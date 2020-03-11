The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 12 to 19

Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Local Folk will be at a different location and date for the month of March only. Local Folk will return to its regular schedule on April 14 at The Arts Center in Corvallis. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs, ten minutes in length, in a rotating format, or come to watch the show and support the local performers. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0.

Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.

Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Back in September.