The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 5 to 12

Friday: Arty Albany
• Event: The city bustles with culture every first Friday. This week we encourage you to see the pop-up art gallery at the Albany Regional Museum, where the mixed media works of Jamie and Pete Dryden await. Artists Melissa Babcock-Saylor and Linda Herd are featured in an artist reception at the Gallery Calapooia. And finally, the Historical Carousel & Museum offers "A Wee Bit o’ Fun," with make-and-take activities, Leprechaun bingo, and unlimited rides (now, THAT's fun). See individual entries below for details.
Friday-Saturday: 'The Secret Garden'
• Stage: Oregon State University Theatre’s family-friendly musical adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “The Secret Garden” wraps this weekend. With music by Lucy Simon and book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, the production follows the story of Mary Lennox, a young and troubled orphan sent to live with unfamiliar relatives in Yorkshire in 1911, where she discovers a hidden garden and long-buried family secrets.
Saturday: Summit's got talent
• Event: Here's an old-fashioned good-time favorite, now in its 38th year: Summit Community Talent Show, an evening showcasing the community's diverse creative efforts. Tall tales, skits, music, dance and song with music accompaniment provided by the Summit Community Band, Applause. Admission is $5 adults with kids 16 and under admitted free.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dance, 7 p.m.
Bigfoot Grille — Date Night, 5 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Rusty Hinges Bluegrass Band, 7 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
More
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Lunch Talk: Artist Accelerator Residency, noon, Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artists Kristie Potwora, Shagufta Mulla, Margot Dedrick and Sabra Comins will discuss their experiences in the program. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31y9JTN.
Take Apart Workshop, 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. A hands-on workshop involving old appliances and electronics. All safety gear and tools provided. Waiver is required to participate; registration is encouraged but not required. Free. Information/registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/take-apart-workshop/.
Visiting Artists and Scholars: Tom Huck, 5:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The printmaker is known for his large-scale satirical woodcuts. Huck’s works are influenced by greats such as Albrecht Dürer, José Guadalupe Posada, R. Crum and Honoré Daumier. Free. Pre-talk reception: 4:30 p.m. Information: http://bit.ly/2x8cdwN.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. Players at all levels welcome. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Octave Levenspiel Distinguished Lecture: Donald R. Pettit, 6:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The former astronaut and OSU alumnus is a veteran of three spaceflights, including a six-month stay aboard the International Space Station. Free; registration required. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/39ppbEm.
Author Event: Linda Carroll “Love Skills," 7 to 8:30 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Carroll will speak about her first book “Love Skills”, a practical guide to creating and maintaining loving relationships, along with effective solutions to couples’ most common struggles. Book signing to follow. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VFlp2L.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Funk Jam, 9 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/3cvWh7N.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Fresh Pressed Jams: Willis Woodman Jazz Band, 6 p.m.
Albany Eagles — Live Music: Jefferson Parks, 8 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Chris Valdez Band, 7 p.m.
Bodhi Bakery — Jeff Lesmeister, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday: J.D. Miller and Broken Heart Radio, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Vintage Strings, guitar & vocals, 7 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Maxitivity — Spring Paper Painting, 2 p.m., ages 10 and up, $19
Merlin’s Bar & Grill — 18th Anniversary: Shatterproof, 9 p.m.
Old World Deli — Hilltop Big Band featuring Sherri Bird on piano & vocals; jazz, swing, latin, rock, 7:30 p.m. Free.
Peacock Tavern — Groove at the Top of the Peacock, 9 p.m.
Pig & Olive — Rising Tides: Under the Sea, 10:30 p.m.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts and Coffee: Quilt Squares and Garden Flags, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Adults 16 and up are invited for a low-key session of art, crafts, conversation, music and treats. Craft supplies will be available to make a quilt square for the community quilts that will hang in the library, or a personal set of inspirational garden flags. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Love Your Library, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Have your picture taken with your favorite book at the library. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2vaeqra.
Music a la Carte, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: OSU University Chorale. Information: 541-737-4061.
First Friday at the Museum Pop-Up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. Extended hours with pop-up art gallery featuring artists Jamie and Pete Dryden who work in mixed media and multiple art forms, from woodworking, to acrylic painting to photography. Free, donations appreciated. Information: http://bit.ly/39y0m9f.
Gold Dollar/Northwest Classic, 4 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E, Albany. Open horse show and exhibitors, horse classes, showmanship, reining, trail and western. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/32alv74.
First Friday at the Carousel: "A Wee Bit o’ Fun," 5:30 to 8 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. Enjoy make-and-take activities, Leprechaun bingo, unlimited rides with pot-o-gold raffles every ride and $5 dinner specials. Admission: $5. Information: http://bit.ly/2vPHmog.
Locals Live Music Performance, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Studio A1, Room 421, Student Experience Center, Oregon State University, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Live concert by local artists. Space opens at 5:30 p.m., closes at 5:55 p.m., due to limited space. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2wTmlcN.
"Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss," 6 to 8 p.m., downtown Lebanon, MBVA Building, 550 S. Main St. Book readings, free books, games, downtown scavenger hunt and an appearance by the birthday honoree, The Cat in the Hat. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31OSSfg.
Artist Reception: "Now Cut That Out!," 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Reception for featured artists Melissa Babcock Saylor and Linda Herd. Their works will be on view from Feb. 25 through March 28 at the gallery. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/39oVwvq.
Kalapuyans of the Willamette Valley: "Long Story Short, Cascadia Cave Turns 10,000," 7 p.m., Social Hall, First Baptist Church of Brownsville, 27910 Seven Mile Lane. Dr. Paul Baxter, retired staff archaeologist at the University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History, will discuss the Cascadia Cave, long used by the Kalapuyans as a regular late summer and early fall stopping place, for the second lecture in the series. Free. Information: 541-466-3390.
"Mary Poppins," 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. Admission: $10 general; $12 premium; $15 red premium. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2SDGrPg.
“Mamma Mia!,” 7 p.m., Main Stage Theater, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. When a young woman wants to invite the father she’s never met to her wedding, she discovers there are three possibilities, all to the ABBA catalog. Admission: $13 adults, $11 seniors, $11 students 12 to 19, $9 youth, and $7 children ages 4 and under. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VKuElF.
International Guitar Night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Guitar luminaries from around the world offer a special concert, highlighting the diversity of the acoustic guitar. Lineup: Mike Dawes, Cenk Erdoğan, Olli Soikkeli and Jim "Kimo" West. Admission: $35 reserved, $30 advance general, $35 day of show. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/36SJZmF.
Corvallis Ukulele Cabaret and Singalong, 7 to 9 p.m., First Alternative Coop Meeting Room, 1007 SE Third St. Open mic jam and singalong for all ages, instruments and skill levels. Music and some ukes provided. Free. Information: CorvUkeCab@gmail.com or call 541-602-5537.
“The Secret Garden," 7:30 p.m., Main Stage, Withycombe Hall, Oregon State University, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Directed by Anthony Eversole, “The Secret Garden” revolves around a neglected garden and Mary Lennox, a young orphan, sent to live with relatives she has never met. Admission: $17 general; $12 senior and student youth; $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2TJrMSc.
“Squirrel Lake," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. A family comes together for the reading of their mother’s will. Not recommended for children under 16 years of age. Directed by Scott Harvey. Admission: $14 general, $11 senior and youth. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/3awnnK3.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Live@Barsideous: Omega, 7 p.m.
Bodhi Bakery — Adam Scramstad, 6 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Beards and Brews Festival, 2 p.m.; Chris Arellano, 7 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playing for Tips: Cashmere & Chaos, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — 49th Parallel (guitar & vocals), 7 p.m.
Merlin’s Bar & Grill — 18th Anniversary: Shatterproof, 9 p.m.
Old World Deli — Craftivism: Hats for the Homeless, 1 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove at the Top of the Peacock, 9 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House - Wild Hog in the Wood, 7 p.m.
The Barn at Hickory Station — Bands for Grads: Darkhorse, Jobe Woosley & Co., 4 p.m. $20.
MORE
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
BeeVent Pollinator Conference, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners, the BeeVent conference will include workshops, a keynote address by Olivia Messinger Carril, co-author of “Bees in Your Backyard,” and vendors with bee-related items. Admission: $30 Information/registration: http://bit.ly/39YPphZ.
National Archery in the Schools Oregon State Tournament, 9 a.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E., Albany. Students from around the state compete against each other and other school teams. Information: http://bit.ly/37MIrKy.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality-crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Albany Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte E, Albany. Gun and sportsman show with a variety of vendors, including guns and gun-related supplies. Admission: $7 for nonmembers. Information: https://www.arpc.info/gunshow/.
White Men Engaging in Anti-Racism Work: Inside Out, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Workshop to provide a brave and reflective space for insight, awareness and deepening of personal and shared anti-racism journey; honor experiences, questions and perspectives; define racism and address the fear and separation it causes; explore how white supremacy has benefited some and harmed others. Facilitators: Oni Marchbanks and Anakha Coman. Cost: $149. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2TAKga4.
March Scio Barn Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main St. Local vendors with springtime crafts and goods. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2TCcSOC.
Gold Dollar/Northwest Classic, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Open horse show and exhibitors, horse classes, showmanship, reining, trail and western. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/32alv74.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Saturday Stories, 11 a.m., first Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Trunk Show at the Arts Center: Jennifer Lommers, noon to 3 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Lommers will show new little originals, cross stitch kits, coloring book sample sets, poster prints, books, magnets and more mixed media art. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2wna1RV.
"Mary Poppins," 1 and 7 p.m., West Albany High School, 1130 Queen Ave. SW. Admission: $10 general, $12 premium, $15 red premium. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2SDGrPg.
“Mamma Mia!,” 2 and 7 p.m., Main Stage Theater, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Admission: $13 general, $11 seniors, $11 students 12 to 19, $9 youth and $7 children 4 and under. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VKuElF.
"Terpsichore" Community Dance Concert Fundraiser, 3 and 7 p.m., The Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Local dance studio students perform one or more short programs. Admission: $14 general, $12 seniors and students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/3anYH6s.
Spring Downtown Corvallis Wine Walk, 3 to 7 p.m., Downtown Corvallis. Retailers throughout downtown Corvallis will host award-winning Oregon wineries, with tastings from 30 local wineries and distilleries. Admission cost includes access to a delectable array of small bites available at each wine stop location. Event admission sales begin at 2 p.m. at any of five Wine Walk Glass Outlet locations and is cash only. Admission cost includes Wine Walk glass, event bracelet and five tasting tickets. Cost: $20. Information: http://bit.ly/3aqBDnO.
Annual Albany Taps & Caps, 4 to 9 p.m., downtown Albany. Downtown tap house crawl; first 65 tickets sold will receive a free growler, five stops, five hours; appetizers, snacks and door prizes. Must be 21 or older to participate. All proceeds to benefit Furniture Share, helping families in crisis and Beds for Kids. Cost: $25. Information/tickets: http://furnitureshare.org/albany-taps-caps/ or call 541-754-9511.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m., 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Spring English Country Dance, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Calvary Community Church, 35764 Knox Butte Road E, Albany. Caller: Emily Henry from A Time to Dance ECD. Bring a plate of finger food to share or other filling food items. Admission: $10 at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/39oQOxM.
Library Uncorked, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Wine and beer tasting with silent auction after hours. Proceeds to support children’s literacy programming and materials. Admission: $30. Information/tickets: http://library.cityofalbany.net/friends-of-the-library/.
Murder Mystery: "Totally '80s Rock and Roll," 7 to 10 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Enjoy an '80s-themed evening of mystery and intrigue, with attendees trading clues, gathering information and solving the rock band mystery. Admission: $7, cash or card only; sold at the SEC welcome desk. Information: http://bit.ly/2w82JRV.
Parent Prom: "Back to the '80s," 7 to 10 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Cafeteria, 4444 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Parents and friends of parents are invited to dance like it’s the '80s. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at Crescent Valley. Proceeds benefit the Jackson Street Youth Services, Old Mill Center and the Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital. Admission: $20 per person. Information: http://bit.ly/2Tf2pIC.
38th Annual Summit Community Talent Show, 7 p.m., Summit Grange Hall, 19824 Summit Highway. Featuring talent represented by all ages, from budding young musicians to seasoned performers, in an evening showcasing the diverse creative efforts of the community. Music accompaniment provided by the Summit Community Band. Admission: $5 adults, free for kids 16 and under. Information: http://bit.ly/39g7yXO.
Downtown Swing Dance, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Monthly downtown swing dance held in the Odd Fellows Hall with sprung hardwood floors, comfortable seating, warm and inviting atmosphere. Dance begins with one hour of introductory swing dancing with social dancing to follow. All ages, the public, individuals and partners are welcome. Cover: $7 to $10. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/o/downtown-swing-dance-march-7/.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m., Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
Milonga, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Argentine tango social dance. Entry: $10. Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/OSUArgentineTango/.
You have free articles remaining.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
“The Secret Garden," 7:30 p.m., Main Stage, Withycombe Hall, Oregon State University, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Admission: $17 general, $12 seniors and student youth, $5 OSU students. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2TJrMSc.
“Squirrel Lake," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 adult; $11 senior and youth. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/3awnnK3.
Corvallis Folklore Society contra dance, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Features The Hat Band with Woody Lane. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewery — Yoga + Beer, 10:15 a.m., $15 yoga & beer; $10 yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — The Bonnevilles, 5:30 p.m.,
Tried & True Coffee — International Women’s Day Celebration: Pop-up Art Show, 6 p.m.
MORE
Albany Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Gun and sportsman show with a variety of vendors, including guns and gun-related supplies. Admission: $7 for nonmembers. Information: https://www.arpc.info/gunshow/.
Gold Dollar/Northwest Classic, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E, Albany. Open horse show and exhibitors, horse classes, showmanship, reining, trail and western. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/32alv74.
Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 to 3:45 p.m., The First Alternative Community Meeting Room, 1007 SW Third St., Corvallis. Shape note singing, one of the oldest living American singing traditions, is four part a cappella singing with raw, powerful and slightly unearthly harmonies. All voices are welcome, no experience necessary. Call for location of meeting for fourth Sunday, 541-929-4301. Information: www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
“Mamma Mia!,” 2 p.m., Main Stage Theater, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Admission: $13 adults, $11 seniors, $11 students 12 to 19, $9 youth and $7 children 4 and under. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2VKuElF.
“The Secret Garden," 2 p.m., Main Stage, Withycombe Hall, Oregon State University, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Admission: $17 general, $12 seniors and student youth, $5 OSU student. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2TJrMSc.
“Squirrel Lake," 2 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general, $11 senior and youth. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/3awnnK3.
Lenten Organ Series Recital: Eric McKirdy, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. The principle organist will play a 30-minute mediative program including works by Louis Vierne, Max Reger and Georgi Müshel. Free, all are welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2VDzQHR.
Oregon Bach Collegium: "Frederick the Great: Musical Monarch," 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Music from the court of Frederick the Great. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Ti36Cl.
Workshop: "Swedish Tunes for All Instruments," 4 to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1145 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Musicians are invited to learn traditional Nordic folk tunes by ear and phrase by phrase. Workshop will cover basic rhythms, ornaments and phrasing. Recommended for intermediate skill levels and up. Beginners are welcome to observe and record the class. Cost: $25. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38qSN3c.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. Caller and instructor: Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. A cappella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Confluence Concert: "Moving Forward," 4:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Rd., Corvallis. Confluence Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus, along with guest performers Acchord, an a cappella group from Portland, will present “Moving Forward.” Founding artistic director, Raymond Elliott will conduct songs recorded by Cyndi Lauper, Moses Hogan and Sam Cooke. Admission: $15 general and $12 seniors and students advance; $18 general and $15 seniors and students at the door. No one is turned away due to lack of funds. Information/tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir Winter Concert, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe, Corvallis. Winter concert featuring all choirs from grades 2 through 12, from the youngest Gracenotes to Preparatory Choir, Children’s Choir 1 and 2, the Festival Choir and Chamber Choir. Admission: $8 to $10. Information: https://www.hvcchoirs.org/.
"Celtic Harps, Rare Instruments & Wondrous Stories featuring Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter," 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1145 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. The multi-instrumentalists and Celtic harpists will perform with two Celtic harps, the rare Swedish nyckelharp, Ukrainian bandura and cittern.
"Diffusions 8: A Music Technology Concert," 7:30 p.m., Community Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. The OSU Music Technology and Production program features works by students and faculty, led by Dr. Jason Fick. Free, open to the public. All seating general admission. Information: http://bit.ly/32LUXcw.
MONDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dancing with DJ Ernie Briggs, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar (piano), 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series, 12:00 p.m., The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday. Free and open to the public. Information: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Participants must bring their own guitar, registration is required. Instruction will run through March. Free. Information/registration: 541-929-3016 or visit www.cbcpl.net.
Tween Night: Marvel Night, 6 to 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Tweens are invited to Marvel night, and help decide which platform reigns supreme: Marvel or DC? Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Science Pub: Human Milk and Infant Health, 6 to 8 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 Second St., Corvallis. David Dallas, OSU professor in Public Health and Human Sciences, will explore what scientists know about human milk and how premature infants digest it. Registration is required and can be done online at https://beav.es/43T or contact University Events at 541-737-4717. Free. Information: events@oregonstate.edu.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor: Ernie Briggs. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Mazama Brewing, 33930 SE Eastgate Cir., Corvallis. Sixty minute detox/retox class led by Yoga and beer instructor Cait Gill, the second Monday of the month. All-levels flow, with after class beer. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat. Space is limited, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events?category=Y%2BB%20Corvallis.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Hoolyeh International Folk Dance, 6:30 p.m., UU Fellowship Social Hall, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Balkan, Israeli and other folk dances are combined each week, with occasional live music. Come to dance and learn. Cost: $4 members; $5 general; $2 under 18. Information: https://hoolyeh.com/.
Heart of the Valley Astronomers: "The Hubble Space Telescope: Insights from a Former Hubble Engineer," 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Retired Lockheed Martin senior staff engineer Tom Styczynski will present insight into the spacecraft design. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2wsnMhU.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
OSU Choirs: Orange and Black Concert, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Features the OSU Chamber Choir directed by Steven Zielke; Bella Voce, directed by Sandra Babb; and the OSU Meistersingers, directed by Russell Christensen. All seating general admission. Admission: $10 advance, $15 at the door, $5 CAFA. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/39TDaSX.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Interzone Café — Red Room Residency: Mutschler, Willis, Biesack Trio, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m., Free
MORE
People and Nature Seminar Series: Anchor Forests: A Vision for Tribal Leadership in Cross-Boundary Forest Management, noon, Strand Agriculture Hall 110, OSU, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. People and nature brown bag seminar, presented by Meredith Jacobson, Department Forest Ecosystems and Society, Wildfire and declining forest health across the western US, the Intertribal Timber Council has proposed the creation of “Anchor Forests”, large regions of forestland managed collaboratively. Free. Information: https://peopleandnatureosu.weebly.com/.
Lebanon Museum 2020 Series: The Santiam Wagon Road, noon, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Tony Farque, local longtime archaeologist for the Sweet Home Ranger District and historian, will discuss the Santiam Wagon Road, created after Lebanon-area settlers, following Indian trails, discovered the Santiam Pass. Audience members are welcome to bring a lunch. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2SNW9Y7.
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Reproductive Rights Discussion Panel, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Union, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Academic and community members that work directly with the area of focus, will discuss the history before Roe vs. Wade, why there are more states trying to deny access; along with maternity rate and racial disparities. Free and open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/2HMHKX8.
Adult Craft Night: "Pulled-String Art," 7 to 8 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Adults 18 and older are invited to make easy pulled-string art for stunning art results accomplished with string and paint. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Darkside Cinema Film Noir: "Dishonored Lady" (1947), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. A woman tries to start a new life under a new identity and discovers that she can’t run away from herself. Stars Hedy Lamarr, Dennis O’Keefe and Jon Loder. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Corvallis Community Choir, Winter term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Winter Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
OSU Wind Ensemble: "City of Ambition," 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Under the direction of Dr. Erik Leung, the OSU Wind Ensemble presents its winter term performance featuring Jill Pauls, OSU flute instructor and Corvallis-OSU Symphony Principal flutist, with music by composers Theresa Martin, Walter Saul, John Leszcyznki, Jonathan Newman and Eric Whitacre. Admission: $5 advance, $10 at the door, free for K-12 youth and OSU students with ID. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2DPTqqi.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Timeless Dancers, 1:30 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Sick Town Rulez Trivia Takeover, 7:30 p.m.
Longbranch Bar & Grill, Monroe — Live Music: Ryan McMullan, 6 p.m., $5
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesday, 9 p.m.
The Barn at Hickory Station — Sip & Paint at the Barn: Cherry Blossoms, 6:30 p.m., $35.
MORE
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Random Review: David Quammen's "The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life," noon to 1 p.m., meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Professor Joseph Spataforta will review the book, which examines how recent discoveries in molecular biology affect our understanding of evolution and life’s history. Light refreshments served. Free, sack lunch okay. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/random-reviews-2/.
Gardening in the PNW Brownbag Series: Fruit Trees & Berries for Small Back Yards, noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Short information and informal lunch time session. This week’s presenter: Karen Hopson from Garland Nursery Free. Information: http://bit.ly/37oL6dh.
CASA of Linn County Annual “I Am For the Child” Luncheon fundraiser, noon, Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Community members are invited to attend the annual luncheon. James Egarn, Chief Judge of the Oregon Court of Appeals will speak on the mission and work of CASA of Linn County. Information/registration: http://www.linncasa.org/luncheons/.
Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology Series: Nancy Turner, 4 to 5 p.m., Withycombe Hall 109, OSU Campus, 2921 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Distinguished scholar, Nancy Turner, University of Victoria, will illustrate the necessity of inclusivity of different knowledge systems in research and education, including the importance of women’s knowledge and the health aspects of Indigenous Peoples’ food systems. Interdepartmental series featuring speakers from around the world for weekly talks. Free and open to the public. Information: http://bit.ly/315fzLQ.
Sprout Film Festival, 4 and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. View twelve short films selected from the Sprout Film Festival Collection in New York City. Collection is designed to raise awareness surrounding the personal lives of people with developmental disabilities. Two screenings of the films; at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., with coffee and dessert reception after the latter. Free; donations encouraged. Information: http://bit.ly/2VLkktq.
Teen Night: Let’s Play, 5 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Teens are invited to play video games, ping pong and eat food. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OMZXb0.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Corvallis Film Lab, 6:30 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. The Corvallis Film Lab is the umbrella unifying three sub groups: The Corvallis Screenwriters, Corvallis Film Actors and Corvallis Filmmakers. The objective is to write and locally product short festival worthy films for entry in Film Festivals. Open to all who have an interest in film making, no experience necessary, only an interest and willingness to participate. Information: 541-758-7827.
Eating the Flesh of Our Mothers: Tibetan Perspectives on Vegetarianism, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Dr. Geoffrey Barstow, will discuss Tibetan perspectives on meat eating and animal ethics, exploring the reasons Tibetans give for adopting vegetarianism, why the arguments don’t always work and the ways in which Tibetan perspectives may influence contemporary debates over meat eating around the world. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1459009050934718/.
Wednesday at the Whiteside: "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" (1964), 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The black comedy centers around an unhinged Air Force General who orders a first strike nuclear attack on the Soviet Union begging the question: What could happen if the wrong person pushed the wrong button? Stars Peter Sellers, George C. Scott and Slim Pickens. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/30P4KO2.
OSU Guitar Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Music at Oregon State, SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis. OSU Guitar Ensemble in concert, conducted by Dr. Cameron O’Connor. Free and open to the public, no tickets required. All seating general admission. Information: http://bit.ly/3cu0GrS.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Albany Eagles — Line Dance, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Corvallis Funk & Jazz Jam, 9 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods, 7 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
"Radical Womxn of Color Fest," 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, Oregon State University, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. All day event celebrating femmes of color in the community. Events to include performance, workshops, vendors, dance, concert and more. Information: http://bit.ly/2IkhYK9.
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Sustainability Fair and Town Hall, 5 to 7 p.m., Fair; 7 to 9 p.m., Town Hall, CH2M Hill Alumni Center, Oregon State University, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Community sustainability event with more than 60 hands-on exhibits, music by the Nick Rivard Jazz Guitar Duo and free buffet of local organic food. Town Hall keynote speaker Kristin Eberhard of Sightline Institute, will speak on “Bold Action: Communities Respond to the Climate Crisis.” Free. Information: www.sustainablecorvallis.org.
Artist Reception: Artist Accelerator Residency Exhibit, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist reception showcasing the works of four artists, Kristie Potwora, Shagufta Mulla, Margot Dedrick and Sabra Comins, who have completed a four-month artist residency. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/31y9JTN.
DIY Home and Health: Dryer Sheets and Foot Scrubs, 6 to 7 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. Participants ages 16 and up are invited to learn recipes and make samples of dryer sheets, peppermint foot scrub and more. Space and materials are limited, registration required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., Kirk Room, Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information, call 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
“Beauty and the Beast, Jr.," 7 p.m., Calapooia Middle School, 830 24th Ave.SE, Albany. All the magic and love of the traditional story will be performed by talented middle schoolers. Admission: $5 general, $3 students and seniors. Information: http://bit.ly/3cm2kf4.
BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble presents: "Journey: A World of Dance and Music," 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. An evening of colorful international folk dancing, presented by the BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble. Admission: $12. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38pwmf.
“Squirrel Lake," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 adult; $11 senior and youth. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/3awnnK3.