The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 18 through 25

Thursday
Majestic Chamber Music presents "Vivaldi," through Friday. Includes local student performers. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/mcmvivaldi.
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Night Shift," "A Glitch in the Matrix," "Coming Home Again," "Boy," "Coup 53, "The Salt of Tears," "Identifying Features," "Sol," "My Rembrandt." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"Framing Catastrophe," 4 p.m., online. The Oregon State University School of Writing, Literature and Film presents a conversation with American screenwriter, producer and director Scott Z. Burns. Burns is best known for his screenplays "Contagion," "The Bourne Ultimatum," "The Informant!" and "Side Effects," and for producing the Academy Award-winning climate documentary "An Inconvenient Truth." To join the event, visit beav.es.jwp.
"Music to Save Earth's Songs," 6 p.m., https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/feature-story/music-save-earth-s-songs. The Spring Creek Project at Oregon State University is offering 20 four-minute concerts that weave music and the spoken word to celebrate the creatures that fill the air with sound: frogs, wolves, songbirds, grizzly bears — and to inspire action to save them. The series is based on a new book by Kathleen Dean Moore, "Earth's Wild Music." Videos are being released Mondays and Thursdays now through March. Each concert focuses on a single animal and features a selection from the book read by a well-known writer, with a musical response.
Friday
Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents "Transmission," a multimedia video that provides reflections on the COVID-19 panemic in words and music. The video was created and produced for "Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival" by award-winning pianist and composer Sila Shaman and her husband, Jeffrey, an infectious disease epidemiologist once at Oregon State University but currently at Columbia University in New York. Shaman explained that the video was created out of the need to "make sense of all the sudden changes that the pandemic brought to our lives." It can be watched free of charge at corvallispiano.org/widervisions.
Majestic Theatre presents "Suggestions Only Improv," live participation on Facebook. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/fnfsoi.
Saturday
Majesticpiece Theatre presents "Sherlock Holmes." Featuring a female Sherlock. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/mtsherlock.
Author talk, 6 p.m., Zoom. Grass Roots Books & Music will host a visit with Kathleen Dean Moore, author of "Earth's Wild Music." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_suRPbzoyTPmGC0U43OoAXQ.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
"Pandemic as Portal: Creating a Just Future on Earth," 6 p.m., Zoom. This speaker series will run Tuesdays through March 10, and will feature visionary thinkers imagining the post-COVID world. The series, which is free and open to the public, will include a question-and-answer session with the speaker after each talk. This week: Kim Stanley Robinson will present "Some Lessons from the Pandemic for Dealing with Climate Change." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YN1XPxhbRbmgN0tj-KeiVA.
Wednesday
A Displaced Wonderland: a remote directive: An interactive ZOOM performance with/by those affiliated with Cornerstone Associate's Living Studios daily virtual Zoom programs (part of SOUNDBOX FOUR: A ZOOM OF ONES OWN). Join our live streaming Zoom: Wed. Feb. 24, 2021, 2:30 – 2:45PM PST https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89761376049?pwd=cm12UXRyVGRjS2xIckdrMXMzeEpZdz09
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to artists to apply for fellowships: Oregon Humanities, in partnership with Oregon Community Foundation, is accepting applications for the second round of the Fields Artist Fellowship program, offering two years of financial support to Oregon-based artists who are in a pivotal moment or inflection point in their careers. Four artists will be awarded two-year fellowships to advance their artistic practice while developing creative and meaningful ways to address and respond to the opportunity gap in Oregon. The phrase “opportunity gap” refers to widening socioeconomic disparities across Oregon largely determined by the circumstances into which a child is born, such as family circumstances, neighborhoods, educational experiences, and race and ethnicity. During their fellowship terms, Fields Artist Fellows will respond to and explore the opportunity gap in their region, participate in cohort gatherings, and document their experiences and projects. Each fellow will receive $100,000 over the course of the two-year term. In addition, eight finalists will each receive a one-time award of $10,000. Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply, including writers, filmmakers, visual artists, multimedia artists, culture bearers and performance artists. Eligibility requirements: at least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines; at least three years of residence in Oregon (noncontinuous) and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship term (Sept. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2023); and demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns. Applications will be accepted through Monday. More information on how to apply is available at www.oregonhumanities.org. A selection committee will review applications and award the fellowships by July.
On view
"Singular Mythologies," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artwork by Tamae Frame and Erika Rier. The self-taught artists show work with deeply personal, singular mythologies and metaphors. Through Saturday. COVID-compliant appointment and visitor information is available at www.theartscenter.net.
Pottery by Dennis Johanson, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Johanson's current work investigates new possibilities using different mediums such as porcelain, copper and repurposed mahogany. Through Sunday. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment. Masks and social distancing are required; the number of visitors at any one time will be limited.
"Artist in Residence Studio Exhibition," Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Artist Accelerator Prgoram at the center will feature the work of the six resident artists in a variety of media: Eileen Hinckle, Cora Freyer, Citalomina Xochital Rios, Jess Felix, Caitlin Rose and Jill Meyer. Through March 27.
"Black in Oregon: 1840-1870," first floor gallery, Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Artifacts and photos from the society's collection, some of which have never been displayed. A traveling exhibition developed by the Oregon Black Pioneers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
"No Shrinking Violets," Benton County Historical Society & Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. The quilt artists of High Fiber Diet, an organization of fiber and fabric artists of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, have created this exhibition to express their passion for the color purple. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only six visitors will be allowed in the museum at one time. All must wear a mask, give contact information and follow Oregon Health Authority social distancing guidelines. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through April 17.
Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. The new museum opens Friday with capacity of six visitors per hour. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Fridays through Sundays. Reservations required; advance tickets available at https://corvallismuseum.simpletix.com; $5 adult admission charged at the door; bring your ticket. Admission is free for those under 18, and students with valid ID.