The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 20-27

Thursday: 'The Capper Trap'

• Theater: Laughs abound in this madcap production presented by the Lebanon Association for Theater Arts. The Matthew K. Begbie farce follows crafty criminals as they take on a blundering wealthy family. Want classic slapstick? Here you go. Mistaken identities? Check. Fast entrances? Blink and you'll miss 'em. "The Capper Trap" runs from Feb. 20-22 in the auditorium at Lebanon High School. General admission is $10 general, $8 for students and seniors. Information: https://lafta.webs.com/.

Weekend: Raise the woof

• Event: If you need a break this weekend, take paws (or insert your own terrible canine-related pun here) for the Linn County Kennel Club Show, set Friday through Sunday at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. The event features two days of conformation, obedience and rally, with three days of agility. Oh, and lots and lots of awesome dogs. Information: http://www.onofrio.com/plist/linn1pl.pdf.

Saturday: Red Room