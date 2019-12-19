The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec. 19-26

Weekend: 'A Christmas Carol'
• Theater: The Albany Civic Theater's production of Charles Dickens' classic tale of holiday redemption completes its run with performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. Chuck Skinner stars as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, with David Dahlgren as Bob Cratchit. Director Josh Anderson helps bring the traditional story to life. For information: albanycivic.org.
Thursday: Author visit
• Books: Paul Turner, co-owner and operator of Corvallis' Darkside Cinema, will be on hand at Grass Roots Books & Music in Corvallis to read from his debut novel, “*footnotes,” which examines a young woman's suicide and its effects on three generations of people. Turner is also the author of two books of autobiographical essays, whose titles are too long for this space but are more than worth your time (keywords: "Prancing Lavender Bunnies" and "Dodging the Butterfly Nets"). Information: http://bit.ly/2VFlp2L.
Sunday: Fall recital
• Music: "Make a Joyful Noise Music Studios" invites audiences to hear an array of musical instruments and styles performed by young musicians. The show begins at 6 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church of Albany. A reception will follow with refreshments. Information: http://bit.ly/2PVQQ7H.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Comedy Open Mic Irreverent Podcast, 8 p.m., $5.
Downtown Dog — Lisa Landucci with Nathan Olsen, 6 p.m. $10.
Front Street Bar & Grill — Thursday Night Trivia, 7 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Schmizza Pizza House — Ty Curtis, 6:30 p.m.
MORE
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
December Potluck: Holiday Favorites and Festive Sweater Contest, noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon Oregon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Area seniors, 50 and older, are invited to bring a holiday dish to share, dress in your best holiday outfit and enter the festive sweater contest. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YVMAcy.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all-comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Artist Reception: Mike Bergen, “Our Town - Corvallis”, 4 to 8 p.m., Art in the Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St., Corvallis. Reception for local artist, Mike Bergen, displaying paintings and drawings in varied mediums including oil, watercolor, gouache and ink. Refreshments served. Free. Information: http://www.artinthevalley.net.
CEI ArtWorks Annual Holiday Exhibit, 4 to 8 p.m., CEI ArtWorks, 408 SW Monroe St., Corvallis. Features works by Matt Conklin, Kurt Fisk, Patrick Hackleman and all participating CEI ArtWorks artists. Exhibit to run through Jan. 13. Free. Information: jen@CEIworks.org.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Every third Thursdays Corvallis’ art galleries stay open late and artists take over the city. This month’s art walk will feature ceramic artist, Madalynn Massey; drawings by Kurt Fisk; sculptor Matt Conklin; multimedia artist Mike Bergen and Clay Lohmann’s exhibit, “Simple Simon” at the Truckenbrod Gallery. Information: facebook.com/CorvallisArtsWalk or http://www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Learn American Sign Language, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Community wide American Sign Language class Thursday evenings through December, for all ages and learning levels; beginners and experts welcome. Flexible course with changes made according to need and requests. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2REaFD1.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Get Crafty: Handmade Journals, 6 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Adults and teens are invited to join the library staff in making handmade journals from recycled and new materials. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YJ7ETy.
Northwest Banjo Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St., Corvallis. There is no cover charge. Information: 541-757-2727.
Mommy and Me Holiday Follow Along, 6:30 p.m., Splatterbox, 131 Montgomery St. NE, Abany. Professional art supplies with pre-traced picture. All ages from five up are welcome. Water, coffee, hot chocolate and hot cider will be available. Cost: $50 per couple. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/38pslIk.
"A Christmas Carol" in Prose, 6:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. Enjoy a dramatic recitation of Charles Dickens’ public reading version of “A Christmas Carol” performed by Man of Words Theatre. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2PwZh9s.
Author Event: An evening with Paul Turner, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books, 227 SW Second St., Corvallis. Builder and co-owner of the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis, is releasing his first novel “*footnotes,” which examines the suicide of a young woman and how the act affects three generations of people with whom she shared her life. The author will be reading from and signing books. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2VFlp2L.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Corvallis Old-Time Appalachian Music Jam, 7 to 9:30 p.m., third Thursdays, Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Back in September.
Chintimini Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. A program of fun and festive holiday favorites with a touch of jazz. A concert for all ages. Admission: $17 prime; $15 non-prime adult; $13 non-prime senior and student. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2RFUXXS.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. SW. Directed by Josh Anderson, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, is the well-loved tale of redemption and how a lonely, grumpy old man’s heart can be changed by the power of Christmas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and children. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2rQb0rm.
“Wizard People, Dear Corvallis,” 7:30 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A dramatic re-imagining of Brad Neeley’s underground cult classic, “Wizard People, Dear Reader.” complete with a live narrator and band. Unique event for lovers of surreal theater, "Rocky Horror" midnight shows and possibly even Harry Potter, with a costume contest. Event is 21+ and not appropriate for children. Admission: $10 advance; $15 at the door. Information: http://bit.ly/38tIdtm.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Freedom Fridays Open Mic, 9 a.m. Free.
Downtown Dog — DRTR, 6 p.m. $5.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Thormahlens, harps and Christmas sing-along, 7 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Old World Deli — Accordioso, Corvallis Accordion Club, Christmas & Holidays songs with sing-a-long, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Peacock — Groove, hip hop, rock, electro pop, 9 p.m.
Pig & Olive — Cold Static, 10 p.m., $5.
The Lobby — Holiday Bazaar, 5 to 8 p.m., jewelry, crafts, homegoods.
MORE
Art Adventures in the Wild, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison, Corvallis. Adventurers can take inspiration for art made with natural materials. Local teaching artists, will direct children ages 7 to 12 on the stewardship of natural resources, while creating artwork from recycled, natural and sustainable materials. Cost: $100 per student; scholarships available. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2rAFptq/
Northwest Duals Wrestling Tournament, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Annual two-day high school duals style wrestling tournament hosted by West Albany High School. Fundraiser for program support. Admission: $8 general single day; $13 two-day general; $5 students and seniors single day; $8 students and seniors two-day.; youth under five free. Information: http://northwestduals.com/tournament-info/.
Carols & Cocoa, 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Area seniors, 50 years and older are invited to join the dulcimer group in the warmth of the building and sing along. Hot cocoa and coffee available to warm up the vocal cords. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2rWPiCr.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts & Coffee: Winter Crafts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Adults ages 16 and up are invited for art, crafts, conversation, music and treats. December winter crafts include baseball snowmen, tealight snowmen and paper stars. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Winter Break Fun: Cookie Decorating, 2 to 3 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children, along with their families, are invited to decorate a cookie at the library. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36Pwhkj.
Horse-Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 to 9 p.m., Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. W, Albany. Old fashioned Christmas caroling on a horse-drawn wagon through the Monteith historic district homes decorated in their holiday best. Songbooks and bells provided. Tours leave every 45 minutes. Reservations required. Information/reservations: 541-928-0911.
Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service, 5:30 p.m., Signs of Victory Ministries, 1100 Jackson St. SE, Albany. Honoring and remembering the Homeless that died in 2019 during the longest night of the year and the first day of winter. Complimentary refreshments following the ceremony. Information: Dina Eldridge, 541-928-6335 ext. 324 or visit http://bit.ly/38TIuGz.
"Star Wars" Meet and Greet, 6 p.m., Kuhn Cinema, 668 S. Main St., Lebanon. The Star Wars troupe will be visiting the Kuhn Cinema for the opening weekend of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Admission: $8 adults; $6 seniors; $7 children two through 12. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2PPZ8hs.
Friends Night on the Wheel, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Calapooia Clay, 1533 Seventh Ave. SE, Albany. Workshop offers and opportunity to try the potter’s wheel with instruction. Great for a date night or group of friends. Cost: $35 individual; $65 for two. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2szbEdk.
Teen Takeover: Nightmare Before Christmas, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens sixth through 12th grade are invited to play games, make a DIY phone case and watch “Nightmare Before Christmas.” Signed permission form required. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2EpECii.
Family Christmas Sing-Along, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sharon and Dave Thormahlen along with Audrey Perkins, John Bliss and Erin Zaremba invite families to a Christmas Sing-along with donation going to Community Outreach. Song sheets provided. Free.
Family Movie Swim: "The Grinch," 7 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. Family friendly movie projected pool side. All ages welcome. Regular admission rates apply. Information: http://bit.ly/2ORgFXl.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. SW. Directed by Josh Anderson, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, is the well-loved tale of redemption and how a lonely, grumpy old man’s heart can be changed by the power of Christmas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and children. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2rQb0rm.
Chintimini Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Light up the holiday season with a program of fun and festive holiday favorites and a touch of jazz. Admission: $17 prime; $15 non-prime adult; $13 non-prime student and senior. Information/tickets: https://www.majestic.org/.
Lunar Ecstatic Dance with Cornflower at Corvallis, 7:30 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Special live music ecstatic dance experience with special guest Cornflower, a solo-vocal, live-looping, ecstatic dance musician from Ashland. Admission: $12 to $20 sliding scale general; $7 students with ID; free, children under 12. Information: http://www.ecstaticdancecorvallis.com/faqs.html.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., first and third Fridays, 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m., Meet’n Place Tavern, 1150 Main St., Philomath. Admission is free. The bar is 21 and over. Information, call 541-929-3130.
SATURDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Lisa Landucci Christmas Show, 7 p.m. $15.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Santa, 5 to 8 p.m.; Playing for Tips: Carlin Schneider, 8 p.m.
Corvallis Elks — Free Kids Christmas Party, 1 p.m.
Downtown Dog — Melody Guy, 6 p.m. $10.
Growler Cafe — Johnathan Sterling, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Michael Wren & Company, Christmas music, 7 p.m.
Interzone Cafe — Unseen Signs Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Old World Deli — Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild: Winter Holiday Showcase, 7 p.m. $5 donation. Information: www.corvallisbellydance.org.
MORE
Northwest Duals Wrestling Tournament, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Annual two-day high school duals style wrestling tournament hosted by West Albany High School. Fundraiser for program support. Admission: $8 general single day; $13 two-day general; $5 students and seniors single day; $8 students and seniors two-day.; youth under five free. Information: http://northwestduals.com/tournament-info/.
Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Family Music Fun, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Young children and their families are invited to come sing, dance, play music and hear stories. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36Pwhkj.
Movie Marathon Double Feature: "Toy Story 3" and "Toy Story 4," 12 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children and their families are invited to watch a double feature, movie marathon of “Toy Story 3” and “Toy Story 4”. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/36Pwhkj.
Pegasus Puppet Theater: "Snow Soup," 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, meeting room, 2450 14th Ave. SE. A joyful winter program featuring the Pegasus Puppet Theater retelling of the classic story, Stone Soup. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Willamette Valley Concert Band Annual Holiday Concert: "Chants de Noel," 2 p.m., LBCC Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Yearly holiday concert featuring all the favorites of the season with carols, rousing versions of familiar tunes and medleys of everyone’s favorite holiday songs. Free. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/35tzA06.
Bob Newton Holiday Movie: "The Sword in the Stone," 3 to 5 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Disney adaptation of the classic chronicling King Arthur’s humble beginnings. Free admission and popcorn for children under 12. General admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2tlZlRN.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information, see whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Red Tent at The Arts Center, 5 to 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An evening of interfaith, inter-generational and multicultural wisdom, of sharing and solidarity, open to all who identify as women. Sharing stories, wisdom and food. Facilitated by Jennifer Tehani Sarreal and Jen Hernandez. Free, donations appreciated. Registration requested. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2OHzf45.
Horse-Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 to 9 p.m., Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. W, Albany. Old fashioned Christmas caroling on a horse-drawn wagon through the Monteith historic district homes decorated in their holiday best. Songbooks and bells provided. Tours leave every 45 minutes. Reservations required. Information/reservations: 541-928-0911.
Jubilate Winter Holiday Concert: "Turn the World Around," 6 and 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Uplifting celebration of the holiday season, reflecting the joy and inclusivity of Jubilate’s mission and their growing singing community. program includes music of many traditions and familiar holiday favorites in Landino, German and Swahili. Admission: $12 advance; $15 at the door; children 12 and under free. Information/tickets: https://www.jubilatechoir.org/.
Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild presents: Winter Holiday Showcase, 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. Family friendly event. Admission: $5 suggested donation. Information: www.corvallisbellydance.org.
Corvallis Repertory Singers: "Candlelight & Carols: Dan Forrest’s 'Jubilate Deo,'" 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Performed by the Corvallis Repertory Singers, contemporary composer Dan Forrest’s “Jubiliate Deo,” combines characteristics of its language-group’s musical culture with the composer’s musical language, bringing to life a stunning global celebration of joy. Admission: $25 main floor; $20 balcony; $10 student. Information/tickets: https://repsing.org/tickets/.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Jim Voll calling and Judy Russell cueing. Admission: $6.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. SW. Directed by Josh Anderson, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, is the well-loved tale of redemption and how a lonely, grumpy old man’s heart can be changed by the power of Christmas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and children. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2rQb0rm.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance: Bandwidth with Rich Goss, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Gatton Hall, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8 to $10 sliding scale general, $5 Corvallis Folklore Society members; discount of $1 offered to students or those who bike or walk. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Block 15 — Yoga and Beer, 10:15 a.m., $5 donation
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Margin Coffee — Holiday Macramé Workshop, 12:30 p.m., $75. Registration: http://bit.ly/35Docyy.
MORE
Christmas at the Movies: "It’s a Wonderful Life," 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Highway, SE, Albany. Special holiday gatherings in two locations, featuring movie clips, uplifting music, laughter and positive life lessons. Free. Information: http://www.hope.church/christmas.
Christmas at the Movies: "It’s a Wonderful Life," 10:45 a.m., Hope Church, 890 Mountain View Road, Sweet Home. Special holiday gatherings in two locations, featuring movie clips, uplifting music, laughter and positive life lessons. Free. Information: http://www.hope.church/christmas.
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School-age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Kids Short Film Festival, 2 to 3 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Winter-themed short films with tasty cider and popcorn. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Letter Writing Social, 2 to 4 p.m. fourth Sundays, Corvallis Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Meet fellow letter writers, exchange stationery and write letters to loved ones. Free. Information: cbcpubliclibrary.net.
Corvallis Repertory Singers: "Candlelight and Carols: Dan Forrest’s 'Jubilate Deo,'" 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Described as a global celebration of joy, as all the earth sings as one, Dan Forrest’s "Jubilate Deo" brings to life new renderings of the traditional Psalm 100 text. Admission: $20 to $60. Information/tickets: https://repsing.org/tickets/.
Advent Oregon Recital with Brad Bateman, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Program of carols old and new. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Pw16V4.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., every Sunday, Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lessons with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Horse-Drawn Wagon Christmas Caroling, 5 to 9 p.m., Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. W, Albany. Old fashioned Christmas caroling on a horse-drawn wagon through the Monteith historic district homes decorated in their holiday best. Songbooks and bells provided. Tours leave every 45 minutes. Reservations required. Information/reservations: 541-928-0911.
Annual Fall Recital: "Make a Joyful Noise Music Studios," 6 p.m., United Presbyterian Church of Albany, 330 Fifth Ave. SW. Community members are invited to come and enjoy a wide variety of musical instruments and styles, performed by young musicians developing their skills and talents. Reception with refreshments to follow performance. Information: http://bit.ly/2PVQQ7H.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m. Sundays, Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
MONDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Winter Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., SafeHaven Humane Society, 32220 Old Hwy 34, Tangent. Inviting children entering kindergarten to fifth grade to a winter day camp involving animals, fun games, interesting themes and crafts. Children will need to bring a sack lunch. Cost: $60. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2YDqrzu.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. First Monday through June, story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays, Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Early Close: open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MORE
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir, open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Whitespires Christmas Eve Sing-Along, 7 to 8 p.m., Whitespires Church, 510 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Traditional Christmas Eve sing-along. Free. Information: 541-928-0043.
Darkside Cinema Sci-Fi Extravaganza: "Santa Claus Captures the Martians" (1964), 6 pm., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW 4th St. Martians kidnap Santa Claus so that their children can have gifts on Christmas morning. Doors open at 6 p.m., for vintage drive-in ads and other treats with feature showing beginning at 7 p.m. Heckling is encouraged. Admission: $5. Visit https://darksidecinema.com/ for more information.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
American Legion Post 10 — Christmas Dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., donations, Veterans and families, free.
MORE
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Led by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m., fourth Wednesdays, Albany Fire Department Station No. 13, 1980 Three Lakes Road S.E., Albany. This is a no cost amateur writers group. Information: 541-704-4116.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "Raiders of the Lost Ark," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Indiana Jones, intrepid archaeologist, tries to beat a bond of Nazis to a unique religious relic, central to their plans for world domination. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2YYYJNF.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Robert Richter, folk rock blues, 7 p.m.
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Meets every Thursday. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Moyer House Holiday Open House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., Brownsville. Brownsville’s favorite Grand Dame, the Moyer House, is dressed up for the holidays. Volunteers from the Brownsville Women’s Study Club will be guides through the sparkles and boughs. Free. Information: 541-466-3390.
University Chorale, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. An “all comer” choir open to the community. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
School’s Out Activities, 1 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. School age children are invited to the Children’s room during the break for crafts, a scavenger hunt, Winter Reading Bingo cards and art activities. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Thursdays. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Jan. 11, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Photo Exhibit: Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday, through Jan. 24, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local photographers from around the mid-valley interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s most famous poem in light of their own personal artistic journey. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m..to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, open through Dec. 28, 334 SW Second St., Corvallis, Each November, the Teal Cooperative Gallery, featuring a team of Oregon artists, takes over a vacant store space to display works of fiber, leather, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, paper and soap, all from the heart of the Willamette Valley. Information: http://www.tealartistcoop.com/.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit: The Road Less Traveled," 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Jan. 27, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features black-and white-photographs that interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken.” Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/road-less-traveled-willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
About Light Holiday Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 28. The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison, Corvallis. Holiday exhibit bringing light to the late dawns and early dusks of winter, inviting glimmers and shines of light to welcome the holiday season. Free. Information: www.theartscenter.net.
Montage Student Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Dec. 31, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. A juried exhibit from a pool of OSU students of all majors, providing a spectrum of work in matters of genre, background and intention. Information: fairbanks.gallery@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-4745.
Pyburn & Daughter Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Jan. 24, North Santiam Hall Gallery, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “Pyburn & Daughter” features Albany painter, Barbara Pyburn and Albany photographer, Gail Pyburn, mother and daughter artists exhibiting paintings and photographs side by side, displaying a comprehensive survey of their art practices and a matriarchal artistic connection. Free. Information: www.linnbenton.edu.
Gallery Calapooia: “Fantastically Peculiar Things,” 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Dec. 28, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Ceramicist Shannon Ross and painter Anna Harris are the featured artists for the month of December at Gallery Calapooia. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/.
Corrine Woodman Gallery: Deb Curtis: "New Work," noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through Jan. 25, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist Deb Curtis will exhibit new two and three dimensional work made from natural fibers. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/deb-curtis-new-work/.
Exhibit: Andreas Salzman: "Narrative," noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 2 through Feb. 8, The Arts Center Main Gallery, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Artist Andreas Salzman uses sculpture and ceramics combining reclaimed wood and wood fired clay. The wooden structure of his sculptures is abstract with references to narrative shapes, containing ceramic vessels standing in for the human form. Free. Information: https://theartscenter.net/andreas-salzman-narrative/.
Art Show: Gallery of Fiber Arts, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Jan. 10 through April 7, Sweet Home City Hall, 3225 Main St. Sweet Home’s finest fiber artists will display fiber works of crocheting, knitting, lace making, cross-stitch, needlepoint, weaving and quilting. Free. Information: https://artinsweethome.org/ or https://artinsweethome.org/.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Official Artwork Contest, Submission deadline: Dec. 31, at 5 p.m. Artists of all ages are invited to submit an artwork design featuring the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, a multi-sport event involving teams, pairs and individuals alpine and cross-country skiing, biking, running, kayaking, canoeing and sprinting from Mt Bachelor to the finish. Contest and submission information can be obtained at http://www.pppbend.com/images/PPP-2020-art-contest-news-release.pdf.
Marine Food Webs: "Drifters To Swimmers," Deadline: Jan. 14, Giustina Gallery, The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Giustina Gallery is accepting submissions from Pacific Northwest regional artists for an exhibit encouraging dialog on the importance of sustaining and preserving our ocean food web, from microscopic plankton to those that consume them. Exhibit will run from Feb. 1 through March 12. Limit two pieces per artist. Submission fee: $20 per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-marine-food-webs-drifters-swimmers.
"Gems of the Ocean II," Submissions accepted through Dec. 31. Themed art quilt show to be presented by Polly plumb Productions in Yachats, Or, Feb. 14-16, 2020. Accepting ocean-themed art quilts through Dec. 31, jury date, Jan. 10 with acceptance notices announced Jan. 15. Information/registration: www.gemsoftheocean.org.
Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts, three separate application deadline dates. Local artists needed for three distinct art exhibits. Exhibits highlight a unique art medium and theme. Special Exhibit: Brilliant! Jewelers Making Statements, application close date, Feb 2; Artists’ Vision: Small Worlds, application close date, Feb. 16; Art in the Park, application close date Feb. 23. Apply online at www.lakewood-center.org.
CHRISTMAS DISPLAYS AND EVENTS
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 1, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Pastega Christmas Light Display, a holiday and community tradition, features holiday lights and displays, and includes more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Admission: canned food item for donation. Information: http://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com/.
Candy Cane Express, through Dec. 22, Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St. Lebanon. Holiday season one-hour train ride with hot cocoa, candy canes, a Christmas movie, arts and crafts station and popcorn. Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf or two also make an appearance. Times vary. Cost: $21 adult; $18 children four to 16; $17 seniors; military and children three and under free. Information/tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com/candy-cane-express-2019/dates.
Christmas Storybook Land, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., through Dec. 20, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids Daytime Tours are Dec. 10 through 13, 9 to 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
PLAN AHEAD
Gatsby Party: New Year’s Eve at the Carousel and Underground Speakeasy, 7:30 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel, 503 First Ave. W. Roaring 1920s Gatsby-style dinner, dancing, vintage cocktails, with an underground speakeasy. Tickets: $79.95 before Dec. 7; $99.95 after Dec. 7. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2KB1A9y.