The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 13-20

Cornerstone Community Exhibit and Lecture: Altered Records, 5 to 8 p.m., PreAtomic Records, 425 SW Madison, Corvallis. Artist in residence Johnny Beaver and participants from the Cornerstone Community Access Program, will exhibit altered record albums in the bins of PreAtomic Records. Event features albums contributed by each participant, with the opportunity to meet future artist Johnny Beaver and Corvallis artist Andrew Myers, who will lecture on his works from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OK3K90.

Locals Live Music Performance, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Student Experience Center, OSU, Room 421, Studio A, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Every Friday live concert by local artists in OMN’s Studio A. Free, open to the public. Live stream on channel 26. Information: 541-737-6375 or email markie.belcher@oregonstate.edu.

Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.

Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.