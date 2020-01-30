The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 30-Feb. 6

Annual Ladies Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Albany Antique Mall, 145 Second St. SW. Have fun in style while enjoying tasty chocolate,good company and great deals. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/313iN2t.

Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.

Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.

Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18; seniors 60 and over, U.S. military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.