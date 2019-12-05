Weekend: Singing Christmas Tree
• Music: Dozens of singers team up for the annual Christmas concert, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, followed by a 3 p.m. performance Sunday at Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2rTyThA.
Sunday: Corvallis Community Band
• Music: "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like a Holiday Concert," and it's beginning to sound like it, too, in this program of seasonal favorites conducted by Steve Matthes and artistic director Lia Poole. The Willamette Apprentice Ballet will perform during several of the pieces. The concert begins at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Community Center, 1165 Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Admission is free. Information: http://bit.ly/361KcDu.
Tuesday: King's Brass
• Music: Tim Zimmerman & the King's Brass brings an array of holiday music to Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Tickets are limited. Admission: $10 in advance or at the door. Information: 541-928-3505 or info@albanymethodist.org.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Free Range Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Suggestions Only Improv, 9:30 p.m. Free
Downtown Dog — The Leisure Tones, variety, 6 p.m.
The VOO, Harrisburg — Karaoke with DJ Sassy Patty, 7 p.m.
MORE
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels that learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Sensory Evaluation of Wine Series: Prosecco, 5 to 7 p.m., OSU Wiegand Hall, 3051 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. For novice and advanced wine connoisseurs. Workshop couples science and senses for a richer experience. Cost: $50. Information: 541-737-4197.
Meet Colin Cantwell, "Star Wars" ships creator, 5 to 7 p.m., Matt’s Cavalcade of Comics, Cards and Collectibles, 2075 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. Cantwell, a concept artist and model builder for the "Star Wars" spaceships, will be on hand to answer questions and share stories. Free. Information: 541-752-6757.
Meet and Greet: Library Director Finalists, 5:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Finalists for the director of the Albany Public Library will be on hand to answer questions and greet the community. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/595584347868886/.
Celebration of Trees Dinner and Live Auction, 5:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE, Albany. Decorated trees from the community and local businesses on display. Auction for trees and dinner. Holiday or business attire; 21 and over only. Admission: $45 per person; $450 reserved table for eight. Information/tickets: 541-926-6666 or email liz@bgc-albany.org.
Learn ASL, 6 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Community wide volunteer American Sign Language Class for all ages and learning levels. Flexible course, adjusted with weekly needs. Free. Information. http://bit.ly/35B51VO.
Traveling Lantern Theatre Company presents: "The Story of Scrooge," 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The classic tale of a miser’s redemption. Admission: $8 adults; $5 children under 16; free for children three and under. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2ONAD5l.
Webster Chicago, 6 to 8 p.m., Papa’s Pizza Parlor, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. Every first Thursday is blues night. Information: 541-757-2727.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Jefferson High School Winter Music Concert, 7 p.m., Jefferson High School Commons, 2186 Talbot Rd. SE. Winter concert music performed by the concert band, jazz band, concert choir and Harmonix. All proceeds go toward the music program. Information: https://bit.ly/2DKRO12.
LBCC Fall Choral Concert: "Wondrous Star," 7:30 p.m., LBCC Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd., SW, Albany. An evening of song featuring LBCC chamber and concert choirs along with headline groups Blue Light Special and the Sirens. Admission: $10 adults; $7 seniors and students; $25 VIP, includes pre-show reception. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2rXd1lt.
OSU Guitar Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m., Community Hall 303, 1650 SW Pioneer Pl., Corvallis. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2YgGLpv.
Mainstream Square Dance lessons, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Bruce Lowther will be the instructor. Singles and couples are welcome. Information: 541-754-7511.
Open Source Improv, 9 p.m., Downward Dog Cafe, 126 SW First St., Corvallis. Free. Information: opensourceimprov3000@gmail.com.
Funk Jam, 9 p.m., Bombs Away Café, 2527 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. 9 p.m. Core group brings drum kit/backline and keeps the music moving as players who sign up join on various instruments. First Thursdays at Bombs Away Café. Third Thursdays at Cloud and Kelly’s. Free. For info, visit: facebook.com/corvallisfunkandjazzjam/.
FRIDAY
VENUES
Barsideous Brewing — Emerald Mountain Band with Rock Forming Minerals and Danny Shaw, 8 p.m. $3. 21+.
Bombs Away Cafe — Space Neighbors, 9:30 p.m., $5. 21+
Corvallis Elks — For the Sake of Humanity, Cards against Humanity Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
Deluxe Brewing — White Elephant and Ugly Sweater Holiday Party potluck, 6 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — Rainbow in the Clouds: Happy Holigays, 10:30 p.m. $5. 21+.
Downtown Dog — Merkel Music, 6 p.m.
Greenberry Tavern — Prime Music Friday, 6 p.m.
Little Wuesten — Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Margin Coffee — “Cries of the Forsaken” book signing, 1:45 p.m.
Meet’n Place Tavern — Dennis Monroe and his Blues & Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m. Free. 21+
Olde Silver Dollar — Ugly Sweater Party and Raffle, 7 p.m., bring unwrapped toy or nonperishable food donation.
Peacock Tavern — Groove, 9 p.m.
MORE
Brownsville Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, downtown Brownsville and Moyer House, 204 N. Main St. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2rb3Hup.
Holiday Marketplace 2019, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RrCn63.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany. Information: 541-917-7583 or library.cityofalbany.net.
Crafts and Coffee: Winter Crafts, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Adults ages 16 and up are invited for art, crafts, conversation, music and treats. December winter crafts include baseball snowmen, tealight snowmen and paper stars. Free. Information: www.cbcpl.net.
Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Yearly Christmas event of over 600 nativity displays. All are welcome. Free. Information: www.corvallis.nativityfestival.org.
Music a la Carte, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 S.W. Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Performing this week: University Chorale. Information: 541-737-4061.
Corvallis Community Choir Holiday Concert, noon, OSU Memorial Union Lounge, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Information: http://www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us/.
Town & Country Christmas Bazaar, noon to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Linn County Expo Center; 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E; Albany. Information: https://bit.ly/2RdHarz.
Holiday Book Sale, 3 to 6 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Quality books and media suitable for gift giving. All proceeds from book sales go to the library. Free entry for members for pre-sale; $10 nonmembers. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/.
Teen First Friday: Chocolate Party, 4 to 6 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Teens are welcome to enjoy chocolate treats while watching a "Willy Wonka" movie. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/teen-first-friday-chocolate-party/.
Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center Holiday Bazaar, 4 to 7 p.m., 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2LmzFdZ.
Albany Regional Museum Pop-Up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. SE, Albany. Artists Medeline MacGregor, Cecelia Peters and Linda D. Ellsworth are featured for the first Friday pop-up gallery. Suggested donation: $2 adults; $1 children. Information: https://bit.ly/381Dcbm.
Winter’s Eve Corvallis, 5 to 9 p.m., Madison Avenue, downtown Corvallis. Shopping, raffles, and a silent auction, along with food and drink, through the cooperation of the Assistance League and Corvallis merchants. Cost: $40 advance; $45 at event. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/384cFKv.
Learn American Sign Language, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Community wide American Sign Language class Thursday evenings through December, for all ages and learning levels; beginners and experts welcome. Flexible course with changes made according to need and requests. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/773816089702480/?event_time_id=773816106369145.
Artists Reception: "Fantastically Peculiar Things," 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Reception for featured December art highlighting ceramics by artist Shannon Ross and mixed media art by Anna Harris. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com.
Wassail Walk, 6 to 8:30 p.m., downtown Lebanon. Homemade chili and pie contest with $5 entry fee and a chance to win the trophy, local shops and pub Wassail competition with community judging, passport game and live music by Jonathan Sterling in the MBVA building. Information: https://bit.ly/2P91pUI.
Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir: Crêche Concert, 6:15 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Festival and Chamber Choirs will perform. Information: https://hvccsingers.com/.
Holiday Decorating Party, 6:30 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Decorating the Historic Cumberland Church for the holidays and the Annual Christmas Parlour tour. Information: http://saveourcumberland.org/index.html.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, and Monday through Thursday, Dec. 9-12 and 16-19; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec 7-8 and 14-15; 2 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays Dec. 13 and 20; Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E., Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
"A Christmas Carol," 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday; Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Highway 99E, SE. Inspired by the Christmas story by Charles Dickens, adapted by Patrick Barlow; Childcare and puppet show for children up to second grade. Information: 541-327-2939 or visit www.jbc.church.
Community Carol Sing, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. With special appearance from Spartacapella. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2LluGu0.
First Annual Christmas Program, 7 p.m., Pioneer Christian Academy, 331 East Blakely Ave., Brownsville. Singing and music performed by academy students with an original play written by Emily Smucker, performed by academy students. Information: https://bit.ly/2ONxNNw.
Corvallis Ukulele Cabaret and Singalong, 7 to 9 p.m., First Alternative Coop Meeting Room, 1007 SE Third St. Open mic jam and singalong for all ages, instruments and skill levels. Music and some ukes provided. Free. Information: CorvUkeCab@gmail.com or call 541-602-5537.
Albany Timber Twirlers Square Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., 738 SE Fifth St., Albany. Caller: Bruce Lowther. Cuer: Sandy Harris. Admission: $5 donation. Information, contact Bev Swearingen, 541-619-2848.
The Singing Christmas Tree, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday; Sweet Home High School; 1641 Long St. Fun musical event filled with Christmas songs of old and new. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2rTyThA.
Corvallis-OSU Symphony: Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, Austin Auditorium, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Holiday concert program with selected orchestral and choral works. Cost: $22-$32 advance; $25-35 door; OSU and high school aged students free with ID. Information/tickets: www.cosusymphony.org.
High School Improv Smackdown: West vs. South, 7:30 p.m., LBCC Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Ave., SW, Albany. Spontaneous hilarity as West Albany and South Albany High Schools compete for laughter and applause. Admission: Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/33Pt2Y2.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Dec. 6-7, 13-14 and 19-21; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15; Albany Civic Theater; 111 First Ave. SW. Directed by Josh Anderson. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and children. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/34Pc3q7.
Best Cellar presents Choro Na Cozinha and Swangle, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Lively, lyrical Brazilian music by Choro and swing tunes from the '90s with Swangle. Admission: $2-$10 sliding fee or “pay what you will.” Children are free. Information: Mark Weiss, mjweiss@cmug.com.
Friday Swing Dance at OSU, 7:45 p.m., OSU Women’s Building, 160 SW 26th St. Corvallis. Evening of swing dance beginning with an hour of introductory swing steps followed by two hours of social dancing. Open to all ages. Admission: $5. Information: https://bit.ly/2PdUpWj.
SATURDAY
VENUES
2 Towns Ciderhouse — Adults Awkwardly Recreating PROM, 7 p.m., $23. 21+. Free continuous shuttle
Barsideous Brewing — Bibster, charity event, 7 p.m.
Bombs Away Cafe — Vintersea, Treasonist, Within Sight, 9 p.m. $5.
Conversion Brewing Lebanon — Playing for Tips: Johnathan Sterling, 8 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — The Svens Christmas Show, 9:30 p.m., $5.
Downtown Dog — Cowboy Poetry, 6 p.m.
Early Dawn Bakery — Dinner and Serenade: Sheldon Dublinaires, acapella choir, $19 per plate.
Interzone Cafe — Luthor Maggot: Behind the Mucus, The Larva Lives Large, 7 p.m.
Peacock Tavern — Groove 9 p.m.
MORE
Jingle Bell Fun Run and One-Mile Walk, 8 a.m. to noon, 971 S. Park St., Lebanon. Don your ugliest sweater and walk or run for the continuation of Lebanon’s 2040 vision. Funds raised will benefit Linn County Special Olympics athletes. Ugly sweater contest will follow the run and walk. Admission: $10 to $35. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2OdEkkr.
Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 10 a.m., Historic Carousel and Museum, 503 First Ave. W, Albany. Come to a special morning breakfast with St. Nick and a special surprise from the jolly old elf. Admission: $25 per person. Information: 541-497-2934.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m., Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis Historic Auto Club hosts the “Cars & Coffee” event the first Saturday of the month. Local classic car owners meet to discuss cars. Free.
Annual Cowboy Christmas Tack and Horsey Craft Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hand in Hand Farm, 35105 Ede Road, Lebanon. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/382MrrR.
Children’s Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/33JAgg3.
Friends of the Library $2 Bag Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friends of the Library Store, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Overflow of new donations, all books $2 a bag, using our bags. Children and youth in attendance may select one free book.
Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Free. Information: jerrieleejones@gmail.com.
FISH of Lebanon Christmas Decoration Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 145 W. Ash St., Lebanon. All proceeds to benefit and feed hungry families in Lebanon. Information: 541-259-3200.
Downtown Free Holiday Movie, 9:30 a.m., Albany Pix Theatre, 321 Second Ave. W. Albany Downtown Association and the Pix Theatre will show a classic Christmas movie for the whole family. Come early if in a large group, seating is on a first come first served basis. Free; donations of a non-perishable food item appreciated. Information: https://bit.ly/2sGzfbT.
Storytime, 10 a.m., Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Jen Reed Story Time, 10 a.m., most Saturdays, Imagine Coffee, 5460 S.W. Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-4340.
Joy of Giving Christmas Festival and Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Presbyterian Church of Albany, 330 Fifth Ave. SW. All proceeds to fund new materials for The Children’s Place. Information: https://bit.ly/2r2Bo1l.
Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Music: Raven Dow-Hygelund. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2DHi1xc.
Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Alsea Hope Grange 269, 27373 Alsea Deadwood Hwy. Free. Information. https://bit.ly/2OMYl1C.
Holiday Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Quality books and media suitable for gift giving. All proceeds from the book sales go to the library. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/.
Brownsville’s Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Brownsville and Moyer House, 204 N. Main St. Twenty-five trees will be on display in downtown Brownsville and at the Moyer House for the annual Festival of Trees. Visitors can view decorated trees and place a silent auction bid to take one home. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/386nMCz.
Model Railroad Show Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 7155 Vandenburg Ave., Adair Village. Sponsored by the Corvallis Society of Model Engineers. Admission: $3 ages 12 and up; $1 ages 6 to 11. Information: https://bit.ly/380foEZ.
Home for the Holidays Art Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Center, 255 N. Main St. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/361axkQ.
Holiday Marketplace 2019, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Memorial Union Ballroom, OSU, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RrCn63.
Town & Country Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Information: https://bit.ly/2PdSrVV.
Christmas Storybook Land, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Children’s Concert: "Dance, Sing, Move and Play: Let Music Unleash Your Inner Artist," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Host Rachelle McCabe will MC the event featuring the Despina Trio. Part of the Corvallis-OSU Piano International Steinway Piano Series. Event is free to children of all ages. Information: http://bit.ly/35XQfZq.
Man with the Yellow Hat: Storytime for Dads and Kids, 11 a.m. first Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Free to attend. Children of all ages welcome. Information: 541-766-6793.
Saturday Stories, 11 a.m., first Saturdays, Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6794 or thebestlibrary.net.
Christmas Storybook Land: Avengers, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Avenger costume characters from Portland Super Heroes, will be up close and personal. Free pictures taken with your favorite Avengers character. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Yearly Christmas event of over 600 nativity displays. All are welcome. Free. Information: www.corvallis.nativityfestival.org.
Art Demo: Wool Felt, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Led by artist Pat Spark. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/.
Open House and Gallery Sale, noon, Calapooia Clay Pottery Studio, 1533 Seventh Ave. SE, Albany. Information: https://bit.ly/2PabK2H.
Dungeons and Dragons Club, noon to 3 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. For seasoned heroes or the newly apprenticed, come for fun and teamwork. Teens ages 13 and up are invited to an afternoon of games, with everything provided to play, including pre-generated characters if you are new. Free. Registration is required. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir: "Holiday Concert," 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Festival, Children’s Choir 2 and Chamber Choirs will perform. Information: https://hvccsingers.com/.
Build Lebanon Trails: Historic Downtown Walk, 2 to 5 p.m., Ralston Park Gazebo, 925 Park St., Lebanon. Glimpse Lebanon’s past and hear old time tales while visiting historical buildings in the downtown area of Lebanon. Whisper listening devices available with early signup. Free. Information: https://buildlebanontrails.com/events/historical-downtown-walk-2019/.
Lebanon Holidays in the Park, 2 to 7 p.m., Ralston Park, 925 Park St. Holidays in the Park community event with decorations and tree-lighting ceremony. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2r4YaFQ.
“A Christmas Carol," 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Highway 99E, SE. Inspired by the Christmas story by Charles Dickens, adapted by Patrick Barlow; Jefferson Baptist Church presents a free production the classic story. Childcare and puppet show for children ages 0 to second grade. Information: 541-327-2939 or visit www.jbc.church.
iLumiDance for the Holidays, 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Performance by Rainbow Dance Theatre. Admission: $15 adults; $12 students and seniors. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2r0hiEV.
Annual Gingerbread Competition. 2 to 8 p.m., Sweet Home High School Gym, 1641 Long St. Cast your vote for a gingerbread house on display and receive a free raffle ticket for the gingerbread house giveaway. Information: https://mailchi.mp/32682b63fbb3/sweethomechristmas.
"Making Spirits Bright: Community Holiday Dance Concert," 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Annual holiday dance concert featuring holiday inspired performances by local talent with local dance choreography. Admission: $15 adults; $13 seniors and students. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2ON0qus.
The Fan Film Project Corvallis Chapter, 4 p.m. every Saturday, 1394 N.W. Dream Place, Corvallis. The chapter seeks participants for every aspect of production: makeup, prop and set construction, equipment operations, computer graphics and more. The group is working on locally produced, "Dr. Who"-inspired short films, as well as a TV program. Information: whofanfilm.com and intergalacticspacerangers.com. Local information: Bob Greenwade, bobgreenwade@gmx.com.
Winter Gnomes Class, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., J&B Garden And Homestead Supply, 350 Hickory St. NW, Albany. Get your craft on, cut and wire greens, and have a festive afternoon. Supplies include all greens, fabric and accessories to create a gnome. Bring pruning shears and wire snips. Cost: $50. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/33tA8RM.
Sweet Home Lighted Christmas Parade, 4:30 p.m., downtown Sweet Home, Long Street. Parade theme: A Real Sweet Home Christmas, with prizes for the best theme, original, group vehicle log truck, boat or entry with an animal. Entrance Fee: $20. Information: http://bit.ly/2RflgUC.
Sick Town Derby Dames Home Bout, 5 to 8 p.m., Santiam Building, Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Admission: $10 advance; $12 at the door. Information: http://www.sicktownderbydames.com/.
Christmas Tree Scholarship Auction, 6 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. The Sweet Home Alumni Foundation will display 15 to 20 decorated Christmas trees for live auction, while enjoying a Prime Rib dinner with dessert. Other silent auction items will also be available for purchase. Tickets available at the door. Information: https://bit.ly/33LbcFH.
Sweet Home Singing Christmas Tree: "The Christmas Tree Trail," 7 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. Community choir sings from a 25-foot tall tree with real boughs, for an old fashioned, family-friendly Christmas concert. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/38dHooG.
Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas, 7 p.m., The Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Blending Celtic, folk, classical, world and northwest musical influences, the Gothard Sisters bring songs to life with their vocal harmonies accompanied by violin, acoustic guitar, mandolin, bodhran, djembe, octave violin and whistle. Admission: $30 reserved; $20 general. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/383K48k.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m., Corvallis Riverfront Park, First Street and Madison Avenue. Bring your own instruments. Instruments will be provided for those without. All ages and skill levels welcome. Free. Information: Michelle Lovrich, drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Mid-Valley Belly Dance Collective Show, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 541-752-8549.
Milonga, 7 p.m., Corvallis Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW 2nd St. Argentine tango social dance. Entry: $10. Information: https://bit.ly/364TyhL.
Corvallis Squares Dance, 7 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Jim Voll calling and Judy Russell cuing. Admission: $6.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dances, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring: Uncle Farmer with Susan Petrick, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Admission: $8-$10 sliding scale; 18 and under free. Information: 541-250-0856 or corvallisfolklore.org.
The Singing Christmas Tree, 7:30 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. Fun musical event filled with Christmas songs of old and new. Music, Christmas lights, raffle and a visit with Santa, will delight children young and old alike. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/34N3X1h.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. SW. Directed by Josh Anderson, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, is the well-loved tale of redemption and how a lonely, grumpy old man’s heart can be changed by the power of Christmas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and children. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2Lkjeid.
The Svens Christmas Show, 9:30 p.m., DeMaggios Pizza, 126 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Enjoy Christmas Cowboy Poetry, titled “The Metal Box,” surf rock, along with gifts, raffle and special guest Dave Plaehn on harmonica. A great start to the holiday season. Admission: $5. Information: https://www.facebook.com/The-Svens-361223867825/.
SUNDAY
VENUES
Block 15 Brewing — Yoga and Beer, 10:15 a.m., $5 donation
Brownsville Saloon — Saloon Paints: Let it Snow, 6:30 p.m., $34
Calapooia Brewing Co. — Blues Jam, 4 p.m.
Corvallis Elks — Community Impact Brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Free.
Olde Silver Dollar — Christmas Bingo, 5:30 p.m. Free bingo card with each donation of unwrapped toy brought in.
Springhill Cellars Winery — Paint’n Sip: Twinkle Trees, 2 p.m., $40.
MORE
Christmas at the Movies: "Home Alone," 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Highway, SE, Albany. Free. Information: http://www.hope.church/christmas.
"A Christmas Carol," 10 a.m., Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Highway 99E, SE. Inspired by the Christmas story by Charles Dickens, adapted by Patrick Barlow; Jefferson Baptist Church presents a free production the classic story. Childcare and puppet show for children ages 0 to second grade. Information: 541-327-2939 or visit www.jbc.church.
Town & Country Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Information: http://bit.ly/2OMAtej.
Model Railroad Show Open House, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7155 Vandenburg Ave., Adair Village. Sponsored by the Corvallis Society of Model Engineers. Admission: $3 ages 12 and up; $1 ages 6 to 11. Information: http://bit.ly/2Rdk6ZY.
Christmas Storybook Land, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of non-perishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Christmas at the Movies: "Home Alone," 10:45 a.m., Hope Church, 890 Mountain View Road, Sweet Home. Free. Information: http://www.hope.church/christmas.
Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Yearly Christmas event of over 600 nativity displays. All are welcome. Free. Information: www.corvallis.nativityfestival.org.
The Singing Christmas Tree, 3 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. Fun musical event filled with Christmas songs of old and new. Music, Christmas lights, raffle and a visit with Santa, will delight children young and old alike. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2RflgUC.
Holiday Maker’s Market, noon to 5 p.m., TNT Southtown, 120 SW Cummings Ave., Corvallis. Information: http://bit.ly/2KUA3Aa.
Artful Empowerment: For Women by Women, 1 to 5 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Art show featuring local female artists, with performances by the CHS Jazz Combo. Proceeds support the Solar Sister organization. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2P9vwLE.
Holiday Book Sale, 1 to 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Quality books and media suitable for gift giving. All proceeds from book sales go to the library. Information: https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/.
Corvallis Community Band Holiday Concert: "It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas," 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Community Center, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Concert of old classics along with favorites of the season, conducted by Steve Matthes and artistic director Lia Poole. Special guest appearance by the Willamette Apprentice Ballet. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/361KcDu.
Reception: Berlin Wall Exhibit: "Totally East: Life in East Germany," 1:30 to 4 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. Corvallis. Exhibit photography by Harald Hauswald and texts by Stefan Wolle, as well as local art inspired by the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Information: 541-908-9210 or email ludmila.schuster@oregonstate.edu.
Live From Gill, 2 to 5 p.m., Gill Coliseum, OSU, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. OSU Marching Band annual live show. Admission: $10. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2sK8ROB.
Gingerbread House Auction. 2 to 4 p.m., Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce, 1574 Main St. Live gingerbread house auction. Cash or check only. Information: https://mailchi.mp/32682b63fbb3/sweethomechristmas.
Christmas Parlour Tour, 2 to 7 p.m., Historic Downtown Albany. Old-fashioned Christmas sights and sounds while touring the parlours of historic homes in Albany. Horse drawn wagon and vintage trolley rides, along with refreshments and entertainment are included in the ticket price. Cost: $15. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/361fqdG.
Sunday Cinema: "The Greatest Showman," 2:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Free. Information: http://library.cityofalbany.net/.
“A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. SW. Directed by Josh Anderson, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, is the well-loved tale of redemption and how a lonely, grumpy old man’s heart can be changed by the power of Christmas. Admission: $14 adult; $11 seniors and children. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2rQb0rm.
Advent Organ Recital with Eric McKirdy, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW, Organist Eric McKirdy to perform recital of different musical interpretations of the birth. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2YfPtoa.
Winter Smiles Fundraiser, 3 to 4 p.m., Crosswords Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The Corvallis High School Choir, along with audience participation, will ring in the holidays. Fundraiser for families in need in the community. Donations of food and/or cash appreciated.
Corvallis Youth Symphony Concert, 4 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Admission: $10 advance; $12 at the door; free for music educators and students through college. Information: http://bit.ly/2YfPuIK.
Learn to Square Dance with the Sweet Home Squarenaders, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Oak Heights School gym, 605 Elm St., Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Squarenaders will be conducting square dance lesson with caller and instructor, Jim Voll. Dress is casual, no partner needed. Families are encouraged to come. Information: Jim, 541-409-1602.
Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus: "Naughty, Nice and Holiday Spice," 4 to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $15 adult; $10 student. Information/tickets: https://squ.re/2rWeCYL.
Lebanon Square Circlers Square Dance Lessons, 6:30-8 p.m., Lebanon IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St., Lebanon. No previous dance experience necessary; classes taught by Charlotte Jeskey. The first class is free; donation of $5 per person per session, $12 per family of three or more. No partner required and children are welcome. Information: 541-401-9780 or www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com.
Sweet Home Singing Christmas Tree: "The Christmas Tree Trail," 7 p.m., Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. Community choir sings from a 25-foot tall tree with real boughs, for an old fashion, family-friendly Christmas concert. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/386myqY.
The Improv Jam: A Holiday Special, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre Community Room, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. A fun-filled evening of made-up comedy where audience members can volunteer to play games on stage. Tickets: $6. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2Ydi3Xc.
MONDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Svens Christmas Show, cowboy surf poetry, 8 p.m., $5. 21+.
Imagine Coffee — Bryson Skaar, piano, 7 p.m.
The Lobby - Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series: Landscape without Water, 12 p.m.
MORE
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library. Information: 541-258-4919.
Christmas Storybook Land: Seniors, Veterans and Special Needs Day, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Senior citizens, veterans and special needs citizens are welcome as honored guests to see the indoor forest wonderland. Wheelchair/walker accessible with wheelchairs for loan and volunteer wheelchair pushers provided. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave. A weekly ESL (English as Second Language) class will be available every Monday for any skill level. Information: 541-766-6793.
Tai Chi Class, 10 a.m., Community Room, Scio Fire Station, 38975 SW Sixth Ave., Scio. Noncompetitive, self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Let by Tai Chi master instructor, Suman Brakhas, movements can be done standing or sitting. Free. Information: http://sciosource.com/index.html.
Toddler Story Time at Osborn Aquatic Center, 11 a.m., 1940 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis. First Monday through June, story time in the lobby of the Aquatic Center.
Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Yearly Christmas event of over 600 nativity displays. All are welcome. Free. Information: www.corvallis.nativityfestival.org.
Lebanon Lunchtime Gardening Series, noon, The Lobby, 661 S. Main St., Lebanon. Gardening talks sponsored by the Linn County Master Gardeners and the Lebanon Garden Club, second Monday, Free and open to the public. Information contact: Eileen Breedlove, 541-259-4303.
ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 N.W. Monroe Ave., Learn and practice English grammar with a teacher and other students! Improve your pronunciation and vocabulary. For intermediate students. No registration is required, but classes are restricted to English-as-a-Second-Language-learners/students only.
Maker Club, 3:30 p.m., second Monday, through May 2019, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., Philomath. All-ages Makers Club. Go hi-tech with virtual reality, 3D printing and programming or go lo-tech with arts and crafts. Experiment with circuits, robots and construction
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4 through Jan. 27, 2020, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Instructor Jeff Herda, will lead class practice in the traditional Yang style. Classes will consist of stretching Qigong, energy work, and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing. For ages 18 and older. Event is free and registration is not required. Information: 541-258-4926.
Line Dance, Couples Dance, Dance Lesson, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. S.W., Albany. Instructor Ernie Briggs leads a dance lesson at 7 p.m. Admission: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Yoga and Beer, 6 p.m., Mazama Brewing, 33930 SE Eastgate Cir., Corvallis. Sixty minute detox/retox class led by Yoga and beer instructor Cait Gill, the second Monday of the month. All-levels flow, with after class beer. Registration includes practice and first pint. Cost for yoga class only: $10; class with beer: $15. Participants need to arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Bring mat. Space is limited, advanced registration is recommended. Information and registration: http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events?category=Y%2BB%20Corvallis.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Spanish and English storytime for all ages. Event is free. Information: www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Hoolyeh International Folk Dance, 6:30 p.m., UU Fellowship Social Hall, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Second Monday of each month. Balkan, Israeli and other folk dances are combined each week, with occasional live music. Come to dance and learn. Cost: $4 members; $5 general; $2 under 18. Information: http://bit.ly/34KjRtf.
Role Play Club, 7 p.m., Monday, Harrisburg Public Library, 354 Smith St. Role Play Club with Jonathan, everyone gets to decide the future or the past of the group. All ages 11 and up are welcome. Information: 541-995-6949 or visit http://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/role-play-club.
Mainstream Square Dance Lessons, 7 to 8:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 S.W. West Hills Road, Corvallis. For fun and fitness. Singles and couples welcome. Instructor: Bruce Lowther. Cost: $60 for fall term, first lesson free. Information: corvallissquares.com.
West African Dance, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 S.W. Second St., Corvallis. Cost: $15 general, $10 students. Information: 541-754-0521.
TUESDAY
VENUES
Imagine Coffee — Celtic Jam, 7 p.m.
Old World Deli — Games at Old World, 3 p.m.
Schmizza Public House — Christmas Trivia, 7 p.m.
MORE
Corvallis Nativity Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Yearly Christmas event of over 600 nativity displays. All are welcome. Free. Information: www.corvallis.nativityfestival.org.
Gratitude Jazz Band Advent Performance, noon, First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, 114 SW Eighth St. Holiday tunes and jazz standards featuring Steve Matthes on clarinet and special guest vocalist Meredith Merton. Free. Information. https://bit.ly/34Tl5CI.
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Makers Club, 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Make robots and circuits, explore virtual reality and STEAM concepts. Design a 3D model for printing. All ages welcome, no experience necessary. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2OM5wa8.
Christmas Table Box Class, 5:30 p.m., Scio Public Library, 38957 NW First Ave. Create a beautiful holiday box for the table. Cost: $15 for materials, pre-registration required. Information: https://bit.ly/33NVRUN.
Free Movie Night: "Ice Age," 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission is free with complimentary popcorn. Bring nonperishable food item donations to benefit Linn Benton Food Share. Information: http://bit.ly/2qeJROi.
CrafterDark Holiday Marbled Notecards, 6 to 7 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Ages 16 and up are invited to an evening of cocoa and crafts, marbling notecards. Materials and instructions provided. Supplies and space are limited, registration is required. Free. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Adult Craft Night: Tea Towels, 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Come decorate a tea towel with a festive theme to use or give away during the holidays. Free. Registration required. Information/registration: 541-791-0014 or email askalbany@cityofalbany.net.
Cumberland Holiday Concert: South Albany High School and Calapooia Middle School, 7 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 410 Main St. SE, Albany. Holiday concert favorites performed by South Albany High School and Calapooia Middle School students. Free. Information: http://saveourcumberland.org/index.html.
Christmas with King’s Brass, 7 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW. Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass will play a Christmas show with audience sing-alongs. Tickets are limited. Admission: $10 in advance or at the door. Information: 541-928-3505 or info@albanymethodist.org.
Corvallis Community Choir, Fall term rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis. Director: Naomi Bennett, Accompanist: Bryson Skaar. Nonaudition secular choir. Cost: $50 per term, $15 for students or $5 per week. Website: www.corvalliscommunitychoir.us or email: nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Darkside Cinema Film Noir: "Blonde Ice" (1948), 7 p.m., Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Dark tale of a woman working her way to the top by killing the men who love her. Newsreels and cartoons preshow from 1948. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
Local Folk Open Stage, 7 p.m., Corvallis Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. Individuals and groups can sign up to perform one to three songs. This month’s featured artist is Shari Ame, fidder, teacher and a member of the contra band Treehouse. Sponsored by the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis Arts Center. Free. Information: k_smith1342@comcast.net or http://bit.ly/2Uujkd0.
International Folk Dancing, 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., 1180 25th Ave. SW, Albany. Recreational dancing from around the world. No partner needed. Admission: $4. Directions/information: 541-967-8017 or grholcomb96@gmail.com.
"Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin: Together on Stage," 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Admission: $35-$45 reserved seating; $40-$50 at the door; $10 OSU students, limit one, $5 CAFA tickets, limit 2. Information/reservation: https://bit.ly/2DHttt1.
WEDNESDAY
VENUES
Bombs Away Cafe — Jeff Sux Trivia, 7:30 pm., Free.
MORE
History Bites: "The 1918 Influenza Pandemic," noon to 1 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. Fascinating and informative historical narrative. Admission: $5 families; $2 adults; $1 children 10+ suggested donations. Information: https://bit.ly/2YbMTQ4.
Random Review, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Elizabeth Wyatt, Corvallis School District theater manager, will review Todd Purdum’s “Something Wonderful,” a portrait of the creative partnership of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Free; lunches OK. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review-book/.
SuGO: Show Up Geek Out, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., ages 5-9; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., ages 10-14, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. STEM program exploring circuit boards, Ozobots, LittleBits and more. Registration required to attend. Information/registration: 541-258-4926.
Teen Night: Sock Snowmen, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. Teen 6th grade and up can enjoy a night of crafts and video games. All supplies provided. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/456502428334373/.
Marketing and Branding for Working Artists, 5:30 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. BeNu Creative will discuss how to brand yourself as an artist or as a separate entity, branding only the business. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2qhDXvU.
Jefferson Jammers, 6 to 10 p.m., Morningstar Grange, Morningstar Road, Millersburg. Classic rock and country. Information: 541-327-9882.
Corvallis Film Lab, 6:30 p.m., Majestic Lab Theatre, 115 SW 2nd St., Corvallis. The Corvallis Film Lab is the umbrella unifying three sub groups: The Corvallis Screenwriters, Corvallis Film Actors and Corvallis Filmmakers. The objective is to write and locally product short festival worthy films for entry in Film Festivals. Open to all who have an interest in film making, no experience necessary, only an interest and willingness to participate. Information: 541-758-7827.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of non=perishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Champinefu Lecture Series: Travis Stewart, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Artist and creator of interpretive museum displays within the Chachalu Museum for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, Travis Stewart, will share modern research into historic creations of Indigenous Art, as well as those of current Kalapuya artists. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2qh4c5C.
Wednesdays at the Whiteside: "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation," 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Admission: $5. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/386jaMK.
THURSDAY
VENUES
Bigfoot Grille — Robert Meade, solo acoustic, 6 p.m.
Block 15 Brewing — Pray for Snow Corvallis, 7 p.m.,
Bombs Away Cafe — Corvallis Funk & Jazz Jam Series, 9 p.m.
DeMaggio’s Pizza — The Big Ticket Comedy Showcase, 10 p.m., $5.
Downtown Dog — Jam with Roger Lachenbruck, 6 p.m.
Imagine Coffee — Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 p.m.
MORE
Early Childhood Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., every second and fourth Thursday, Scio Public Library, 38957 NW 1st Ave., Scio. A fun way to introduce babies, toddlers and preschoolers to interactive skills such as reading, listening, and social interactions. Information: 503-394-3342.
Guitar Group, 10:10 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Group of guitar players of all skill levels who learn and share music, engage in conversations and try new jams. Information: tpos@communityoutreachinc.org.
Digital Life: Basic Digital Photo Management, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Learn how to import, organize, and manage digital photos. Free. Information: https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/digital-life/.
University Chorale, noon, Benton Hall room 204, OSU campus, Corvallis. Singers of all levels of singing experience welcome. No fee. Information: liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/music.
Lunch Learning Brown Bag Series: "Darkness to Light," noon to 1 p.m., ABC House, 228 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany. Lunch series topic will cover talking with children about safety from sexual abuse. Teaches adults how to talk and listen to children and having age-appropriate, open conversations about our bodies, sex and boundaries. Free, registration required. Information: https://www.abchouse.org/registration/lunch-learning-a-brown-bag-series/.
Afternoon Fun Day, 3:45 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Children ages nine to 14 are invited to decorate edible sugar cone trees with frosting and candy and a Minute to Win It competition. Registration required due to limited space and supplies. Information/registration: 5414-258-4926.
Cookie Decorating with Santa, 4 to 5 p.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Come decorate cookies with Santa Claus at the mall next to Santa Village. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/34P32NF.
Lego Brick Builders Program, 4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE. Young designers from ages six and older are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills working in groups planning and building together using Lego bricks. All materials are furnished; participants are asked not to bring additional materials from home. Meets the second Thursday of the month. Cost: free; no registration required. Information: 541-917-7587 or email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net.
Learn American Sign Language, 6 to 7 p.m., Brownsville Library, 146 Spaulding Way. Community wide American Sign Language class Thursday evenings through December, for all ages and learning levels; beginners and experts welcome. Flexible course with changes made according to need and requests. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/773816089702480/?event_time_id=773816106369145.
Festival of Wreaths Auction, 6 to 8 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany. Admission: $25. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/380zleG.
Oregon RAIN Linn Benton Holiday Party, 6 to 8 p.m., Halsey Community Center, 100 W. Halsey St. Celebrate the holiday season with dinner and a special guest speaker. Bring a toy to donate to Love INC. Free. Information/registration: http://bit.ly/2QQHFaN.
World Cultures and Travel Series, 6 to 8 p.m., Brownsville Library, Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave. Monthly series by local photographer and world traveler Don Lyon. Information: 541-466-5454.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The New Horizons Band welcomes players at all levels. Admission is a quarterly tuition fee. Information: 541-224-3428.
Christmas Storybook Land, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
Opening Reception: Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local photographers from around the mid-valley interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s most famous poem in light of their own personal artistic journey. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2Rka75e.
Christmas Craft Night, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Valley Life Church, 80 E. Vine St., Lebanon. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/35UEG5k.
Legacy Ballet: “The Nutcracker," 7 p.m., LBCC Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Features local dancers. Admission: $15. Information/tickets: https://bit.ly/2RhljPP.
“Eclipse," 7 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School Theater, 4045 SW Research Way Corvallis. Original play written and directed by Corvallis 8th grader, Grace Kaufmann. The story of two princes from rival kingdoms. Admission: $5 at the door. Information: 541-730-1875.
The Nature of Gratitude: Returning, 7 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Event includes live music from Native American flute master Gentle Thunder, poet Beth Wood, performance poets Jorah laFleu and Charles Goodrich, author Tom Titus and photographer Eric Alan. Free. Information: https://bit.ly/2Yexxdo.
Line and Couples Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. N.W., Albany. Open dancing until 10:30 p.m. Music by Vickie’s DJ and Dance. Admission: $4. All ages welcome. Information: 541-926-1159.
Imagine Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee Live Arts, 5460 SW Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Sign up, 6:30 p.m. Traditional coffeehouse collectively hosted. Free. All ages welcome. Information: 541-286-4340.
CALLS TO ARTISTS
Halsey Community Center Monthly Art Shows, City Hall Building, 100 Halsey St. The City of Halsey is offering 55 linear feet of empty white wall space to artists, students and other organizations for the display of artwork. Information: http://cityofhalsey.com/index_htm_files/Call%20to%20Artists.pdf.
Albany Regional Museum First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays, through December, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. The Albany Regional Museum is accepting inquiries to be a featured artist for the First Friday Pop-up Art Gallery through December. No fees. Interested artists can send an email with name, sample photo or description of works and availability to Keith Lohse, klohse@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.
Lebanon Manhole Cover Art Design Contest, Deadline: 5 p.m., Dec. 10. The Lebanon Arts Commission is seeking conceptual designs in the following categories: Lebanon’s wood product industry era; area wildlife; railroad history; strawberry heritage or Lebanon freestyle, themes that do not fit in other categories. Information/entry form: www.lebanonoregon.gov/ac or email leigh@lebanonoregon.gov.
Marine Food Webs: Drifters To Swimmers, Deadline: Jan. 14, Giustina Gallery, The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Giustina Gallery is accepting submissions from Pacific Northwest regional artists for an exhibit encouraging dialog on the importance of sustaining and preserving our ocean food web, from microscopic plankton to those that consume them. Exhibit will run from Feb. 1 through March 12. Limit two pieces per artist. Submission fee: $20 per artist. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/call-artists-marine-food-webs-drifters-swimmers.
CHRISTMAS DISPLAYS AND EVENTS
Pastega Christmas Light Display, 5-10 p.m., Nov. 29 through Jan. 1, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Pastega Christmas Light Display, a holiday and community tradition, features holiday lights and displays, and includes more than 250 figures and mechanized scenes. Admission: canned food item for donation. Information: http://www.pastegachristmasdisplay.com/.
Candy Cane Express, through Dec. 22, Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St. Lebanon. Holiday season one-hour train ride with hot cocoa, candy canes, a Christmas movie, arts and crafts station and popcorn. Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf or two also make an appearance. Times vary. Cost: $21 adult; $18 children four to 16; $17 seniors; military and children three and under free. Information/tickets: https://santiam-excursion-trains.ticketleap.com/candy-cane-express-2019/dates.
Christmas Storybook Land, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dec. 6 through 20, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany. Indoor Christmas forest wonderland with over 110 scenes of characters from nursery rhymes, children’s stories and family movies. Storybook Land also includes two model train displays, Victorian Village and North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids Daytime Tours are Dec. 10 through 13, 9 to 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free, donations of nonperishable food items welcome. Information: https://christmasstorybookland.org/event-info/.
ON VIEW
“Where There’s Smoke” exhibit, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S., Albany. Exhibit celebrates 150 years of the Albany Fire Department. Admission is free with suggested donations of $5 for family; $2 adults. Information: 541-967-7122.
Exhibit: “Coalesce” by Anne Magratten, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, through Dec. 10, CEI ArtWorks Gallery, 408 SW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. New works by Magratten depict a new wave of hippie aesthetics, the West Coast climate and summer’s abundant vegetation. View the show through a series of handmade kaleidoscopes. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2n5MvUN
Rip Cronk Retrospective Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 11, Benton County Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Following the career of artist and muralist Cronk. Free. Information: https://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/2018-exhibition-schedule/.
Exhibit: Beyond the Wall by Stefan Roloff, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Dec. 13, The Little Gallery, Oregon State University, 210 Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, “Beyond the Wall” is a recreation of a 2017 exhibit by German artist Roloff that was displayed at the original Berlin Wall site. Free. Information: https://beav.es/ZuE or call 541-737-2146.
Art Exhibit: Vistas & Vineyards 30th Anniversary Show, 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Dec. 9, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Vistas and Vineyards celebrates 30 years of painting outdoors in the Willamette Valley; the group now includes 80-100 artists painting and showing their work together. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/vistas-vineyards-30th-anniversary-show.
Photo Exhibit: Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday, Dec. 10 through Jan. 24, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Local photographers from around the mid-valley interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s most famous poem in light of their own personal artistic journey. Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m..to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, open through Dec. 28, 334 SW Second St., Corvallis, Each November, the Teal Cooperative Gallery, featuring a team of Oregon artists, takes over a vacant store space to display works of fiber, leather, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, paper and soap, all from the heart of the Willamette Valley. Information: http://www.tealartistcoop.com/.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild Exhibit: The Road Less Traveled, 8 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Dec. 10 through Jan. 27, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Exhibit features black-and white-photographs that interpret the closing lines of Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken.” Free. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/road-less-traveled-willamette-valley-photoarts-guild-exhibit.
About Light Holiday Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 28. The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison, Corvallis. Holiday exhibit bringing light to the late dawns and early dusks of winter, inviting glimmers and shines of light to welcome the holiday season. Free. Information: www.theartscenter.net.
Montage Student Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri., Dec. 9 through 31, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Information: fairbanks.gallery@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-4745.
Berlin Wall Exhibit: Totally East: Life in East Germany, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, through Dec. 8., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. Corvallis. Exhibit photography by Harald Hauswald and texts by Stefan Wolle, as well as local art inspired by the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Information: 541-908-9210 or email ludmila.schuster@oregonstate.edu.
Pyburn & Daughter Exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Jan. 24, North Santiam Hall Gallery, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. “Pyburn & Daughter” features Albany painter, Barbara Pyburn and Albany photographer, Gail Pyburn, mother and daughter artists exhibiting paintings and photographs side by side, displaying a comprehensive survey of their art practices and a matriarchal artistic connection. Free. Information: www.linnbenton.edu.
Art About Agriculture Exhibit: Black Carbon, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri., through December 12, Strand Gallery, OSU, 440 Strand Hall, 170 SW Waldo Pl., Corvallis. An exhibit of heat, light, smoke, consumption, alteration, as well as clearing, cleansing and renewal. Black Carbon presents artwork responds to the beauty, power and wonder of fire and carbon by artists Ken Van Rees, patrick Collier and OSU Seminarium and students from the School of Arts and Communication. Information: https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/art/art-about-agriculture.
Gallery Calapooia features: “Fantastically Peculiar Things” Shannon Ross and Anna Harris, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tues.-Sat., Dec. 3 through 28, 222 First Ave. W, Albany. Ceramicist Shannon Ross and painter Anna Harris are the featured artists for the month of December at Gallery Calapooia. Free. Information: https://www.gallerycalapooia.com/.
PLAN AHEAD
Gatsby Party: New Year’s Eve at the Carousel and Underground Speakeasy, 7:30 p.m., Albany Historic Carousel, 503 First Ave. W. Roaring 1920s Gatsby-style dinner, dancing, vintage cocktails, with an underground speakeasy. Tickets: $79.95 before Dec. 7; $99.95 after Dec. 7. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2KB1A9y