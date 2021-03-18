The E arts and entertainment calendar for March 18 through 25

Tuesday

On view

Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Suite 1, Corvallis. Exhibition of a diverse group of creative artists, members of the Art Book Club in Corvallis. The artwork covers the breadth and depth of experiences embodying the ideas of mysticism expressed during the pandemic lockdown. Each artist has expressed their own individual vision. Some artists are painters creating ephemeral environments enveloping the viewer in the artist's imaginary worlds. There are woodblock prints embracing the resonance of winter environments. One of these is also on the cover of a book written by one of the book club members, also in the gallery. Photographs capture the power of a mystical experience, as does a glass installation complemented by glass masks suspended on the windows with the feeling of fragility. Special paper is used to create an installation with suspended layers embodying elements with burned edges sewn together by hand. Hand stitching is also incorporated into fiber art with intense colors and dynamic forms; fiber artists exhibit works created by hand. Video art is projected in the evenings and shown on a monitor during the day, including sound that creates an immersive environment. Through March 28. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Limited number of people in the gallery at any given time; visitors are invited to make appointments for private showings by emailing jtruckenbrod@saic.edu. Masks are required.