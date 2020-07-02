The E arts and entertainment calendar for July 2 to 9

THURSDAY
Online Events
Live Streaming Oregon Jamboree 2020, 4 p.m. Visit, sign up and enjoy. Register now to avoid access issues before the performance begins. Information: https://bit.ly/2NFclZF.
Das Filmfest: "A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps," 7:30 p.m., hosted online by the Whiteside Theatre and Darkside Cinema. Narrated by Annette Benning, "A Towering Task" tells the remarkable story of the Peace Corps and takes viewers on a journey of what it means to be a global citizen. Cost: $10. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3ilFqrs.
Ongoing Events
Brownsville Art Association Reopening Show: “Art in Isolation,” 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday first week; regular hours to resume week of July 6. Features work created by local artists during lockdown. Exhibition runs through July 25. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place to keep guests and hosts safe and healthy. Information: https://bit.ly/2YJk4MC.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
North Albany Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., J&B Garden Center & Nursery, 350 Hickory St. NW. Get fresh produce from local farms at this new market, started by Midway Farms to help small farms provide healthful food to local residents. Information: https://bit.ly/2BoTKOw.
Movies at the Whiteside: "The Goonies," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A group of young misfits called the Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure. Ticketed event only, no walk-ups. All state and OHA guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and PPE will be followed. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/3dlH4Fr.
FRIDAY
Venues
Marks Ridge Winery — Dinna Fash Celtic Trio, contemporary & traditional Celtic tunes, 7 p.m., $10 cover.
Online Events
Virtual Craft and Chat: Zines and Zentangle, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. First Friday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home, hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations will be conducted by library staff or a special guest. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
Gallery Calapooia First Friday Reception live on Facebook, 6 to 9 p.m. Join an online live gallery tour with featured artists John Mikkelson and Bill Thompson at https://bit.ly/2BDknQ3. First Friday Receptions will continue as virtual events. Gallery Calapooia is now open for business with reduced hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Gallery is also open by appointment, call 541-971-5701. Information: https://bit.ly/30DrNgS.
"Majestic’s Got Talent: A Virtual Variety Show," 7:30 p.m., on Facebook Live, hosted by the Majestic Theatre. See the full spectrum of what our community can bring to the table, showcasing hidden talents and artistic ability. The first show features songs from past Majestic musicals, dance performances and more. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Poetics Corvallis Virtual Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., online. Read some poetry by you or others and help Poetics Corvallis go virtual. Let the unstoppable force of poetry flow digitally for the foreseeable future not with Zoom, but with GETVOKL.COM, a free and lightweight simpler platform specifically made for virtual open mics, with nothing to download. To join: https://bit.ly/38kIm2P. Information: https://bit.ly/3gecbov,
Ongoing Events
Halsey Community Market, 4 to 8 p.m., 10 W. Second St., Halsey. Produce, food trucks, handcrafted goods. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZnWi8a.
SATURDAY
Venues
Summer Bands & Brews — Strawberry Plaza: Ronni Kay & the O-Kay Band, 7 p.m.
Ongoing Events
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, Albany. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Saturdays, April 18 through Nov. 21. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Artisans Faire, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., gravel lot adjacent to Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Monroe Avenue. Offering handmade jewelry, crafts and more. The fair has instituted new safety procedures and distancing protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information: https://bit.ly/3gd9xiD.
Monroe Farmers Market, operating online. Local artisans and food celebrating the bounty of the community during the summer months. Food and gifts, local artisans and craftspeople. Orders can be placed at monroefm.locallygrown.net and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Court Street in downtown Monroe. Information: https://monroedowntownfarmersmarket.com/.
Community Celebration of Lives, 11 a.m., hosted by American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Communitywide event to honor the memories of all those friends and loved ones lost during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. At the conclusion of the ceremony the list of names will be burned, allowing the smoke to drift upward to the heavens. Ceremony will also include the raising and lowering of the flags to half-staff and the playing of taps. If you have a name to submit for the ceremony, please contact Karen Force at (541) 926-0127 or email her at albanypost10@gmail.com. Information: https://bit.ly/2zmLWfR.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 6:30 p.m. class; 7 p.m. circle, Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Monroe Avenue. First Saturdays. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Cost: $5 donation suggested. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com or https://bit.ly/3dHArha.
Star Spangled Celebration 2020, 10 to 10:30 p.m., hosted by the Lebanon Strawberry Festival. The Strawberry Festival will be launching fireworks from Cheadle Lake, so direct your eyes to the skies. While Cheadle Lake Park is closed to promote social distancing, the sky is wide open. Fireworks will be launched high enough for them to be seen from almost anyplace in town. Be sure to follow all laws and do not park along the road, as illegal parking will not be allowed. Information: https://bit.ly/2VyrlwU.
SUNDAY
Online Events
Sunday Showcase of New Plays: “Gays and Their Ghosts” by Holly Vander Hyde, 2:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Hosted by the Majestic Theatre. Charlie is really bad at relationships. Like, really bad. But she's trying. She's exploring her sexuality and meeting new people. When she starts dating Belle, it really seems like things might go OK this time. But add in some exes, some drama, and a friendly poltergeist, and things start to get pretty complicated pretty quickly. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.
Ongoing Events
Philomath Farmers Market, 2 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Sundays, June 28 to Aug. 2. Market is a collaborative effort involving the OSU Extension Service, the Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets, the city of Philomath, and Philomath Community Services with a focus on healthy, local produce. Information: https://bit.ly/2Xl93iT.
MONDAY
Ongoing Events
Virtual Run/Walk: Run for the TP, July 6-12, hosted by Albany Parks & Recreation. Hit the pavement, trail or treadmill this summer for a virtual race. Choose your distance — 1 Mile, 5K, 10K or half marathon — and get running. Top overall finishers will receive a special prize, and the first 100 participants registered will receive an exclusive Albany Run for the TP neck gaiter. Participants will also get access to a moderated Run for the TP Facebook group, where you can connect with other Albany runners and swap routes, training ideas and more. A portion of every registration fee will go toward Albany Parks & Recreation scholarships for youth day camps and classes. Run anytime between July 6 and 12. Cost: $14. Information/registration: https://secure.rec1.com/OR/city-of-albany/catalog.
TUESDAY
Online Events
Hoolyeh Folk Dancing online, 5 to 6:30 p.m. by Hoolyeh folks every Tuesday. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining zoom broadcasts. Information: https://bit.ly/2UOwXmr.
Virtual Craft and Chat, 6 to 7 p.m., via GoToMeeting, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Third Tuesday. Learn a craft using material found lying around at home; hang out and chat with other crafters. Craft demonstrations will be conducted by library staff or a special guest. For more information and to register: https://bit.ly/2xLzLbD.
Virtual Corvallis Community Band Summer Concert. 8 p.m. and throughout the week, with online concert recordings throughout the summer. See Facebook page for featured music. Information: https://bit.ly/3dMj6DC or www.c-cband.org.
Ongoing Events
Sweet Home Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through Sept. 29, between 12th and Kalmia, Sweet Home. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Southtown Farm Stand & Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1465 SE Alexander Ave., Corvallis. May 5 through Oct. 20. Multiple vendors selling fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, animal products, vegan desserts, jams, pickles and kimchi. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2KahGXd.
WEDNESDAY
Online Events
Virtual History Bites, noon, hosted by Albany Regional Museum on Facebook Live. See Facebook page for topic. Information: https://bit.ly/2NKKVBO or https://www.armuseum.com/.
Ongoing Events
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
THURSDAY
Online Events
Thursdays at 5: Anne Ridlington, 5 to 5:30 p.m., hosted by Music at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis. Live cello concert by Anne Ridlington, a Corvallis native who started her musical studies early, first taking violin lessons with Peg Varvel and Aida Baker, and later cello with Nancy Sowdon and Hamilton Cheifetz of Portland. Ridlington has taught in the Elementary Strings Program and at the Corvallis Waldorf School and gives private lessons. Information: https://bit.ly/2YGBuJM.
Ongoing Events
Downtown Corvallis Crazy Days, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Corvallis. The Downtown Corvallis Association and Corvallis' downtown merchants present the grand reopening of downtown businesses for shopping and dining during the 2020 Crazy Days. This annual event is held outdoors, and this year they're spreading out the sales areas even more to bring you a bigger, better and safer shopping experience. Most downtown merchants will take to the sidewalks with unbelievable sales on spring and summer merchandise. Information: https://bit.ly/2Bgn3n5.
Albany Crazy Daze, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., historic downtown Albany. Crazy Daze, downtown Albany’s oldest event, is happening. Originally called Bargain Days in 1898, the name was changed to Crazy Daze after WWII. Merchants will be setting out their wares on the sidewalks throughout downtown. Grab your sunscreen or a hat and stroll the sidewalks for crazy deals and crazy delicious food at downtown eateries. Information: https://bit.ly/2ZsN8Hk.
Taste of Summer Culinary Event, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., July 9-12, downtown Corvallis. Celebrate the reopening of downtown Corvallis dining and shopping during the Downtown Corvallis Association's Crazy Days summer sidewalk sale. Participating restaurants with special menus accent the culinary diversity. Information: https://bit.ly/3ikR1GX.
Lebanon Farmers Market, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Main Street and Grant. Thursdays, May 21 through October. Offering the community fresh fruits and vegetables, plant starts, beef, pork, eggs and honey, grown and raised by local farmers, along with some baked goods. New online ordering platform coming soon, offering the ability to pre-order, pay, drive up and have the items placed in the trunk of the car. See website https://bit.ly/35VZ7zW for new safe shopping guidelines at the market.
Brownsville Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 7 through October, corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, downtown Brownsville. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats and baked goods. Information: 541-359-5898 or https://bit.ly/3dGkrwg.
Cut the Gut and Poker Chip Run, 6 to 9 p.m., downtown Sweet Home. Calling all hot rods, motorcycles, classics, muscle cars and fancy, street-legal rides of any kind. Everyone in town is invited to Cut the Gut through Sweet Home. Support the local community while you cruise and join the Poker Chip Run for $10. Participants will receive a point card with an opportunity to draw a poker chip at each stop on the cruise. Chip value is hidden until end of run. Winners can receive prizes. Purchase as many cards as you want for extra chances to win. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there is no congregating/staging area for this event. Register: https://bit.ly/2BVclSE.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!