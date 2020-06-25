The E arts and entertainment calendar for June 25 to July 2

Open Auditions: "I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change." Audition video submissions due at 11:59 p.m.; callbacks, June 28, 6 p.m., hosted by the Majestic Theatre. The celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind the contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship." Beginning with the journey from dating and waiting, segueing to love and marriage, the second act reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. A hilarious musical revue that pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance and to those who have dared to ask, "Say, what are you doing Saturday night?" Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/192531018758764/.