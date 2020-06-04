The E arts and entertainment calendar for June 4 to 11

THURSDAY
Online Events
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Think About it Thursday with Berenice, 10 a.m. Week nine of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/2AASdo9.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Training Teens for Tomorrow with Sonya, Noon. Week nine of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/2AASdo9.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Dance Challenge with Taylor, 3 p.m. Week nine of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/2AASdo9.
"Under the Orange Light: COVID-19," 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Oregon State University faculty by Zoom. A series of lightning talks by Oregon State University faculty in a community Zoom-based event featuring prominent OSU faculty experts leading an intersectional journey to understand the current COVID-19 global pandemic. The diversity of faculty expertise will help audience members understand the etiology of the disease, history of pandemics, the cultural, political, social and economic impacts of the disease arriving in February of 2020. Audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions about COVID-19 and its impacts on Corvallis, Oregon, and the United States. Attendees can join the event at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/97430347676. login begins at 4:50 p.m. Information: dplaza@oregonstate.edu.
Live Virtual Space Walk, 6 to 7 p.m., hosted by Lebanon Downtown Association. Participate in a rare live inside view of an up and coming downtown historical building. Economic Vitality Committee member Bill Flesher will lead a guided tour of well-known spaces, hidden gems and empty spaces primed for renovation. Committee Chair Alysia Rodgers will moderate the call, reading participants' questions from the chat bar. Registration required. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3df6dTm.
Ongoing Events
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through Oct. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through Oct., corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Aquatic Plant-ID Workshop, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Willamette River from Corvallis to Albany. Learn to ID and survey for aquatic invaders and native plants on the Willamette between Hyak and Bryant Park. Bring your own boat or reserve a space in a Willamette Riverkeeper canoe. Water weed field guide provided. Information/registration: email lbrown@bentonswcd.org to sign up #LoveYourRiver #WillametteRiver .
FRIDAY
Online Events
Virtual First Friday: Glimpses of Growing Gardens, 10 a.m., hosted by Urban Ag Supply. Post pictures of seedlings, vegetables, raised beds, container gardens, flower gardens, strawberry patches, hydroponic systems or anything related to growing outside. Show what has already been harvested or the seeds that will be planted, show new blooms or the buds waiting to bloom. If you have problem plants, or unproductive seeds, post those as well; others may be able to share wisdom and ideas. Information: https://bit.ly/2LUdoE5.
Oregon State Engineering Virtual Showcase, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Features engineering virtual projects, with videos, digital posters, websites presented by College of Engineering students. Learn about the amazing work students are doing with artificial intelligence, virtual reality, nuclear energy, robotics, earthquake safety, clean water and more. Chat live with student project presenters and ask questions; requires free Zoom application. Information: https://bit.ly/2ATTDKR.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Fitness Friday with Case Bowman, 10 a.m. Week nine of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/2AASdo9.
Virtual Craft and Chat, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. First Friday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home, hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations will be conducted by library staff or a special guest. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
FaceBook Live Music a la Carte: Michael Nigro and José Luis Puerta, noon. Michael Nigro and José Luis Puerta return to Music a la Carte with a Facebook Live performance with a unique versatility, ranging from early to contemporary music as well as an emphasis on a Latin American repertoire. Information: https://bit.ly/2WU6m8Z.
Boys & Girls Club Virtual Session: Foodie Friday with Liz, 4 p.m. Week nine of the Boys & Girls Club virtual programming. Fun activities planned. Stop by each Monday and Tuesday, between 11:45 a.m and 12:15 p.m. to pick up new Activity Packs at the Boys & Girls Club; from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. at Waverly Elementary and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at South Albany High School. Information: https://bit.ly/2AASdo9.
Gallery Calapooia Virtual First Friday, 6 to 7 p.m. Hosted by Gallery Calapooia on FaceBook Live. Vinyl artist Bill Thompson and woodsmith John Mikkelson are the featured artists for June. Information: https://bit.ly/3dspm4b.
Friday Night Funny: Science and Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m., hosted by Majestic Theatre on FaceBook Live. Enjoy an evening of stand-up comedy with brainy comedians from all over the country hosted by Naomi Fitter. Featuring: Valerie Bentivenga from Seattle; Pallavi Gunalan out of Los Angeles; Kasha Patel in Washington, D.C.; DJ REAL from San Francisco; and Ajitesh Srivatsava out of Los Angeles. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Virtual Cinema: “Yourself and Yours.” Darkside Cinema streaming through Magnolia Selects. Through the use of characters who may or may not be doppelgangers, memories which may or may not be faulty, "Yourself and Yours” leaves the viewer with questions that it resolutely refuses to answer. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Tart of the Valley Burlesque presents: Titillating Time Travels, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Host Petunia Rufflebottom along with all the local favorite burlesque performers and special guests, will strut, dance and striptease through the ages. From the prehistoric to the distant future this hot Tarts act will take the audience on a time-slipping adventure. For mature viewers only. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Vufn8k.
SATURDAY
Online Events
Juneteenth Celebration: "Freedom Forward: What Can We Do Today?" A series of Zoom virtual gatherings beginning at 10:30 a.m. Workshops include: “Keeping it 100: Pandemic Racism," "Wakanda Warriors: Art & History," "Around the Kitchen Table" and a community action workshop. Sponsored by the NAACP Corvallis/Albany Branch. Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the freeing of the last slaves in the U.S. on June 19, 1865. Information and workshop links: Info@NAACPCorvallisBranch.com.
Corvallis Anti-Racism Workshops, beginning at 3 p.m. via Zoom, sponsored by Mid-Willamette Valley NOW. Workshops for white people to learn about racism. Workshops include: "Racism and Anti-Racism 101" and "Having Difficult Conversations." ASL interpreters available; sessions will be recorded. Workshops open to everyone. Information and Zoom ID: https://bit.ly/2XT9RvA.
Music on the Land: Rob Birdwell, 6 p.m., hosted by the Greenbelt Land Trust. Celebrate Get Outdoors Oregon Day and keep the tradition of live music on the land going. Music on the Land is virtual this year, with local musicians performing live in beautiful settings. The first performer is Rob Birdwell, Corvallis musician, composer and songwriter extraordinaire, playing live at http://greenbeltlandtrust.org/.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
POSTPONED: Majestic Summer Camp Auditions: Disney’s “Lion King, Jr.”, 1 to 5 p.m. Majestic Theatre. The African savannah comes to life on stage with Simba and Rafiki as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back. Open to ages 9 to 16; students will learn about acting, singing, dancing and technical theater by producing a show from start to finish. No experience required. Information: https://bit.ly/2XsNe1O.
CANCELED: Tart of the Valley Burlesque presents: Titillating Time Travels, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Host Petunia Rufflebottom along with all the local favorite burlesque performers and special guests, will strut, dance and striptease through the ages. From the prehistoric to the distant future this hot Tarts act will take the audience on a time slipping adventure. For mature audiences only. Information: http://bit.ly/2Vufn8k.
CANCELED: OSU Chamber Choir: The President’s Concert, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church. Under the direction of Dr. Steven Zielke, the OSU Chamber Choir will present the annual President’s Concert, honoring the Ed and Beth Ray Choral Leadership Scholars. Information: http://bit.ly/38tRroB.
SUNDAY
Online Events
Sunday Showcase of New Plays: “Prison Is Where I Learned to Fly”, 2:30 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre on FaceBook Live. “Prison Is Where I Learned to Fly,” by Rochelle Duffy, is a story about a brother and sister who correspond over several years during his incarceration. Two different worlds fuse while exposing sibling memories, family chaos, play and abuse. Dreams are activated so love and compassion can surface, again. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Canceled and Postponed Events
POSTPONED: Corvallis Comedy Night with Guy Branum, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre. Having appeared everywhere from Comedy Central to The New York Times to alongside Natalie Portman in "No Strings Attached," Guy Branum’s razor-sharp wit, acid tongue and many other dangerous-sounding comedy skills bring laughter to a new level. Information: https://www.corvalliscomedynight.com/.
MONDAY
Online Events
Science Pub: World Oceans Day Virtual Event, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Screening of documentary “Heceta Bank: Oregon’s Hidden Wonder,” a short film titled “Sense of Place” by Oregon State Productions and a performance of “Currents,” composed by OSU music professor Dana Reason. Participants can test their ocean knowledge in a trivia quiz and pose questions directly to a Q&A panel. The evening will end with a special children’s book reading. Register: https://bit.ly/3bZPH7X. Details on accessing talk will be sent by email. Information: http://terra.oregonstate.edu/science-pub-corvallis/.
Livestream: "Diffusions 8: A Music Technology Concert," 8 p.m., sponsored by music faculty at Oregon State University. Live-streamed performance featuring EDM, pop and electroacoustic music composed and performed by students and faculty from the program. Information: https://bit.ly/2MqgvUN.
Southtown Open Mic & Performer Spotlight, 8 p.m., hosted by Fireworks Pub and Pizza. Online popular music and arts showcase. Artists of all genres and fans of music, poetry, spoken word, dance, visual arts and more are invited to join online event. Virtual doors open at 7:45 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. To register: https://bit.ly/SouthtownOpenMicZoom. Information: https://bit.ly/2yXdcRT.
Canceled and Postponed Events
Temporarily Closed: Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
CANCELED: Hoolyeh International Folk Dance, 6:30 p.m., UU Fellowship Social Hall. Second Monday of each month. Balkan, Israeli and other folk dances are combined each week, with occasional live music. Information: https://bit.ly/2RJ4MU9.
TUESDAY
Online Events
Online Gardening Q&A: Home Composting Q&A with OSU Extension, noon to 1 p.m. If you are new to composting or an experienced composter who wants to learn more, join Q&A panelist Linda Brewer from the OSU Department of Horticulture and have your composting questions answered. If you've never used Zoom before, you'll need a few extra minutes to download the software. Preregister at: https://bit.ly/2Xp3W2m. Session will be recorded. Information: https://bit.ly/3cTTC7B.
Live Webinar: "Managing Mud and Manure on your Small Farm," 6:30 p.m., hosted by Benton Soil & Conservation District. Presented by Melissa Fery of OSU Extension Service Small Farms Program. The goal of the Small Farms program is to improve the economic and environmental sustainability of small farms. Register: https://bentonswcd.org/mud-manure-2020/.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Canceled and Postponed Events
CANCELED: Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Corvallis Arts Center, every second Tuesday. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs. This month’s featured artist: harpist Laura Zaerr. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Virtual Class: "Lucid Dreaming, Meditation and Insight: Cultivating Stability, Waking Up in Dreams," 6 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by OSU Contemplative Studies. Instructor Kate Gallagher will utilize the book “Dreaming Yourself Awake” by B. Alan Wallace and will emphasize attentional training and simple tricks and tools as a path to lucid dreaming. Class will contemplate waking up in dreams as an analogy for waking up in our lives. Books available through Grass Roots Books & Music in Corvallis. Free, open to all. Register to receive the Zoom link at ContemplativeStudies@oregonstate.edu. Questions, call 541-737-4785.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
THURSDAY
Ongoing Events
