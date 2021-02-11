The E arts and entertainment calendar for Feb. 11 through 18

Thursday
Darkside Virtual Cinema: "Night Shift," "A Glitch in the Matrix," "Coming Home Again," "Boy," "Coup 53, "The Salt of Tears," "Identifying Features," "Sol," "My Rembrandt." Tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
"Music to Save Earth's Songs," 6 p.m., https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/feature-story/music-save-earth-s-songs. The Spring Creek Project at Oregon State University is offering 20 four-minute concerts that weave music and the spoken word to celebrate the creatures that fill the air with sound: frogs, wolves, songbirds, grizzly bears — and to inspire action to save them. The series is based on a new book by Kathleen Dean Moore, "Earth's Wild Music." Videos are being released Mondays and Thursdays now through March. Each concert focuses on a single animal and features a selection from the book read by a well-known writer, with a musical response.
Friday
Corvallis-OSU Piano International has added a performance by New York artist William Wolfram to its Beethoven Project, part of "Re-Imaginings: A Virtual Piano Festival." Viewing is free at corvallispiano.org. Wolfram plays two sonatas, including the popular "Moonlight." Wolfram, a silver medalist at the William Kapell and Naumburg International Piano Competitions, and a bronze medalist at the Tchaikovsky Piano Competition, is an active concerto soloist and records on the Naxos label. Other performances by great pianists are available on the same website.
Saturday
"With Love, From Me to You," 7 p.m., livestreamed on YouTube. Cabaret-style solo Valentine concert by Karen Sikich benefiting Confluence: The Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus. Information: www.misssmithpresents.com/events.
Sunday
Corvallis Repertory Singers "Maestro Moment" online conversation, 3 p.m., Zoom. The guest is San Diego musician Steph Johnson, who co-founded the Voices of Our City Choir, featuring people who are homeless. The choir was a semifinalist last year on "America's Got Talent." The Zoom conversation, led by Repertory Singers Artistic Director Steven Zielke, is free, but registration is required at http://bit.ly/39xm9kj. Information: https://repsing.org.
Tuesday
Hoolyeh folk dancing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Contact Denis White at capeblanco@peak.org for playlists and details for joining broadcasts. Information: https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/calendar/.
"Pandemic as Portal: Creating a Just Future on Earth," 6 p.m., Zoom. This speaker series will run Tuesdays through March 10, and will feature visionary thinkers imagining the post-COVID world. The series, which is free and open to the public, will include a question-and-answer session with the speaker after each talk. This week: Kim Stanley Robinson will present "Some Lessons from the Pandemic for Dealing with Climate Change." Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YN1XPxhbRbmgN0tj-KeiVA.
Wednesday
"An Evening with Blues Artist Shemekia Copeland," 5 p.m., webcast. Part of the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts "American Strings" series. Hosted by OSU Director of Popular Music and Performing Arts Bob Santelli, each segment of "American Strings" is comprised of a conversation with and a solo performance by an artist from any of a variety of genres. Copeland blends blues, R&B and Americana into her sound. A three-time Grammy Award nominee, she has performed all over the world. The webcast is free to view, but registration at https://beav.es/jdz is required.
Thursday
"Framing Catastrophe," 4 p.m., online. The Oregon State University School of Writing, Literature and Film presents a conversation with American screenwriter, producer and director Scott Z. Burns. Burns is best known for his screenplays "Contagion," "The Bourne Ultimatum," "The Informant!" and "Side Effects," and for producing the Academy Award-winning climate documentary "An Inconvenient Truth." To join the event, visit beav.es.jwp.
Calls to artists
Call to artists: Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Call to artists to apply for fellowships: Oregon Humanities, in partnership with Oregon Community Foundation, is accepting applications for the second round of the Fields Artist Fellowship program, offering two years of financial support to Oregon-based artists who are in a pivotal moment or inflection point in their careers. Four artists will be awarded two-year fellowships to advance their artistic practice while developing creative and meaningful ways to address and respond to the opportunity gap in Oregon. The phrase “opportunity gap” refers to widening socioeconomic disparities across Oregon largely determined by the circumstances into which a child is born, such as family circumstances, neighborhoods, educational experiences, and race and ethnicity. During their fellowship terms, Fields Artist Fellows will respond to and explore the opportunity gap in their region, participate in cohort gatherings, and document their experiences and projects. Each fellow will receive $100,000 over the course of the two-year term. In addition, eight finalists will each receive a one-time award of $10,000. Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply, including writers, filmmakers, visual artists, multimedia artists, culture bearers and performance artists. Eligibility requirements: at least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines; at least three years of residence in Oregon (noncontinuous) and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship term (Sept. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2023); and demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns. Applications will be accepted through Monday. More information on how to apply is available at www.oregonhumanities.org. A selection committee will review applications and award the fellowships by July.
On view
"Singular Mythologies," The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artwork by Tamae Frame and Erika Rier. The self-taught artists show work with deeply personal, singular mythologies and metaphors. Through Saturday. COVID-compliant appointment and visitor information is available at www.theartscenter.net.
Pottery by Dennis Johanson, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Johanson's current work investigates new possibilities using different mediums such as porcelain, copper and repurposed mahogany. Through Feb. 21. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment. Masks and social distancing are required; the number of visitors at any one time will be limited.
"Artist in Residence Studio Exhibition," Corrine Woodman Gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The Artist Accelerator Prgoram at the center will feature the work of the six resident artists in a variety of media: Eileen Hinckle, Cora Freyer, Citalomina Xochital Rios, Jess Felix, Caitlin Rose and Jill Meyer. Through March 27.