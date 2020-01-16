The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 16-23

Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.

Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.

“Shrek: The Musical," 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Directed by Christy Anders and musical director Brett DeYoung, South Albany High School Theater Arts presents ogre-sized family fun with “Shrek” a great fairy tale that was never told, comes to life. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=13&p=17.

Author Event: Francis Pring-Mill, “In Harmony with the Tao by Francis Pring-Mill, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. The author applies ideas contained in the Tao Te Ching to life in the modern world. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.

Lebanon Community Orchestra: "All About the Dance," 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Community concert under the direction of Jean Marshall. Arrangements include Thunder and Lightning, Polka Russian Sailor’s Dance, Nordic Waltz, Country Hoedown and more.Cookies and coffee served. Free. Information: 541-258-4919.

