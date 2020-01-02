The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 2-9

Saturday: Contra dance

• Dance: The Alchemists with Erik Weberg provide a rousing soundtrack for a contra dance from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission is $8 to $10 on a sliding scale or $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members. As always, a $1 discount is offered to students who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.

Tuesday: Sci-fi extravaganza

• Film: Otherworldly terror has landed in Cornwall and at the Darkside Theatre in a screening of 1967's "They Came From Beyond Space" (1967), where extraterrestrials take over the minds of some of Earth's top scientists, but, alas, not the era's film critics. Doors open at 6 p.m. for vintage drive-in ads and other treats, followed by the feature. Admission is $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.

Wednesday: Kumu Hina