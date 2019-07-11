Weekend: Philomath Frolic
• Event: Philomath's annual community celebration gets under way Thursday night and continues through the weekend at the rodeo grounds, 502 S. 13th St. The event includes rodeo action, a grand parade, car show, fish rodeo, live music and dancing. Ticket prices vary. For information and tickets, go to the website https://www.philomathfrolic.org/.
Weekend: Sportsman’s Holiday
• Event: Sweet Home is cooking up a weekend of fun, including fireworks, parades, a competition for loggers, concerts, a pie-eating content, a classic car display, a garage sale, an arts and crafts show and more. It starts Thursday night and is centered at the fair and rodeo grounds, 4001 Long St. For information, check out the website https://bit.ly/2xEgoNU
Wednesday: 'Sometimes a Great Notion'
• Movie: The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, is showing this 1971 adaptation of the book by Ken Kesey at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The movie, starring Paul Newman, Henry Fonda and Lee Remick, is about an Oregon family of independent loggers who refuse to participate in a strike against big lumber companies and was filmed in Western Oregon. Admission: $5 general. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4272025.
THURSDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Pints & Poses, 5:30 p.m. Free; $5 suggested donation. 21+
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m., Free.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Wild Hog in the Woods Jam, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Leisure Tones, Rock’n Blues, 6 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — CZAR + bitz ‘n’ bitz + The Kronk Men, 6:30 p.m.
Nectar Creek — Nectar Nights Out, 4 p.m.
Paint & Wine — Kid’s Unicorn with Jennifer, 1 p.m. $19.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, DJ’d salsa dance music, Latin hip hop & Raggaeton, 8 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Crazy Daze, 10 a.m., downtown Albany, 110 Third Ave. SE. Originally called Bargain Days, Crazy Daze, one of Albany’s oldest events, offers merchandise by downtown vendors on downtown sidewalks. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/crazy-daze-3/?instance_id=13535.
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Teddy Bear Picnic & Penny Carnival, 10:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Teddy Bear Picnic in the morning and the Kid’s Penny Carnival in the afternoon at Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Music, relays, old fashioned carnival games and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/499562210579217/.
I Love to Read Magic Show with Jay Frasier, 11 a.m., Philomath City Council Chambers, 980 Applegate St. Frasier offers a show filled with humor, balloon sculpting, storytelling and audience participation. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/352128502169518/.
Gumboot Dance: Michael Moloi, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Gumboot, an African dance performed while wearing Wellington boots, originated in the dark gold mine tunnels of South Africa as a way for miners to community with each other. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1249487361872511/.
The Critical Eye: Artist Talk, noon, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Local photographers Phil Coleman, Jack Larson, Jim Magruder and Marjorie Kinch will discuss their work and the importance of a supportive artistic community. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/art-education-courses/.
Teen Movie Series: “Galaxy Quest,” 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Teens sixth through 12th grade are invited. Snacks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/370800130221087/?event_time_id=370800143554419.
Teen Day: Field Day at Garfield Park, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Garfield Park, 1715 NW Dixon St., Corvallis. Library-sponsored field day for teens entering 6th through 12th grade featuring Nerf games and water tag with Wacky Bounce. Nerf equipment provided; Rivals blasters not allowed. Snacks provided. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-day-field-day-at-garfield-park/.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Summer Reading Program: Red Yarn Productions, 2 p.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave., Scio. Folk music and puppetry. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/library.htm.
A Universe of Stories: Reptile Man, 3 p.m., Lyons Public Library, 279 Eighth St. The original Reptile Man, Rich Ritchey, presents. Dress code is camo. Free. Information: 503-859-2366.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Young designers 6 and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, 5 p.m., Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Inc., 502 S. 13th St., Philomath. Three days of rodeo action and community celebration including a grand parade, car show, fish rodeo, live music and dancing. Ticket prices vary. Information/tickets: https://www.philomathfrolic.org/.
Sportsman’s Holiday Weekend, 5:30 p.m., Fair/Rodeo Grounds, 4001 Long St., Sweet Home. Fireworks, parades, logger olympics, masquerade DJ and dancing, pie-eating contest and jambalaya cook-off, classic car display, cascade K-9 jamboree, East Linn Museum garage sale, and arts and crafts show. Information: https://mailchi.mp/1aa2d361bf9b/sportsmansholiday2019. .
SAGE Summer Concerts: Mons La Hire and Pa’Lante, 6 p.m., Starker City Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Outdoor summer concert series. Dinner options from First Alternative Foods Co-op. Garden tours, art creation booths and free parking. Free, with a suggested $10 donation per family. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2537323269635063/.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Institute for Applied Ecology Intern Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Institute for Applied Ecology, 563 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Fundraiser to help train the next generation of ecologists. Light refreshments and raffle; visit with institute interns. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/353199985399191/.
River Rhythms: Chubby Checker, 7 p.m., Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Rock ‘n’ roll icon Checker is certain to perform his biggest hits, including “The Twist,” “Let’s Twist Again,” “The Fly” and “The Limbo.” Free. Information: www.riverrhythms.org.
Swing Dance in the Park, 7 p.m., The Arts Center Plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Outdoor swing dance beginning with an introductory swing lesson followed by dancing to DJ-led swing music. Dress is casual. Free. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/o/free-swing-dance-in-the-park-july-11/.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Cut the Gut, 8 to 11 p.m., Cedar Shack to A&W in Sweet Home. Hot rods, motorcycles, classics, muscle cars and fancy, street legal rides can ‘Cut the Gut” through Sweet Home. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/sweet-home-oregon/cut-the-gut-sweet-home/1284355731713921/.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Singer Songwriter Open Mic 6 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — A Good Time for Change, 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation.
Bluebird Hill Cellars — Trivia Contest, 6 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Abolitionist + Failing Up + The Wobblies, 10 p.m. $5-$10 sliding fee. 21 and older.
Downtown Dog — Salem Ramblers, Bluegrass, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Songs that Dare Go There: Colleen Kitchen, keyboard & vocals, 7 p.m.
Marks Ridge Winery — Froggy, blues guitar, 7 p.m. $10.
Paint & Wine — Girl Power with Rachelle, 6 p.m. $29
Strawberry Plaza Lebanon — Noon at the Plaza: East Dream Chinese Dance, 12 p.m.
MORE
Sheep Thrillz Sheepdog Trial, 8 a.m., Wolston Farm, off Franklin Butte Road, one mile east of Scio, follow road signs. Four day herding competition where dogs and handlers use their skills and teamwork to herd sheep through a complex course. Cost: $5 per car; $2 per motorcycle, $10 per minibus; bicycles free. Continues through Monday. Information: 503-394-2021.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Sportsman’s Holiday Weekend, 9 a.m., Fair/Rodeo Grounds, 4001 Long St., Sweet Home. Fiireworks, parades, logger olympics, masquerade DJ and dancing, pie eating contest and jambalaya cook-off, classic car display, Cascade K-9 jamboree, East Linn Museum garage sale, and arts and crafts show. Information: https://mailchi.mp/1aa2d361bf9b/sportsmansholiday2019.
Downtown Corvallis Crazy Days, 9 a.m., downtown Corvallis. Deals, bargains and sidewalk sales. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/592397764558226/.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor Suman Brakhas. Movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Oil Painting Class: Winter Scene, 10 a.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. Learn how to paint a beautiful winter scene with painter and teacher Don Ross. No experience necessary, all supplies included in cost. Space is limited. Cost: $50. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/880056069019866/.
Annual Corvallis Corkscrew Aerobatics Competition, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Corvallis Municipal Airport, 5695 Sw Airport Ave. Aerobatic pilots put their high performance airplanes through competitive aerobatic sequences. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1673/corvallis-corkscrew-aerobatics-competition#eventdetail.
Crazy Daze, 10 a.m., Historic Downtown Albany, 110 Third Ave., SE. Originally called Bargain Days, Crazy Daze, one of Albany’s oldest events, offers merchandise by downtown vendors at crazy reduced prices throughout the sidewalks downtown. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/crazy-daze-3/?instance_id=13535.
Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, 10 a.m., Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Inc., 502 S. 13th St., Philomath. Three days of rodeo action and community celebration including a grand parade, car show, fish rodeo, live music and dancing. Admission prices vary. Information/tickets: https://www.philomathfrolic.org/.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Sidewalk Chalk Roundup, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Entries to be judged by the Philomath Frolic and Rodeo queen with prizes awarded. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/623688908112204/.
Youth Summer Program: Make Your Own Trail Mix, 1 to 2 p.m., Kiddie Park, 6835 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Nuts, chocolate chips, Chex, sprinkles and more will be provided , along with a container to be taken home. Twenty spots available, first come, first served. Free to Adair Village youth. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/adairvillageyouthprogram/events/?ref=page_internal.
Barrel to Keg Swim, Potluck and Camp Out, 2 p.m., Harris Bridge Vineyard, 22937 Harris Road, Philomath. Afternoon swim in Marys River, evening potluck and barbecue, followed by an acoustic music session by the river, camping out under the stars. Cost: $10 per person. Information/registration: https://squareup.com/market/harris-bridge-vineyard/item/campout-barrel-to-keg?fbclid=IwAR3y-VcBBb6XgiuwxYRHit43XAE3Z0J1rYk5jVpqSFke_lz1rQs0PgyhFB0.
Collector Car Appreciation Day, 3 to 6 p.m., The Filling Station, 90 S. Second St., Lebanon. Event marks the Filling Stations’ 40th anniversary. Discounts, hot dogs and collector cars and trucks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/326199911385963/.
Trevor Tagle in Concert, 4 to 6 p.m., Sportsman Holiday Town Festival, 4001 Long St., Sweet Home. Local singer-songwriter Trevor Tagle performs country, rock and Southern rock. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/434139057410096/.
“Tapas and Treasures” Meals on Wheels Fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m., Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Fundraiser to support meals delivered to seniors and people with disabilities. Beverages and food, treasures auctioned and raffled. Admission: $50. Information/tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tapas-and-treasures-2019-tickets-59338655516.
Parents’ Night Out: Calling all Superheroes, 6 to 10 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Children ages 3 to 6 will play games, while those 7 to 12 can go for a swim. Counselors, games, activities and a snack. Registration required. Cost: $18 single; $15 multiple registration; $20 day of registration. Information: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn/page/special-events.
Tween Takeover: “Star Wars” Party, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For grades 4 to 6, with activities including games in the dark, light saber challenges and a movie. Signed permission slip is required. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/be-tween/.
Movies in the Park: “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” 8:30 p.m., Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave., Sweet Home. Bring chair and blanket to sit on. Popcorn provided. Free. Information: https://www.sweethomeor.gov/community/page/movies-park-1.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Palm Oil + Jai Law + Kowalski, 9 p.m. $5. 21+ after 10 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jill Cohn, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Summer Bands & Brews: Mitch and the Mechanics, 7 p.m.
Growlers Cafe — James Wright, 7 p.m
Imagine Coffee — Storytime, 10 a.m.; Vocal Point, acoustic, 7 p.m.
LongBranch Bar and Grill — Jonathan Tyler, country blues rock, 6 p.m.
Margin Coffee — Matt Mills, acoustic, 8;15 a.m.; Angela Pinkston, piano, 10 a.m.; Mr. Monday, Indie, 12 p.m.; Ben Clark, acoustic, 2 p.m. Free.
Paint & Wine — Beachin’ Truck with Brandie, 5 p.m. $29
Sky High Brewing and Pub — Hitchhiker’s Redux on the Rooftop, 7 p.m. $5 cash. 21+
Southpaw’s Pizza — Crash Rodeo, country, 6 p.m.
MORE
Trail Tour by Bicycle, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., meet at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway, south parking lot. An 18-mile bicycle tour along existing and proposed segments of the lebanon Trails System Plan. Ride is at a moderate pace inside the city of Lebanon’s urban growth boundary. Information: https://buildlebanontrails.com/events/trail-tour-by-bicycle-2019/.
Sheep Thrillz Sheepdog Trial, 8 a.m., Wolston Farm, off Franklin Butte Road, one mile east of Scio, follow road signs. Dogs and handlers herd sheep through a complex course in a limited time. Cost: $5 per car; $2 per motorcycle, $10 per minibus; bicycles free. Information: 503-394-2021.
Sportsman’s Holiday Weekend, 9 a.m., Fair/Rodeo Grounds, 4001 Long St., Sweet Home. Fireworks, parades, logger olympics, masquerade DJ and dancing, pie-eating contest and jambalaya cook-off, classic car display, cascade K-9 jamboree, East Linn Museum garage sale, and arts and crafts show. Information: https://mailchi.mp/1aa2d361bf9b/sportsmansholiday2019.
Downtown Corvallis Crazy Days, 9 a.m., downtown Corvallis. Deals, bargains and sidewalk sales. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/592397764558226/.
American Legion Albany Post 10: 100th Anniversary Celebration, begins 9 a.m. lasts throughout the day, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/203258830581678/.
Annual Philomath Classic Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Philomath City Park, 23rd and Applegate Street. Event for vintage car lovers from all over the Northwest. Food, music, poker walk and vendor booths. Free. Information: https://www.philomathclassiccarshow.com/.
Walk in the Garden: Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home - Harvesting Garlic, 9 to 10:30 a.m., 600 N. Fifth St., Lebanon. Tour and garden talk at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home garden. Free. Information: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/linn/events/walk-garden-edward-c-allworth-veterans-home-harvesting-garlic.
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street (City Hall parking lot and adjacent courthouse block), Albany. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 23, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Annual Corvallis Corkscrew Aerobatics Competition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Corvallis Municipal Airport, 5695 SW Airport Ave. Aerobatic pilots put their high performance airplanes through competitive aerobatic sequences. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/1673/corvallis-corkscrew-aerobatics-competition#eventdetail.
Crazy Daze, 10 a.m., Historic Downtown Albany, 110 Third Ave. SE. Originally called Bargain Days, Crazy Daze, one of Albany’s oldest events, offers merchandise by downtown vendors throughout the sidewalks downtown. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/crazy-daze-3/?instance_id=13535.
Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, 10 a.m., Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Inc., 502 S. 13th St., Philomath. Three days of rodeo action and community celebration including a grand parade, car show, fish rodeo, live music and dancing. Admission: $41-$24. Information/tickets: https://www.philomathfrolic.org/.
Cascade K9 Jamboree and Dogtown Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sweet Home Junior High School, 820 22nd Ave. K9 demonstrations, search and rescue dogs and drug detective dog Gemma. Activities and vendors. Admission: $5 adults; children free. Information: https://www.sweethomeor.gov/community/page/cascade-k9-jamboree.
Universe of Stories: Family Fun Day in the Park, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Halsey City Park, W. Second St., Halsey. Space Day. Free. Information: https://www.cityofhalsey.com/library.htm.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays July through August, Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Locally grown fruits, vegetables and plants, locally made products, art, food vendors and entertainment. Information: ldamainstreetmanager@gmail.com or www.lebanondowntown-farmersmarket.org.
Dancing at the Saturday Farmers Market, 11 a.m., corner of First and Monroe in Corvallis. Swing dancing at the Farmers Market. Music will be DJ led. Information: http://corvallisswing.com/o/swing-dancing-at-the-farmers-market/.
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
Historic Homes Trolley Tour, 12:45 p.m., Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Guided driving tour of historic homes in and around downtown Corvallis. Tour runs for an hour and a half. Reservations recommended. Free. Information/reservation: 541-757-1544 or 1-800-334-8118.
Teen Movie Series: “Galaxy Quest,” 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Teens 6th through 12th grade are invited. Snacks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/370800130221087/?event_time_id=370800143554419.
Painting Critique with LaVonne Tarbox Crone, 1 to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Center, 244 Main St. Professional watercolor artist Crone will be available to critique three paintings per participant, offering insights into design factors, positive aspects of a painting and ideas for enhancement. Reservation required. Cost: $15. Information/reservation: http://brownsvilleart.org/?tribe_events=painting-critique-with-lavonne-tarbox-crone.
2nd Saturday Art Day: Bubbles, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Make bubble prints, blowers and do some messy science. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
Our Place in Space, 2 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Science experiments and activities to explore our planet.Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/our-place-space.
“The Princess and the Frog” Whiteside Family Films, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A waitress dreaming of being a restaurant owner sets on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human in this 2009 Disney effort. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4272035.
Yoga & Brews, 3 p.m., Strawberry Plaza, 847 S. Main St., Lebanon. An afternoon with local instructors, hand-crafted beer. Cost includes class and first beverage. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: https://conversionbrewing.ticketspice.com/balance-and-brews?fbclid=IwAR3tgbuNtEczf39p-82o6OFTXaosa1R4XffLnMcmnlSVtJLm_ZYyWfpmZ7w.
Annual Pie Social, 4 p.m., The Pie Shack, 54 E. Yates Road, Alsea. Celebrating summer with slices of handmade pies, beverages, live bluegrass band. Admission: $10. Information: https://www.bentoncountypie.com/piesocial.
Chintimini Social Ballroom Dance, 7 p.m., Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis. Ballroom dances include the waltz, foxtrot, rumba, cha-cha, nightclub two-step, swing and more. Admission includes one hour of dance instruction, prior to the dance. Admission: $9.50. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/30l8chQ
Puppeteers for Fears presents: “Cattle Mutilation The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, Starker Auditorium, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. When a rash of cattle mutilations hits a small Oregon town, a rancher and his son set off into the woods to find the beast responsible, Bigfoot, only to find themselves in the middle of an intergalactic family dispute. The troupe includes five actors, with custom-made puppets, a live rock band and projected multimedia backgrounds. For adults. Admission: $16 adults; $14 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=31&p=11.
Dance Planet! 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family friendly event, most second Saturdays. A blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds go to Earth-friendly causes.
SUNDAY
VENUES
4 Spirits Distillery — Yoga & Spirits, 6:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Kevin Murray & Tom Weeks + St. Juliana + Natures Waltz, 6:30 p.m.
Kirk’s Ferry — Electric Mud, rock and roll classics, 1 p.m.,
Nectar Creek — Yoga & Mead, 10 a.m.
MORE
Sheep Thrillz Sheepdog Trial, 8 a.m., Wolston Farm, off Franklin Butte Road, 1 mile east of Scio, follow road signs. Herding competition where dogs and handlers use their skills and teamwork to herd sheep through a complex course. Cost: $5 per car; $2 per motorcycle, $10 per minibus; bicycles free. Information: 503-394-2021.
Marys Peak Field Trip, 9 a.m., meet at parking lot at 2541 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Hike from campground into the meadow, to the summit and back through noble fir forest to the campground. Slow elevation gain, with a round trip of 4 to 5 miles. No pets. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2382123478727897/.
Sportsman’s Holiday Weekend, 9 a.m., Fair/Rodeo Grounds, 4001 Long St., Sweet Home. Fireworks, parades, logger olympics, masquerade DJ and dancing, pie-eating contest and jambalaya cook-off, classic car display, cascade K-9 jamboree, East Linn Museum garage sale, and arts and crafts show. Information: https://mailchi.mp/1aa2d361bf9b/sportsmansholiday2019.
Downtown Corvallis Crazy Days, 9 a.m., downtown Corvallis. Deals, bargains and sidewalk sales. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/592397764558226/.
Annual Car Show, 9 a.m., Albany Golf & Event Center, 155 NW Country Club Lane, Albany. Cars, trucks, vintage motorcycles, food, vendors, music and awards. Proceeds benefit South Willamette Valley Honor Flight. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/springhillnorthalbanycarshow/.
Cascade K9 Jamboree and Dogtown Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sweet Home Junior High School, 820 22nd Ave. K9 demonstrations, search and rescue dogs and drug detective dog Gemma. Activities and vendors. Admission: $5 adults; children free. Information: https://www.sweethomeor.gov/community/page/cascade-k9-jamboree.
Yoga on the Rocks, 10:15 a.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Led by Urban Yoga. Cost: $15 Yoga and drink; $10 Yoga only. Advance registration is recommended at https://squareup.com/store/UrbanYoga.
MONDAY
VENUES
Deluxe Brewing — Yoga & Beer, 6 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Trivia Smackdown, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Crooked Tail Science and Songwriting Camp, 8 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Campers 10 to 14 years old will connect to environmental issues through natural science, cultural history and songwriting. Continues all week. Cost: $300 per student; scholarships available. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2JCOF5K
Sheep Thrillz Sheepdog Trial, 8 a.m., Wolston Farm, off Franklin Butte Road, 1 mile east of Scio, follow road signs. Herding competition where dogs and handlers use their skills and teamwork to herd sheep through a complex course. Cost: $5 per car; $2 per motorcycle, $10 per minibus; bicycles free. Information: 503-394-2021.
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Candle Making: Survival Kit Candle, 9 to 10:50 a.m., Camelia’s Candles, 733 S. Main St., Lebanon. Make candles for your survival kit. Survival candles can offer a great service of light and heat in times of emergency. Sponsored by Linn-Benton Community College Extended Learning, all source materials are recycled. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/401322850461465/.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Pioneer Day Camp at Monteith House, 10 a.m. to noon., Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Children can experience pioneer life through stories and hands-on activities. For children kindergarten to sixth grade. Space is limited to 15 children. Information/registration: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/pioneer-day-camp-at-monteith-house/?instance_id=13664.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
Youth Summer Program: Plant Your Own Succulents 1 to 2 p.m., Kiddie Park, 6835 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Plant and learn how to care for new plants. Everything provided; 20 spots available. Free to Adair Village youth. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/adairvillageyouthprogram/events/?ref=page_internal.
Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Support Group, 2 p.m., every third Monday, Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler St., Corvallis. Information on assistive devices and coping skills for those with macular generation of other types of low vision. Free support group. Information: John or Stella Gallagher, 541-740-2817.
Our Place in Space Museum Presentation, 3 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW. Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga in the Gallery, 6 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Bring your own mat, if possible. Information: theartscenter.net.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave., NW, Albany. Third Monday of each month. Detox/retox, all-levels flow class with instructor Cait Gill. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat, if possible. Space is limited; 21 and over only, advance registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/deluxe.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Albany Summer Sounds: Dancehall Days, 7 p.m., Monteith River Park, 489 Water Ave. NW. Portland band prides itself on performing a variety of hits from diverse genres. Free. Information: https://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/parks-and-recreation/events/summer-sounds?fbclid=IwAR06yl8BEf7TrcBEVwvQXduyWGb-rAMZ5VTB9A30Ndttpjvjb0X5LT7e2lo.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m. Free
Schmizza Pizza House — Summer Blockbusters Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Modern Hula Hoop Workshop, 10 to 11:50 a.m., Linn-Benton Community College Extended Learning, 6500 SW Pacific Blvd., Albany. Hula Hoop dance combines complex tricks with smooth, flowing transitions. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/475427206531202/.
Pioneer Day Camp at Monteith House, 10 a.m. to noon, Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. An opportunity for children to experience pioneer life through stories and hands-on activities. For children kindergarten to sixth grade. Space is limited to 15 children. Information/registration: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/pioneer-day-camp-at-monteith-house/?instance_id=13664.
Performers at the Community Center: Vikki Gasko Green Puppets, 12:30 p.m., Jefferson Community Center, 107 N. Main St. Fun-loving puppet characters. Free. Information: http://jefferson.ccrls.org/events.
The Bug Chicks, 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Learn about arachnids and insects through preserved specimens and anthropoid zoo. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/332596797663819/.
Teen Movie Series: “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2,” 1:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Misfit space explorers face new challenges in this Marvel flick. For teens entering sixth through 12th grade. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-summer-movie-guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-2-pg13/.
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays June through September, City Hall parking lot, 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods, eggs, plants and flowers, ice cream and jams, as well as entertainment. Information: www.sweethomefarmersmarket.org/home.
A Universe of Crafts: CrafterDark Galaxy Tote Bags, 3 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Craft a painted galaxy tote bag to help carry all of those library books. For ages 16 and older. Space and materials are limited; registration is required to attend. Information: 541-258-4926.
Step into Art Class: Delacroix & Romanticism, 5:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. French romantic painter Delacroix was a leading figure during the French Romantic era of the 19th century. Class will explore his life and work. Cost: $39. Information/registration: https://www.facebook.com/events/459033454840830/.
Teen Night: Nebula in a Jar, 6 to 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Make a mini universe. For teens grades six and up. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/about-apl/calendar/.
Lebanon Summer Concerts in the Park: Fun with Jo, 6 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 SE Park St. Five piece variety cover band playing favorites both past and present. Family-friendly. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/571059520084871/
Craft Night: Sidewalk Chalk Mural, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Crafts and conversation for all ages 16 and older. Supplies provided or bring your own project and supplies. Held every third Tuesday. Free. Information: 541-766-6793.
Summer Sounds Concerts: Inner Limits Band, 6:30 p.m., Riverfront Park Gazebo, First and Smith Streets, Harrisburg. Oregon-based blue-fund-rock group performs original material and cover tunes. Free. Information: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/community/page/summer-sounds-concerts-tuesday-nights-july.
Corvallis Community Band Summer Concerts in the Park: The Classics, 7 p.m. rehearsal; 8 p.m. concert, Corvallis Central Park gazebo, 650 NW Monroe Ave. Community members with at least high school level ability are welcome to join in. Audience members should bring blanket or low-backed chair to sit on; no other seating is available. Free. Information: https://c-cband.org/.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. Vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles, kimchi, music and community. Dog- and children-friendly event. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/550755675441787/?event_time_id=550755712108450.
Corvallis Community Choir, summer term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday from July 9 to Aug. 27, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www. corvalliscommunitychoir.us. Email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
Darkside Cinema: Sci-Fi Extravaganza: “The Lucifer Complex” (1978), 6 pm, Darkside Cinema, 215 SW 4th St. An intelligence agent discovers a Nazi plot to revive the Third Reich by using clones. Doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewery — Blues, Brews & BBQ: Slipshod, 6 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Melody Guy, songwriter, 6 p.m. $5.
Paint & Wine — Paint Your Own Pet with Brandie, 5 p.m. $59. Payment & picture due July 3.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27, First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. Also, live music, entertainment and information booths. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Mother Goose Asks “Why,” 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate. Space-themed storytime followed by hands-on science and math activities for young children. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/651544268644381/.
Mad Science Outer Space Show, 10 a.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Spend a day in the life of an astronaut and learn about living in space can be quite a challenging mission. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2474757112743147/.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Fun in the Park: Fun with Science, 10 a.m. to noon, Gibson Hill Park, 2880 Gibson Hill Road, NW, Albany. Use everyday items to explore science. Each Wednesday a new program. All ages welcome. Free. Information: 541-917-7500 or visit https://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/parks-and-recreation/events/fun-in-the-park.
Pioneer Day Camp at Monteith House, 10 a.m. to noon, Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. SW, Albany. Children can experience pioneer life through stories and hands-on activities. For children kindergarten to sixth grade. Space is limited to 15 children. Information/registration: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/pioneer-day-camp-at-monteith-house/?instance_id=13664.
Linn County Fair, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road., Albany. Music, featuring Artimus Pyle Band, Joe Nichols, 38 Special and Maddie & Tae, food, Familyland, the K9 Kings Flying Dog Show, Washboard Willy, The Pirates’ Parrot Show, a bounce village, petting zoo and pony rides. Admission: $7 adult; $5 seniors; children 12 and under free; $5 parking. Information: https://www.linncountyfair.com/home.
Museum of Natural and Cultural History: Our Place in Space, noon, Centennial School Gymnasium, 38875 NW First Ave., Scio. Focus on space and astronomy. For ages 2 to 14. Free. Information: http://ci.scio.or.us/library.htm.
Screening with Filmmaker Charlie Turnbull: “The Bikes of Wrath,” noon to 3 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Screening of the 2018 BANFF People’s Choice Award winning film “The Bikes of Wrath” followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Charlie Turnbull. Admission: $8. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1271575672999486/.
Amore Music Series, 12:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Organist Craig Hanson will perform music of Claude-Berique Balbastre. Free. Donations appreciated. Information: http://old.corvallisfumc.org/content/amore-music-series.
Starker Forests Tour, 12:45 p.m., Corvallis Comfort Suites Inn, 1730 NW Ninth St. Guided tour of Starker Forests involving quarter-mile walk, with talks about practices of forest management. Reservations required. Free. Information: https://www.visitcorvallis.com/eventdetail/726/starker-forests-tours#eventdetail.
Our Place in Space, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Through science experiments and activities, explore what makes the planet special. Family event for elementary and older preschool children. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/our-place-in-space/.
Fiber Fanatics, 3 to 5 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Spin, knit, crochet and learn. Free. Information: https://ci.monroe.or.us/library/.
Reception: Annual Community Art Exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Giustina Gallery, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artists of all ages and skill levels showcase their artwork in a nonjuried show. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Teen Night, 5:15 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens middle school to high school can play videogames, make space slime and get hennaed. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
“Sometimes a Great Notion” at the Whiteside, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. This 1971 adaptation of the book by Ken Kesey stars Paul Newman, Henry Fonda and Lee Remick. It's about an Oregon family of independent loggers who refuse to participate in a strike against big lumber companies and was filmed in Western Oregon. Admission: $5 general. Information/tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4272025.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., every first and third Wednesday, Calapooia Brewing Co., 140 NE Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 8 p.m. $3.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Jim Haggard, 8 p.m
Downtown Dog — Dick Bowler, classic favorites, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Open Mic, 6:30 p.m.
Paint & Wine — Kids’ Sail Away with Jennifer, 1 p.m., $19; Butterfly Frolic with Brandie, 6 p.m., $29.
Peacock Tavern — Latin Night, Salsa dance music. Latin hip-hop and Raggaeton, 8 p.m.
Squirrels — Dine Out for Chintimini Senior & Community Center, 11:30 a.m.
MORE
Crooked Tail Science and Songwriting Camp, 8 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Campers 10 to 14 years old, will cultivate a personal connection to environmental issues through natural science, cultural history and songwriting. Cost: $300 per student; scholarships available. Information/registration: https://theartscenter.net/crooked-tail-science-songwriting-camp/?fbclid=IwAR3Hv1XodhLXuKKk5NIgxAvmOOHFcfwpGribQdnxWY4ZeMAn6_jXd970YNI.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Downtown: Painted Rocks Workshop, 10:30 a.m., Downtown Carnegie Library, 302 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Paint a rock. Bilingual, all ages welcome. Free. http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Our Place in Space, 11 a.m., Philomath City Council Chambers, 980 Applegate St. Using science experiments and activities, the University of Oregon will demonstrate how Earth fits among the other planets, stars and galaxies. Free. Information: 541-929-3016.
Linn County Fair, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Road., Albany. Music, featuring Artimus Pyle Band, Joe Nichols, 38 Special and Maddie & Tae, food, Familyland, the K9 Kings Flying Dog Show, Washboard Willy, The Pirates’ Parrot Show, a bounce village, petting zoo and pony rides. Admission: $7 adult; $5 seniors; children 12 and under free; $5 parking. Information: https://www.linncountyfair.com/home.
Angel Ocasio’s Kamedy 4 da Kidz, 11 a.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Bilingual variety show full of juggling, magic and silliness. Free summer lunch. Information: https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/library/page/angel-ocasio%E2%80%99s-kamedy-4-da-kidz.
Annual Corvallis Chamber Golf Scramble, 1 p.m. tee time, Trysting Tree Golf Club, 34028 NE Electric Road. Cost: $125 single; $500 foursome. Information/registration: http://www.corvallischamber.com/chamber-golf-scramble.html.
Teen Movie Series: “Guardians of the Galaxy,” 1 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Teens sixth through 12th grade are invited. Snacks. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/370800130221087/?event_time_id=370800143554419.
Painted Rocks Workshop, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Paint a rock. Bilingual, all ages welcome. Free. http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Port Nassau: A Sea Dog’s Refuge 2 p.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. A family friendly immersion-style pirate-themed event. Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the gate; $10 children 6-12; $30 parking. Information/registration: https://sblegacybay.com/refuge/.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May through Oct. 18, intersection of Grant and Main streets, Lebanon. Fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, homemade products and music. Information: www.facebook.com/lebanon-downtown-farmers-market-281372887093.
Universe of Stories: ComedyKidsMagic, 3 p.m., Lyons City Park, meeting room, 449 Fifth St., Lyons. Comedy, kids, magic to amaze. Dress code is inside-out. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1316352785208304/.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June through the end of October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898.
Artist Reception: Jeremy Smith “Timeless,” 4 to 8 p.m., Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Truckenbrod Gallery will hold a reception for Smith, a mathematical artist whose works use digital or mathematical connections. Free. Information: www.truckenbrodgallery.com.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes Holly Campbell’s live acrylic painting demonstration and Sharon Rachham King’s water media. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Family Garden Cookout Night: Pollinator Celebration Meal, 5:30 p.m., SAGE Garden, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, Corvallis. Learn more about garden pollinators that help provide 75% of our food. Dinner, pollinator garden and pollinator art. Cost: $10 adult; $7 child. Space is limited and registration is required. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/2Lf0Rgr
Music in the Park with the bookmobile, 6 to 8 p.m., Philomath City Park, 299 23rd St. Family evening in the park with music by Double Play, local art and the bookmobile offering activities for children. Bring a lawn chair. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/30xjYWJ
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. No cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Movies at the Mill: “Three Stooges Meet Hercules,” 8:30 p.m., Scroggins Mill, 280 W. Sherman, Lebanon, south end of the mill. Films shown on the side of the Scroggins Mill building. Bring a chair, snacks available. Free, donations welcome with all proceeds going to the Scroggins Mill restoration fund. Information: http://lebanonareachamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/movies-at-the-mill-9697.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild meets the third Thursday of each month, except August & December, 7 p.m. at the OSU Center for Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Business meeting at 7 p.m., with a main program beginning around 7:30 p.m. Guests welcome.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
“Yaquina: A Painted Voice for a Sacred Landscape: Thirty-Five Years of Oil Painting” by Michael Gibbons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through July 12, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Traveling exhibition of 45 plein air paintings from locations in the Yaquina River watershed. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/current-future-exhibits.
Junk Art Display and Invitation, July through August, 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. The Brownsville Art Center will host a community wide “Junk Art” show the months of July through August, with an open invitation to people to bring in their Junk Art for display. Information: Cheryl Haworth, 541-990-2712, or visit the center.
This Old House, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. An exhibition from the museum collection that links architecture and archeology, Exhibit runs from June 21 to Aug. 3. Admission is free, donations are accepted. Information: http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Around Oregon Annual exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Aug. 9, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Juried art exhibition embodying the talents and artistic diversity of visual arts throughout Oregon. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/around-oregon-annual/.
14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 17 through Aug. 22, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill levels showcase their artwork in a nonjuried show. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Ship Ahoy Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, through July 15. CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Artist Cynthia Lahti explores the allegories and myths of the ship. Vessels made from created and found images and material encourage a variety of interpretations and responses. Information: https://bit.ly/2LjPuCY
Art Faculty Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 1 through Oct. 2, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features works current faculty, showcasing an array of styles and approaches to creating art, with work in areas of photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking and video Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/upcoming-exhibitions.
Call to Artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The city of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty, white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to Artists: 14th Annual Community Art Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri., June 17 to July 15, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local artists of all ages and skill-levels are offered the opportunity to showcase their artwork in a nonjuried show at a regional community art exhibit. Deadline is July 15 for submission; one piece per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-14th-annual-community-art-exhibit.
Call to Artists: Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, August through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery for August through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Artist Exhibition: Jeremy Smith “Timeless,” 2 to 5 p.m. daily, July 1-31, Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. The Truckenbrod Gallery will exhibit the works of local mathematical artist Jeremy Smith, whose works use digital or mathematical connections, joining together seemingly disparate elements. Free. Information: www.truckenbrodgallery.com.
Exhibition: Ink Play, Traditional Chinese Painting and Calligraphy, 1 to 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday, through Aug. 12, Asian & Pacific Cultural Center, Oregon State University, 2695 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Exhibition of ink art by teachers and students of The Willamette Chinese School in collaboration with the cultural center and Yuanyu Liao, art professor from Jiangxi University in China, currently a visiting scholar at Western Oregon University. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/838692933153519/.
Call to Artists: Pre-Farm to Table: A Bee’s Work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit to feature the importance of pollinators in gardens, farms and in our lives and how they help with the production of food that goes on our tables. Submission deadline is Aug. 15. Juried show, artwork selected by committee, four submissions allowable per artist. Cost: $20 fee per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/pre-farm-table-bees-work-call-artists-open.