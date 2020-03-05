The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 5 to 12

DIY Home and Health: Dryer Sheets and Foot Scrubs, 6 to 7 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 55 Academy St. Participants ages 16 and up are invited to learn recipes and make samples of dryer sheets, peppermint foot scrub and more. Space and materials are limited, registration required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.

World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., Kirk Room, Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.

Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information, call 541-224-3428.

Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.

Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.