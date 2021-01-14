The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 14 through 21

Thursday
"World Pianists Series" recitals available for free viewing, corvallispiano.org. Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents "Re-Imagings: A Virtual Piano Festival," now featuring Seattle pianist Robin McCabe and Jacques Despres of Quebec. McCabe, director of the University of Washington School of Music, has made seven concert tours in the Far East. In this recital, she plays Ravel's Sonatine. Since 1978, Despres has performed as soloist with orchestras throughout the world. For the local audience, he has recorded Debussy's Preludes from Books I and II. The festival also features "The Beethoven Project," "Live and Local" and "The Catch a Rising Star Series."
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "The Reason I Jump," "Beasts Clawing at Straws," "Nasrin," "Born to Be," "Loving Vincent," "Museum Town." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Virtual Lunch@Home Artist Talk, noon, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83736188228. Erika Rier and Tamae Frame will speak on their work in the current exhibit "Singular Mythologies" at The Arts Center in Corvallis.
Friday
Virtual poetry reading and conversation, 7 p.m. The Oregon State University Contemplative Studies Initiative and School of Writing, Literature and Film will present "Interrogating the Spirit" with Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani. Mojgani will share poems and facilitate conversation about what it means to be in dialogue with the seen and the unseen. Part of the Visiting Writers Series. For information on joining the event, visit beav.es/jw6.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "The People vs. Agent Orange" Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
"Pandemic as Portal: Creating a Just Future on Earth," 6 p.m., Zoom. This speaker series will run Tuesdays through March 10, and will feature visionary thinkers imagining the post-COVID world. The series, which is free and open to the public, will include a question-and-answer session with the speaker after each talk. This week: Kim Stanley Robinson will present "Some Lessons from the Pandemic for Dealing with Climate Change." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YN1XPxhbRbmgN0tj-KeiVA.
Wednesday
"An Evening with Don Flemons," 5 p.m., online. The Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts will present a conversation and live remote performance with the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. The event is part of the college’s American String Series. Hosted by OSU Director of Popular Music and Performing Arts Bob Santelli, each segment of American Strings is comprised of a conversation and solo performance by artists from a variety of genres. Flemons is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, music scholar, historian and record collector. As part of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, he won a Grammy Award in 2010 for their folk album “Genuine Negro Jig.” His 2018 Grammy Award-nominated album “Dom Flemons Presents Black Cowboys” explored the often overlooked history and folk music traditions of Black cowboys in the West, which he says reflect some of his own family’s legacy. He also has received two Emmy Award nominations. In 2020 he was selected for the prestigious United States Artists Fellowship Award for the traditional arts category, supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. With a repertoire covering more than 100 years of early American popular music, Flemons has earned the moniker “The American Songster.” He is considered an expert player of the banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife and rhythm bones. His latest project, “Prospect Hill: The American Songster Omnibus on Omnivore Recordings,” features the original “Prospect Hill” album, the 2015 EP “What Got Over” and “The Drum Major Instinct,” complete with 12 previously unissued instrumental tracks. Free registration at https://beav.es/JT3 is required to view the performance.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to artists to apply for fellowships: Oregon Humanities, in partnership with Oregon Community Foundation, is accepting applications for the second round of the Fields Artist Fellowship program, offering two years of financial support to Oregon-based artists who are in a pivotal moment or inflection point in their careers. Four artists will be awarded two-year fellowships to advance their artistic practice while developing creative and meaningful ways to address and respond to the opportunity gap in Oregon. The phrase “opportunity gap” refers to widening socioeconomic disparities across Oregon largely determined by the circumstances into which a child is born, such as family circumstances, neighborhoods, educational experiences, and race and ethnicity. During their fellowship terms, Fields Artist Fellows will respond to and explore the opportunity gap in their region, participate in cohort gatherings, and document their experiences and projects. Each fellow will receive $100,000 over the course of the two-year term. In addition, eight finalists will each receive a one-time award of $10,000. Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply, including writers, filmmakers, visual artists, multimedia artists, culture bearers and performance artists. Eligibility requirements: at least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines; at least three years of residence in Oregon (noncontinuous) and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship term (Sept. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2023); and demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15. More information on how to apply is available at www.oregonhumanities.org. A selection committee will review applications and award the fellowships by July.
On view
"Vistas and Vineyards 2020 Juried Show," https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/vistas-and-vineyards-2020-juried-show-virtual-exhibit. Through Jan. 29.
Art by Bill "Gil" Gilmer, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Bold, abstract pandemic-inspired paintings. Through January.
Art by Kellie Murphy, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Through Feb. 7. Abstract paintings mostly inspired by events over the past year.
Paintings by Mary Ridler, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Ridler took inspiration from Aesop's Fables for her show. The acrylic paintings illustrate "The Two Frogs," "The Lion and the Mouse," "The Fox and the Mask," "The Mischievous Dog" and "The Peacock and Juno." Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, by appointment. Masks and social distancing are required.
"Singular Mythologies," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artwork by Tamae Frame and Erika Rier. The self-taught artists show work with deeply personal, singular mythologies and metaphors. Through Feb. 13. COVID-compliant appointment and visitor information is available at www.theartscenter.net. The artists will speak during a Virtual Lunch@Home Artist Talk, noon Thursday, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83736188228.