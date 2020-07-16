The E arts and entertainment calendar for July 16-23

Fun in the Park To Go, 10 a.m. to noon, Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Per Oregon Health Authority guidelines, Fun in the Park is a drive-through event this year. Craft kits, sponsor goodies and fun things to see and enjoy will be handed out. Registration is required by Monday at noon the week of the event online at https://bit.ly/38jES0l. Register only one person per vehicle and indicate the number of children attending with your group. Each child does not need to be registered individually. Free. Information: 541-917-7777 or visit www.cityofalbany.net/parks/events.

THURSDAY

Online Events

Virtual Art Workshop for Teens & Tweens with Jen Hernandez, 3:30 to 5 p.m., hosted online by the Corvallis Public Library. Youth in grades 4-12 are invited to a virtual art workshop with local artist Jen Hernandez. Workshop will focus on character creation, including backstory and drawing techniques. Each participant will receive a kit with art supplies to create their characters. Free. Spots are limited; to attend, please send an email to elizabeth.johnson@corvallisoregon.gov.