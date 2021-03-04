The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 4 through 11

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Some Kind of Heaven," "M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity," "Kill It and Leave This Town," "Mafia Inc.," "Truth to Power: The Revolutionary Message of System of a Down's Serj Tankian," "Heartworn Highways," "Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words," "Lapsis, "Two of Us," "The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations," "Night Shift," "A Glitch in the Matrix," "Coming Home Again." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"Music to Save Earth's Songs," 6 p.m., https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/feature-story/music-save-earth-s-songs. The Spring Creek Project at Oregon State University is offering 20 four-minute concerts that weave music and the spoken word to celebrate the creatures that fill the air with sound: frogs, wolves, songbirds, grizzly bears — and to inspire action to save them. The series is based on a new book by Kathleen Dean Moore, "Earth's Wild Music." Videos are being released Mondays and Thursdays through March. Each concert focuses on a single animal and features a selection from the book read by a well-known writer, with a musical response.
Friday
Linn-Benton Community College Poetry Club "Word Mob," 7 p.m., https://linnbenton.zoom.us/j/95464469977.
The Majestic Theatre presents "Singu-Hilarity: A Robot Comedy Variety Show," 7:30 p.m., online. Includes actual robot comedians. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/fnfbots.
Saturday
Corvallis-OSU Piano International recitals, https://corvallispiano.org/world-pianist-series. View two more recitals in the World Pianist Series free of charge. Joyce Yang, a Van Cliburn silver medalist at age 19, has recorded for Corvallis' audiences five of her favorite Rachmaninoff preludes. Steinway Artist Stephen Beus plays a delightful traditional Chinese melody, followed by Marion Bauer's Preludes Op. 15 and Sonata in E Major, Op. 6 by Mendelssohn. Beus made his Carnegie Hall debut with the Juilliard Orchestra and James DePreist. The digital concert hall of "Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival" also features recitals in its "Beethoven Project," "Live and Local," "Wider Visions" and "Catch a Rising Star" series.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
"Pandemic as Portal: Creating a Just Future on Earth," 6 p.m., Zoom. This speaker series concludes this week, and will feature visionary thinkers imagining the post-COVID world. The series, which is free and open to the public, will include a question-and-answer session with the speaker after each talk. This week: Vanessa Raditz will present "Queer Resilience in the Era of Climate Change." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YN1XPxhbRbmgN0tj-KeiVA.
Wednesday
Random Review, noon, webinar. Corrine Gobeli, retired educator and mystery book aficionado, will present an overview of the books of mystery author Louise Penny. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and sponsored by Friends of the Library. Registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review.
On view
"The Howland Community Open Exhibition," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The center's most popular show annually, celebrating community creativity with art by 200 residents of Benton and Linn counties, of all ages and accomplishments. Artist talk at noon March 11 on Zoom. Vote for People's Choice Award through March 30. Exhibit open through April 17. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. COVID-19 visitor information available at www.theartscenter.net.
"Artist in Residence Studio Exhibition," Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Artist Accelerator Prgoram at the center will feature the work of its six resident artists in a variety of media: Eileen Hinckle, Cora Freyer, Citalomina Xochital Rios, Jess Felix, Caitlin Rose and Jill Meyer. Through March 27.
"Black in Oregon: 1840-1870," first floor gallery, Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artifacts and photos from the society's collection, some of which have never been displayed. A traveling exhibition developed by the Oregon Black Pioneers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
"No Shrinking Violets," Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. The quilt artists of High Fiber Diet, an organization of fiber and fabric artists of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, have created this exhibition to express their passion for the color purple. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. The new museum is now open with capacity of six visitors per hour. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Fridays through Sundays. Reservations required; advance tickets available at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com; $5 adult admission charged at the door; bring your ticket. Admission is free for those under 18, and students with valid ID.
Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Salem ceramacist Shannon Ross and Albany painter Anna Harris have collaborated on "Meet in Wonderland," a collaboration centered on Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking-Glass," showcasing their mutual interest in surrealism. Masks and social distancing required. Through March 27. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.