of Illyria on FaceBook Live. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online through the month of May. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://bit.ly/3605Ed5.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Canceled and Postponed Events
TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center. Every fourth Saturday. Monthly book sale to benefit the Lebanon Public Library.Information: https://bit.ly/351ojow.
CANCELED: Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
CANCELED: The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. Every Saturday. Seeking participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. Currently working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information: whofanfilm.com; intergalacticspacerangers.com or email bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
CANCELED: Gratitude’s Up Beat Café, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli. Fourth Saturday. Local Corvallis jazz/blues musicians connecting audiences to the spiritual dimension of life, nurturing what is positive and life-affirming. Free. Information: gratitudejazzband.com/.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
SUNDAY
Venues
Calapooia Brewing Co. - CANCELED: Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Online Events
From Home to Home: Northwest Folklife Festival, hosted by Corvallis Folklore Society. Presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Online festival will feature multiple program channels and a virtual marketplace that will bring together local culture bearers, artists, creatives, sponsors, and merchants all on one platform. Festival will feature streaming music, participatory dance, workshops, storytelling, hands on activities and panel discussion. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2WzQAzX.
Sunday Showcase of New Plays: "The Zygloom Conundrum," 2:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre. In this comic sci-fi thriller written for the virtual stage by Ralph Turley, a friendly group Zoom chat goes awry when a young NASA physicist is called away for a work emergency before he can introduce his new fiancé to his parents. The emergency goes completely off the rails when a pair of menacing aliens log in from orbiting spaceships to deliver a chilling ultimatum. The situation turns increasingly frantic, zany, and dire as the doomsday clock ticks steadily towards zero. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery. Start your Sunday off with Yoga on the Rocks, led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 Yoga and drink; $10 Yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
CANCELED: Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., First Alternative Community Meeting Room. Second Sunday at First Alternative; call for fourth Sunday location. Shape note singing, is four part a capella singing with raw, powerful and slightly unearthly harmonies. All voices welcome, no experience necessary. Information: 541-929-4301 or www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
CANCELED: Letter Writing Social, 2 to 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Fourth Sunday. Meet fellow letter writers, exchange stationery and write letters to loved ones. Free. Information: cbcpubliclibrary.net.
CANCELED: Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Oak Heights School gym. Every Sunday. Sweet Home Squarenaders conduct square dance lessons with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families welcome. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
CANCELED: Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall. Every Sunday. No dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. No partner required; children welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
CANCELED: “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Reveling in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and dreams of a better life, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” with original songs by Tim Minchin, shows how a young girl, Matilda, with courage and cleverness, wit, intelligence and a bit of psychokinetic powers, can save the day. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vy86oa.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
MONDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
Online Events
From Home to Home: Northwest Folklife Festival, hosted by Corvallis Folklore Society. Presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Online festival will feature multiple program channels and a virtual marketplace that will bring together local culture bearers, artists, creatives, sponsors, and merchants all on one platform. Festival will feature streaming music, participatory dance, workshops, storytelling, hands on activities and panel discussion. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2WzQAzX.
Willamette Writers on the River: Creating a Movie in Your Reader's Minds with Lill Ahrens, 6:30 p.m., online. C. Lill Ahrens will present an information packed presentation about the what-why-when-where of Emotional Truth. Lill will show the magic made by deconstructing published excerpts by famous authors, revealing the emotional truth tricks hidden in plain sight on every page at https://bit.ly/3g4xlGa. Information: https://bit.ly/3dxE7SH.
Monday Night Meditation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., hosted by OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion online with Zoom. Just drop in early to be on time for guided, sitting, walking and silent meditation, along with self care break and a reflection and sharing session. Join for just the initial 20 to 30 minute practice, or stay for the full session. Open to all. Contact Audrey Perkins audperkins@gmail.com or visit https://bit.ly/3cNAvwh.
Southtown Open Mic & Performer Spotlight, 8 p.m., hosted by Fireworks Pub and Pizza. Welcome to the online version of FireWorks Pub & Pizza's popular music and arts showcase. Artists of all genres and fans of the arts, including music, poetry, spoken word, dance, visual arts and more are invited to join online event. Virtual doors open at 7:45 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. To register: https://bit.ly/SouthtownOpenMicZoom. Information: https://bit.ly/2X73NPz.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
CANCELED: Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., Corvallis. First Monday through June, story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
CANCELED: Willamette Valley Concert Band Memorial Day Concert. LaSells Stewart Center, Corvallis. Information: https://bit.ly/351rGvw.
CANCELED: Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
CANCELED: Writers Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library meeting room. Every fourth Monday. Local writers share work, writing tips and offer constructive critique. Geared towards beginning writers and anyone who wants to connect to other local writers. Open to adults and teens. Information: www.cbcpubliclibrary.net or call 541-929-3016.
CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
CANCELED: West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
Venues
Imagine Coffee - CANCELED: Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Online Events
Virtual Live Stream All Levels Flow Yoga, 12 to 1 p.m., hosted by the Corvallis Environmental Center. Live virtual lunchtime yoga session with Jess Worden. All levels flow, no experience or flexibility is required. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3dyokmT.
Old Time Radio Show, 3 to 3:30 p.m., hosted by Lebanon Senior Center. Inspired by radio shows from decades past, the Old Time Radio Show will endeavor to entertain like radio once did, but through the modern digital platform. Sign up to be tuned in. Join from computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/656816637 or dial in to 877-309-2073 and enter Access Code: 656-816-637. Information: https://bit.ly/2Z3cltr.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall 204, OSU campus. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All-inclusive choir open to the community. All levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
ON HOLD: Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia Spring Concert, 6:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, LBCC. Spring concert with all students at all levels, from first year kids to the most advanced. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2T6bDIM.
CANCELED: Corvallis Community Choir, Spring term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Every Tuesday. A great time to explore singing in a non-audition secular choir, dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or nonandjay1@gmail.com.
CANCELED: OSU Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU. Under the direction of Ryan Biesack, the OSU Jazz Ensemble presents its spring term performance. Performance is free and open to the public, no tickets required. Information: http://bit.ly/2Tak0CI.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Linn-Benton Startup E-CAFE, 8 a.m. Hosted by Oregon RAIN. Join entrepreneurs for a structured meeting of mentor-ship, problem-solving, networking, and accountability to help grow your startup. Link to: https://bit.ly/3d0FjOb. Information: https://bit.ly/2KIL9rK.
Building Your Artist Website, 3 p.m., hosted by The Arts Center online. Jen Hernandez, an illustrator in the Pacific Northwest, will discuss different platforms and how to host a portfolio website. Tips will be given on using free websites, drag-and-drop platforms, how to organize a full website, integrating with social media and how to sell work and services through a website. Portfolio platforms and how to match your art with the right host will also be discussed. Information: https://bit.ly/3dKi77j.
Virtual Contemplative Studies Series: Training the Mind, Training the Heart, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by OSU Contemplative Studies Initiative. Presented by Geoffrey Barstow. Lojong, a Tibetan Buddhist practice, involves focused contemplation of short but profound reflections. Focus will be on three lojong reflections taken from the famous Thirty-Seven Practices of a Bodhisattva by the 13th century Tibetan master Gyalsé Tokmé. Free, open to all. Class will take place via Zoom. Please register to receive the link: ContemplativeStudies@oregonstate.edu or https://bit.ly/2YZLwpY.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Historic Downtown Walking Tour of First Avenue, 7 p.m., Burkhart Square, First Avenue, W and Lyon Street, N., Albany. With social distancing in mind, to keep everyone safe and healthy, Oscar Hult will be guiding a historic downtown walking tour. Meet at Burkhart Square (Lyon and First Ave). Actual tour may be changed with short notice, please check with The Natty Dresser before arriving. Information at 541-248-3561.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
CANCELED: Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Millersburg. Wednesdays. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
CANCELED: Albany Writers, 7 p.m., Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, Albany. Fourth Wednesday. No cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
THURSDAY
Online Events
Online Event: Self Care for Parents Workshop, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by LBCC and Parenting Success Network. Workshop will offer ways to care for ourselves, feel better and build resilience. Parents living in Linn, Benton, or Lincoln County can register by contacting Darleen at vanwhyd@linnbenton.edu. Information: https://bit.ly/2T6Cwvx.
Book Lovers Online, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by Lebanon Senior Center. For book lovers, the stay-home order has been a good excuse to get some extra reading in. With so much reading, here is an opportunity to “show and tell” a favorite book. Participants can share something they’ve read, giving others new reading opportunities. Join from computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/930089309 or call toll free: 1-866-899 4679; Access Code: 930-089-309. Information: https://bit.ly/36hvppp.
Ask a Master Gardener: Veggie Gardening in the Willamette Valley, 3 to 4 p.m. OSU Extension Master Gardener volunteers with vegetable gardening experience will be on hand to answer gardening questions. A Zoom call will focus on Q&A for those who are new to growing their own food in the Willamette Valley. Advance registration requested. Once registered, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent. To join: https://bit.ly/2z60MXl.
Virtual Networking: Business After Hours with the City of Sweet Home, 5:30 to 7 p.m., hosted by Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce. An evening of virtual networking, fun and hearing important updates from Blair Larsen, Community and Economic Development Director for the City of Sweet Home. Join on Zoom: https://bit.ly/2Lpx6HQ.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, and baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
Historic Downtown Walking Tour of Second Avenue, 7 p.m., Burkhart Square, First Avenue, W and Lyon Street, N., Albany. With social distancing in mind, to keep everyone safe and healthy, Oscar Hult will be guiding a historic downtown walking tour. Meet at Burkhart Square (Lyon and First Ave). Actual tour may be changed with short notice, please check with The Natty Dresser before arriving. Information at 541-248-3561.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library. Introduces babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
CANCELED: University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204. A choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.
CANCELED: Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany, Thursdays. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4 all ages. Information: 541-926-1159.
CANCELED: OSU Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The OSU Wind Ensemble presents its final performance of the 2019-2020 season. Information: https://bit.ly/2WGCWLe.
POSTPONED: “9 to 5” the Musical, 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater. Based on the book by Patricia Resnik and directed by veteran ACT director Christi Sears, “9 to 5 the Musical” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is a story of friendship and revenge. Information: https://bit.ly/2KBm2XC.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center. Every Thursday through December. Bruce Lowther instructing. Singles and couples welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
