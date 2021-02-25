The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 25 through March 4

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Mafia Inc.," "Truth to Power: The Revolutionary Message of System of a Down's Serj Tankian," "Heartworn Highways," "Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words," "Lapsis, "Two of Us," "The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations," "Night Shift," "A Glitch in the Matrix," "Coming Home Again." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"Race: Violence, Oppression, Forgiveness," https://corvallispiano.org/copi_events/wider-visions-drury. In honor of Black History Month, watch pianist Stephen Drury's recital free of charge. Recorded in Boston for Corvallis-OSU Piano International, this program of words and music winds from a late afternoon in Memphis with a foreboding hint of the violence to come, through the riots initiated over 100 years earlier by pro-slavery forces, to an intimate personal confession of an acknowledged racist history. Among his honors, Drury was a prize winner in the Carnegie Hall/Rockefeller Foundation Competitions in American Music, and the United States Information Agency twice selected him for its Artistic Ambassador program. The digital concert hall of "Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival" also features recitals in its "World Pianists," "Beethoven Project," "Live and Local" and "Catch A Rising Star Series" categories.
"Music to Save Earth's Songs," 6 p.m., https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/feature-story/music-save-earth-s-songs. The Spring Creek Project at Oregon State University is offering 20 four-minute concerts that weave music and the spoken word to celebrate the creatures that fill the air with sound: frogs, wolves, songbirds, grizzly bears — and to inspire action to save them. The series is based on a new book by Kathleen Dean Moore, "Earth's Wild Music." Videos are being released Mondays and Thursdays now through March. Each concert focuses on a single animal and features a selection from the book read by a well-known writer, with a musical response.
Saturday
Majestic Readers' Theatre Company presents "If I Forget." This play questions what it means to be Jewish in the United States at the end of the 20th century. Saturday and Sunday; follow-up discussion with ticket holders on Tuesday at https://www.majestic.org/post/if-i-forget-discussion-and-talk-back. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/mrtcforget.
Sunday
"Winter Concert," 3 p.m., mu.oregonstate.edu/live or www.osusymphony.org. Free performance by the Corvallis-OSU Symphony from the LaSells Stewart Center. The Symphony String Ensemble, directed by Elliana Phillips, will live-stream Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony, Op. 110, and the first movement of the Octet for Strings by Mendelssohn. The Symphony Brass Ensemble, directed by Larry Johnson, will present a prerecorded performance of Tomasi’s Fanfares Liturgiques. The Symphony Woodwind Ensemble will be live-streamed, directed by Marlan Carlson, and will play excerpts from Mozart’s Serenade No. 12 in c minor, K. 388; excerpts from Beethoven’s Octet for Winds, Op. 103; and Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance No. 9, Op. 72, No.1.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
"Pandemic as Portal: Creating a Just Future on Earth," 6 p.m., Zoom. This speaker series will run Tuesdays through March 10, and will feature visionary thinkers imagining the post-COVID world. The series, which is free and open to the public, will include a question-and-answer session with the speaker after each talk. This week: Kim Stanley Robinson will present "Some Lessons from the Pandemic for Dealing with Climate Change." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YN1XPxhbRbmgN0tj-KeiVA.
"In the Quick" book launch with Kate Hope Day and Lindsey Lee Johnson, 7 p.m., Zoom. Presented by Grass Roots Books & Music. Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jwrlAMiyTTqmdcfYyeDoCw.
On view
"The Howland Community Open Exhibition," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Art by residents of Benton and Linn counties, of all ages and accomplishments. The self-taught artists show work with deeply personal, singular mythologies and metaphors. Through April 17. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. COVID-compliant appointment and visitor information is available at www.theartscenter.net.
"Artist in Residence Studio Exhibition," Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Artist Accelerator Prgoram at the center will feature the work of the six resident artists in a variety of media: Eileen Hinckle, Cora Freyer, Citalomina Xochital Rios, Jess Felix, Caitlin Rose and Jill Meyer. Through March 27.
"Black in Oregon: 1840-1870," first floor gallery, Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artifacts and photos from the society's collection, some of which have never been displayed. A traveling exhibition developed by the Oregon Black Pioneers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
"No Shrinking Violets," Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. The quilt artists of High Fiber Diet, an organization of fiber and fabric artists of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, have created this exhibition to express their passion for the color purple. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. The new museum is now open with capacity of six visitors per hour. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Fridays through Sundays. Reservations required; advance tickets available at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com; $5 adult admission charged at the door; bring your ticket. Admission is free for those under 18, and students with valid ID.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.