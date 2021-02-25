The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 25 through March 4

Thursday

Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Mafia Inc.," "Truth to Power: The Revolutionary Message of System of a Down's Serj Tankian," "Heartworn Highways," "Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words," "Lapsis, "Two of Us," "The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations," "Night Shift," "A Glitch in the Matrix," "Coming Home Again." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.

"Race: Violence, Oppression, Forgiveness," https://corvallispiano.org/copi_events/wider-visions-drury. In honor of Black History Month, watch pianist Stephen Drury's recital free of charge. Recorded in Boston for Corvallis-OSU Piano International, this program of words and music winds from a late afternoon in Memphis with a foreboding hint of the violence to come, through the riots initiated over 100 years earlier by pro-slavery forces, to an intimate personal confession of an acknowledged racist history. Among his honors, Drury was a prize winner in the Carnegie Hall/Rockefeller Foundation Competitions in American Music, and the United States Information Agency twice selected him for its Artistic Ambassador program. The digital concert hall of "Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival" also features recitals in its "World Pianists," "Beethoven Project," "Live and Local" and "Catch A Rising Star Series" categories.