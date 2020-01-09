The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 9-16

Thursday: Namwali Serpell
• Books: The author of "The Old Drift" and "Seven Modes of Uncertainty" will read from and discuss her work at 7:30 p.m. in the Valley Library on the Oregon State University campus. Admission is free. Serpell's appearance is part of the Visiting Writers Series. Information: http://bit.ly/2YNnNYc.
Saturday: Choralpalooza
• Music: Enjoy the unity of different languages, musical styles, instrumentation, voices and cultures as Corvallis fifth-graders, along with 200 middle school members and the bass and treble choirs from both high schools, blend in an an inspired musical presentation. Admission is free with limited seating. Information: http://bit.ly/2QQ22Dm.
Sunday: 'Singu-Hilarity'
• Theater: Hey, who says buckets of bolts can't make you laugh? Certainly no one in this popular Majestic Theatre event, billed as a "robot comedy variety show," that's for sure. Join Jon (he's the robot) and his gang of nerdy, scientific and autonomous performers for an entertaining mix of comedy, music, dance and visual art. The fun begins at 3 p.m. and all you need is $10 and a love for entertainment. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/36yYGeE.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — First Throwdown Thursday, country western, 9 p.m. $2
Bombs Away Cafe — Funk & Jazz Jam: Jenny Don’t and The Spurs, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Roger Lachenbruch, acoustic jam, 6 p.m.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pig & Olive (formerly DeMaggio's) — Big Ticket January, live standup comedy, 10 p.m. $5
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
"Digital Life: Hidden Info Online," 10:30 a.m., main meeting room, Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. This workshop introduces strategies for finding information that can’t be found in a normal online search. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/digital-life/.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
New Year Bingo Bash, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Area seniors, ages 50 years and older, are invited to try their luck in the New Year. Bring a snack to share, beverages will be provided and both cash and donated prizes. Bingo cards are $0.50 apiece, with an eight card maximum. Information: 541-258-4919.
Culinary Arts Series with Victoria Wills: "Foods That Roll," 3:30 to 5 p.m., community room, CARDV, 2208 SW Third St., Corvallis. Gain experience by using and creating recipes; identifying and using kitchen tools; learning to work as a team in the kitchen and more. Cost: $150 per person. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/35xkpCn.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers aged 6 and older are invited to an hour of using geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., second Thursday of the month, Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Monthly Second Thursdays, Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
Pray for Snow Party, 7 p.m. second Thursdays, Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Join Emma and C.y.D from radio stations KNRQ and KZEL. Prize giveaways include: lift tickets, overnight stays at the Mr. Ashland Hills Hotel, gift cards, and more; grand prize different each month. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1153389011477728/.
High Step Society, Space Neighbors, 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Music with a unique blend of upbeat jazz and EDM. Admission: $10 advance; $15 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/35XKsmK.
Visiting Writer Series: Namwali Serpell, 7:30 p.m., The Valley Library, OSU, 201 SW Waldo Pl., Corvallis. Namwali Serpell, a Zambian writer teaching at the University of California, Berkeley, will talk about her work and her first novel, “The Old Drift.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YNnNYc.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Fresh-Pressed Jams: Revel’n, string music, 6 p.m. Free. 21+
Bombs Away Cafe — Jean Shorts Jesus, Cajode, 10 p.m. Free.
Corvallis Elks — Baldilockes ElKaraoke, members & guests, wear red, 7 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Arlene, original and covers, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Pete Kozak, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Pig & Olive — Douglas Detrick’s Talie in the Telling, BMW Trio, 9 p.m. $5.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Music a la Carte, noon Fridays, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Doug Detrick and Friends; eclectic chamber music. Information: 541-737-4061.
Lunchbox Artist Talk: Andreas Salzman, "Narrative," noon, The Arts Center Main Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist Andreas Salzman uses sculpture and ceramics combining reclaimed wood and wood-fired clay. The wooden structure of his sculptures is abstract with references to narrative shapes, containing ceramic vessels standing in for the human form. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/andreas-salzman-narrative/.
Dennis Emerson and Tai Stith: "History of the Specialty Metals Industry in Albany," noon, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. The presenters will discuss Albany's role in the development of metals. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/friends-of-the-library/.
Teen Afternoon, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Philomath Public Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens from middle to high school are invited to play games, make art and visit with friends. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Parents’ Night Out, 6 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. Go out for a night on the down while the kids enjoy fun and games in the game room with ages three to six or a possible dip in the pool for ages 7 to 12. Fun counselors, games, activities and a healthy snack round out the evening. Pre-registration required. Cost: $18 single; $15 each multiple; $20 day of event. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/36nRAJg.
Friends Night “Off the Wheel”: "Wrapped Vase," 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Calapooia Clay Pottery Studio, 1533 Seventh Ave. SE, Albany. Create a wrapped vase by hand. No previous clay experience required. Cost: $35 per person or $65 for two. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2QZpuOq.
Oregon State International Film Festival 2020: "The Humorist" (Russia/Latvia/Czech Republic), 7 to 9:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Opening night of the International Film Festival, which screens 41 films from 22 countries. Admission: $8 single general; $5 reduced for seniors, students, veterans and Oregon Trail Card members; $40 nontransferable festival pass. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Qv7jRL.
Friday Swing Dance at OSU, 8 p.m., OSU Women’s Building, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Beginning with an hour long introductory swing lesson, the evening continues with two hours of social dancing. All ages, individuals and partners are welcome. Admission: $5. Information: http://bit.ly/2R7TiZB.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — James Wright, 6 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playing for Tips: Russell James, indie-folk, 8 p.m.
Downtown Dog — The Burdens, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Vocal Point Band, 7 p.m.
Margin Coffee — Diverseified Band, acoustic, 1 p.m.
Pig & Olive — Greg Nestler, rock, soul, blues, 9:30 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Patrick Anderson, 7 p.m.
Timber Towne Coffee, Philomath — Trevor Tagle, 5 p.m.
MORE
Cheadle Lake Park to Riverview Park Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., Cheadle Lake Park, 37919 Weirich Drive, Lebanon. Walk the trail along North Shore Trail at Cheadle Lake, crossing the connector pedestrian bridges to Riverview Park, learning about the trail system that will connect neighborhoods to each other and the outdoors. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36rFizI.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Tween Harry Potter Escape Room, 10 a.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For fourth- through sixth-grade students. Solve a variety of puzzles in order to escape from a “locked” room in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Enjoy movies and wizard-themed art projects, while awaiting a chance to solve the mystery. Materials and snacks provided. Free. Information/registration: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/hp-escape-room/.
Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6794.
Lecture: Beth Lambright, 11 a.m. to noon, Moreland Auditorium, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Lambright will speak of the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower and her ancestry. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/35ArzWm.
Second Saturday Art Day: Paper Crafts, 1 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Reuse the leftover wrapping paper and holiday decorations and created paper bobble heads, dolls, collages and toys. Monthly second Saturday, for art making and activities for the whole family. Cost: Free. Information: 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/2nd-saturday-art-day/.
Oregon State International Film Festival 2020, 2 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Featured films: "Happy Endings Sleepover" (U.S.); "Tehran and Beyond" (contemporary Iranian short films); and "Screenagers Next Chapter"). Admission: $8 single general; $5 reduced for seniors, students, veterans and Oregon Trail Card members; $40 non-transferable festival pass. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Qv7jRL.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 NW Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Choralpalooza, 5 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Enjoy the unity of different languages, musical styles, instrumentation, voices and cultures, when Corvallis fifth-graders, 200 middle school choir members, and the bass and treble choirs from both high schools, join together. Free, with limited seating. Information: http://bit.ly/2QQ22Dm.
Sierra Leone Fundraiser Raffle and Bingo Night, 6 to 8 p.m., River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Fundraiser to support the Children’s Redemption Orphanage Home. Ticket price includes pizza, salad bar, beverages, live music and raffle ticket. Admission: $25. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Ffh0gT.
"Dancing with the Corvallis Stars," 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Live ballroom dance-off in competition for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Costumes, video highlights, a judging panel where the audience votes for who will win and take home the trophy. Admission: $20. Information/tickets: https://www.majestic.org/.
"Dance Planet!," 7:30 p.m. most second Saturdays, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Family-friendly event. Dance to a blend of music and rhythms from across the globe and decades. Admission: suggested $5 to $10 donation. Proceeds got to Earth-friendly causes.
SUNDAY
VENUES
4 Spirits Distillery — Yoga & Spirits, 10:15 a.m., $15 yoga & beverage; $10 yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Yoga and Beer, 10:15 a.m., Block 15 Brewery, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. Sixty minute detox/retox, all-levels flow class, with after class beer. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat. Space is limited, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events?category=Y%2BB%20Corvallis.
Oregon State International Film Festival 2020, 12:30 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Features nine short films from around the world. Admission: $8 single general; $5 reduced for seniors, students, veterans and Oregon Trail Card members; $40 nontransferable festival pass. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38WMmqj; festival pass: http://bit.ly/2EuP0p3.
"Singu-Hilarity: A Robot Comedy Variety Show," 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Join Jon the Robot and some nerdy, scientific and autonomous performers for an entertaining mix of comedy, music, dance and visual art. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/36yYGeE.
Oregon State International Film Festival 2020, 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Featured films: "The Art of Storytelling" (documentary); "Shorts II" (drama) and "The Symphony of Uncertainty" (documentary). Admission: $8 single general; $5 reduced for seniors, students, veterans and Oregon Trail Card members; $40 nontransferable festival pass. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Qv7jRL.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. Caller and instructor: Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: 541-409-1602.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series: Houseplants, 12 to 1 p.m., The Lobby, 661 S. Main St. Lebanon. Linn County Master Gardener, Eileen Breedlove, will offer gardening tips and tricks to growing and nurturing houseplants. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36r8yHe.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Guest Lecture: Dr. Charlotte Headrick, "Play On: Shakespeare in Production at Oregon State University," 4 to 5 p.m., Autzen House, 911 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Headrick will discuss the colorful history and timelessness of the Bard's works from the perspective of an accomplished director, actor and theater scholar. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Qv9lkR.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Mondays through Jan. 27, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda, will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Event is free and registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Science Pub: Samantha Bartling, "Where the Willamette Valley’s Wild Things Live," 6 to 8 p.m, Old World Deli, 341 Second St., Corvallis. Bartling, of the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex, will address where wild living things reside in the Willamette Valley. Registration is required and can be done online at https://beav.es/Z6R or by contacting University Events at 541-737-4717. Free. Information: omsi.edu/sciencepubcorvallis.
Oregon State International Film Festival 2020, 6 and 8 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Featured film: "Shorts III (Variations on Comedy)" and "Shorts IV (After Dark)". Admission: $8 single general; $5 reduced for seniors, students, veterans and Oregon Trail Card members; $40 nontransferable festival pass. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Qv7jRL.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m. second Mondays, Mazama Brewing, 33930 SE Eastgate Circle, Corvallis. Detox/retox class led by yoga and beer instructor Cait Gill. All-levels flow, with after class beer. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost $10 (yoga class only), $15 (class with beer). Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat. Space is limited; advance registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://bit.ly/2s8K3Qk.
"Birds: Connecting Communities Within and Across Watersheds," 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Explore how birds connect us across land ownership, habitat and international borders. Speakers Gregor Yanega and Tara Davis will discuss finding common ground for people, wildlife and forests. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/304fNlZ.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Hoolyeh International Folk Dance, 6:30 p.m. second Mondays, UU Fellowship Social Hall, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Balkan, Israeli and other folk dances are combined each week, with occasional live music. Come to dance and learn. Cost: $4 members; $5 general; $2 under 18. Information: http://bit.ly/34KjRtf.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Red Room Residency: Mutschler, Willis, Biesack Trio, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Fantasy Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Gearing Up for Gardening Series: "Easy Peasy Vegetables," noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Presenter Helen Buzenberg, of Territorial Seeds, will speak on what seeds to plant that guarantee success. Free. Information: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all-comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
CrafterNoon: "Stuffed Critter," 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 80 Tangent St. Area seniors 50 and older are invited to assemble a stuffed animal to create a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a grandchild. Basic hand sewing skills are needed. Registration for the event is requested. Information/registration: 541-928-4919,
After 5 Connection: "New Year, New You," 6 to 7:30 p.m., The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Speaker MB Bradshaw-Vogt will offer customized advice on skincare. Guest speaker: Janyce Ripley. Cost: $10 includes dinner. Reservations required. Information/reservation: 541-258-6414 or email nancypinzino@ocmcast.net.
Author Event: "An Evening with Elizabeth Rush," 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Author Elizabeth Rush, will discuss her most recent book “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore,” guiding audience members through places where rising seas are transforming the coastlines of the United States. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/37JYglF.
Open Auditions: "The Vagina Monologues," 7 p.m., Justice Theatre, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Seeking performers of all experiences levels, ages, physical abilities, sexualities and racial identities who identify as female, trans, or nonbinary. Information: http://bit.ly/2YEScHT.
Oregon State International Film Festival 2020: "Adamstown" (Western/musical/comedy), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St.., Corvallis. German comic book adaptation filled with talking animals and amateur actors, who are recent refugees. Subtitled in German and Dari. Admission: $8 single general; $5 reduced for seniors, students, veterans and Oregon Trail Card members; $40 non-transferable festival pass. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Qv7jRL.
Corvallis Community Choir, Winter term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning today, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Winter Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. This nonaudition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m. Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., every second Tuesday. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs in a rotating format. Diversity of music and instruments encouraged. Free. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
The Barn at Hickory Station — "Sipping and Painting: Winter Night," supplies provided, 6:30 p.m., $35.
MORE
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group, 2 p.m., Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road, Albany. Meets every third Wednesday. No membership fee, refreshments served. Information: 541-928-5008.
Land Workshop Series: "Conservation Planning and Vegetation," 5 p.m., Community Room, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Four-part series on natural resources, guidance on conservation projects and connecting with neighbors in the watershed. Taught by OSU Extension, Oregon Department of Agriculture and other agency partners. Free. Information/registration: www.pfylsswc-2020.eventbrite.com or call 541-990-6654.
Adult Craft Night, 5 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Adults ages 18 to 108 are invited to a fun night of creating Shrinky-Dink Jewelry. All supplies will be provided. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36z8EN8.
Teen Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Philomath Public Library, 1050 Applegate St. Teens from middle to high school are invited to play games, make art and visit with friends. Snacks and supplies provided. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" (1997), 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. In this 1960s spy-film spoof, a cryogenically preserved secret agent is revived in the present day. Hopelessly out of date in fashion and vocabulary, he enlists the help of a modern woman to adjust to the present and to vanquish Dr. Evil, his old adversary. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/36dY1yP.
Open Auditions: "The Vagina Monologues," 7 p.m., Justice Theatre, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Seeking performers of all experiences levels, ages, physical abilities, sexualities and racial identities who identify as female, trans or non-binary. Information: http://bit.ly/2YEScHT.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 N.E. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Downtown Dog — Steelheads, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m. Thursdays, Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. This group of all skill levels learns and shares music, engages in conversations and tries new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all-comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Artists Reception: Kathryn Cellerini Moore, "Musings About the Cosmic Web," 4 to 8 p.m., CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. The artist's work offers a point from which to examine how we each play a role, willingly or not, in environmental, biological and cultural systems. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/39DCYIr.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday, Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes: artist Kathryn Cellerini Moore: "Musings About the Cosmic Web." Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Online Safety for Kids, 5:30 to 7 p.m., ABC House, 228 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Presentation designed to educate and empower adults/parents to keep children safe in the digital age. Content presented will cover proactivity, how to utilize parental controls, cyber bullying, screen time, online predators and online gaming safety measures. Free. Information: educator@abchouse.org or call 541-926-2203.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Pacific Northwest Gardening Evening Talks: "Growing and Using Winter Herbs," 6:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Tricks and hack about gardening presented by the Linn County Master Gardener Association. Janice Gregg will speak on growing and using winter herbs. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PIRYLV.
Dinna Fash Celtic Trio, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Take a tour of the seven Celtic nations through music and dance. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Q9PffI,
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Back in September.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., third Thursdays except in August and December, Center for Humanities, Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. The main program begins at 7:30 p.m. following a brief business meeting. The group's goal is to promote and support fine-art photography in the Willamette Valley. Our programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Celebrating 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., ends Saturday, Jan. 11, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit: "The Road Less Traveled," 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Jan. 27, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features black-and white-photographs that interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken.” Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/road-less-traveled-willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
Pyburn & Daughter Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Jan. 24, North Santiam Hall Gallery, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “Pyburn & Daughter” features Albany painter, Barbara Pyburn and Albany photographer, Gail Pyburn, mother and daughter artists exhibiting paintings and photographs side by side, displaying a comprehensive survey of their art practices and a matriarchal artistic connection. Free. Information: www.linnbenton.edu.
Gallery Calapooia features: Mary Ridler, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Jan. 25, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Mary Ridler is the featured artist for the month of January at Gallery Calapooia. Ridler works in acrylic and oils, bringing a whimsical view of small details, re-imagining everyday items. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/.
Corrine Woodman Gallery: Deb Curtis: "New Work," noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Jan. 25, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist Deb Curtis will exhibit new two- and three-dimensional work made from natural fibers. An artist talk with Ms. Curtis, will be held, at noon, Dec. 18 at the gallery. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/deb-curtis-new-work/.
Exhibit: Andreas Salzman: Narrative, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Feb. 8, The Arts Center Main Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist Andreas Salzman uses sculpture and ceramics combining reclaimed wood and wood fired clay. The wooden structure of his sculptures is abstract with references to narrative shapes, containing ceramic vessels standing in for the human form. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/andreas-salzman-narrative/.
Art Show: Gallery of Fiber Arts, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday from Jan. 10 through April 7, Sweet Home City Hall, 3225 Main St. Sweet Home’s finest fiber artists will display fiber works of crocheting, knitting, lace making, cross-stitch, needlepoint, weaving and quilting. Free. Information: https://artinsweethome.org/ or https://artinsweethome.org/.
Howland Community Open Exhibition, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 18 through April 9, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Residents of Linn and Benton County, of all ages display their artwork in a salon style exhibition. Information: https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists-howland-community-open-2020/.
Farmers’ Market Music Makers Photo Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 28 through Feb. 22, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Musicians exhibit, displays photographs, taken by Richard Behan, documenting the cultural significance of a community gathering. Behan, to honor the music-makers, has created a representation of the different and varied styles of musicians and instruments that add to the importance of the community event. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/farmers-market-music-makers/.
Solo Exhibition by Brenda Mallory: "Found and Formed," 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Jan. 29, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, OSU Campus, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Artist Brenda Mallory, a native of Oklahoma and a member of the Cherokee Nation, works in mixed media sculpture with a variety of materials to include: cloth, fiber, beeswax and found objects. Mallory’s art addresses ideas of interference and disruption in long established systems of nature and human culture. Free. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/current-exhibition.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Marine Food Webs: Drifters To Swimmers, Deadline: Jan. 14, Giustina Gallery, The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Giustina Gallery is accepting submissions from Pacific Northwest regional artists for an exhibit encouraging dialog on the importance of sustaining and preserving our ocean food web, from microscopic plankton to those that consume them. Exhibit will run from Feb. 1 through March 12. Limit two pieces per artist. Submission fee: $20 per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-marine-food-webs-drifters-swimmers.
Call to Artists: Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts, three separate application deadline dates. Local artists needed for three distinct art exhibits. Exhibits highlight a unique art medium and theme. Special Exhibit: Brilliant! Jewelers Making Statements, application close date, Feb 2; Artists’ Vision: Small Worlds, application close date, Feb. 16; Art in the Park, application close date Feb. 23. Apply online at www.lakewood-center.org.
Call to Artists: Annual 8x8 Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Submission dates: Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Open to the public and children. All submissions must be 8x8, including the frame; hangable by wire on back, and all 3-D pieces should be on a table-top stand. All pieces must be priced to sell with the exception of the children’s entries. Free. Information: http://brownsvilleart.org/?p=4471.
Call to Artists: Howland Community Open Exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, members submissions due Feb. 11-15; general public, Feb. 15, the Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Residents of Linn and Benton County are invited to bring in one piece of work to display, salon-style at The Arts Center. Will accept artwork until the walls are full. Awards in the form of art supplies will be given to younger artists and adult awards will be in the form of “glory”, an acknowledgement of their accomplishments. A People’s Choice Award will also be given. Information: https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists-howland-community-open-2020/.
PLAN AHEAD
Lebanon Community Chorus Choir Call, 6:30 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 3111 S. Main Rd., Lebanon. Registration and first rehearsal for the Lebanon Community Chorus’ Spring Pops Concert, “Imagination” begin Jan. 16. Rehearsals run from 7 to 9:30 p.m., every Thursday. All singers 18 years of age and older are welcome, regardless of experience. Dues: $20; scholarships available. Information: Carol Sedlacek, 541-401-4606 or Jim Rutledge, 806-341-2328.
14th Annual North Albany Middle School Jazz Festival, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 25, 1205 North Albany Road NW. Middle school bands from all across Oregon will perform, followed by a post-performance clinic with three guest clinicians. A “Noon-Time Jazz Jam” will highlight the afternoon, featuring participating band directors as well as the guest clinicians. Designed as an educational event, bands will receive positive critiques to assist them and to encourage the continuance of practicing the art of music. Concessions, fresh baked goods and additional items will be available for purchase. All proceeds go to support the North Albany Middle School Band Program. Free and open to the public. Information: andy.nelson@albany.k12.or.us.
Chintimini Chamber Music Festival, varied times and locations, June 19 through 28. Professional musicians from around the nation, that grew up in the mid-Willamette Valley, come together for the 20th year of the festival. Highlights include four chamber music concerts including the full series of Bach’s six “Brandenburg Concertos,” free children’s concerts at the Corvallis library and Boys and Girls club, along with a music and wine special event at Emerson vineyards. Information/tickets: http://chintimini.org/.