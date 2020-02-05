The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 6-13

Galentine’s Day Cardmaking, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Girls and girl-identified youth are invited to celebrate the awesome women in their lives by crafting handmade Valentine’s Day cards. Card making supplies and cookies will be provided. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-730-4356 or visit www.opheliasplace.net/galentines-day.

Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.

Valentine’s Dance, 5 p.m., Oak Heights Elementary School, 605 Elms St., Sweet Home. A family, non-romantic dance for all the little sweethearts. Dress up, dance, enjoy snacks and Valentine’s Day gifts. HappyHour Photo Booth will be available for photos. Public welcome. Admission: $1. Information: http://bit.ly/37ZHIa0/.