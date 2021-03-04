The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 4 through 11

Wednesday

Random Review, noon, webinar. Corrine Gobeli, retired educator and mystery book aficionado, will present an overview of the books of mystery author Louise Penny. Hosted by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library and sponsored by Friends of the Library. Registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review.

On view

"The Howland Community Open Exhibition," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The center's most popular show annually, celebrating community creativity with art by 200 residents of Benton and Linn counties, of all ages and accomplishments. Artist talk at noon March 11 on Zoom. Vote for People's Choice Award through March 30. Exhibit open through April 17. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. COVID-19 visitor information available at www.theartscenter.net.

"Artist in Residence Studio Exhibition," Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Artist Accelerator Prgoram at the center will feature the work of its six resident artists in a variety of media: Eileen Hinckle, Cora Freyer, Citalomina Xochital Rios, Jess Felix, Caitlin Rose and Jill Meyer. Through March 27.