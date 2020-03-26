The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 26 to April 2

CANCELED: Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. For current rehearsal venue information call, 541-224-3428.

CANCELED: 2020 Mystery Concert, 6:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Mystery concert where the headliners are hinted at with tickets to win if the clues are right. Enjoy dinner from Oregon BBQ, then enjoy three acts, each one a mystery. All sales are final , no refunds. Admission: $20 general. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2PwIgNe.

Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.

CANCELED: Funk Jam, 9 p.m.,Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. First Thursdays at Bombs Away Café. Free. Information:facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0