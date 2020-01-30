The E arts and entertainment calendar for Jan. 30-Feb. 6

Thursday: Opening reception
• Art: A reception for Dolors Escala's “Works on Paper” exhibit, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Little Gallery on the Oregon State University campus. The artist's work has been described as "pushing the boundaries of engraving." The exhibit runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through March 20. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/feature-story/little-gallery-presents.
Weekend: Swing time
• Dance: Brush up on your Lindy hops and Charlestons as the Corvallis Swing Dance Society celebrates its 10th anniversary with the Corvallis Swing Dance Weekend, three days of events including live bands, special guest DJs and evening and late night dances at various venues throughout the city. Cost: $60 weekend pass; tickets for individual dances sold at the door. Information/tickets: https://weekend.corvallisswing.com/.
Weekend: Candlelight Concert
• Music: You have two opportunities to catch Arioso Chamber Players' "Candlelight Concert," an evening of works by Vaughan Williams, J.S. Bach, and the world premiere of Zach Gulaboff Davis' "The Hue of Darkness." Saturday's concert begins at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Albany, while Sunday's performance begins at 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Corvallis. Admission: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; free, ages 12 and under. Information/tickets: www.ariosonw.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jazz Jam, 9 p.m. Free.
Downtown Dog — Inner Limits, 6 p.m. $10.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
MORE
"Schools’ Out, Theatre’s In," 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Workshops for children ages 7 to 13 cover everything from lighting to puppets to fake food and theater games. Students will need to bring a sack lunch and wear clothes that allow them to move comfortably. Cost: $60 in city; $75 out of city. Information/registration: https://www.majestic.org/.
School’s Out Adventure: "Winter Forest Connections," 9 a.m., Peavy Arboretum Firefighter Memorial Shelter, NW Peavy Arboretum Road, Corvallis. Children are invited to one or two days of discovering the connection between the living and nonliving parts of the forest. Cost: $50 individual days; $90 for both days. Pre- and after-care available. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2RlBJFq.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Postponed: Farmers’ Market Music Makers Lunch Hour Concert, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The planned lunch concert of Farmers Market Music Makers has been postponed. Richard Beham photo exhibit of the “Music Makers” is on view from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Feb. 22. Information: https://theartscenter.net/farmers-market-music-makers/.
University Chorale, noon, Room 204, Benton Hall, Oregon State University, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Opening reception: Dolors Escala: "Works on Paper," 3 to 5 p.m., The Little Gallery, Kidder Hall, Oregon State University, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Opening Beginning with the study of textile design at the Rámon Folch School in Barcelona, Escala developed an interest in art, with particular interest in engraving. The exhibit runs from Jan. 27 through March 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Information: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/feature-story/little-gallery-presents.
CrafterDark: "Enamel Pin Banner," 4 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Children ages 11 to 18 are invited to make an enamel pin banner to display enamel pins. All supplies provided. Space and materials are limited; registration is required. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Culture Night, 4 to 6 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Activities include a language scavenger hunt and stations for making corn-husk dolls and beaded bracelets. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Gv3FS9.
"Kindness Rocks," 6 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Teens and adults are invited to paint kindness rocks. Paint and supplies provided. Free. Information/reservation: http://bit.ly/38qkqd6.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Speaker Series: "Know Your City: Public Safety," 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Speakers Captain Nick Hurley, Support Services; Captain Jason Harvey, Law Enforcement and Lieutenant Joel Goodwin, Community Livability Team, will focus on different aspects of public safety and critical local issues. Free, light refreshments served. Information/reservation: http://bit.ly/2utLJVd. .
FRIDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Fresh-Pressed James: Jazz Fusion Trio, 6 p.m., Free.
Bombs Away Cafe — The Regrettis, Riptides to the Sky, 10 p.m. $5.
Downtown Dog — Mary Cameron, 6 p.m. Closing night (good luck, Teri; may many new adventures await you)
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Rib and Prime Music Friday: J.D. Miller Band, 7 p.m. (Reservations: 541-752-3796)
Imagine Coffee — Joe Jangles, guitar and vocals, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Hilltop Big Band, featuring Sherri Bird on piano and vocals, jazz, swing, Latin, rock, 7:30 p.m.
Peacock — Groove at the Top, DJ Volatile, dance music, 9 p.m.
Pigs & Olive — Sick Monkey, 9;30 p.m., $5.
MORE
School’s Out Adventure: "Winter Forest Connections," 9 a.m., Avery Park, Troop 3 Cabin Scout Lodge, 1986 SW Allen St., Corvallis. Cost: $50 individual days; $90 for both days. Pre- and after-care available. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2RlBJFq.
Willamette Valley Quilt Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Demonstrations and displays; hourly presentations and classes on new techniques and new tools and toys. Admission: $7. Information/tickets: https://willamettevalleyquiltfestival.com/.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Music a la Carte, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Features Sarah Kwak (violin) and Cary Lewis (piano). Information: 541-737-4061.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafternoon, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For children and their families. Free. Information: 541-766-6794.
Locals Live Music Performance, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Student Experience Center, OSU, Room 421, Studio A, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Free, open to the public. Live stream on channel 26. Information: 541-737-6375 or email markie.belcher@oregonstate.edu.
Terry Pratchett’s “Guards! Guards!," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. There are missions of stories in Ankh-Morpork, greatest city on the Discworld, and the City Guard’s job is to stay away from all of them. From the mind of the late Terry Pratchett. Admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=105067.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Robert L. Freedman's “Murder” is a romp of inheritances, outliving predecessors and love. Directed by Timothy John Kelley II and Ken Long. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18; seniors 60 and over, U.S. military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
Best Cellar presents: Rita Brown, with Randy McCoy and Family, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Local singer Rita Brown, soloist and part of groups, The Flow and Crooked Kate will perform; Local musician Randy McCoy and Family will also perform. Admission is “pay what you will.” Children are free. Information: contact Mark Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com.
"Rando Extravagando," 7:30 p.m., Community Room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Sketches and scenes written and performed by Dorrie Board and Michael Winder. Admission: $6. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=43&p=25.
Corvallis Swing Dance Weekend, 8 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. A weekend of jazz music, featuring Hot 5 and dancing in celebration of Corvallis Swing Dance's 10th anniversary. Event includes live bands, special guest DJs, evening and late night dances, snacks and community activities. Cost: $60 weekend pass; tickets for individual dances sold at the door. Information/tickets: https://weekend.corvallisswing.com/.
Dennis Monroe and His Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — 2 Towns Onesie Party featuring DJ Crew, 7 p.m. $20. 21 and over
American Legion Riders Albany — Meet and Greet, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Barsideous Brewing — Lisa Landucci and Steve Peavey, 7 p.m., $10
Bombs Away Cafe — “The Traveler,” featuring The Svens, cowboy surf poetry, 9 p.m. $5 cover.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Crab Fest Fundraiser: live music, great food and raffle, noon to 7 p.m., http://bit.ly/37SNWrO; French Troubadour: Eric John Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playing for Tips: Johnathan Sterling, 8 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Flatt Stanley Incident, acoustic country folk, 7 p.m.
MORE
Mountain Top Mud Bogs February Mud Range, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 38919 S. Ruby Loop, Scio. Weekend of open wheeling. Try your luck on the bounty hole, the new hill’n hole course, and new rock courses. Washing station on site. No alcohol, littering, pets and all vehicles must have cab or cage to enter venue. Admission: $25 drivers; $15 spectators; kids 10 and under enter free. All cash at door. Information: http://bit.ly/2U2yLIW.
"Cars & Coffee," 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Hosted by the Corvallis Historic Auto Club. Free.
Corvallis Indoor Winter Market featuring Dinna Fash Celtic Trio, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11 through April 13, Benton County Fairgrounds, Guerber Hall, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Market offers a wide variety of fine quality crafted items, organically grown vegetables and fruits as well as artisan baked breads. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Marys Peak Orchid Society Annual Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Garland’s Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Break up the winter gray with a brilliant display of orchid flowers. Repotting available for a small fee. Free. Information: jen@oregonwildlife.org.
Beginning Clawhammer Banjo Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., The Fingerboard Extension, 120 NW Second St., Corvallis. Bring a banjo. Suggested donation: $10. Information: Matt Neely, 541-752-5679.
Willamette Valley Quilt Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair and Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Admission: $7. Information/tickets: https://willamettevalleyquiltfestival.com/.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Man with the Yellow Hat: Storytime for Dads and Kids, 11 a.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6793.
Saturday Stories, 11 a.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Philomath Shining Stars 2020 Dance Competition, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St. Local elementary and middle school, Dance With Me dance teams, Pure Energy and Velocity, will compete at the fundraising event to help raise money for the Shining Stars dance team. Admission: $8 adults; $6 seniors and students; under five admitted free. Information: http://bit.ly/2uFeHSg.
"Dungeons & Dragons" Club, noon to 3 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. For seasoned heroes or the newly apprenticed, come for fun and teamwork. Teens ages 13 and up are invited to an afternoon of games, with everything provided to play, including pre-generated characters if you are new. Free. Registration is required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Golden Mitten and the Three Polar Bears Puppet Show, 1 to 2 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. A spinoff tale full of snowy winter fun with Penny’s Puppet Productions. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RXivGl.
Games Day, 2 to 5 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Reconnect with your community and enjoy a wide variety of board, card and video games. Free. Information: https://corvallisbenton.librarycalendar.com/events/games-day.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m., 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
"Celebrate Love at the Carousel," 5:30 to 8 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W, Albany. First Friday sweetheart day with unlimited carousel rides, Valentine’s Day cookie decorating, brass ring toss, candy raffle, photo booth and face painting. Cost: $5 per person. Information: http://bit.ly/3aOvqmB.
Cambodian Student Association Culture Show: Khmer Night 2020, 6 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. A night of cultural performances, food and history. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2utWLtz.
Arioso Chamber Players: "Candlelight Concert," 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW, Albany. Program includes Vaughan Williams “Fantasy on Greensleeves"; J.S. Bach “Concerto for oboe d’amore; Zach Gulaboff Davis world premiere “The Hue of Darkness"; and Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel “Piano Trio, Op. 11,” with guest musician Kirke Campbell on handbells. Admission: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; free, ages 12 and under. Information/tickets: www.ariosonw.org.
Hell on Hooves Rough Stock Rodeo, 7 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding; as well as barrel racing and mutton busting. Admission: $13 advance; $15 at the door; children five and under get in free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RyZ5Zi.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m., Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich at drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Milonga, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW 2nd St. Argentine tango social dance. Entry: $10. Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/OSUArgentineTango/.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
"Rando Extravagando," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre community room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: $6. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=43&p=25.
Terry Pratchett’s “Guards! Guards!," 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=105067.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18; seniors 60 and over, U.S. military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance: Coriolis with Eric Curl, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
Corvallis Swing Dance Weekend featuring Rhythm Sundae, 8 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Cost: $60 weekend pass; tickets for individual dances sold at the door. Information/tickets: https://weekend.corvallisswing.com/.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
MORE
Mountain Top Mud Bogs February Mud Range, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 38919 S. Ruby Loop, Scio. Weekend of open wheeling. Try your luck on the bounty hole, the new hill’n hole course, and new rock courses. Washing station on site. No alcohol, littering, pets and all vehicles must have cab or cage to enter venue. Side by Sides welcome Sunday only, helmets for kids and seat belts for all mandatory. Admission: $25 drivers; $15 spectators; kids 10 and under enter free. All cash at door. Information: http://bit.ly/2U2yLIW.
Terry Pratchett’s “Guards! Guards!, 2:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Admission: $16 adults; $14 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=105067.
Corvallis Swing Dance Afternoon, 2 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. A weekend of jazz music and dancing in celebration of Corvallis Swing Dance 10th anniversary. Cost: $60 weekend pass; tickets for individual dances sold at the door. Information/tickets: https://weekend.corvallisswing.com/.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18; seniors 60 and over, U.S. military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
Arioso Chamber Players Candlelight Concert, 3 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; free, ages 12 and under. Information/tickets: www.ariosonw.org.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. Lessons with caller and instructor Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., Community Room, First Alternative Co-op South, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Acapella oral tradition session open to all, no experience or music background needed. Free. Information: 541-760-3069.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Corvallis Swing Dance Evening, 8 p.m., OSU Women’s Building, 160 SW 26th St., Corvallis. A weekend of jazz music and dancing in celebration of Corvallis Swing Dance 10th anniversary. Cost: $60 weekend pass; tickets for individual dances sold at the door. Information/tickets: https://weekend.corvallisswing.com/.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-3016 or thebestlibrary.net.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Community Building and Equity: What is the role of Ethics in a Post-Truth World, 12 to 1 p.m., Benton County Museum, Moreland Auditorium, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Guest Lecturer John Frohnmayer asks the questions: Can Congress do its work without compelling truth? Most importantly, can a democracy survive without a common understanding of what is called the social contract. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/35dGCpL.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Yoga in the Gallery, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Drop-in-only yoga. Bring your own mat, if possible. Cost: $5 suggested donation. Information: https://theartscenter.net/events/.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
Corvallis Guitar Society meeting: George Benton England, “New Histories Program for 19th Century and Modern Guitars," 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. The soloist and chamber musician performs and teaches guitar and theory at Diller-Quaile School of Music in Greenwich Village. Meet fellow guitarists, perform and/or listen to guitar music. Free; the meeting is open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: Jerry Glaser at 509-207-9144 or jerrygraser@gmail.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
James Gang Pizza — Painted Pallet Paint Night, 5:30 p.m., $35 advance at http://bit.ly/2O7hUAZ, or cash only at the door.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Trivia Schmivia: Robots, 7 p.m.
MORE
Gearing Up for Gardening Series: Soil Sense, 12 to 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Presenter Stefan Seiter, Crop & Soil Science at Oregon State, will offer guidance on getting soil ready for planting and how to conduct and interpret soil test results. Free. Information: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/.
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Maker Club, 4 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Makers of all ages are invited to explore technology and creativity with experiments with circuit building, robot programming and other forms of creation. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Winter OSU Gallery Walk, 4 to 7 p.m., Oregon State University, main campus, Corvallis. On campus galleries remain open for the evening for self-guided tours. Participating galleries include: Memorial Union Gallery, Fairbanks Gallery, The Little Gallery in Kidder Hall, Stand Gallery, Valley Library, and the Giustina Gallery in LaSells Stewart Center. Free and open to the public. Parking is permit free on campus after 5 p.m. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/event/winter-osu-gallery-walk.
Digital Safety for Kids and Teens (8 to 17), 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Founder of Living Free Consulting, LLC and digital safety expert Melissa Whiteman, will present on understanding tech culture, social media, technology’s impact on the developing brain, cyberbullying, video games, online predators, screen time and internet addiction. Childcare provided by Linn-Benton Community College childcare staff. Free. Information: 541-766-6794.
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: "Creature from the Haunted Sea" (1961), 6 pm., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. A crook decides to bump off members of his inept crew, blaming their deaths on a legendary sea creature, not knowing that the creature is real. Doors open at 6 p.m. for vintage drive-in ads and other treats; feature begins at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Information: https://darksidecinema.com.
Corvallis Community Choir, Winter term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. This non-audition secular choir is dedicated to spreading joy through singing. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — The Irrelevant Podcast’s Comedy Open Mic, 6 p.m. Free.
MORE
Mother Goose Asks “Why?”, 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Special themed story time with hands-on activities encouraging science, literacy and math exploration. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Kids Craft Day, 4 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Children are invited to make crafts at the library. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Land Workshop Series: Agricultural Lands and Action Planning, 5 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, Community Room, 55 Academy St. Four part workshop on natural resources, guidance on conservation projects and connect with neighbors in the watershed. Taught by OSU Extension, Oregon Department of Agriculture and other agency partners. Free. Information/registration: www.pfylsswc-2020.eventbrite.com or call 541-990-6654.
Reading and Author Talk: "Why Do They Hate Us? Making Peace with the Muslim World," 6 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Author Steve Slocum, will discuss his book and his mission to dispel rumors and myths about Muslims while shedding light on Islam’s peaceful mainstream. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2tQQRlP.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Majestic Playwright’s Lab, 6:30 p.m., Community Room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Playwrights can present, share and discuss their new plays with other playwrights, actors, directors and community members. Information: majestic.org.
Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia Albany Youth Orchestra Winter Concert, 6:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, LBCC, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. First winter group concert will include students from all levels. First year to advanced students will perform. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2T6bDIM.
Susan J. McGregor Memorial Lecture: Ashleigh Shelby Rosette, PhD, “Intersectionality at Work," 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 975 SW 26th St. Corvallis. Professor Rosette, from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, will address the differences among women’s experiences in the workforce. Free, registration requested. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/36GW1zr.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "Beverly Hills Cop" (1984), 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Eddie Murphy stars as Axel Foley, an unconventional, rebellious cop from Detroit, digging into Hollywood’s art world for the killer of his childhood buddy. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies.html.
Gumbo, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Oregon original live music. Free. Information: joecasprowiak@comcast.net.
Open Mic, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 N.E. Hill St., Albany. Musicians, comedians, poets and spoken word artists are welcome to come share original material. Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Purchase of an alcoholic beverage or food item is required to play. Information: 818-281-2330.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
MORE
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
"Rock Art with Mrs. Rocktastic," 1 to 2 p.m., Sweet Home Oregon Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 1575 Main St. Mrs. Rocktastic of Garfield Mesa Rocks, will lead a class on the Valentine’s Day Rock Pour. Supplies provided. Cost: $20. Information/registration: http://www.sweethomechamber.com/.
Artists Reception: "Marine Food Webs: Drifters to Swimmers," 5 to 7:30 p.m., Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 975 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibition by Pacific Northwest regional artists, encouraging dialog related to the importance of sustaining and preserving the ocean food web, from the microscopic plankton to those that consume them. Art features marine life “under the sea.” Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36X6G9C.
Artist Meetup, 5:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artists, writers, musicians or creative types looking for community and feedback are invited to enjoy snacks, offer and receive critiques on current works as well as lively conversation. All welcome. Information: http://bit.ly/2U6bNQY.
Annual Ladies Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Albany Antique Mall, 145 Second St. SW. Have fun in style while enjoying tasty chocolate,good company and great deals. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/313iN2t.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Admission: $14 general; $11 juniors under 18; seniors 60 and over, U.S. military veterans and Oregon Trail Card holders. Information/tickets: http://www.albanycivic.org/shows/gentlemans-guide/.
Corvallis Folklore Society presents: Jim Malcolm and Susie Malcolm from Scotland, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 West Hills Road, Corvallis. The 2004 Scotland Songwriter of the Year and three-time Scots Singer of the Year nominee, Jim Malcolm, along with his partner, Susie Malcolm, offer a musical tour through Scotland. Admission: $20 advance; $22 at the door. Information/tickets: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/jim-susie-malcolm-2020/.
Open Source Improv, 9 p.m., Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Free. Information: opensourceimprov3000@gmail.com.
Funk Jam, 9 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. First Thursdays at Bombs Away Café. Free. Information: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.