The E arts and entertainment calendar for July 23-30

Motor Vu @ Cheadle Lake: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” 7 p.m., Cheadle Lake, 37941 Weirich Dr., Lebanon. Bringing the nostalgia and fun of the drive in movies back to Lebanon. Food trucks will be on-site, or a pack a picnic. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person and are available for advance purchase on website. Hand washing / sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area along with public restrooms. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ghxHZh.

Whiteside Theatre and DRDN present: Coming Out of Queerantine, 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Whiteside Theatre in collaboration with Dam Right Drag Night is proud to present “Queerantine,” a benefit for the Whiteside's soft reopening. DRDN will perform a limited audience multimedia show. The performance will also be posted on the Whiteside Theatre's YouTube channel later in the month. Cost: $12. Tickets/information: https://bit.ly/2BznqJz.

SUNDAY

Venues

Vagabond Outpost Albany - Christmas in July Bingo and Ugly Sweater Contest, 5 p.m. Seating is limited.

Online Events