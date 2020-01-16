The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 16-23

Friday-Saturday: Revving up
• Event: More than 100 hot rods, street rods, race cars, muscle cars and custom trucks are display at the 2020 Winter Rod and Speed Show, held over two days the Linn County Expo Center in Albany. If the cars aren't enough, how about NHRA Mello Yello Series Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley and automotive and racing artist Kenny Youngblood? Information: http://capitoldragster.com/winter_show.html.
Friday: Celebrate Corvallis
• Event: The community recognize its brightest stars and heralds the accomplishments of civic volunteers, business leaders and public-spirited citizens in this annual celebration of local achievements. It's like the Oscars, but with your friends and neighbors accepting the awards. Cost: $70 Corvallis Chamber of Commerce members; $80 nonmembers. Information/tickets: http://www.celebratecorvallis.com/.
Saturday: MLK Celebration
• Events: Oregon State University kicks off its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration with a Day of Service and continues through Jan. 24, culminating with an appearance from activist, rapper (The Coup, Street Sweeper Social Club), producer and filmmaker ("Sorry to Bother You") Boots Riley. Other highlights include a Jan. 20 peace breakfast, followed by a keynote address from activist and Out magazine executive editor Raquel Willis and a peace march. For a complete list of events within this week-long series of workshops, speakers and service opportunities, visit https://diversity.oregonstate.edu/mlk/events.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Angry Beaver Grill — Throwdown Thursday, 9 p.m., $2 cover
Downtown Dog — Steelheads, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Artists Reception: Kathryn Cellerini Moore, "Musings about the Cosmic Web," 4 to 8 p.m., CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe, Corvallis. Moore’s art offers a point from which to examine how we each play a role, willingly or not, in environmental, biological and cultural systems. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/39DCYIr.
Artists Reception: "An Artistic Medley of the Oregon Coast," 4 to 8 p.m., Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Exhibit includes the works of 11 artists working in many different mediums. Light refreshments served. Free. Information: http://www.artinthevalley.net/.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursday, Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk includes: artist Kathryn Cellerini Moore's "Musings about the Cosmic Web"; artist reception for Andreas Salzman's "Narrative"; the works of Holly Campbell and Sharon Rackham King in "A New Year of Finished Beginnings"; and a "Young Artists Show" at The Nest, formerly Voices Gallery. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Community Open House for the Van Buren Bridge, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library 645 NW Monroe Ave. Community members are invited to learn about the Van Buren Bridge Project and offer input on the design features. Information: http://bit.ly/37TznnJ.
Flash Panel on Iran: "Understanding the U.S.-Iran Conflict", 5 to 7 p.m., Milam Auditorium, Oregon State University, 2520 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Panelists will consist of Professors: Courtney Campbell, Jon Katz, Christopher McKnight Nichols, from the School of History, Philosophy & Religion and Professor Philipp Kneis from the School of Public Policy. Amy Koehlinger, School of History, Philosophy & Religion will be the evening’s moderator. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/512003016097848/.
Online Safety for Kids, 5:30 to 7 p.m., ABC House, 228 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Presentation designed to educate and empower adults/parents to keep children safe in the digital age. Content presented will cover proactivity, how to utilize parental controls, cyber bullying, screen time, online predators and online gaming safety measures. Free. Information: educator@abchouse.org or call 541-926-2203.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Lebanon Community Chorus Choir Call, 6:30 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 3111 S. Main Road, Lebanon. Registration and first rehearsal for the Lebanon Community Chorus’ Spring Pops Concert, “Imagination” are beginning. Rehearsals run from 7 to 9:30 p.m., every Thursday. All singers 18 years of age and older are welcome, regardless of experience. Dues: $20; scholarships available. Information: Carol Sedlacek, 541-401-4606 or Jim Rutledge, 806-341-2328.
Pacific Northwest Gardening Evening Talks: Growing and Using Winter Herbs, 6:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Tricks and hack about gardening presented by the Linn County Master Gardener Association. Janice Gregg will speak on growing and using winter herbs. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PIRYLV.
Dinna Fash Celtic Trio at the Library, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Take a tour of the seven Celtic nations through music and dance. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Q9PffI,
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Back in September.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., OSU Center for Humanities, Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Open to the public. A brief business meeting is followed by a main program at around 7:30 pm. The group's goal is to promote and support fine-art photography in the Willamette Valley. Programs include invited fine-art photographers and member presentations. Guests are welcome.
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Fresh-Pressed Jams featuring Zach White, acoustic, 6 p.m.
Angry Beaver Grill — WLE Presents: Winter Wonderland, Sleepless Nights, 10 p.m., $3 to $5, 21+.
Barsideous Brewing — Onion Machine, Riptides to the Sky, 5 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Freedom Fridays Funky Open Mic featuring Ronni Kay with Dave “The Wave” Floratos, 9 p.m. Free.
Downtown Dog — D.C. Blues, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — 7 p.m., Bryson Skaar and Erik Crew, blues, funk, jazz, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Michael Wren & Company, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
MORE
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Class: "Oil Painting with Don Ross," 10 a.m., Linn County Arts Guild, 605 S. Main St., Lebanon. No experience necessary. All supplies included. Sign up at the gallery. Cost: $50. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3271776979506070/.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts & Coffee: Wool Batting Felting, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Public Library, 1050 Applegate St. A morning of art, crafts, conversation and treats. January’s craft focus will be on felting with wool batting. Ages 16 and up. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Music a la Carte, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: Cellist Victoria Wolff and Sunghee Kim on piano. Information: 541-737-4061.
"Allyship in Academia," 12 to 1:30 p.m., Memorial Union 206, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Guest speaker, Pamela Devan, PhD candidate in sociology at Boston University, will discuss institutional and individual alyship. Pizza and refreshments provided. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2524330777802933/.
Celebrate Corvallis: "Roaring into the '20s," 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Celebrate and recognize the community’s brightest stars, along with accomplishments of community civic volunteers, business leaders and public-spirited citizens. Cost: $70 chamber member; $80 non-member. Information/tickets: http://www.celebratecorvallis.com/.
Winter Rod and Speed Show, 6 to 10 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte E, Albany. Indoor car show. Admission: $9 adults; $6 with nonperishable food item; children eight and under, free. Free parking. Information: http://capitoldragster.com/.
Teen Takeover: Nerf Games and Movie , 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens in 6th through 12th grade, are invited to play Nerf games and match a movie after the library closes its doors for the night. Some nerf gear provided, along with darts and snacks. No registration required. Free. Signed permission slip required. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-takeover-nerf-games-movie-3/.
Deutscher Filmabend: "Bornholmer Strasse" (2014), 6:30 p.m., Oregon State University, 103 Owen Hall, 311 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. German language monthly films series screening sponsored by OSU World Languages and Culture. German with English subtitles. Bring your own popcorn. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2QxXByc.
Family Movie Swim; "The Grinch," 7 to 9 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. Monthly family-friendly movie project poolside. Call for movie details. Regular admission rates apply. Information: https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn/page/special-events.
Improv Smackdown: 2 Towns Ciderhouse vs. Block 15 Brewing, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Corvallis’ top improvisational comedians and performers offer a night of completely made up madcap madness. A competitive improv showcase pitting two teams of improv-ers against each other battling for the funniest performance. Admission: $14 adult; $12 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=108680.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Directed by Timothy John Kelley II and Ken Long, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” by Robert L. Freedman, is a murderous romp, of inheritances, outliving predecessors and love. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18; seniors 60 and over, US Military Veterans, Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
Lunar Ecstatic Dance and Handpan with DJ Saffire, 7:30 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Experiential journey of music and movement for exercise, stress release, celebration and community connection. No moves to learn, all free form dance in a warm, playful, inclusive community. Admission: $12 to $20 per person sliding scale; $7 students with ID, teens or Oregon Trail cardholders; free for children 12 or younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/516739975609996/.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
4 Spirits Distillery — Film Screening: Stink! and post-film discussion, 1 p.m.,
Barsideous Brewing — Oregon Valley Boys, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Citizens of the Universe, heavy funk and Afro beat, 9 p.m. 21+.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — A Beatles Sing-Along: Beatles Unplugged, 8 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playing for Tips: Louis Creed & the Geezer, blues, 8 p.m.
Growler Cafe — Travis Brillon, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — John Sherman, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Dave Dondero, 7 p.m. Donations appreciated.
Old World Deli — Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild: Lose the Blues and Brighten the Night Showcase, 7 to 10 p.m., $5 suggested donation. Information: www.corvallisbellydance.org.
Pig & Olive — Groove Clinic, 10 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — James F. Wright, 7 p.m.
MORE
Winter Rod and Speed Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte E, Albany. Admission: $9 adults; children eight and under, free. Free parking. Information: http://capitoldragster.com/.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Family Music Fun, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Families with children ages birth to five, are invited to a music and movement class led by Marisa, Corvallis Parks & Recreation Music instructor. Family participation is encouraged. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/307risS.
Screening: "Stink!," 1 p.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St. The documentary examines the use of fragrances and chemicals in everyday products. Free. Space is limited, tickets suggested. Information/tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stink-movie-free-community-screening-tickets-85589351053.
Stone Soup, 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Enjoy a marionette puppet performance of “Stone Soup” a tale promoting the virtues of sharing, performed by the Early Childhood Teachers of Corvallis Waldorf School. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1039696789711591/.
Winter Guitar Concert Series: Cameron O’Connor, 3 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
West Coast Swing Weekend Dance, 7 p.m., Women’s Building, OSU, 331 NW 26th St., Corvallis. Intermediate and beginner dance lessons from 7 to 8 p.m., with social dance following. Admission: $5 students; $7 community. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/463423891003122/.
SVER, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. SVER performs Nordic folk music with relentless energy and spark, taking the audience on a fantastic musical journey. Admission: $25 reserved; $20 advance; $25 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Rk74tF.
"Clash of the Cowboys," 7 p.m., Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Cowgirls and Cowboys from the northwest compete in the categories of bareback riding, saddle broncs, barrel racing and bull riding. Admission: $15 advance, $18 at the door; children five and under, free. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2PBpJzQ.
You have free articles remaining.
Corvallis Comedy Night with Todd Barry, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $20. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=43&p=68.
Paul Dresher Ensemble: "Schick Machine," 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Large scale, invented instruments, will fill the stage as composer, percussionist and instrument building Paul Dresher and company, draw the audience into a magical place filled with creative potential. Admission: $30-$35 advance; $35-$40 at the door: $10 OSU students, limit one; $5 CAFA, limit two. Information/tickets: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/paul-dresher-ensemble-schick-machine.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18; seniors 60 and over, US Military Veterans, Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance: The Nettles with Isaac Banner, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Admission: Free, suggested donation, $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — Share Sunday Brunch and silent auction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds go to Linn County Special Olympics.
Block 15 Taproom — Yoga & Beer, 10:15 a.m., $15 Yoga & Beer; $10 Yoga only
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Social Emotional Arts Toolkit Workshop, 10 a.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Workshop participants will be provided with social emotional arts tools for self-care and for living in community and supporting others. Facilitated by Jennifer Tehani Sarreal for adults of all-levels. Registration: $80. Information/registration: https://theartscenter.net/event/social-emotional-arts-toolkit-workshop/.
Emergency Recall Workshop, 12:30 to 2 p.m., SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Hwy. 34, Tangent. Workshop focus will be on positive reinforcement techniques to help your dog learn to come to you. Attendees will learn how to train a solid every-day recall as well as an emergency recall. Cost: $45 for a working spot with dog; $25 to audit, no dog. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/35G04f4.
Landscapes of the Rogue River Wars, 2 p.m., Lakeside Center, Mennonite Village, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany. Photographer Rich Bergeman shares a series of black-and-white landscape photographs inspired by the events that took place during the Rogue River wars of 1851 through 1856. Information: gr.harrison@comcast.net.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18; seniors 60 and over, US Military Veterans, Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
Sundays@3 Concert Series: Fabulous Four-hand Piano Duo, 3 p.m., Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Longtime OSU music faculty members Rebecca Jeffers and Angela Carlson perform a lively concert of music for four hands at one piano. Free. Information: http://goodsamchurch-episcopal.org/sunday-concerts-2018-2019/.
An Evening with David Wilcox, 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The folk singer tells stories full of heart, humor, hope, substance, searching and style. Admission: $30 reserved; $25 advance; $30 at the door. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/33Q4oqr.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance: 71st Birthday Dance, 2 to 5 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Caller: Charlotte Jeskey. Cuer: Jackie Gale. Special guest caller: Jim Voll. Strawberry shortcake served at break. Admission: $6 single; $14 per family. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Deluxe Brewing — Yoga & Beer, 6 p.m., $15 yoga & beer; $10 yoga only
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Keynote Address: Raquel Willis, 11 a.m. to noon, Austin Auditorium, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Corvallis. The activist and Out magazine executive editor is a 2018 Jack Jones Literary Arts Sylvia Rivera Fellow and a thought leader on gender, race and intersectionality. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2M21EQJ.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave., NW, Albany. Third Monday of each month. Detox/retox, all-levels flow class with instructor Cait Gill. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat, if possible. Space is limited; 21+ only, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/deluxe.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. First and third Mondays. Drop in only yoga. Bring your own mat, if possible. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/events/.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
Auditions: "Fly Babies," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. World War II is raging and five young American women, all qualified pilots, lend their skills to the newly created Women Air Force Service Pilots where they find that not all battles are fought overseas. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1113564535457139/.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Trivia: Ninja & Samurai Night, 7 p.m.
MORE
Gearing Up for Gardening Series: A, Bee and Cs of Bee Keeping, 12 to 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Presenter Darren Morgan of Shonnard’s Nursery, will give an introduction to beekeeping. Free. Information: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/.
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Craft Night at the Library: "Book Page Wreath," 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Individuals 16 and older are invited to a night of art, music and conversation. All supplies provided. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/craft-night-corvallis-library/.
"Afro-Futurism and Hope in the Struggle for Liberation," 6 to 7:30 p.m., OSU, 301 Milam Hall, 1024 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Screening and discussion of short Afro-Futurist film, “Pumzi," one of the first science-fiction films produced in Kenya, depicting a future dystopia in Africa. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/507745080093571/.
Military Service Academies Information Night, 6:30 p.m., Santiam Christian, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point; U.S. Coast Guard Academy; and the U.S. Military Academy at Annapolis will be on-hand for an information session in the Map Room, located in the high school building. Air Force and Merchant Marine academy representatives may also be on hand. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/304e1RQ.
Corvallis Community Choir, Winter term rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday beginning Jan. 7, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Winter Term is a great time to explore singing in a choir. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Darkside Cinema Film Noir: "Shock" (1946), 7 pm., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Directed by Alfred Werker and starring Vincent Price, “Shock" follows a psychologically distraught woman committed to a private sanitarium by the man she witnessed commit a murder. Newsreels and cartoons from 1946. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
Auditions: "Fly Babies," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. World War II is raging and five young American women, all qualified pilots, lend their skills to the newly created Women Air Force Service Pilots where they find that not all battles are fought overseas. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1113564535457139/.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Peacock Tavern — Western Wednesday, 9 p.m.
MORE
Health for the 3rd Age, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Mike Waters, Director of Health Promotion at Fitness Over 50, Inc., will talk about health in the 3rd age, the stage of life, generally after retirement. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/563138624484526/,
Family Games & Lego Afternoon, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Philomath Public Library, 1050 Applegate St. Children and their families are invited to an afternoon of games and building with Legos. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
MLK Soul Force, 4:30 to 6 p.m., West Minster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Panelists will discuss how their work, like that of MLK, is inspired by their religious, secular or spiritual identity. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/460732081279089/?active_tab=about.
Land Workshop Series: "Water and Soil," 5 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, Community Room, 55 Academy St. Four part workshop on natural resources, guidance on conservation projects and connect with neighbors in the watershed. Taught by OSU Extension, Oregon Department of Agriculture and other agency partners. Free. Information/registration: www.pfylsswc-2020.eventbrite.com or call 541-990-6654.
Teen Night: Snow Globes, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to make snow globes at the library. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Digital Safety for Kids Ages Two through Seven presentation, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Founder of Living Free Consulting LLC and digital safety expert Melissa Whiteman, will educate and empower parents, caregivers and kids to keep youth safe in the digital age. Childcare provided by Linn-Benton Community College childcare staff. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2t5TujU.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "Fargo" (1996), 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Reality-based crime drama set in Minnesota. A car salesman hires two thugs to kidnap his wife in order to collect on the ransom to pay off his debts. The scheme collapses when a state trooper is shot. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road S.E., Albany. This is a no-cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
Auditions: "Fly Babies," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. World War II is raging and five young American women, all qualified pilots, lend their skills to the newly created Women Air Force Service Pilots where they find that not all battles are fought overseas. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1113564535457139/.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Advocate Storytelling, 7 p.m.
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
"Folded Book Hedgehog Crafternoon," 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Make a folded book hedgehog and add fun paper personalized details. Space and materials are limited. Registration is required to attend. Free. Information/registration; 541-258-4926.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: "A Shared Reading and Learning Experience," 4 to 5 p.m., Waldo Hall room 102, OSU, 256 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Participants will collectively read excerpts from John M. Washington’s, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "I Have a Dream: Writing and Speeches that Changed the World,” and chronologically discuss pivotal points of Dr. King’s life. Free, all are welcome. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/490516838267203/.
"Today’s Quest for Peace and Justice," 4 to 6 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, OSU, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Dr. Linda Marie Richards from the School of HIstory, Philosophy and Religion along with Mahal Miles, Peace and Justice Strategies office intern, will facilitate the conversation on white technological supremacy and the need to abolish nuclear weapons as Dr. King directed. Free and open to the community. Information: http://bit.ly/2RfX574.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“Shrek: The Musical," 7 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Directed by Christy Anders and musical director Brett DeYoung, South Albany High School Theater Arts presents ogre-sized family fun with “Shrek” a great fairy tale that was never told, comes to life. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=13&p=17.
Author Event: Francis Pring-Mill, “In Harmony with the Tao by Francis Pring-Mill, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. The author applies ideas contained in the Tao Te Ching to life in the modern world. Free. Information: https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.calevents.
Lebanon Community Orchestra: "All About the Dance," 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Community concert under the direction of Jean Marshall. Arrangements include Thunder and Lightning, Polka Russian Sailor’s Dance, Nordic Waltz, Country Hoedown and more.Cookies and coffee served. Free. Information: 541-258-4919.