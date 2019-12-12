The E arts and entertainment calendar for Dec.12-19

Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, open through Dec. 28, 334 SW Second St., Corvallis, Each November, the Teal Cooperative Gallery, featuring a team of Oregon artists, takes over a vacant store space to display works of fiber, leather, pottery, jewelry, glass, metal, wood, mixed media, paper and soap, all from the heart of the Willamette Valley. Information: http://www.tealartistcoop.com/.

About Light Holiday Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 28. The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison, Corvallis. Holiday exhibit bringing light to the late dawns and early dusks of winter, inviting glimmers and shines of light to welcome the holiday season. Free. Information: www.theartscenter.net.

Montage Student Exhibition, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Dec. 9 through 31, Fairbanks Gallery of Art, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. A juried exhibit from a pool of OSU students of all majors, providing a spectrum of work in matters of genre, background and intention. Information: fairbanks.gallery@oregonstate.edu or call 541-737-4745.